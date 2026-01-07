This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
4d

Good morning, Rachel! Let's do this.

I don't have a lot of background on this specific subject, but the MO is familiar. What struck me most in your piece wasn’t only Hoffman himself, but how immediately recognizable his methods feel.

Not the language, which has aged. The posture. The confidence with which suffering is reclassified as inevitability. The way numbers are stripped from lived conditions and then handed back to the public as destiny. I’ve seen that move before, not just in healthcare, but anywhere an institution wants relief from moral responsibility.

Your essay names something many of us sense but rarely say plainly. This wasn’t a system that failed and then hardened. It was a system shaped from the beginning to sort, exclude, and justify that exclusion as prudence. Once that frame is established, cruelty doesn’t need to announce itself. It runs quietly, protected by credentials.

What stays with me is how inheritance works here. Hoffman didn’t simply leave behind bad conclusions. He normalized a way of thinking, one that treats vulnerability as a cost problem rather than a shared obligation. Over time, that thinking becomes structure. Structure becomes routine. Routine hardens into common sense. And common sense becomes almost impossible to challenge, even when the outcomes are plainly obscene.

I spent many years inside organizations that believed deeply in their own neutrality. What I learned is that systems rarely describe themselves honestly. They tell stories about efficiency, responsibility, sustainability. Those stories aren’t always false, but they are selective. They narrow the field of concern until only certain harms count. Once that narrowing happens, legitimacy doesn’t collapse all at once. It thins. It hollows. It becomes procedural rather than moral.

That’s what your essay surfaces so clearly. The sabotage wasn’t only political. It was ethical. Americans weren’t merely convinced universal care was impractical. They were trained to see solidarity as dangerous, to confuse exclusion with realism, and to believe unequal suffering must reflect unequal worth. Once that lesson takes hold, almost any outcome can be defended.

This fits squarely with the work I keep doing around legitimacy and institutional rot. Institutions don’t usually decay because they violate rules. They decay because they forget why the rules existed. When care is reframed as charity, when protection becomes profit, when expertise is used to silence conscience, legitimacy erodes even as procedures remain intact.

Hoffman matters because he shows how early that erosion began. He didn’t just oppose a policy. He helped teach the country who counted. He helped render some lives as actuarial noise. Once that lesson is absorbed, reform always sounds radical, even when it’s simply humane.

Your essay doesn’t just excavate history. It asks a question. Are we willing to admit that what we inherited was designed this way, not stumbled into? If that’s true, repair can’t be technical alone. It has to be moral. It requires abandoning the pretense of neutrality and asking what our institutions have been trained to protect.

That’s an uncomfortable reckoning. But it’s also clarifying. You’ve named the source with precision. What remains is the harder work of deciding whether familiarity is reason enough to keep building on poisoned ground, or whether legitimacy rooted in care is still something we’re willing to fight for.

As always, a thoughtful post!

Tom High's avatar
Tom High
4d

Your ability to educate via your writing is so impressive, both from historical awareness of individuals (I never knew of Hoffman) as well as institutional analysis, see here:

“This mattered enormously because insurance is not just finance. It is a moral sorting machine. It decides whose lives are worth pooling risk for and whose suffering is “too expensive” to matter. Insurance operates on the principle of mutualization—spreading risk across a population so that individual misfortune does not become individual catastrophe. But mutualization requires moral judgment. Who belongs in the pool? Whose needs are legitimate? Whose premature death is a tragedy worth preventing versus a statistical inevitability?”

It’s never just about the numbers, is it? Whoever controls the narrative, controls the world.

