This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
17h

To paraphrase the political hack James Carville, ‘it’s the system, stupid’.

Kudos to you, Rachel, and your writing skill. You never fail, in every piece, to succinctly distill a sharp truth from the tangled web of propagandized myth and establishment pablum. We change the system, or we circle the drain to our extinction.

“A system that produces persistent poverty at scale is not malfunctioning. It is producing the conditions it was designed to produce. The incomes are low where they need to be low to ensure labor availability. The costs are high where they need to be high to ensure consumption dependence. The friction is concentrated where it discourages exit rather than entry.”

How do we end poverty? Give people access to money. The method is the madness.

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M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
15h

If I want to understand poverty, I will ask a poor person, not a rich one.

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