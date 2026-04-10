April Focus: What Comes Next — Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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The Line Was Never Where You Thought It Was

Poverty, Measurement, and the Cost of the Binary

The Architecture of the Line

Olivier Sterck is an economist at Oxford and Antwerp who has spent years trying to solve a deceptively simple problem: how do you measure poverty without choosing an arbitrary threshold that determines what you can see?

By asking; “How Many Days to Get a Dollar?” he circumnavigates arbitrary poverty lines to better explain the equity impact on your money.

Sterck’s answer, published in September 2025, is razor sharp. Individual poverty is the reciprocal of income. If someone earns twice as much as you, you are twice as poor. There is no line. There is a continuous relationship between what you earn and how far each dollar has to stretch to get you through a day. The measure he derives, average poverty, is expressed in days per dollar. It is the average time a population needs to earn one dollar.

Screen shot of chart from Sterck’s report, also linked above. The USA is an outlier, and not in a good way.

In 2024, people in the Democratic Republic of Congo needed roughly one full day to earn a dollar. In Haiti, about half a day. In China, two hours. In the United States, 85 minutes. In Switzerland, 25 minutes.

The US number should not be surprising. When we are talking about Progressive monetary policy, this should be the number one thing we start with.

The “standard” poverty measurement works differently. It draws a line, typically the World Bank’s $2.15 per day extreme poverty threshold, and divides the world into two groups: those below it and those above it. Someone earning $2.16 is counted as equally non-poor as someone earning $100,000. The measure has a formal name for this feature: the focus axiom. It focuses only on incomes below the line. Everyone above it disappears from the accounting.

This is a structural choice about who counts as exposed, and it has very real policy consequences.

What the Measure Shows When You Let It

The buried lead in Sterck’s paper is the United States.

Globally, average poverty fell by 55 percent between 1990 and 2024. That reduction was driven almost entirely by East Asia (represented in the charts below by the blue line), where poverty declined at roughly six percent per year. Most countries in the dataset followed a familiar pattern: income grew, poverty fell.

The US is among the exceptions, by a significant bit. American average poverty has increased over this period. Not because incomes fell. They actually grew. The problem is that inequality grew significantly faster, pulling the distribution in ways that made the average person’s relationship to a dollar worse, even as aggregate income rose. This is why the “average salary to be considered a success sits at $270,000” because most people making that aspirational “six-figure” salary at $100K a year are, depending on their neighborhood, probably still struggling.

The standard poverty measures, anchored to the $2.15 line, missed this by a mile. By the focused view, the US looked fine. By the inclusive view, it was one of a small number of very wealthy countries where poverty was measurably getting worse across a larger margin of the population.

That gap between what the gauge reads and what the system is doing is a calibration choice that should have real political consequences.

Italy appears in the same category as the US. Both countries recorded income growth and rising inequality, and both registered increases in average poverty as a result. These are not fragile states or economies in crisis, at least we weren’t in crisis last year with this study was published. They are wealthy countries with functioning institutions that chose, REPEATEDLY, to allow inequality to expand faster than income could compensate for it.

The measure makes that choice visible. The standard tools conveniently hid the problem.

What Most People Already Understood

Sterck surveyed 2,268 members of the general public across Kenya, India, South Africa, and the US, plus 245 experts in welfare economics. He asked them how they conceptualize poverty.

About a third of respondents consistently applied what the literature calls the binary view: you are poor or you are not, and the line determines which side you are on. About half applied the spectrum view without being prompted to do so: they treated poverty as a continuous function of income, giving more weight to the person who has less regardless of where a formal threshold fell.

When asked to allocate a transfer between two low-income individuals, more than 70 percent gave the money to the poorer person even when they had the option to push the richer one above the poverty line instead. The prospect of crossing the line was not the organizing principle. The depth of need was, and this makes perfect sense to most people.

People inherently understand something the official accounting will not formally admit: that exposure to economic precarity does not stop at $2.16. It recedes gradually, unevenly, with different contours for different households in different neighborhoods, and it does not stop being your problem just because a spreadsheet has moved you to another column.

The middle class in particular lives inside this knowledge while rarely naming it. Rising costs, debt dependence, fragile security, work that pays but does not protect. These are not poverty in the headline-making sense. They are adjacent to it, close enough that many households maintain distance through sustained effort rather than any sort of structural stability. The spectrum model does not require them to pretend otherwise.

Poverty as a Trust Failure

Understanding poverty as an income deficit points toward a single intervention: add income. Raise wages. Universal basic income. Expand safety nets. Cut taxes for poor, not the rich. The policy toolkit is very straightforward because the diagnosis is unquestionable.

Understanding poverty as a trust failure points somewhere more complicated, and, frankly, more accurate.

A system that produces persistent poverty at scale is not malfunctioning. It is producing the conditions it was designed to produce. The incomes are low where they need to be low to ensure labor availability. The costs are high where they need to be high to ensure consumption dependence. The friction is concentrated where it discourages exit rather than entry.

The Trust Envelope that holds a functioning society together has five stabilizers: dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, and adaptability. Poverty in its structural form degrades all five simultaneously, if not equally.

It degrades dignity when survival requires compliance with conditions that would be refused if the alternative existed. It degrades agency when work produces no control over outcomes. It degrades accountability when the people making decisions about your wages, your rent, your benefits, your loan terms, bear no consequence from those decisions going wrong for you. It degrades cooperation when the system routes resources toward those who already have resources, and routes risk toward those who cannot absorb it. It degrades adaptability when the people most exposed to economic shocks are also the least insulated from them.

What Sterck’s measure captures, without using this language, is that these conditions exist on a spectrum. They do not begin at $2.15. They recede as income rises. They are not absent in the American middle class; they are always present in different concentrations.

The inversion of those five stabilizers is not accidental either. Coercion, extraction, impunity, forced compliance, and frantic iteration are the conditions that allow value to flow consistently from those who produce it toward those who own the apparatus that captures it. That flow is the system working as designed.

Who Benefits From the Binary

The focus axiom is structural for particular political arrangements, and this is must be stated as explicitly as I can.

When poverty is binary, several things become possible that would otherwise require explanation. Executives can point to declining headcount as evidence that their industry, their firm, their policy preference is working, even as inequality within the non-poor population expands. Legislators can claim credit for moving people above the line while allowing conditions to decimate a once thriving “middle class.” Analysts can declare a program successful when it crosses a threshold, without needing to ask whether the people who crossed it stayed where we brought them.

The binary model also does quiet work on the middle class. It tells them they are on the safe side of the line, and this belief is useful. It redirects their economic anxiety toward the people below rather than the structure above. It makes their precarity feel like proximity to poverty rather than exposure to the same extraction operating at a slightly lower pressure.

Sterck’s survey data suggests people do not naturally think this way. When the poverty line information was withheld from respondents, the share who applied binary reasoning dropped sharply. The binary is not an intuition. It is a taught frame, and teaching it only serves Capital.

Financial systems that profit from debt cycles, employers that capture productivity without sharing stability, platforms that monetize attention and behavioral data: these are the beneficiaries of a measurement regime that begins counting exposure only when it is extreme. Everything above the line is someone else’s fucking problem.

Average poverty names it. That is both its contribution and the source of resistance it will encounter.

What Repair Actually Requires

If poverty is a trust failure rather than only an income deficit, then the repair is structural rather than transactional. This does not mean income does not matter. Of course it does. Sterck’s decomposition shows that 78 percent of global poverty reduction since 1990 was driven by income growth, not explicit effort toward inequality reduction. Income is necessary. It’s just not sufficient.

Three structural changes would begin to close the gap between what the measure shows and what today’s American policy is willing to address.

Stop rewarding extraction. Enterprise valuation and executive compensation currently reward income concentration and productivity capture without penalty for the conditions that produce them. Tying compensation to wage stability, employee agency indicators, and customer trust metrics is not a sentiment. It changes the feedback loop that currently runs in one direction only. When the people who make decisions about your wages also bear cost from those wages being inadequate, the decisions change.

Reintroduce friction where it protects. The system has spent decades removing friction from transactions that harm people and adding friction to access that would help them. Payday lending is easy. Emergency benefits are not. Predatory credit is instant. Dispute resolution takes months. Reversing this is not idealism. It is the recognition that friction carries accountability, and a system that removes accountability from the powerful while concentrating burden on the vulnerable is not a market. It is a toll road with one direction of travel.

Restore accountability loops. When decision-makers do not bear consequences, impunity spreads and systems drift. Transparent impact reporting, enforceable penalties tied to measurable harm, and public auditability of institutional claims are not regulatory excess. They are the feedback mechanisms that allow a system to self-correct. Without them, errors compound. The US poverty increase that Sterck documents did not happen suddenly. It accumulated across decades of decisions made by people who faced no reckoning for those decisions landing on someone else.

None of these changes require waiting for a political consensus that does not currently exist. Several can be implemented at the firm level, the state level, the regulatory level, through procurement standards, through investor pressure, through the same institutional mechanisms that currently reward extraction. The tools exist. The missing ingredient is a measurement framework that makes the problem visible to people who have authority to act on it.

Sterck’s measure is now the World Bank’s indicator for shared prosperity. That is a beginning.

Carry this Forward

The measure you use determines what you can see, and what you can see determines what you think fixing requires, especially from a policy perspective.

A world measured only by the extreme poverty headcount is a world where 690 million people are the problem and everyone else is the solution. A world measured by average poverty is a world where the distribution matters, where the US and Italy are in measurable decline, where the question of who benefits from your wages being low is not rhetorical.

Most people, when surveyed without priming, already understand poverty as a spectrum. They give the money to the person who needs it more. They do not believe the line protects anyone. They have been living inside the spectrum long enough to recognize it.

Our work is to build the institutional frameworks that act on that recognition.

Follow the trust flows. They are not hidden. They move from wages toward capital, from labor toward ownership, from those who bear cost toward those who set conditions. Average poverty maps those flows in days per dollar. It gives the distribution a unit of measure that is immediate, human, and accurate.

The question of what to do with that accuracy is not a measurement question. It is a question about who is willing to use the instrument and accept what it reads.

That is both a political question and a moral one. And it is, for the foreseeable future, and open one.

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