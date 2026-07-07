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She Survived Him. Then She Had to Survive the State.

Domestic violence and incarceration in America, in global context, and the power twelve people already hold.

The Numbers Most People Never See

Between seventy and eighty percent of incarcerated women were survivors of intimate partner violence before they were ever arrested. In the general population, roughly one-third of women report rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, depending on the measure used. A New York study of women in prison found that eighty-two percent had experienced severe physical violence or sexual abuse as children. Ninety-four percent had experienced sexual or physical violence at some point in their lives. In one major jail study, 53 percent of women in the sample met criteria for PTSD.

These are not the numbers of a population that stumbled into crime, we haven’t arrived here accidentally. These are the numbers of a population that survived one system and was delivered into another.

The Women & Justice Project’s 2024 report lays out how this happens in practice. A woman engages in an illegal act to protect her children or herself. A woman accepts blame for something her abuser did, because refusing carries its own sort of danger. A woman calls the police and is the one who gets arrested. A woman fights back during a moment her body recognized as threatening, even when nobody else in the room could see it that way. Each of these is a documented, and tragically common pathway from abuse into a cell, not a rare exception the system failed to anticipate. At a certain point, repeated failure stops looking accidental.

Once inside, the harm does not stop. It just changes shape. Constant surveillance. Strip searches. Restricted movement. Being shackled with chains during medical appointments. A woman who has spent years learning to read a controlling partner’s mood now has to read a guard’s. The architecture of coercive control does not disappear at intake. Now it has a badge.

A woman loses agency to a violent partner, then discovers the state has very little interest in giving it back, especially if she fought to survive.

This is Not Only an American Problem

It would be pretty easy to read those statistics and conclude that American men are uniquely violent, or that American culture has some uniquely grotesque rot in it. Sadly, the global data does not support that.

The United Nations and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime estimate that roughly fifty thousand women and girls were killed by an intimate partner or family member worldwide in 2024. That is one woman or girl killed by someone close to her every ten fucking minutes. In Europe, sixty-four percent of women killed that year were murdered by their intimate partners, a share on par with the United States. Domestic violence prevalence studies across dozens of African countries and across Arab-majority countries land in the same general range as American figures, sometimes higher.

The violence itself is a human problem. It shows up wherever there is unequal power inside a household and a culture willing to look away. I could stop here, and the honest conclusion would be that this is a condition of being human in an unequal world, not a peculiarly American failure.

But, as you might expect, I am not stopping here, because prevalence is only half the story. What a country does with the people who survive that violence, and what happens to them afterward, is where the story quickly splits.

Where America Becomes Exceptional

The United States holds four percent of the world’s women and girls. It holds a quarter of the world’s incarcerated women and girls. That single ratio should stop every single reader cold. This is not a measure of how much violence America produces, but of what America does in response to it—who carries the punishment.

Women’s incarceration in the United States grew seven hundred percent between 1980 and 2016, roughly double the growth rate for men over the same period. Did this happen because women suddenly became more dangerous‽ NOPE! It happened because policy choices, made over decades, decided that the answer to instability, poverty, and survival-driven offending was a cell rather than a service.

Prison Policy Initiative: https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/pie2024women.html

Think of incarceration the way an engineer thinks about a load-bearing wall. Every system has to put the weight of its failures somewhere. Some countries route that weight through funded social infrastructure: housing support, mental health care, addiction treatment, mediation services. The wall barely notices the load, because it was built to carry it. The United States routes an enormous share of that same weight through a carceral system that is publicly owned, privately managed, and politically addicted to punishment. The wall holds, for now, but it was never designed for this much weight, and the people inside it are the ones absorbing the strain the rest of the structure was never asked to bear.

What Other Countries Built Instead

Norway runs a National Mediation Service, centralized under its Ministry of Justice and Police, handling eight to nine thousand cases a year through twenty-two regional offices. It is not a pilot program. It is a standing government function, funded the way a country funds its courts or its schools. Belgium and New Zealand have built comparable infrastructure, capable of taking nearly any offense type through a restorative process, with specialized training for the more sensitive cases.

It is worth naming the limit here honestly, because a survivor deserves precision more than she deserves a tidy comparison. Even New Zealand, one of the most restorative-justice-forward countries in the world, excludes domestic violence from its standard adult diversion pilot, because they have calculated the sacrifice required from the victim. Every country doing this work well treats intimate violence as a category requiring extra care, not a category to hand-wave away. The lesson is not that restorative justice is a simple substitute for prison. The lesson is that other countries built a second system, a real one, funded and staffed, and reserve it for what it can safely handle. The United States largely did not build the second system at all. It just built more of the first one, more extraction, more profit.

The Narrow Fix America is Trying

New York passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act in 2019, after a ten-year campaign led by currently and formerly incarcerated women. The law lets a judge weigh documented abuse as a reason to shorten a sentence, or in some cases to avoid prison altogether, and it lets survivors already inside apply to have their old sentences reconsidered.

As of last year, sixty-eight survivors had been resentenced under the law. Together they had already served enough time to add up to more than one hundred seventy-five years of incarceration the law now recognizes as unnecessary, including sixteen sentences that would otherwise have kept someone in prison for life. Sixty-one are women. Forty-nine are people of color. Oklahoma passed a nearly identical law in 2024, after a governor’s veto was overridden by the legislature. Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are working on versions of their own.

This is what genuine reform looks like, and it deserves to be named as one. It is also incredibly narrow by design. It applies case by case, state by state, after a conviction has usually already happened, well after the traumas have compounded, and only to the survivors whose paperwork survives the evidentiary bar the law requires. It does not touch the earlier failure with law enforcement: the arrest, the interrogation, the plea deal taken under duress before anyone even weighed the abuse at all.

There is another place in the system where that earlier failure could be caught. Most people don’t know it exists, because the system has spent over a century making sure they don’t.

The Power That is Already There

Have you ever sat on a jury?

A jury can acquit a defendant for any reason, or no reason, and nobody can punish them for it afterward. That verdict is final. The Constitution’s protection against double jeopardy means the government cannot try the same person twice for the same crime once they’ve been found not guilty. In that narrow, quite literal sense, jury nullification is not a loophole. It is a structural feature of how the American jury has worked since the founding.

But there is a wide gap between having a power and being told you have it. In 1895, the Supreme Court ruled in Sparf v. United States that a judge has no obligation to inform a jury that this power exists. Courts have spent more than a century since finding ways to keep that gap open. Attorneys who argue for nullification in front of a jury risk being held in contempt or triggering a mistrial. People who hand out pamphlets explaining the concept near a courthouse have been arrested for jury tampering, a charge that has resurfaced repeatedly since at least 2011. In most states, a juror sits through an entire trial never told that the verdict they’re about to render and their own conscience are allowed to be the same thing.

This kind of moral gap between legal form and lived terror has mattered before. In 1977, a jury acquitted Francine Hughes after she killed her abusive husband, a case that helped bring the concept of battered woman syndrome into public and legal understanding. Nobody had passed a statute yet. No DVSJA existed. Twelve people looked at a woman who had survived years of documented violence and decided, on their own authority, that the law as written did not fit what had actually happened in that house. They were allowed to decide that. They are always allowed to decide that.

A handful of states have begun requiring that jurors be told they judge both the facts and the fairness of the law’s application, not just the evidence. That’s honesty about a power the jury already has, offered before deliberation instead of withheld until after a conviction someone may have to spend a decade trying to undo. The power existed the whole time. Almost nobody walks into a jury box knowing it does.

What Should Change, and Who Should Change It

Legislatures already know how to write survivor sentencing statutes. New York proved it, and a dozen states are following. The unfinished piece is earlier and cheaper than any of that legislative work. A state supreme court or a state legislature can add a single, honest sentence to standard jury instructions, telling jurors plainly that they may weigh whether this law, applied to these facts, produces a just result. A small number of state constitutions still contain language recognizing a jury’s role in judging law as well as fact, although courts have often narrowed that language in practice. It costs nothing to print and asks nothing new of the legal system, only that it stop hiding a power jurors have held since 1791.

Three things could move at once here, on three different timelines. A state legislature could fund real mediation infrastructure, the kind Norway built decades ago, instead of routing every failure inside a household through a cell. A dozen more states could pass their own version of the DVSJA, the way Oklahoma just did after a governor’s veto got overridden. And any state supreme court, without waiting on a single vote, could add one sentence to its standard jury instructions and stop keeping a hundred-thirty-year-old secret from the twelve people who most need to hear it. This doesn’t require inventing new power. It only requires ending a habit of secrecy that has outlived every reason it was ever built for.

Read more here:

The numbers most people never see

Women & Justice Project, Women & Incarceration: Domestic Violence and Trauma (2024) — the uploaded source document — wjpny.org

This is not only an American problem

UNODC & UN Women, Femicides in 2024: Global estimates of intimate partner/family member femicides (Nov. 2025) — https://www.unwomen.org/en/digital-library/publications/2025/11/femicides-in-2024-global-estimates-of-intimate-partner-family-member-femicides

UNODC press release, “137 women and girls killed every day...” — www.unodc.org/unodc/en/press/releases/2025/November/137-women-and-girls-killed-every-day-by-intimate-partners-or-family-members-in-2024.html

Where America becomes exceptional

Prison Policy Initiative, States of Women’s Incarceration: The Global Context 2025 — https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2025/09/23/womens-global/ (the 4%/25% figure lives here)

Prison Policy Initiative, Women’s Mass Incarceration: The Whole Pie 2024 — https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/pie2024women.html

The Sentencing Project, Incarcerated Women and Girls fact sheet — https://www.sentencingproject.org/fact-sheet/incarcerated-women-and-girls/ (700% growth figure)

What other countries built instead

Scottish Government, The Uses of Restorative Justice: Evidence Review — https://www.gov.scot/publications/rapid-evidence-review-uses-restorative-justice/pages/3/ (Norway/Belgium/New Zealand comparison, including the NZ adult diversion exclusion for domestic violence)

Konfliktrådet (Norway’s National Mediation Service), official site — https://konfliktraadet.no/en/about-us/

The narrow fix America is trying

Women & Justice Project, Surviving Injustice Program page (68 survivors, 175 years figure) — https://womenandjusticeproject.org/surviving-injustice-program/

Survivors Justice Project, DVSJA Resource Guide — https://www.sjpny.org/dvsja-resource-guide

The Sentencing Project & Survivors Justice Project, Sentencing Reform for Criminalized Survivors (Oklahoma’s Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act) — https://www.sentencingproject.org/reports/sentencing-reform-for-criminalized-survivors-learning-from-new-yorks-domestic-violence-survivors-justice-act/

The power that was already there

Sparf and Hansen v. United States, 156 U.S. 51 (1895) — https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/156/51/

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