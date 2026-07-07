This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
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As a long time, undertreated chronic pain patient- I’d also like people to know that if you present with “unexplainable” pain and when your doctor asks if you were sexually abused as a child, THAT will be used to deny effective, FDA approved pain medications. The belief is that the abuse combined with “addictive influences “ of pain medications automatically makes you an addict, thus unworthy of compassionate care. It essentially creates a prison you daily reside in as your body refuses to cooperate with the life you’d like to be free to live. So you get betrayed by people who “should” have cared & protected you, then by the medical profession and ultimately by your body. It’s wrong all the way through. And there is no legal structure to appeal this. Changing doctors codes you in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program as “doctor shopping” therefore, you’re an addict.

Lastly- nothing wrong with dealing with addiction, BUT addiction medicine does nothing for chronic pain.

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