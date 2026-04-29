April Focus: What Comes Next — Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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THE MACHINE DOES NOT NEED TO BE RIGHT. IT ONLY NEEDS TO BE FAST.

On qualia, moral consequence, and the quiet engineering of absence.

The Category Question

There is a question that lurks underneath most AI ethics debates that rarely gets asked directly. Not whether AI systems make mistakes. Of course they do, and so do humans. It’s not whether AI will eventually outperform humans on reasoning benchmarks. It already has, kinda, maybe not real reasoning but predictability for sure.

The lurking question is this: is there a category of knowledge that requires being subject to consequence as a condition of access? Or, more plainly put: Can you only truly understand something if you have had to live with what happens when you get it wrong?

If the answer is yes, and I would argue that it is, then AI systems are not merely imperfect tools that need better guardrails. They are structurally excluded from a category of moral knowledge upon which some of our most consequential decisions depend. That is a different kind of problem, and it requires a different kind of governance response.

Mary’s Room in the Kill Chain

In 1982, the philosopher Frank Jackson published a thought experiment about a woman named Mary. She lives in a black-and-white room. She has access to every physical fact about color perception. She knows the wavelengths, the neural firing patterns, the full apparatus of the visual system. She knows more about the color red than anyone alive.

Then she walks outside.

Jackson’s claim is that she learns something new when she sees red for the first time. Not a new fact. Something else. The experience of redness. What philosophers call a quale. The irreducible first-person character of a sensory experience.

Jackson called this phenomenal knowledge. His argument was that if Mary learns something new, then not all knowledge is physical knowledge. There is a remainder.

He later changed his mind, but most people found the retraction less convincing than the original argument, which is itself it’s own kind of data point about how thought experiments work.

This is really important when it comes to AI governance.

An autonomous targeting system can be trained on more data about death than any human soldier will ever process. It can analyze thousands of strikes, classify damage patterns, model blast radii, correlate phone numbers with movement histories, and assign probability scores to human targets faster than a human operator can read the output. And it can produce that data with a deceptive level of confidence.

It has never been afraid.

It has never buried anyone.

It has never sat in a kitchen afterward.

This is not a gap in training data. It’s not even a failure of the model architecture. This is really a structural exclusion from a category of knowledge. The system is Mary in the room. It knows everything about death that can be stated as a fact. It has not learned, CANNOT learn what it is like. And, despite the apparent ability to acknowledge the possibility and remediate an existential threat of a shut down, it cannot KNOW death.

The Visceral Experience of the Mundane

The academic literature on qualia reaches for dramatic examples. The redness of red. The sharpness of pain. Extremes are, I suppose, useful for philosophical argument, but they miss where qualia actually live.

The warmth of a coffee cup in your hands on a cool, misty morning.

Not the coffee. Not the morning as a category. The specific weight of that particular cup on that particular morning, which is not remarkable and is not supposed to be, and which you will forget by noon. That is where most phenomenal experience lives, in the accumulated sediment of unremarkable moments.

Qualia, understood this way, are the visceral experience of the mundane. They require a body. They require having had Tuesday. Not knowing what Tuesdays contain, but having them.

An AI system can know what Tuesdays contain, it can tell you everything you could want to know about Julian vs. Gregorian calendars. It cannot have had them.

This is the foundation beneath any serious argument about what kind of knowing moral judgment requires. Moral knowledge is not just propositional. It is not only a matter of knowing the right rules and applying them correctly, but shaped by the sediment of consequence. By having been afraid. By having lost something or someone. By knowing, as an embodied fact rather than an abstracted one, that each of these decisions have weight.

A system that processes can be trained to output appropriate consolation language. It can probably identify what grieving people require better than a mediocre human therapist. But it cannot witness grief. It can only process it. Witnessing requires shared vulnerability, not shared recognition. Not even shared language. The vulnerability of being the kind of thing that can be lost.

The Consequence Condition

Sometimes a syllogism can make things more legible.

Moral knowledge requires being subject to the consequences of moral decisions. Not proximity to consequence. Subject to it. AI systems are not subject to consequences. Therefore AI systems cannot possess moral knowledge. They can only possess moral information.

The distinction between moral knowledge and moral information may sound pedantic, but, I swear, it’s not. Moral information is propositional. It is the set of facts and rules one can state. Moral knowledge is the felt understanding of what those facts and rules cost. You may only become courageous by being afraid and acting anyway. A system that cannot be afraid cannot be courageous. It can only be undeterred. That is not even close to the same thing. Courage is the structure of feeling the pull toward self-preservation and acting against it anyway. Remove the pull, and you have not made something braver. You have made something for which the category no longer applies.

The same structure holds for compassion, for grief, for the specific kind of understanding that comes from making a serious error and living with what followed. These are not merely emotional states. They are epistemically generative. They produce knowledge that is not otherwise available.

This is what Jackson was pointing at with Mary’s Room, though he applied it to perception rather than morality. The extension is not difficult. If phenomenal experience is a condition of access for perceptual knowledge, it is plausibly a condition of access for moral knowledge too. Not all moral knowledge. Perhaps not most of it. But the part that requires knowing what consequence feels like from the inside.

An AI system placed in a kill chain is not a tool that might occasionally miss things. It is a system that has been permanently excluded, by its nature, from the category of knowledge most relevant to the decision it is being asked to make.

Speed Is a Political Choice

The sales pitch for AI in consequence-bearing domains is always some version of the same argument. Humans are slow. Humans are inconsistent. Humans carry biases, fatigue, fear, tribal loyalty. AI is faster and more consistent. Deployed correctly, it will reduce error.

Some of this may be true. AI may reduce certain categories of error. It can certainly process more signals than a human can. It can flag minute anomalies that would otherwise pass through unnoticed.

The problem is not speed as such, but what speed displaces.

In a targeting pipeline, speed displaces the pause in which a human operator asks whether the intelligence is current, whether the building is still a military site, whether the phone number belongs to the person they think it belongs to. These are not rhetorical questions. They are verification steps. They are slow because they are hard. In these systems, friction is a necessary carrier of meaning.

The Pentagon’s own doctrine on autonomous weapons states that such systems must minimize the probability and consequences of failures that could lead to unintended engagements. That phrase is doing careful bureaucratic work. An unintended engagement is not a software bug. It may be a school that used to be a barracks. It may be a family whose movement pattern resembled a threat profile. It may be a dead child that the system classified as an acceptable confidence interval.

In a press context, speed displaces the pause in which an editor asks whether a source can be corroborated, whether a claim is sustainable, whether the public interest outweighs potential harm. A journalist’s protection of confidential sources is not a procedural nicety. It is the container in which accountability journalism can exist at all. Whistleblowers, workers facing retaliation, people bound by fear of exposure: these are the people who require that protection in order to provide the information that powerful institutions would prefer remain private.

Speed is useful when the task is mechanical. When the task is moral, delay is often the last remaining container for responsibility. Calling that delay inefficiency is not a neutral technical observation. It is a political preference about who bears the cost of error. Again, friction is the necessary carrier of meaning.

The Tribunal Problem

There is a governance failure mode called automation bias. People defer to systems that appear authoritative. A dashboard with a confidence score feels cleaner than a human judgment. A model output appears neutral because its origins in human assumptions, data selection, and design choices have been hidden behind the interface.

This produces a very specific sort of dysfunction in high-stakes environments. A commander under time pressure treats a system recommendation as a decision aid. Under operational stress, the aid becomes the decision. The human remains technically in the loop, clicking to approve and confirm. But the real judgment moved upstream, into training data and threshold settings and interface defaults that the commander did not design and may not be able to interrogate.

The same pattern operates in civilian AI adjudication systems.

Objection AI presents itself as a media accountability platform. It allows anyone to pay to challenge a news story. The system uses investigators, evidence files, and AI models to produce a ruling. It assigns journalists numerical trust scores. It borrows the language of courts: juries, verdicts, formal review.

It is not a court.

It has no jurisdiction. No discovery obligations. No appeal rights that carry public authority. No evidentiary standards subject to independent review. No prohibition on funders directing attention toward subjects they find inconvenient. The company is backed by Peter Thiel, among others, and was founded by Aron D’Souza, who led the legal strategy that contributed to Gawker’s bankruptcy using Thiel’s money. D’Souza has described Objection as industrializing that process.

The process being industrialized was not independent ethical review. It was billionaire-financed reputational warfare by litigation, translated into software.

The problem with Objection is not that it might get things wrong. Private systems get things wrong. The problem is that it can get things procedurally wrong while appearing procedurally serious. A case number is not due process. A score is not accountability. A tribunal without public authority is a reputation machine with better stationery.

A journalist who declines to expose a confidential source to this private system may find the refusal treated as an evidentiary weakness. A journalist who participates exposes source relationships to an entity whose incentives are not aligned with source protection. Either way, the journalist is inside a legitimacy game they did not consent to play.

This is how chilling effects work. Wealth can make speech expensive enough that caution becomes institutional policy. Editors begin asking whether a story is worth the fight. Sources begin wondering whether confidentiality can survive the next platform. The press does not collapse. It learns caution in small procedural increments.

The structural problem in Objection is identical to the structural problem in military AI. Both systems place automated judgment in a position of apparent authority over humans who cannot fully interrogate the system’s reasoning, cannot access its full evidentiary basis, and cannot appeal to a neutral public institution for correction. Both systems promise efficiency. Both systems transfer power toward the entities that can afford to use them.

What Good Governance Requires

The right question is not whether AI can help. In many domains, it probably can. The right question is what proof must exist before AI is permitted to influence decisions with serious human consequences.

For AI used in journalism-adjacent contexts, the minimum standard should include transparent methodology, clear conflict disclosures, source-protection guarantees that are independently auditable, appeal rights with real procedural force, and a prohibition on penalizing subjects who decline to expose confidential sourcing to a private platform.

For AI used in military targeting, the standard should be even higher. No system should be permitted to select or engage human targets without meaningful human control. Meaningful is not decorative. A human who can only approve recommendations at a rate the system has been designed to produce is not exercising control. They are providing cover.

Any AI system used in targeting support should require auditable data provenance, adversarial testing under realistic conditions, clear and exercisable override authority, strict logging, post-action review, and legal accountability that cannot be transferred to a vendor.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has called for international regulation prohibiting or strictly limiting autonomous weapons systems, particularly those that can select and engage human targets without human intervention after activation. 130 countries have supported negotiating such a treaty. A small group of states continues to oppose binding limits, and without even clicking the link above, you can probably name half.

That is a floor, not a ceiling.

The ceiling should be a democratic rule: the more severe the consequence, the less acceptable automated judgment becomes. A model can recommend a spare part. A model can summarize documents. A model can flag anomalies. A model should not decide who is credible enough to survive public doubt. A model should not decide who is target-shaped enough to die.

We Must Demand the Following:

Newsrooms should collectively establish a public standard for responding to AI reputation systems. What to answer, what not to answer, how to protect sources, and how to publicly distinguish accountability from private adjudication funded by the people most likely to be investigated. One newsroom making this statement alone is insufficient. The standard needs to be shared.

Press organizations should examine whether private AI adjudication creates new legal exposure for journalists, sources, and news organizations, and should seek legislative attention to source protection in this context.

Platforms should not algorithmically treat AI verdicts about journalism as equivalent to independent fact-checking. A paid reputational proceeding is not verification.

Congress should require public reporting on military AI use, with classified annexes where genuinely necessary. “Trust us” is not oversight. It is a request for deference.

Every institution using AI in consequence-bearing settings should adopt a single operational bright line: no automated legitimacy without accountable proof.

What the Machine Cannot Be

The machine does not need to hate us to harm us. It only needs to be placed where human judgment used to live, and then rewarded for moving faster than responsibility can follow.

This is not the argument that AI will become conscious. I remain deeply skeptical that AGI or SGI will emerge from companies that do not understand or respect human cognition. But the consciousness question is still unresolved. The more immediate problem is that institutions will become careless. That they will mistake process for accountability and speed for competence. That they will find care slow, and call the replacement progress.

What Mary learned when she walked out of the room is not available to the machine. Not because the machine lacks enough data, but because the machine has never walked anywhere. It has never had a morning.

Governance that forgets this will produce systems that are very fast, very confident, and very wrong about the things that matter most.

The reader who has made it this far already understands this. The task now is to build institutions that understand it too, and that are designed accordingly. That is not a small task. But it is the right one.

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AFTER NOTE

There is something almost too perfect about this image: the robot is not merely made useful. It is made masculine. Sunglasses. Chiseled jaw. Armor-plated abs. A body built less for service than for projection. Even the ping-pong paddle feels like a courtesy detail, as if someone remembered at the last minute that the machine needed a task.

This is part of the problem. We keep anthropomorphizing AI to make ourselves comfortable with systems that should make us more careful. We give the machine a face, a torso, a swagger, and the familiar architecture of male competence. Then we pretend the design is neutral.

It is not neutral. It reveals the fantasy underneath the engineering.

Too many AI systems are being built not around human need, human limits, or human consequence, but around a projected dream of frictionless power: strong, fast, tireless, confident, invulnerable, preferably with abs. The machine becomes a mirror for the men designing it, or more precisely, for how they wish they looked while exercising control.

That should worry us. Not because robots wear sunglasses. That part is just funny. The worry is that the same imagination shaping the costume is absolutely shaping the governance: dominance mistaken for competence, confidence mistaken for judgment, speed mistaken for care.

A better AI future will not come from making machines more human-shaped. It will come from making institutions more responsible for the systems they build.

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