This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Dino Alonso
20h

One question keeps percolating as I sit with this, and it isn’t really about Rick Wilson.

What does living inside this kind of system do to us?

Not in theory. Not as a media critique. But in the body. In the reflex. In the way attention snaps toward heat before judgment has time to wake up. In the way outrage starts to feel like vigilance, and exhaustion gets mistaken for engagement.

That’s the part I can’t shake.

Because the deeper argument here isn’t about who broke the room. It’s about what the room does once it’s broken.

So let me ask it another way.

What happens to judgment when every incentive rewards speed?

It narrows. It hardens. It learns shortcuts. You stop asking whether something’s true and start asking whether it lands. You stop caring how a point was made as long as it hits the right target. You tell yourself the stakes are too high for restraint, and maybe they are, but the cost still accumulates.

This is the trap that doesn’t announce itself.

We tell ourselves we’re responding to danger, and sometimes we are. But the system doesn’t care why we feed it. It only registers that we do. Heat goes in, heat comes out, faster each cycle.

Which raises the question I think we keep skirting.

Can you fight an authoritarian movement without becoming fluent in its environment?

I don’t have a clean answer. Anyone who claims they do is offering comfort, not truth. What I do know is that methods don’t evaporate when the target changes. They linger. They shape expectations. They train audiences in what politics feels like.

And feeling, over time, becomes norm.

That’s why I’m less interested in assigning blame than in naming consequence.

Because the consequence isn’t just a degraded information space. It’s a degraded inner space.

We get quicker to contempt. Slower to verify. More confident in alignment than understanding. We mistake intensity for clarity. We tell ourselves mockery equals persuasion and exposure equals accountability, even when nothing actually changes except the temperature.

Here’s the question that unsettles me most.

What kind of people does this environment train us to become if it never cools?

Not monsters. Not villains. Something more ordinary and more dangerous. People who stop noticing when lines are crossed because crossing lines is how you stay upright here. People who feel unease but keep moving because stopping feels like surrender. People who know, somewhere deep down, that this isn’t repair, but can’t see another way to resist.

That’s why intent doesn’t rescue us.

You can oppose a genuine threat and still deepen the damage if the only tools you trust are the ones that fracture shared reality further. Winning a cycle isn’t the same thing as restoring the conditions where truth can carry weight again.

Which leads to the question that matters most to me.

What are we rewarding right now?

Not what we say we value. What we actually amplify. What we excuse when it’s aimed in the direction we prefer. What we pass along because it feels satisfying to pass along.

Systems don’t respond to ideals. They respond to behavior.

If the reward structure stays the same, the outcome will too, no matter who’s holding the microphone.

I don’t read this and feel superior. I read it and feel implicated. I feel how easy it is to slide from explanation into performance, from concern into spectacle. I feel how tempting it is to believe that adding more fire, just better aimed, will somehow cool the room.

It won’t.

That doesn’t mean disengagement. It means discipline. It means choosing coherence when cleverness would travel faster. It means asking whether something builds understanding or just feeds the machine another turn.

The system didn’t break because of one technician. It stays broken because of what it keeps paying for.

And if we want a different outcome, we’re going to have to decide, again and again, to stop being such reliable fuel.

1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Patrick: Restacks for Truth,'s avatar
Patrick: Restacks for Truth,
16h

This is a very important point.

I definitely can’t say I am not guilty of this myself, and I really can’t say that I won’t continue to be guilty.

I often think about logic: soundness, validity, and various forms of reasoning.

This leads me to conclude that maybe the most direct way to reach someone is by learning to effectively communicate complex ideas using brief, basic, and truthful arguments in short form.

5 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
