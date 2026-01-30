This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Rick Wilson and the Tools That Broke the Room

I think about Rick Wilson a lot. My question is not whether Rick Wilson created our epistemic war. He did not.

My harder question is whether he helped teach the system how to fight it.

I think that distinction matters. Origin stories flatter us with villains. Systems demand accountability without absolution.

Rick Wilson is best understood not as an architect, but as a technician. A skilled one. He worked inside a political economy that increasingly rewarded heat over coherence, attention over trust, and emotional velocity over shared reality. He did not invent that economy. He helped prove it worked.

What we are living with now is the scaled version of that proof.

The Environment Before Wilson

By the time Wilson entered national prominence, the foundation of the American information system had already begun to erode, and its load-bearing walls were getting fragile. Talk radio had trained audiences to experience politics as grievance entertainment. Cable news had learned that conflict outperformed explanation. Newt Gingrich had normalized procedural nihilism as a legitimate tactic by weaponizing government shutdowns, centralizing power through rule changes, and using impeachment as a partisan weapon. Opposition research had become an industrial supply chain.

The system was already warming.

What was still contested was method. How far could you go before legitimacy broke. How much distortion could a democratic audience tolerate before trust collapsed. Whether there were professional boundaries that mattered more than winning: SPOILER: there weren’t.

Campaign professionals were running live experiments on these questions. Wilson was one of the people running them well.

The infrastructure was ready. Cable news needed content that generated heat. Donors wanted measurable impact on tight timelines. Consultants competed for clients in an increasingly crowded market. Everyone was optimizing locally for the same thing: attention that moved numbers.

No one was optimizing for what happened after the election ended.

What Wilson Actually Did

Wilson specialized in attack advertising that did not aim to persuade voters toward a policy position. It aimed to contaminate the opponent’s moral standing. The message was rarely “vote for us.” It was “something is wrong with them.”

This is not subtle. It is also not trivial.

The 2002 Max Cleland race remains the canonical example. Cleland was a decorated Vietnam veteran who lost three limbs in combat. Wilson’s firm produced ads that visually linked Cleland to Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, questioning his commitment to national security. The ads did not argue policy. They manufactured suspicion.

The facts mattered less than the affect. Doubt was the product.

Cleland lost. The tactic worked. And the system learned.

That moment did not just damage one candidate. It trained every campaign consultant, donor, and media buyer watching. It showed them that reputational sabotage could outperform argument. It demonstrated that emotional contamination was cheaper and faster than building a case.

It lowered the cost of moral injury in politics.

From that point forward, the incentive gradient steepened. Campaigns that refused to operate at that temperature found themselves outspent and outmaneuvered. Operatives who specialized in heat became more valuable than those who built coalitions. The market spoke clearly: contamination wins.

This is how epistemic environments shift. Not through conspiracy, but through repeated local optimization. Each actor makes a rational choice within their constraints. The system becomes what it rewards.

From Hardball to Heat Death

At the time, these tactics were defended as hardball politics. Rough, but bounded. Everyone assumed the game still required officials, institutions, and eventually governing. There would be limits because governance required functional relationships across party lines.

What no one adequately modeled was accumulation.

When delegitimation becomes routine, trust becomes scarce. When trust becomes scarce, authority compensates with force, spectacle, or identity fusion. When audiences are trained to experience politics as a permanent emergency, they stop demanding coherence. They demand alignment.

Verification becomes expensive. Suspicion becomes cheap. The information environment overheats.

This is thermodynamics, not metaphor. Systems require cooling mechanisms to remain stable. Verification cools information environments. Fact-checking, editorial standards, professional consequences for false claims—these function as heat sinks. They slow the reaction enough for accuracy to matter.

When you remove those mechanisms and flood the system with deliberately inflammatory content, temperature rises. Eventually you hit a threshold where the system cannot process new information without distortion. Every claim becomes contested. Every source becomes suspect. Trust collapses into tribal affiliation.

We are living in that collapse now.

Wilson did not build the feedback loop. He helped demonstrate its profitability. Other operatives watched and learned. The techniques scaled. What worked in Georgia in 2002 became standard practice by 2016.

Enter The Lincoln Project

The emergence of The Lincoln Project is often narrated as redemption. Former Republican operatives turning their weapons against Trumpism in defense of democracy.

There is truth there. Donald Trump represents a qualitatively different threat. He treats institutions not as flawed systems to dominate, but as enemies to be hollowed out. The danger is real. Opposing him matters.

But the method matters too.

The Lincoln Project does not attempt to cool the information environment. It escalates within it. Its ads rely on mockery, humiliation, and fear. They aim to fracture Trump’s coalition by activating disgust and shame. They are effective at generating attention and donations. They are also metabolically expensive.

This is not repair. It is counter-battery fire.

You can win a battle this way. You cannot rebuild the terrain.

The ads do not build shared reality. They do not restore verification norms. They do not create conditions where fact-based governance becomes possible again. They produce heat in the opposite direction while hoping it somehow cancels out.

That is not how thermodynamics works. You cannot cool a system by adding more fire, even if you aim it carefully.

The Paradox of Expertise

There is a deeper tragedy here that deserves to be named carefully, if not gently.

Rick Wilson understands exactly how the system broke because he helped stress-test it. He knows how emotional saturation overrides fact processing. He knows how identity threat outperforms policy appeal. He knows how ridicule corrodes authority faster than argument builds it.

That knowledge could be used to redesign incentives. Instead, it is mostly used to sharpen weapons.

This is not hypocrisy. It is professional deformation.

Campaign consultants are rewarded for winning cycles, not stabilizing systems. There is no career path for epistemic repair. No firm hires you to reduce heat. No donor funds a campaign to restore verification norms. No media outlet books you to explain why we should all just slow down a little bit.

The market is clear. Heat pays. Cooling does not.

So the people who best understand how contamination works keep producing it, just aimed at different targets. And the environment continues to overheat.

Why Intent Is Not the Point

It is tempting to ask whether Wilson feels remorse. Whether The Lincoln Project represents atonement. Whether he would do it differently, knowing then what he knows now.

Those are moral questions. They probably matter to Wilson. They do not matter to the system.

Systems do not care about intent. They respond to incentives and constraints. A technician working inside a broken market will reproduce the market’s logic unless the constraints change.

This is why focusing on individual redemption stories misses the point. The problem is not that bad people did bad things. The problem is that destructive tactics produced wins and were therefore rewarded. The problem is structural.

If we want different outcomes, we need different constraints.

If We Want This to Stop, We Have to Stop Powering It

Epistemic war is not sustained only by bad actors. It is sustained by all of us. By what we click, share, and excuse. By what we treat as legitimate tactics when aimed at people we oppose.

Outrage works because we keep feeding it.

If we want this to end, we have to change what we reward. That requires both demands and refusals.

What We Must Demand

We must demand that legitimacy be expensive to fake. Claims should not circulate without provenance, context, and traceability. Not because speech must be controlled, but because reality must be load-bearing.

This means platforms should label synthetic content, distinguish news from opinion/commentary, and show how information reached us. It means campaigns should face penalties for ads that contain demonstrably false claims. It means donors should ask what their money is funding before writing checks.

Other high-risk systems already require quality control before deployment. Bridges must be inspected. Medicine must be tested. Information that shapes public power should meet a similar standard.

We must demand penalties for heat production. Campaigns, media outlets, and donors currently profit from emotional volatility while externalizing the cost to civic trust. That is a market failure.

We should demand that campaign consultants be evaluated not just on win rates but on method. Did they build support or manufacture contempt? Did they make governance harder or easier? Those questions should matter to hiring decisions.

We should demand that media outlets stop rewarding political figures who generate heat without substance. Book the officials who can explain their positions coherently. Stop giving airtime to spectacle designed to trigger reaction.

We should demand that donors fund campaigns that treat voters as capable of understanding complexity. Pay for canvassing and organizing. Stop rewarding thirty-second contamination bombs.

We must demand institutional speech that does not perform for attention. Authority that survives only by spectacle is already failing. Institutions should be judged on coherence, consistency, and follow-through.

Boring competence is not a messaging flaw. It is the signal of a system doing its job.

What We, as Information Consumers, Must Reject

We must reject participation in outrage as a civic virtue. Being emotionally activated is not the same as being politically effective. Constant reaction trains the system to escalate. It does not constrain power. It feeds it.

This means pausing before sharing inflammatory content, even when it confirms what we already believe. It means asking whether spreading this claim helps build understanding or just activates disgust. It means recognizing that feeling righteous is not the same as being useful.

We must reject virality as a proxy for truth. Speed and volume reward distortion. Sharing first feels like agency. It is often just labor performed on behalf of attention markets that do not care what breaks next.

Wait six hours before sharing breaking news. See if the claim holds up. See if context changes the meaning. See if you still think it matters. Most of what goes viral is designed to bypass exactly that reflection.

We must reject the idea that defeating the other side justifies any method. Tools that corrode shared reality do not become safe because we like the target.

Contamination does not stay aimed. It spreads. When we excuse tactics we would condemn if used against us, we teach the system that those tactics are legitimate. We make them normal. And normal tactics become available to everyone.

The Constraint That Actually Helps

Here is the constraint that improves outcomes: Stop driving our own outrage machines.

That does not mean disengagement. It means refusing to provide free energy to systems optimized for heat. It means slowing claims before sharing them. It means rewarding clarity over cleverness. It means choosing coherence even when mockery would land harder.

This is not a call to be nicer. It is a call to be more effective.

Epistemic war ends when the environment stops rewarding those who set it on fire. That choice is not abstract. It is made every day, by what we amplify, excuse, and excuse again.

Leaders should ask: Does this action cool the environment or heat it? Does it build capacity for shared understanding or consume it? If the answer is the latter, find another way.

Media executives should ask: Are we rewarding heat or coherence? Are we platforming people who can govern or people who can perform? Adjust accordingly.

Donors should ask: Am I funding contamination or persuasion? Am I making governance easier or harder? Write checks accordingly.

And the rest of us should ask: Am I sharing this because it is true and important, or because it feels satisfying? Am I helping people understand, or am I just adding to the noise?

If we want this to stop, we ALL have work to do.

The Role of People Like Wilson Now

Rick Wilson is not the villain of this story. He is just a witness. He knows how we got here because he helped map the route.

He can continue to use the tools he helped refine, aiming them at what he sees as the most dangerous target. That is a choice. It may even be effective in the short term.

Or he could help articulate why those tools must be retired. Not because the people wielding them are bad. Because the tools themselves corrode the conditions democracy requires.

The latter would be harder. It would require saying, out loud, that some wins taught the system the wrong lesson. That not every effective tactic is legitimate. That professional success can still produce collective harm.

It would require admitting that contamination wins elections but destroys the terrain.

That would be repair work. That would be valuable.

A Distinction Worth Carrying Forward

Here is the handle that matters: Persuasion builds capacity. Contamination consumes it.

Rick Wilson helped prove that contamination wins elections. The last decade has proven that it also corrodes the conditions that make elections meaningful.

If we want to end the epistemic war, we cannot simply aim better. We have to change what we reward.

That is not a moral argument. It is an engineering one. Systems respond to incentives. Change the incentives, change the system.

The tools are available. The choice is ours.

Coda: On Complicity

I write all of this to say: I am as guilty as Rick Wilson. I just have a smaller platform.

Substack’s business model rewards heat. The algorithm surfaces what generates engagement. Outrage travels faster than analysis. Mockery gets more shares than explanation. Every time I choose a sharper headline or a more combustible frame, I am optimizing for the same attention economy that broke the information environment.

I know this. I do it.

Not always. Not deliberately. But often enough that I cannot pretend the problem lives only in campaign consultants and cable news producers. The incentive gradient is steep for all of us. Heat pays. Cooling does not.

The difference between professional operatives and independent writers is not moral. It is scale. Wilson’s tactics reached millions and moved elections. My work reaches thousands and moves... what, exactly? Anger‽ Solidarity‽‽ Occasionally, I hope, clarity. But I cannot pretend that every piece I write builds capacity rather than consuming it.

This essay is about changing what we reward. That work starts here.

So I am asking for accountability. From you. To me.

When I am heating the system instead of cooling it, tell me. When I choose contempt over explanation, call it out. When I treat complexity like it can be solved with a clever dunk, push back. I will not always agree. I’ll sometimes resist. But I need to know when I am doing the thing I am criticizing.

And I am asking you to hold yourself to the same standard.

Before you share something I write—or anyone writes—ask whether it builds understanding or just activates disgust. Ask whether it helps people think or just makes them feel righteous. Ask whether you are amplifying it because it is true and useful, or because it landed hard.

This is not a call to disengage, please, for the love of puppies, don’t disengage. It is a call to participate differently.

Epistemic war does not end because bad actors stop. It ends because all of us stop rewarding the tactics that sustain it. That includes calling out the writers we trust when they slip into heat production. It includes refusing to amplify content that corrodes shared reality, even when we agree with the target.

Especially then.

The constraint that improves outcomes is the one we enforce together. Not through rules. Not through platforms. Through what we choose to reward with our attention, our subscriptions, and our shares.

I am trying to get this right. I will fail sometimes. When I do, I need you to say so.

And when you catch yourself heating the system—pausing before you share, choosing coherence over cleverness, refusing to participate in outrage—that is repair work too.

This is how we change what we reward. One choice at a time. Together.

