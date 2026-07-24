This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Lisamanv
1h

This is the kind of case I'd like to see Ben Crump standing next to the mother. She needs a good attorney and I hope her story is being told by many. That man wasn't in her house with her little girl for anything but nefarious reasons. Is there a Gofundme? Hopefully so.

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