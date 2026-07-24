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Castles are for White Men

Memphis charged a mother with premeditated murder. One piece of the alleged premeditation is a warning she gave her own daughter.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kendra Scott came home from work at around 1:15 in the morning on July 16 and found a twenty-year-old man hiding under her thirteen-year-old daughter’s bed. Minutes later he had a whole in his head, and Scott was telling a neighbor what she had done. Shelby County charged her with first-degree murder and with employing a firearm during a dangerous felony. She’s spent four days in custody before a judge set bond at a hundred thousand dollars on July 20.

To start, first-degree murder requires premeditation. Among the collected facts the detectives put in the affidavit is something the daughter says her mother had told her before any of this happened: that if she ever found a boy in the house, she would “put a hole in him.” I have raised 7 kids, given what we’ve heard about the circumstances, I can hear those words in my own voice.

That short sentence now sits inside the state’s account of the killing. A warning a mother gave her own child, for the protection of that child, has become material from which a court may be asked to infer premeditation.

This entire story sucks and I am not capable of making it suck less. I am also not going to let the child become the easiest person in this story to blame.

The Child is a CHILD

I really don’t understand what the fuck is wrong with some of you. She is thirteen. Under Tennessee Code § 39-13-506, a thirteen-year-old cannot give legal consent. The age gap says that any sexual conduct is squarely within statutory rape, and Tennessee courts have held for decades that consent is no defense to it. The law presumes she cannot supply it. The presumption is the entire damned point of the statute.

To my knowledge, no sexual conduct has even been reported in this case and I am not alleging any, and, honestly, we don’t really know what happened. But also, I am not going to sit through a week of people calling a seventh grader “fast,” or “grown,” or “old enough to know better.” She may have let him in. Kids make bad choices, that’s why they can’t consent. That is a fact about being thirteen, not a moral judgment on her character. I will tell you what I do know for certain, if you’re calling that kid “fast” you’ve chosen the side of an ADULT who was absolutely old enough to know better.

We say we want to protect our daughters, this story is about a black woman with a gun doing exactly that, and, apparently, that makes a difference.

What Premeditation Actually Requires

The state of Tennessee does not require prosecutors to prove any long-standing scheme. According to the law, Section 39-13-202(e) defines premeditation as an act done after the exercise of reflection and judgment, and that the intent to kill need not exist in the mind of the accused for any definite period of time. A decision reached in the space of a minute can qualify, provided the person was sufficiently free from “excitement and passion” to be capable of reflection at all.

So duration really answers nothing.

The real question is which facts a court will be asked to read as “the moment” impulse became decision. The affidavit supplies several different options. 1. Scott had the gun with her when she entered. 2. There was an argument. 3. She followed him toward the door. A single casing was recovered on the porch, and a responding officer described a wound to the back of Morton’s head. Prosecutors might point to any of it, to show “reflection and judgement.”

But the one item doing the most rhetorical work isn’t anything she did that night. It is something she said, to her own daughter.

Let’s consider what that requires of a reader for a minute. You have to take a protective rule and hear it as a conditional threat. Every parent who has ever said “I will end you” about a daughter’s boyfriend, or “don’t make me come down there”, has produced the same sort of sentence, and none of them meant it as a plan. Parental hyperbole has got to be one of the most common speech acts in American households. I grew up hearing “I brought you into this world, I can take you out of it!” But now, for Kendra Scott, it has been entered into a record where it can be read as evidence of planning, reflection, and judgment.

Scott also said something at the scene that has been quoted everywhere. She told officers she did what she had to do. In a narrow evidentiary sense that is an admission. It is also the grammar of obligation rather than the grammar of fear. She did not describe panic. She described a duty she believed she had. How many times, have you as a parent, “done what you had to do?”

Everyone praises Mama Bear until she bites someone’s fucking head off. And then they blame her for being a Mama Bear.

The Unlit Space

Between the words of given a criminal code and what happens to any person, there is a broad and somewhat murky discretionary space.

An investigator decides what goes into an affidavit and what stays out. A prosecutor decides whether a killing is charged as first-degree murder or something below it, and whether to add a firearm count that carries mandatory consecutive time. A judicial commissioner decides on detention. Someone decides what plea to offer.

We have to wonder, why first-degree murder, why not voluntary manslaughter, why not any of the myriad of lesser charges available. I think the easy answer to that is “prosecutorial discretion.” In Tennesee, with shooter that isn’t a fit for what is perceived as “Protector.” The decision is obvious. The comparative reasoning isn’t. Prosecutorial judgment isn’t exposed to ordinary public review the way statutory language is, and that is where race, sex, and money do more work than is required.

Scott may well be convicted of first-degree murder, of a lesser homicide, or of nothing at all. None of those outcomes can or will answer the really important institutional question raised by the initial charging decision.

Lonoke County

As a quick example, in October 2024, a thirty-seven-year-old, white, man named Aaron Spencer went looking for his missing thirteen-year-old daughter in central Arkansas and found her in a truck with Michael Fosler, sixty-seven, who was out on bail facing multiple counts of sexually abusing her. Spencer forced the vehicle off the road, shot Fosler dead, and called 911.

Arkansas only charged him with second-degree murder… hmmmm, I wonder what the difference is in these cases?

Taking a page from the Trump book, on March 3, 2026, still under indictment, he won the Republican primary for Lonoke County sheriff with more than fifty-three percent of the vote, defeating the incumbent in the county that had charged him. In June, Special Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. dismissed the case in a nineteen-page ruling citing “due process violations” in how investigators handled a dash camera and a memory card that had gone missing.

I don’t think this comparison is needs any help here. Spencer was arrested and prosecuted for twenty months. His dismissal turned on evidence-handling misconduct, not on a ruling that his conduct was justified. Fosler had already been charged with sexual offenses against Spencer’s child; Morton was not. These are very bare differences, but are they even important?

So here we have two parents, each killed a man they connected to a thirteen-year-old daughter. One of them left home, pursued a vehicle, and drove it off a road. The other never barely left her own porch. The one who pursued was charged with second-degree murder. The one who stayed home was charged with first. Both charging decisions were made within days, by prosecutors who could not yet have known nearly enough about either case.

One of them is on a ballot this November. The other spent too many days in jail, while strangers argued over whether her daughter had invited what followed. Whether to blame the daughter, instead of the grown adult man that was hiding under her bed.

Hidden Killers Podcast Image: https://audioboom.com/posts/8757953-why-is-arkansas-charging-a-father-who-saved-his-daughter-from-kidnapper-with-murder

The Performance

This is just one part of the story that I find infuriating, and I have written about it in similar contexts. There is a really unfortunate script that says a woman has to perform for her fear to be accepted as fear. She is allowed to be frightened, and say so in the language of fright rather than the language of anger, she dare not show any anger. She must hold it together as long as her adrenaline-flooded body allows. She must never announce that she would defend herself or anyone else, that’s not demure. She uses the barest force available. And afterward she cries in the shower like a grown-up.

Kendra Scott failed almost all of it. She had stated her rule in advance. She grabbed a weapon that she owned, and carried it into her own house. She spoke to Morton before she fired. Then she stood in her own yard and told a neighbor what she had done, with nary a tremble in her voice. She did what she said she would do, and therein lies the premeditation according to the prosecutor.

Our culture has a very familiar way of reading all these small details. In a man, steadiness can be offered as resolve, he’s being stoic. In a woman, the same steadiness can be made to look like coldness, she’s callous. Spencer’s decision to call 911 became part of the public case for him being “responsible” even while prosecutors charged him with murder. Scott’s immediate admission became part of the state’s account of her guilt. Odd.

Castles are for White Men

Most of the public argument this week has been about Tennessee’s castle doctrine, and most of it has missed so much of how the provision actually works. Again, I am not an attorney, just a reader with a modicum of common sense.

Section 39-11-611(c) creates a “presumption of reasonable fear” for a person who uses deadly force in a residence against someone who unlawfully and forcibly enters. On the affidavit’s account, the presumption probably never attached here, because Morton was reportedly admitted through a back door by a resident of the house, by a child, and that admission isn’t technically forcible entry.

I don’t think this ends every possible justification argument, Tennessee does make room for deadly force where a person reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect against death, serious bodily injury, or grave sexual abuse, and defense of another remains available in principle. What her rule and parental hyperbole removes is the automatic presumption, not the whole of the law, but prosecutor bias is in play here.

Is Any of this Actually Fixable

I am not asking anyone to conclude that Kendra Scott is innocent, I mean, not in the “I didn’t kill that man.” way but in the absolutely justified way. Her child was, if not being assaulted, then being groomed for certain. At thirteen, she was unequivocally a child.

BUT, what I am suggesting is that the state be required to better explain its choices with the same specificity it demands from defendants, and with a great deal more transparency. I would argue that there are four things could change, and none of them have to wait on a legislature figuring out what a conscience feels like, and they’re all procedural changes.

Publish charging differentials. Start tracking the data and be transparent, if the numbers are clean the office is vindicated at no cost. Track every homicide case in which police reports, charging papers, defense filings, or recorded statements raised self-defense or defense of another. Include the following: initial charge, final charge, plea offer, disposition, firearm count added, length of pretrial detention, race and sex of the defendant where lawfully reportable. The fact that this isn’t standard operating procedure across the country is one of a thousand reason our trust in police and our legal system has been so badly eroded.

File a charging memorandum at indictment. When a prosecutor selects first-degree murder over a lesser homicide in a case involving claimed defense of a child, make your reasoning public, be transparent. Discretion that has to explain itself in advance.

Stop letting firearm counts operate as unreviewable or mandatory plea multipliers. When the state adds a mandatory consecutive count to a homicide charge, the memo should name the qualifying felony, state the exposure created, and say what purpose the count serves beyond increasing leverage.

Repeal HB 1719. This one is recent, and explicit. Since May 1, 2024, to the best of my available research, Tennessee has been the only state in the country that forbids judges from considering whether a person can actually pay the bail being set. The judge who set Kendra Scott’s bond at a hundred thousand dollars this morning was prohibited by statute from asking whether she could pay it.

We built one body of law around the recognition that a thirteen-year-old can’t legally consent. Then we built a second, less visible body of practice that decides how a parent’s response to perceived danger gets charged, and how long she waits in a cell while that gets sorted out. The first is written down. The second isn’t.

Free Kendra Scott, and be clear about what that asks. A woman with no prior record should not sit in custody because a statute forbids the court from noticing she is poor.

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