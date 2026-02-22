This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

How Rescue Language Builds Revenue Infrastructure

A Structural Analysis Through the Trust Envelope Model

We are told the child welfare system exists to protect children. That framing is powerful. It is also incomplete.

The system we now call child protective services did not emerge solely from compassion. It grew at the intersection of poverty governance, racial control, and institutional expansion. It has always operated with two logics: rescue and regulation. When these logics merge without accountability, intervention becomes industry. And when intervention becomes industry, broken families become supply chains.

This essay examines how child removal in the United States has functioned not only as protection but as extraction; a mechanism through which poverty is converted into case volume, case volume into revenue, and revenue into institutional permanence. The pattern is not aberrational. It is structural. And it has a history that makes its present architecture legible.

The Longer History: Removal as Policy

The removal of children from marginalized communities is not a recent development. It is a recurring policy instrument, deployed across centuries with different justifications and consistent outcomes.

Between 1854 and 1929, orphan trains relocated an estimated 200,000 children from Eastern cities to rural households across the Midwest and South. The language was salvation: rescuing destitute children from the streets of New York, where an estimated 10,000 to 30,000 homeless children lived at any given time in the 1850s. The practice was displacement. Children were transported by rail, displayed at town halls and churches in events that resembled livestock auctions, and selected by families who often needed farm labor more than they needed another child to love. Many were not orphans at all. Some had living parents who had been deemed unfit by virtue of poverty, immigration status, or unfamiliarity with Anglo-Protestant norms.

The Children’s Aid Society, founded by Charles Loring Brace in 1853, organized the program with genuine concern for children’s welfare. It also operated with a clear class logic: poor urban children, overwhelmingly from immigrant Catholic and Jewish families, would be better served in Protestant rural homes. Vetting of receiving families was minimal. Follow-up was rare. Children who were mistreated had little recourse. Siblings were routinely separated. The program produced real rescues and real exploitation simultaneously, which is precisely the pattern that has persisted.

For Indigenous communities, the mechanism was more explicit. Beginning in 1879 with the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, the federal government funded a network of more than 400 boarding schools designed to forcibly assimilate Native children. Richard Henry Pratt, Carlisle’s founder and a U.S. cavalry officer, articulated the philosophy without euphemism: “Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” Children as young as five were removed from their families, often by coercion or under threat of withholding rations. Their hair was cut. Their names were replaced. Their languages were forbidden. Punishment included flogging, solitary confinement, and food deprivation. The Interior Department’s 2022 investigation identified 53 marked and unmarked burial sites at former school locations. Nearly 200 children were buried at Carlisle alone.

These boarding schools operated for over a century, and they were not incidental to the broader project of territorial expansion. They were instrumental to it. Removing children severed cultural transmission. Severing cultural transmission weakened tribal governance. Weakened governance made land seizure easier. The relationship between child removal and resource extraction was direct.

When the boarding school model began to wane in the mid-twentieth century, the mechanism updated. In 1958, the Bureau of Indian Affairs created the Indian Adoption Project, contracting with the Child Welfare League of America to place Native children with white families. Social workers visited reservations and persuaded—or pressured—parents to relinquish custody. By the 1970s, surveys found that 25 to 35 percent of all Native children in states with large Native populations were being removed from their homes. Of those removed, 85 percent were placed outside their families and communities, even when relatives were available and willing. The Child Welfare League later apologized, acknowledging in 2001 that the practice “was wrong” and “reflected a kind of bias.” Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978 to arrest the pattern. Today, American Indian and Alaska Native children still enter foster care at 6.2 per 1,000—more than three times the national average.

The through-line is not cruelty for its own sake. It is the persistent conversion of poverty and cultural difference into institutional justification for removal. The method changes. The logic endures.

Surveillance of Poor Families

Don Lash, in When the Welfare People Come, documents how the modern child welfare system operates as a surveillance regime for poor and working-class families, disproportionately affecting Black and Indigenous communities.

The asymmetry is structural. Middle-class parenting struggles are typically managed through private channels: therapy, extended family support, flexible work schedules, nannies. Poor families encounter mandated reporters, home inspections, and case files. The same conditions—housing instability, food insecurity, lack of childcare—are managed as private inconveniences in one context and reframed as evidence of neglect in another.

Teachers, healthcare workers, and social service providers are legally required to report suspected neglect. The threshold for suspicion is not evenly distributed. Families already interacting with public assistance systems are more visible to institutional scrutiny. A parent who uses a public emergency room for a child’s broken arm encounters different levels of professional attention than a parent who visits a private pediatrician for the same injury. Visibility increases vulnerability. This is not a side effect. It is a feature of how the reporting architecture works.

The data confirm the disparity. Black children represent approximately 14 percent of the U.S. child population but 22 to 25 percent of children in foster care. More than half of all Black children in the United States will be investigated by child protective services before they turn eighteen. One in nine Black children will be placed in foster care at some point, compared to one in seventeen children overall. Black parents are twice as likely to experience termination of parental rights. Black children in foster care are moved more frequently, receive fewer appropriate services, and are less likely to be reunified with their families. The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has formally expressed concern at these disparities and recommended the United States amend laws and policies that produce them.

The child welfare file becomes a parallel record of family life—one that can trigger removal based on cumulative risk scores rather than any single act of harm. Risk assessment instruments aggregate indicators that correlate with poverty: unstable housing, irregular employment, prior system involvement. When poverty becomes predictive data, social inequality is converted into case volume.

Surveillance does not feel like care when it flows in one direction.

Removal as Revenue Infrastructure

Foster care is not only a moral category. It is a funded system with a specific fiscal architecture.

State child welfare agencies spent more than $34.3 billion on child welfare activities during state fiscal year 2022. Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, the largest federal funding stream dedicated to child welfare, provided approximately $9.7 billion in federal fiscal year 2024. This funding operates as an uncapped entitlement: any qualifying state expenditure on foster care is partially reimbursed without limit. States receive between 50 and 83 cents for every dollar spent on eligible placements, depending on the state’s federal matching rate.

The fiscal design is important. Federal foster care funding is open-ended for placement. Federal funding for family preservation and reunification, authorized under Title IV-B, is capped. The result: the federal government spends nearly ten times more on foster care and adoption than on programs designed to keep families together or reunify them after separation. The 2018 Family First Prevention Services Act began to address this imbalance by allowing some Title IV-E funds to be used for evidence-based prevention services. By fiscal year 2022, fourteen states had used this option—totaling $35 million. Against billions flowing toward placement, prevention remains marginal.

Private contractors operate a significant share of the system’s infrastructure. Group homes, residential facilities, therapeutic foster care agencies, and specialized service providers receive per diem payments tied to the number of children placed and the duration of their placement. Counties receive reimbursements. Private agencies bill for transportation, therapy, monitoring technology, training, and administrative overhead. Entire organizational ecosystems grow around managing the caseload.

This does not mean every social worker or foster parent is motivated by profit. Many are deeply committed, working under difficult conditions with inadequate resources. But the funding structure produces incentives that are independent of individual motivation. When revenue is connected to placement, removal becomes fiscally legible in ways that prevention does not. Case numbers justify budgets. Budgets justify staff. Staff justify program expansion. The system develops self-preserving momentum.

Removal is visible and billable. Prevention is diffuse and hard to invoice.

The Compliance Economy

Even when children are not permanently removed, families frequently enter mandated service pathways that function as compliance regimes.

Parenting classes, drug testing, counseling, supervised visitation—some of these services are necessary and beneficial. Others function primarily as documentation checkpoints. Failure to attend or complete requirements can trigger escalation, including removal. The standard is not whether the parent has harmed the child but whether the parent has satisfied the system’s procedural expectations.

Time becomes the critical resource. So does transportation. So does employment flexibility. A parent working two hourly-wage jobs without reliable childcare faces logistical barriers to attending a Tuesday afternoon parenting class that a salaried parent with employer-provided leave would never encounter. The compliance framework measures performance in formats designed by institutions, not by the families navigating them.

When mandated services are outsourced to private providers—and they frequently are—new revenue streams open. Contracts are awarded. Attendance is billed. Completion certificates are issued. Compliance becomes monetized infrastructure. The paradox sharpens: families destabilized by poverty are required to demonstrate stability within systems that generate revenue by monitoring their instability.

The Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 introduced statutory timelines intended to move children toward permanency faster. States were given fifteen months to either reunify children with their families or begin proceedings to terminate parental rights. The timeline was designed to prevent children from languishing in foster care. In practice, it created an additional compliance clock for parents who were already managing poverty, addiction, housing instability, and the trauma of separation simultaneously. Since the law’s implementation, the number of children experiencing termination of parental rights has increased substantially. One in 41 Black children in the United States will have their legal relationship with a parent terminated—compared to one in 100 children overall. Some of these terminations produce what researchers call “legal orphans”: children whose parental rights have been severed but who are never adopted. Each year, more children experience termination of parental rights than are adopted out of the system.

The language throughout is support. The operating structure is surveillance with financial incentives attached.

The Trust Envelope and Child Welfare

The Trust Envelope Model identifies five conditions necessary for any system to maintain legitimate governance: Dignity, Agency, Accountability, Cooperation, and Adaptability. When a system systematically inverts these conditions, it produces what the model describes as the Anti-Trust Envelope: Coercion, Extraction, Impunity, Forced Compliance, and Frantic Iteration. The child welfare system, as currently structured, maps onto this inversion with uncomfortable precision.

Dignity requires that people within a system are treated as ends, not as throughput. When families become case numbers that justify budgets, when children become units whose placement generates per diem payments, dignity is instrumentalized. The parent is not a person navigating difficulty; the parent is a data point in a risk assessment. The child is not a person requiring stability; the child is an occupant of a funded placement slot.

Agency requires that people retain meaningful choice within systems that affect them. Parents facing child welfare investigations encounter a system in which cooperation and compliance are structurally indistinguishable. Refusing a voluntary safety plan may trigger an involuntary investigation. Declining services may be interpreted as resistance. The choice architecture is constrained in ways that make genuine agency difficult to exercise. For Indigenous families prior to ICWA, there was often no choice architecture at all; social workers arrived, children were removed, and parents had no legal counsel.

Accountability in a functioning system flows in multiple directions: institutions are accountable to the populations they serve, not only the reverse. In the child welfare system, accountability flows overwhelmingly downward. Parents must account for every missed appointment, every failed drug test, every housing disruption. Institutions face minimal accountability for outcomes: children who age out of foster care without permanent families, children moved through multiple placements, children whose educational and emotional development deteriorates in state custody. More than 15,000 youth left foster care in 2023 without reunifying with their parents or having another permanent family. The system generates these outcomes routinely without experiencing them as institutional failure.

Cooperation requires reciprocal exchange. The relationship between families and the child welfare system is structurally asymmetric. The system holds the power to remove children. Parents hold the obligation to comply. The exchange is not cooperation; it is a compliance contract with enforcement mechanisms attached.

Adaptability requires that systems modify their operations based on outcomes. The child welfare system has been documented as producing racial disparities for decades. The disparities have been studied, reported, and publicly acknowledged by federal agencies, academic researchers, and international human rights bodies. The system has adapted incrementally—ICWA, the Family First Act (PDF), various state reforms—but the core fiscal architecture that incentivizes removal over preservation has not been restructured. The system iterates at the surface while its revenue logic remains stable. This is what the model identifies as frantic iteration: the appearance of reform without alteration of the incentive structure that produces the outcomes reform is meant to address.

Connecting the Architecture

This pattern is not unique to child welfare. It appears wherever structural inequality generates instability, instability triggers institutional response, and institutional response develops self-sustaining revenue logic.

In predatory lending, financial institutions expanded credit to communities previously excluded from home ownership, not on equal terms, but through instruments designed to extract maximum revenue from borrowers least positioned to absorb risk. The language was access. The structure was extraction. Black women were disproportionately targeted because their social position—as heads of household, as nodes of community stability—made them ideal throughput for a system that profited from the downstream consequences of default.

In mass incarceration, the prison system expanded not because crime rates demanded it but because surplus labor, surplus land, surplus capital, and surplus state capacity needed somewhere to go. Ruth Wilson Gilmore described prisons as “partial geographic solutions to political-economic crises.” The child welfare system operates through the same logic: it absorbs the fallout of disinvestment—in housing, in wages, in healthcare, in childcare—without challenging the conditions that produce the crises it manages. It compresses family instability into institutional infrastructure rather than redistributing the resources that would reduce instability in the first place.

The boarding school, the orphan train, the Indian Adoption Project, the foster care system; each represents an update to the same mechanism. Children from communities deemed insufficiently governed are relocated into systems that serve state or market interests while narrating their function as rescue. The constitutional hinge for convict leasing was the Thirteenth Amendment’s exception clause. The policy hinge for child removal is the conflation of poverty with neglect. Both convert structural conditions into individual pathology and individual pathology into institutional revenue.

In each case, the people processed through the system are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and poor. In each case, the system’s defenders point to genuine instances of protection to justify the broader architecture. In each case, the architecture persists because it serves interests beyond the stated mission.

This Must Change

If care is the stated purpose, incentives should reward family stability rather than case volume. Several structural changes would begin to align the system’s fiscal logic with its declared mission.

Restructure federal funding to equalize investment in prevention and placement. Title IV-E’s uncapped entitlement for foster care should be matched by equivalent, uncapped funding for family preservation services: housing assistance, childcare subsidies, direct cash support, mental health services, and addiction treatment. When prevention is capped and placement is not, the fiscal architecture tells institutions where to direct their effort.

Publish removal data dis-aggregated by race, income, and geography at the county level in accessible, searchable formats. Not annual summaries embedded in PDFs. Communities should be able to see, in real time, which families are being investigated, which are losing children, and what happens to those children after removal. Pattern data makes structural disparity visible in ways that aggregated statistics do not.

Cap profit margins for private foster care contractors receiving public funds. Require transparent reporting of financial flows connecting placement numbers, duration, and revenue. Public funds allocated for child safety should not generate unchecked private returns.

Audit mandated service contracts for outcome effectiveness. If a parenting class or counseling program does not demonstrably reduce re-entry into the child welfare system, funding should be redirected toward services that do. Documentation compliance is not the same as family improvement.

Reform census counting so that children in foster care and residential facilities are counted at their home addresses, not at facility locations. This seemingly technical change has direct fiscal consequences: institutional populations inflate host-community numbers for federal funding and political representation while draining both from the communities where children and families actually live.

Require Trust Envelope Impact Assessments before approving new carceral or custodial infrastructure—including group homes and residential facilities. These assessments would evaluate whether proposed expansions strengthen or undermine the five conditions for legitimate governance: dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, and adaptability. If a proposed facility cannot demonstrate that it preserves these conditions, it should not be approved.

These are alignment measures, not radical demands. They ask only that the system’s fiscal architecture reflect its stated values.

A Society That Measures Compassion by Removal

The child welfare system contains genuine care. Social workers operating with impossible caseloads, foster parents opening their homes to children in crisis, advocates fighting for policy reform within institutions resistant to change—this work is real and it matters.

But the system also contains coercion. And the coercion is not incidental to the care; it is woven into the same funding streams, the same reporting structures, the same institutional incentives. Separating the two requires examining not the intentions of individual actors but the architecture within which they operate.

Some children are in immediate danger and require removal. That reality cannot be wished away. But when removal becomes the default institutional response to structural deprivation, we confuse symptom management with solution. If housing instability is the primary risk factor, removal addresses the child’s location while leaving the housing market that produced the instability intact. If untreated addiction is central, removal relocates the child without guaranteeing the parent access to recovery support. The system absorbs family crises without altering the economic conditions that generate them.

The historical arc from orphan trains to boarding schools to the Indian Adoption Project to the contemporary foster care system is not a story of progressive improvement occasionally marred by excess. It is a story of recurring institutional logic: identify populations whose family structures are deemed deficient, develop professional infrastructure to intervene, fund that infrastructure through mechanisms that incentivize continued intervention, and narrate the entire process as compassion.

The question is not whether child welfare should exist. It should. The question is whether a system designed around removal and funded by placement can ever prioritize the stability it claims to serve.

If it cannot, then the system needs redesign—not around the assumption that broken families are inevitable, but around the commitment that most families, given adequate resources, are capable of caring for their own children.

Stop measuring compassion by the number of children removed. Start measuring it by the number of families that never needed removal in the first place.

