This piece is a departure from the plan for March, because it is way more important and flying very quietly under the radar.

March Focus: Rights, Power, and the Architecture of Harm Last month we examined white supremacy as a system. The conversations were hard, and that was the point. Systems built on hierarchy rarely reveal themselves without pressure. In March I will turn our attention to the explicit attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of women, LGBTQ people, and other marginalized communities. Across legislatures, courts, and cultural institutions, policies are being advanced that restrict bodily autonomy, erase identities, and narrow who is allowed to live freely in public life. This month is not only about documenting harm. It is about understanding how these policies operate as a system. Who benefits. Who pays the cost. And what it means to defend dignity, agency, and accountability when institutions move in the opposite direction. I am not looking for easy answers. I am looking for clarity, courage, and the willingness to examine what is happening in plain sight.

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Conditional Approval

Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet

I. What William Gibson Got Wrong

I’m an avid reader of Science Fiction and a fan William Gibson, he imagined cyberspace as a frontier. Governments were mostly absent in his version of it. Corporations ran the networks; hackers ran between them; the State was a slow and confused presence trying to catch up with technology that had already rewritten the social contract. YIKES! Isn’t that starting to feel and sound painfully familiar‽ The Sprawl was ungoverned, dangerous, and alive in ways that prefigured everything we now call the internet.

He was right about the corporations. He was wrong about the state.

While, today, it feels close(‽) the State did not fall behind. It waited. And while it waited, it learned that it did not need to govern the network from the outside. It needed only to govern the hardware.

FACT SHEET: FCC Updates Covered List to Include Foreign-Made Consumer Routers, Prohibiting Approval of New Models 207KB ∙ PDF file Download WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026—Today, the Federal Communications Commission updated its Covered List to include all consumer-grade routers produced in foreign countries. Routers are the boxes in every home that connect computers, phones, and smart devices to the internet. This followed a determination by a White House-convened Executive Branch interagency body with appropriate national security expertise that such routers “pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.” Download

On March 23, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission updated its Covered List to prohibit new foreign-manufactured consumer routers from receiving equipment authorization in the United States. The justification is cybersecurity. The mechanism is a two-word phrase buried in the fourth paragraph of the announcement: Conditional Approval.

That phrase is doing all the heavy lifting here. The announcement describes it in three sentences. It identifies two agencies empowered to grant it: the Department of Homeland Security and, more notably, the Department of War. It provides an email address. It offers no criteria, no timeline, no public process, no appeals mechanism, and no statutory constraints on the conditions that approval might carry.

A router is not glamorous hardware. It is the box in your home that connects every device you own to the internet. Your phone, your laptop, your medical devices, your children’s schoolwork, your employment. Everything that enters or leaves your household network passes through it. Control the router, and you do not need to tap the wire. The wire comes to you.

This phrase is more important than you might think: Conditional Approval. As a description of governance architecture, it is remarkably candid, but so subtle that most people will miss it. Approval is not unconditional. Something is owed in exchange, but the document does not say what.

II. Why This Is Not a Supply Chain Story

The security concern underlying this policy is not illegitimate. Between 2023 and 2025, a series of state-sponsored Chinese cyberattacks, collectively referred to as the Typhoon campaigns, compromised American telecommunications infrastructure at significant scale. Volt Typhoon targeted critical infrastructure for potential disruption. Salt Typhoon breached the networks of major US telecom carriers and accessed call records and communications of American citizens, including people in government. Flax Typhoon operated a botnet partially constructed from compromised consumer routers.

SIDE NOTE: I deeply hate that I cannot credibly link to actual government sources for this information because the American information environment has become so completely untrustworthy.

Foreign-manufactured hardware with inadequate security controls was involved. The threat is documented and serious. I am not arguing that the threat is invented.

I am arguing that the policy response is not a security policy. It is a market restructuring policy that uses security as its warrant, and the distinction is relevant because the two require entirely different accountability structures.

Here is the sure give-away: the policy grandfathers everything already deployed. Every foreign router currently in American homes continues to operate. Retailers can continue selling previously authorized models until stock runs out. No firmware update is required. No security audit. No remediation of the installed base.

If the concern were the routers that were actually compromised in the Typhoon attacks, the policy would address those routers. It does not. It addresses only new models. A security policy that leaves the existing vulnerability entirely in place while restricting future market entry is not optimized for security. It is optimized for market restructuring with a security justification.

What this policy does do is convert the approval pathway for consumer internet hardware into a discretionary gate managed by executive branch security agencies, one of which styles itself a Department of War. The FCC document is explicit that the commission cannot act independently. It implements determinations made by others. The independent regulatory body has become an execution mechanism.

This is the question beneath the event. Not whether foreign routers are a security risk. They probably are. But who decides what replaces them, under what conditions, and who audits those conditions. The answer the policy provides is: a classified security apparatus, with no public criteria, and no statutory limits on what it may require.

III. The Room That Already Existed

In 2006, a retired AT&T technician named Mark Klein went public with documents he had collected over four years of employment at the company’s San Francisco facility. Room 641A, on the sixth floor of 611 Folsom Street, was a secure space that AT&T had built for the National Security Agency. Inside it was a device called a beam splitter, which made a copy of every fiber optic cable passing through the facility and directed it to NSA equipment. All internet traffic flowing through the building was duplicated. The NSA received a mirror of everything.

This was not a warrant. It was not a court order. It was infrastructure. Built into the physical layer of the network by the company that operated it, for an agency that had asked for it. Legally murky, practically invisible, enormously effective, and invasive as fuck.

Seven years later, the Snowden documents included the NSA’s ANT catalog: a product list of hardware implants and firmware modifications that the agency could install in routers, firewalls, hard drives, and network switches, often before those devices reached their customers. The catalog included items with code names like COTTONMOUTH and HALLUXWATER (PDF). Some were physically implanted during shipping intercepts. Others were firmware modifications installed at the factory level, by manufacturers who may or may not have known what they were shipping.

The state had not fallen behind the hardware. It was embedded within the hardware.

The precedent for demanding network hardware access as a condition of market operation is not hypothetical. The Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act of 1994 required telecommunications carriers to build intercept capability into their systems as a condition of operating in the United States. Phone networks were required to be wiretappable by design. The law was later extended to cover broadband internet providers. The principle was established: infrastructure access is a cost of doing business in the American market.

Bruce Sterling documented the early version of this dynamic in The Hacker Crackdown, his 1992 account of the US government’s assault on the hacker community and electronic bulletin board systems. What struck Sterling, and what strikes me reading it now, is how much of the government’s action was about establishing who controls the communications layer. The raids were not primarily about crime. They were about demonstrating that the network was not ungoverned space. That lesson was absorbed and institutionalized.

The FCC’s Covered List is the polished, bureaucratic version of Room 641A. It does not require a secret room. It requires only that manufacturers seeking US market access submit an application to conditional-approvals@fcc.gov, and accept whatever conditions the DoW or DHS determine to be appropriate.

IV. How the Gate Actually Works

The SECSV framework describes a specific phase in institutional consolidation called enclosure. Enclosure is the moment when measures cease to describe phenomena and become the phenomena themselves. A metric designed to evaluate access to housing becomes the definition of who deserves housing. A security determination designed to assess hardware risk becomes the definition of which hardware is permitted to exist.

The Covered List is an enclosure in exactly this sense. It began as a list of Chinese telecommunications equipment with documented national security risks: Huawei, ZTE, specific surveillance products. That category was concrete and defensible. The equipment had documented vulnerabilities. The companies had documented relationships with the Chinese government.

The March 2026 expansion is categorically different. It covers all consumer-grade routers produced in foreign countries. There is no named manufacturer. There is no documented vulnerability. There is no specific threat intelligence cited for the specific hardware being restricted. The category is defined entirely by origin. Foreign is the risk, full stop.

This is how enclosure works. The specific case establishes the mechanism. The mechanism, once established, is available for any application the apparatus finds convenient. In December 2025 and January 2026, the Covered List was extended to cover drones from foreign manufacturers. In March 2026, it was extended to routers. The pattern is established and the pace is accelerating.

What is not established, in any of these determinations, is a public process for the Conditional Approval pathway. A manufacturer can apply. The DoW or DHS can grant or deny. The criteria are not published. The timeline is not specified. The conditions attached to approval are not disclosed publicly. A company seeking access to the American consumer market now depends on the discretionary goodwill of agencies whose operating logic is national security, whose deliberations are classified, and whose decisions are not subject to the Administrative Procedure Act in any obvious way.

Philip K. Dick spent much of his career writing about the relationship between surveillance and domestic space. His characters were perpetually aware that their homes were not private, that observation was constant, and that the machinery of observation was built into the infrastructure of daily life rather than imposed from outside it. He was writing about the psychology of living inside a system that watches. The FCC’s action does not require watching. It requires only controlling what hardware the watching could theoretically run through, and on what terms that hardware arrives.

Here is the uncomfortable part. The policy does not need to be implemented as surveillance to function as a surveillance architecture. It needs only to exist as a possibility. Manufacturers seeking Conditional Approval will rationally build whatever the DoW and DHS say they want. They will do this before they are asked, because the cost of not doing it is exclusion from a three-hundred-million-person market. The architecture does not require coercion. It requires the credible threat of exclusion.

V. Who Fills the Space

There is no American consumer router manufacturing industry at meaningful scale. The market is built on hardware designed and manufactured in Taiwan, China, and across Southeast Asia. Netgear, TP-Link, Asus, and Linksys all depend on supply chains running through the region that this policy has just categorized as a national security risk.

The policy does not create domestic manufacturing. It creates conditions under which domestic manufacturing, or foreign manufacturing that has cleared Conditional Approval, becomes the only legal pathway into the American market. The companies positioned to fill that space are the companies with existing government contracting relationships, legal capacity to navigate a classified approval process, and capital sufficient to build or relocate production at the required scale.

That is a short list. And the companies on it already know what the DoW and DHS want from their hardware, because they have been providing it for decades.

Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash described a near-future America in which national sovereignty had effectively dissolved into a franchise model. Corporations, religious organizations, and private security providers administered their own territories under their own rules. The federal government was one franchise among many, and not the most powerful. What Stephenson understood, and what the router ban illuminates from a different angle, is that infrastructure control and political sovereignty are the same thing. Whoever controls the network controls the territory. The franchise that can decide which routers enter American homes is exercising a form of sovereign authority over the communications layer of American life.

The equity dimension of this is specific and predictable. Foreign-manufactured consumer routers are the affordable tier. The Asus RT-AX55 at eighty-nine dollars. The TP-Link Archer at sixty-four. The Netgear nighthawks that households with constrained budgets actually buy. When new foreign models are unavailable and domestic alternatives arrive with reduced competition, prices rise. This is not a forecast. It is the standard output of reduced market competition.

Low-income households replace hardware last. They will remain on grandfathered foreign routers the longest: on hardware that is aging, not receiving security updates for compliance with new standards, and operating in a market where replacement options have become significantly more expensive. The households most dependent on home internet access for employment, telehealth, and their children’s education will be least served by this restructuring and most exposed to whatever vulnerabilities the policy claims to address.

This is who pays the cost of this system.

VI. Civilian Infrastructure, Military Approval

The document refers to the Department of War as one of two agencies empowered to grant Conditional Approval for consumer routers. This deserves WAY more attention than the headline of the announcement received.

The DoW designation is, legally, a secondary title. Congress has not passed legislation renaming the Department of Defense. The statutory name remains unchanged. But the executive order that authorized the DoW designation also authorized its use in official executive branch communications, in determinations, and in regulatory documents. The FCC fact sheet uses DoW as the operative name for the agency now reviewing your household router.

The Department of Defense became the Department of Defense in 1947 for a specific and deliberate reason. The name change reflected a post-war decision to reorient American military posture around deterrence and alliance rather than active warfare. The name embodied a theory of civil-military relations in which the military’s purpose was defined as defensive and its governance was civilian. Seventy-eight years of legal precedent, international treaty language, and institutional design rested on that framing.

Restoring the war designation is not merely symbolic. It is a statement about what the apparatus considers its appropriate domain. And the apparatus now considers consumer internet infrastructure to be within that domain.

This is a category migration that has no precedent in American regulatory history. Consumer hardware has been regulated by the FCC, an independent agency with a civilian mandate and a public process. It has been reviewed by the FTC for consumer protection purposes. It has been subject to antitrust oversight. It has never been placed under the conditional approval authority of the body responsible for managing American military operations.

Cory Doctorow has spent much of the last decade writing about what he calls the coming feudal internet: a network in which a small number of powerful gatekeepers control access, not through law but through infrastructure. His 2023 concept of Enshittification described the process by which platforms extract maximum value from captive users once competition has been eliminated. The router ban is a version of this process applied at the hardware layer, with a military agency as the gatekeeper.

My primary concern is not that Pete Hegseth personally cares what router you use - he’s not actually relevant. My REAL concern is that the institutional architecture being built does not require any individual’s bad intentions to produce harmful outcomes. Institutional architectures are durable. Administrations change. The Covered List rarely gets re-evaluated.

VII. What Legible Resistance Looks Like

Ursula Le Guin’s novel The Dispossessed opens with a wall. The wall divides the anarchist moon Anarres from the capitalist world Urras. Le Guin writes that the wall was ambiguous. It kept Anarres in as much as it kept Urras out. The people living in its shadow could no longer tell which direction the wall was meant to face.

That ambiguity is does so much real work in this policy. The Covered List is framed as a wall against foreign hardware. But the Conditional Approval gate faces inward. It determines what domestic and foreign manufacturers must agree to in order to pass through. The security rationale faces outward. The control mechanism faces in.

Distinguishing between these two directions is not an academic exercise. It is the difference between a policy that responds to a documented threat and a policy that uses a documented threat to build a durable governance architecture with no civilian oversight, no public criteria, and ZERO expiration date.

Here is what people working in communications infrastructure, consumer advocacy, telecommunications law, and hardware manufacturing should be doing right now:

File FOIA requests on the Conditional Approval determination process. The criteria for approval, if they exist as a documented standard rather than a classified discretionary judgment, are subject to disclosure. If they are denied on security grounds, that denial is itself information.

Push for the Conditional Approval criteria to be published as a proposed rulemaking with public comment. The FCC has the administrative authority to require this. Congress has oversight authority over both the FCC and the DHS. The DoW’s legal authority to impose conditions on consumer hardware has not been tested in court.

Watch the Covered List over the next twelve months. If it extends to modems, mesh networking equipment, smart home devices, or cellular infrastructure components, the pattern is confirmed. Each extension requires only another executive branch determination. The mechanism accelerates.

Watch the pricing tier. If the consumer router market becomes dominated by government-approved vendors within two years, and if the affordable tier disappears or contracts significantly, the equity analysis in this essay becomes a documented harm rather than a forecast.

Watch who gets Conditional Approval, and who does not, and on what timeline. If approval is granted quickly to companies with existing defense contracting relationships and slowly or never to companies without them, that asymmetry is the oligopoly design in operation.

The security threat that motivated this policy is actually real. Foreign hardware in American critical infrastructure is a documented risk that deserves a documented, publicly accountable response. What it does not deserve is conversion into an architecture that places civilian communications infrastructure under military discretionary control with no public criteria and no independent review.

Le Guin believed that the purpose of fiction was not to predict the future but to describe the present more clearly than journalism could. Cyberpunk at its best was not prophecy. It was diagnosis. Gibson, Sterling, Dick, Stephenson, and Doctorow were all describing the same thing from different angles: the tendency of technical systems to encode power relationships that outlast the political moments that created them.

The router in your home is so boring, and frequently mildly annoying. It’s never seen as a political symbol. It is just there; infrastructure. Infrastructure is where power actually lives, not in speeches or executive orders, but in the physical and institutional systems that govern what is possible. A policy that places the approval of that infrastructure in the hands of a classified military apparatus, that has already shown itself to be wildly untrustworthy, without public criteria, without independent review, and without a sunset clause, has built something that will outlast the administration that built it.

That is the argument worth making at work, where infrastructure is more legible, in whatever influence you have available to you. Not that the security concern is fake. It is not. But that the response has been designed to solve a problem other than the one it names, and that the solution will be significantly harder to reverse than the problem was to create.

The Covered List is not a wall against foreign routers. It is a gate through which domestic control passes. The question is not whether to secure American networks. The question is who decides what security means, under what accountability, and on whose terms.

That question does not have a technical answer. It has a political one. And right now, the political apparatus making that determination has removed itself from public view.

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