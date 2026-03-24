This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gino Herron's avatar
Gino Herron
15h

Not that I can afford to do so, but if someone has the bucks, should they wander by the local Best Buy and pick up a couple spares? Or is all this just a ploy to goose sales of existing inventories?

"No matter how cynical you become, it's never enough to keep up." -- Lily Tomlin

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
15h

The Department of War authorized the router in your house. Think on that for a second.

Rachel’s piece traces the architecture underneath the FCC announcement better than anything else I’ve read on it, and she’s right that “Conditional Approval” is doing all the heavy lifting. I want to stay with one thread she opened but didn’t follow all the way down.

The name change isn’t symbolism. It’s a statement of claimed territory.

A Department of Defense operates from a theory that force is a deterrent managed from a civilian posture. It projects outward. A Department of War manages territory. Those aren’t the same job description, and the people who changed the name know that. Words in official documents mean what their authors intend them to mean.

So when the FCC fact sheet names the DoW as one of two agencies authorized to grant Conditional Approval for the router in your house, what you’re reading is an assertion: your home network is now within the territorial jurisdiction of an apparatus that has redefined itself around war-making rather than defense. That’s not paranoia. That’s the document.

Here’s what’s been bugging me about the “short list” of companies Rachel mentions, the ones already positioned to fill the space once foreign routers are squeezed out. She leaves it as an abstraction. It isn’t one.

Starlink already owns meaningful chunks of rural American connectivity. Not as a future scenario, right now. It provides the only viable broadband option across wide stretches of the country where cable never ran and DSL gave up. It’s the communications backbone for American farming communities, remote medical providers, and a fair number of school districts. It also happens to be owned by a man who currently functions as something between a senior advisor and a parallel executive to this administration.

The Conditional Approval gate Rachel describes doesn’t just restrict foreign manufacturers. It creates a market condition where approved domestic alternatives, or foreign manufacturers who’ve cleared a classified process with no published criteria and no timeline, become the only legal pathway into three hundred million potential customers. Ask yourself who’s already got the government contracting relationships. Ask yourself who already runs the satellites that a lot of those routers will connect through. Ask yourself who benefits when the $64 TP-Link disappears from the shelf and the replacement costs twice as much and cleared an approval process nobody got to watch.

This isn’t a conspiracy. It’s a procurement pipeline with the serial numbers filed off.

The part that’ll outlast this administration is the part nobody’s talking about. Institutional architectures don’t get walked back. The DoW designation stays. The Covered List doesn’t shrink. The Conditional Approval process, once normalized, becomes the permanent cost of doing business in the American market, regardless of who’s in office, regardless of what the original intent was. That’s how these things work. The mechanism is the point.

The router in your house isn’t infrastructure. It’s real estate. And somebody just rezoned the neighborhood without a public hearing.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture