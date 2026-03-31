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Anthony Christian shared the recently released DNC Playbook. I am sure he will have his take out too, as he and I, along with Walter Rhein discussed so much of this LAST WEDNESDAY. I wanted to tie this to their original platform piece from last year: Project 2029, because this isn’t even close to what needs to be done and we are too close to the Midterms for this level of nothingness.

Connection Is Not the Strategy

The DNC heard what voters are asking for. The distance between hearing and governing is the whole problem.

The Document

The Democratic National Committee published its first-ever Organizing and Political Playbook on March 30, 2026. It is 208 pages. It was distributed through DocSend, a platform whose entire business model is built around preventing documents from traveling without surveillance. Every person who opened it surrendered their email address to a DNC staffer before seeing page one. The platform logs which pages each reader spends time on and reports back to the document owner. With any luck it also noted how many furious keystrokes I banged, and how many screen shots were captured, because this is a bullshit approach to pretty much anything in politics. I will also be sending them a copy of this essay.

I am still fuming, this piece is going to be an exercise in frustration for all of us, because a party that identifies “listening first” as its core organizing principle chose to distribute its public-facing campaign guide through infrastructure architecturally designed to track, gate, and control. That irony is not rhetorical. It is operational, and it describes something real about how the institution understands the relationship between itself and the people it wants to reach.

That said, I read the entire playbook as they forced me to read it and, I suppose, it deserves to be read seriously rather than dismissed. It contains a reasonably honest self-diagnosis, competent process design, and genuine testimony from community organizers across six constituencies. It acknowledges failures that most party documents would not name directly. A 3% contact rate on 300 million phone calls is a damning number, and the document says so plainly. As a someone that has spent the better part of 30 years in the contact center industry - holy fucking shit.

Overall, the problem is not what the document gets wrong. The problem is what it builds after getting the diagnosis pretty damned right.

The Manual

The playbook is organized around three strategic shifts. Modernize organizing tactics to reach more voters. Prioritize building relationships. Redesign the day-to-day work of an organizer. These are rational responses to real failures. The traditional model rewarded transaction volume over depth of contact. Organizers spent their days making cold calls from field offices rather than building presence in the communities they were trying to reach. A 2024 post-election study found that 60% of organizers rated their own training as nonexistent to average. The party acknowledges this clearly and proposes structural corrections.

The cornerstone principles that anchor the document are genuinely worth having. Connection is the strategy: a conversation is not complete because a script was read or a survey was filled out, but when a sense of understanding occurs. Community is the work: real trust is built outside the office. Leadership is the multiplier: strong strategy cannot compensate for weak leadership. These are not empty slogans. They describe real problems with how the party has operated.

The new model introduces a “Voter Engagement Lifecycle” that treats every contact as the first step in an ongoing relationship. It introduces “layering,” a systematic follow-up practice designed to move voters from initial contact to turnout over time. It proposes merging digital, field, and coalition organizing under a unified department rather than running them as separate teams with separate incentives. These are process improvements that would, if implemented, produce better contact outcomes than the status quo.

What the document is, stated plainly, is a contact manual. A decent one, built on honest data, designed by people who understand the problem they inherited. What it is not is a governing argument. That distinction is the essay.

What They Heard

The community sections of the playbook contain some of the most important political testimony published by any party institution in the past several years. The DNC convened cohort participants across six communities, asked what they were experiencing, and appear to have transcribed the answers faithfully. The result is a record of what Democratic-leaning voters are actually carrying.

From the Black community cohort:

“If one election can change everything that my granny and them were fighting for, then... what are we doing?”

This one should give every member of the DNC pause. That is not a question about contact methodology. It is a question about whether electoral participation connects to durable power or whether it is extraction dressed up as solidarity.

The same cohort named it directly:

“[I] converse with a lot of white people who are [running] other organizations that are... inviting Black folks in to hear their story, hear their struggles, and then being like, ‘thank you for your story, we’ll take it from here.’ As if they know what to do, as if they’re more prepared to handle the efforts, and that’s not okay.”

That is a person of color saying “we don’t feel like we get to sit at the table” and again it goes unaddressed.

From the AANHPI cohort, on what happens when a canvasser shows up to talk about politics:

“It’s about base needs right now. Like, getting food on the table, getting shelter... so when we walk in and we’re like, will you sign this petition... they’re gonna be like... I’m just trying to work so that I can live check-to-check right now.”

From the Latino cohort, on what the party should be talking about:

“People are working two, three jobs and still can’t afford rent. That’s what they care about. That’s what we need to talk about.”

The 2025 Black and Latino polling confirms every one of these voices at scale. The DNC commissioned rigorous research from Bendixen and Amandi International, Brilliant Corners Research, and Anthony Williams Consulting. Across every poll and every focus group, affordability emerged as the dominant concern. Pocketbook issues drove voter attitudes and vote choice: groceries, housing and rent, health care costs, utility bills, insurance, wages. Seventy-eight percent of New Jersey Hispanic voters named an item related to economy or cost of living as the single most important issue for the next governor to address. Fifty-four percent in Virginia said the same.

The polling also found that voters responded best to candidates who acknowledged economic hardship directly, spoke in clear terms rather than broad policy promises, and offered concrete plans that could lower monthly costs. The specific items voters named as priorities: rent protections, lower prescription drug costs, utility bill relief, affordable child care.

The document heard all of this. The receipts are in the text.

The Turn

Here is what the document did with what it heard.

The polling section recommendations read as follows: Lead with Affordability. Adopt an Economic Protector Frame. Maintain Message Discipline. Emphasize Tangible Policy Outcomes. Connect Republican Policies to Economic Frustration. Improve the Quality of Campaign Contact.

Every one of those is a communication directive. “Lead with affordability” means talk about affordability first. “Adopt an Economic Protector Frame” means position candidates as advocates for working families. “Emphasize Tangible Policy Outcomes” means describe how policies will reduce expenses, which is different from having policies that reduce expenses.

The words “rent protections” appear once in the document, in the polling section, as an example of what voters said they wanted. They do not appear anywhere else as a commitment, a platform plank, or a policy the party will advance. The same is true of prescription drug costs. Utility bill relief. Affordable child care. Wages. The playbook recorded what voters asked for and filed it under messaging guidance.

This is not negligence. It is a coherent choice about what this document is for. The playbook is addressed to campaign staff, state party leaders, and coordinated campaign organizers. It tells them how to run better ground programs. It does not tell them what Democrats in power will do, because that is a different document, from a different institution, subject to a different set of pressures. The PRIMARY problem I see is that no such document exists.

The caution note on page 68 knows this. It reads: “A word of caution: Democratic support is not automatic or locked in going forward. Voters want concrete results they can see in their bank accounts and feel in their quality of life. If Democrats fail to act or cannot prove that the government can be used to improve people’s lives, there likely will be backlash, erasing the gains earned in 2025.”

That is a policy accountability statement published in an organizing manual. It identifies the correct risk. It offers no mechanism for addressing it. The gap between the warning and any available response is the structural problem the playbook cannot solve.

The Architecture

The Democratic National Committee’s institutional role is to elect Democrats. Not to define what Democrats stand for. Platform is technically the domain of the convention process, which convenes every four years and produces a document that almost nobody reads and nobody is bound by. Between conventions, there is no party mechanism to say: here is what we are for, here is what we will do when we win, here is how you hold us to it. They TRIED(‽) with Project 2029, the put out a press release in July 2025, and I haven’t heard another PEEP!

The right solved this problem, imperfectly but effectively, through the Heritage Foundation’s Mandate for Leadership. That document names specific policies for specific federal agencies, organized by department, designed to be implemented in the first days of a new administration. It is a governing argument. It tells you what a Republican administration will do and who will be hurt by it. You can disagree with every word and still recognize that it represents a form of accountability the Democratic ecosystem has not produced.

Democrats have infrastructure. They have a field program that is, after years of failure, beginning to redesign itself around relationships rather than transaction volume. They have polling that correctly identifies what voters need. They have community organizers with genuine insight into the constituencies the party depends on. What they do not have is a document that says: this is what we will do about rent, this is our position on wages, this is how we will lower the cost of insulin, and here is the vote you can hold over our heads when we fail.

A platform requires making enemies. It requires saying that the party is on one side of a material conflict and not the other. Rent protections put the party in conflict with real estate interests that fund campaigns. Drug pricing legislation puts the party in conflict with pharmaceutical lobbying money. A genuine commitment to wages puts the party in conflict with the business associations that appear at Democratic fundraisers. The funding architecture of the party makes a coherent platform expensive to hold, which is why “Economic Protector Frame” is more available than “here is our housing policy.”

This is not a moral failure of individuals. It is a structural outcome. The institution was designed to produce what it produces. Recognizing that is the first step toward building something different.

What Trust Actually Means

The distrust findings in the Black community section are the most important pages in the playbook, and they are not about organizing technique. They describe a community that has been doing this work for generations, watching gains reverse, asking whether electoral engagement builds their power or services someone else’s political career. The answer to that question is not a better follow-up text after a door knock.

The playbook’s own Pro Tip in the Black community section reads: “Be honest when things are hard. Black communities have seen enough fake optimism from campaigns. When organizers share genuine challenges, people often step up to problem-solve together.”

That is correct and WILDLY insufficient. Genuine challenges, in this context, include the challenge of not having a platform. The challenge of being asked to turn out for a party that collected testimony about rent and wages and returned with a framing guide. Honest organizing would name that gap, not route around it.

The Latino cohort found that voters overwhelmingly consume information in spaces where right-wing voices currently dominate and misinformation spreads quickly. The recommendation is to build digital networks, support content creators, and run multilingual WhatsApp groups. These are reasonable tactical responses. They do not address why Spanish radio is entirely right-wing, which is that the right built a sustained infrastructure of persuasion aimed at Latino voters over decades while the left showed up at election time with phonebanks. Closing that gap requires a year-round argument about material life, not a cycle-by-cycle content strategy.

The document’s own polling found that voters who turned out in 2025 did so because they believed the candidates would succeed in addressing affordability. That belief was built on candidate-level messaging, not party infrastructure. It is contingent. The page 68 caution says so directly: if Democrats cannot prove that government can improve people’s lives, the backlash will erase what was gained. That proof requires governance, not ground programs. It requires doing the things voters named, in ways voters can observe, and then returning to communities with receipts rather than asks.

The Question Worth Asking

The DNC’s playbook is not evidence of a party that is not listening. That framing is too easy and, frankly, too fucking kind. A party that was not listening would not have commissioned rigorous polling in Black and Latino communities, published the testimony of organizers who named the co-optation problem directly, or included a caution note admitting that Democratic support is not locked in and is contingent on actual delivery.

The playbook is evidence of a party that listened carefully, understood what it heard, and then built something orthogonal to what it heard. That is a more specific and more serious problem. It suggests the constraint is not information but architecture. It looks like what we really have is a party incapable of adaptation. What we more probably have is a party, in so deep with the donor class, that they can no longer figure out how to serve donors while winning for the People. The party knows what voters need. The party cannot commit to providing it without a structural fight over whose interests the party actually represents, ahem, DONORS.

The 2026 midterms will test whether the contact improvements in this playbook are sufficient to hold and expand the gains from 2025. The 29 legislative flips under Ken Martin’s tenure are real. The Florida results are real. The NJ and VA 2025 wins are real. None of that settles the deeper question, which is whether those wins produce durable power or whether they are a series of good elections that leave the underlying conditions of people’s lives unchanged. OR whether they will have the backbone to actually fight, or the intestinal fortitude to demand repair.

What the base is asking for is not more sophisticated canvassing. What they are asking for, stated plainly in the words the DNC collected AND published, is a party that can tell them what it will do about rent. About wages. About the cost of prescriptions and the price of groceries and whether a person working three jobs will be able to stay housed.

A party with an answer to those questions does not need to introduce a new metric for volunteer shifts. It needs to govern as if the testimony it collected was the brief.

The playbook knows how to reach voters. The harder work, which no 208-page organizing manual can accomplish, is giving voters a reason to believe that being reached means something.

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