This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
6d

I may be in the insufficiently vocal minority here, but it seems like you reach what I deem to be THE crucial point toward the middle of this valuable essay & you spell it out in bold:

DONORS.

It is challenging at best to dissuade both the Democratic AND Republican bases, those people in the trenches, "the gravel on the road," that the interests of EITHER party spread much beyond the interests & desires of the donor class.

Having said that, it becomes very easy to say and citizens united, get money out of politics, or even go so far as I & others have advocated, to eliminate ALL private money, to have 100% Public Funding for every election, (with the limitations on candidacy TBD, ha ha ha) to severely limit ALL political campaigns to 6 or 8 weeks maximum, & of course demand solid and discernible results from office holders we elect. Unfortunately this is something that the Republicans have been more successful at than frankly any rational person would have liked to see. But I would posit that it grows from what I & countless others have suggested, & if, as you painfully state, the Democratic establishment just finds it too icky to interact in any way more deeply than an action plan, well I'm afraid we're fucked.

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Heather Kerley's avatar
Heather Kerley
6d

Thanks for this. Every young person I know and many older people are just completely fed up and will see right through this. But I worry most that if there is a blowout election in November only because the GOP and Trump are so loathed , the Democratic Party will mistake it as proof of this approach, rather than seeing the need for a structural overhaul. Then we’re back where we started in 2028.

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