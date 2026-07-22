This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Melissa Redman's avatar
Melissa Redman
7h

It's crazy,all the trouble they went to for this thing,but so much of even the well known and verified stuff has its share of exaggerated b.s.in this write up.

I lived in Tampa for over 30 years,there are fingerprints of Cuban influence everywhere there,Ybor City was founded by Cubans,there's still buildings standing that were cigar factories,the food is Cuban,with bakeries and restaurants all over Hillsborough County,and I have known several Cuban people over the years.Does that make Tampa and its residents(including members of my family and extended family still living there)enemies of the"state"?

All the legit things happening in this country that are going purposefully unaddressed,all the insanity of our inept,corrupt public officials,and this undeclared"war"maiming and killing our citizens,and all our"shadow government officials" have time to worry about is what happened in Cuba before most of them were even BORN,and making it sound like they have always all been spies,or causing wars,or just being bad actors in every way,is ridiculous.The people I knew weren't like that!And I'd bet most of the people the writer knew weren't either.

What still pisses these inept morons off,is how Cuba refuses to conform or bend to the United States.This has went on for like 75 years,The Bay of Pigs thing happened several years before I was born,and it's just time to leave these people alone and move on from Castro and the 1950s and 60s.

It's time for"OUR"government body,the people who allegedly represent the citizens of the US,to stop meddling in other people's business and start addressing the needs of our country.We are sick and tired of this bullshit and these people need to be put out on their asses and better people found to replace them!I still believe that these people cheated themselves into office and this is why not one damned one of them is doing ANYTHING WHATSOEVER for any of us!They want us concerned about Cuba,Iran, Venezuela,etc,etc,rather than us notice their corruption and the theft of our tax money and the grift of the foreign nations they are getting paid by!We all know they aren't concerned one damned bit about us working class and poor people,and the only people they work for and support is the morbidly rich fuckers who do nothing for anyone but themselves!

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2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
Tim Long's avatar
Tim Long
5h

This is stunning and deeply troubling, ma'am. It gives reason for the building of 'data centers' and human warehouses: the former to use 'ai' to keep a watchful eye on us all, and the latter re-educate us directly, or at least have us shrug with a "... well, nuthin' I can do" and go on to plan 'An Awesome Summer Vacation Getaway!".

There's that hint of bile again, rising, as the regular afterglow from my second half-cup of coffee this morning.

Tim Long, Just Up the Hill from Lock 15

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