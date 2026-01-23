I have said repeatedly that we cannot vote our way out of this disaster. That remains true. Ballots do not dismantle captured courts. They do not defang billionaires. They do not pry white supremacy out of institutions that were engineered to preserve it. But anyone using that truth as an excuse to disengage is confusing insufficiency with irrelevance. Voting is not the solution. It is part of the solution, and abandoning it is how authoritarians finish the job without breaking a sweat. Here is the grotesque paradox of this moment: the people with the most to lose under an authoritarian regime are the least likely to vote. Not because they are stupid. Not because they are lazy. But because the system is designed to exhaust, confuse, disable, and alienate them on purpose. Meanwhile, donor-class Democrats preach patience while taking corporate money, watering down progress, and asking the most vulnerable to wait quietly while the house burns. We do not win by choosing between resistance and voting. We win by doing both. By voting and organizing. By voting and dragging every captured institution into the light. By voting and holding power’s feet to the Fires of Progress until something finally gives.

“What we practice at the small scale sets the patterns for the whole system.”

— adrienne maree brown, Emergent Strategy

Surplus as Gatekeeping

The people who have the most to lose under authoritarianism are systematically the least likely to vote, not because they lack virtue, but because our voting system is engineered to reward surplus.

Time. Health. Transportation. Predictable work schedules. Literacy. Emotional bandwidth. Childcare. Physical mobility. Stable housing. These are not character traits. They are luxuries distributed by class, race, disability status, and gender. They are the residue of systems designed to make participation conditional on comfort.

The data confirms the shape of the problem. In 2024, turnout was higher among older, higher-educated voters and lower among younger adults, less-educated adults, disabled adults, and those working multiple jobs. This isn’t apathy. It’s structural exhaustion masquerading as individual failure.

If you make democracy physically difficult, cognitively arduous, and time-expensive, you get oligarchy. Not because people are bad, but because people are exhausted.

Authoritarians understand this viscerally. They do not need to “win hearts and minds.” They only need to keep the most threatened people too exhausted, too sick, too broke, too ashamed, or too confused to show up. That is the whole trick. A regime can’t steal what you never claim. They don’t need to suppress the vote when they can simply exhaust the voter.

This is extraction politics: treat civic engagement like surplus labor that can be demanded without compensation, required without accommodation, moralized without support. Vote on your own time. Figure out registration alone. Navigate bureaucratic friction yourself. Show up or shut up.

But here’s what liberalism refuses to admit: this is patriarchal governance pretending to be democracy.

It treats participation as a duty you owe the state rather than a right the state owes you. It frames engagement as an individual virtue rather than a collective infrastructure. It demands that people prove their worthiness to be governed rather than building systems worthy of people’s participation.

The Caring principle offers a physics entirely different.

Why Civic Virtue Fails and Holding Succeeds

The Patriarchal Frame: Virtue as Individual Deficit

“Do your civic duty.” “Be an informed voter.” “Exercise your rights.”

These exhortations assume a neutral playing field where the only variable is personal commitment. They treat voting like a moral test: if you don’t show up, you’ve failed citizenship. If you’re not informed, you’re irresponsible. If you’re too busy, you don’t care enough.

This is domination logic disguised as inspiration. It locates the problem in the individual character rather than the systemic design. It moralizes participation while refusing to engineer accessibility. It demands effort without offering holding.

Sara Ruddick identified this pattern in Maternal Thinking: the difference between abstract principle and concrete care. The abstract principle says “all citizens should vote.” Concrete care asks, “What does this person need to participate, and how do we provide it?”

Principle imposed from above becomes coercion. Care responsive to reality becomes liberation.

The civic virtue frame triggers avoidance precisely because it operates through shame. When people are already exhausted, already aware they’re failing impossible standards, being told to try harder doesn’t motivate—it paralyzes. Shame is not a renewable resource. You cannot guilt-trip people into sustained engagement. You can only burn them out faster.

The Caring Alternative of Holding as Infrastructure

adrienne maree brown teaches us that transformation is fractal: “How we are at the small scale is how we are at the large scale.” If we want democratic participation at scale, we must practice holding at every level; building containers that make showing up possible, then sustainable, then joyful.

Holding is not passivity. It’s the active creation of conditions that allow people to be fully present without being consumed.

When midwives hold space for birth, they’re not eliminating pain; they’re creating a container where pain can be metabolized without becoming trauma. When mutual aid networks hold communities through crisis, they’re not solving poverty; they’re building infrastructure that doesn’t require isolation for survival.

When we hold voters, we’re not persuading them that democracy matters. We’re building the material conditions that make participation accessible, dignified, and effective.

When systems deny people’s aliveness, when they demand performance without recognition, when they extract participation without reciprocity, they sever that current. People don’t become apathetic; they become disconnected from their own political agency because the systems that claim to serve them actively refuse to recognize their lived reality.

Holding restores that current. It says: your exhaustion is real data. Your barriers are valid feedback. Your needs are legitimate design requirements. We will build systems that accommodate your reality rather than demanding you transcend it.

This is dignity as infrastructure, not a sentiment we express, but a condition we engineer into every interface between people and power.

The Frame We Build–Democracy as Care Infrastructure

bell hooks wrote: “Love is the practice of freedom.” Not love as sentiment, but love as disciplined, relational, accountable practice—the infrastructure of liberation.

Democratic participation, properly understood, is care work. It requires the same skills:

Attention to particularity: What does this person need, not what should all citizens do?

Sustained presence: Building relationships across time, not just transactional contact

Adaptive responsiveness: Adjusting based on feedback, not imposing fixed solutions

Preservative commitment: Protecting people’s capacity to participate, not consuming it

When we approach voter engagement through care ethics rather than civic duty, everything changes:

Stop asking: “Why didn’t you vote?”

Start asking: “What made it hard, and what would make it easier?”

Stop framing: “This is your responsibility.”

Start framing: “This is how you protect yourself, and we’ll help you do it.”

Stop demanding: “Be informed.”

Start providing: “Here’s exactly what this changes in your life.”

Stop blaming: “You didn’t care enough.”

Start building: “The system failed you. We’re fixing the system.”

This isn’t lowering standards. It’s raising them; holding democracy to the standard it claims but rarely meets: government of the people, by the people, for the people. Not government that demands people prove themselves worthy of having needs.

The Practice of Holding Voters Through Concrete Care

Stop Selling Virtue. Build Access.

Moral language triggers avoidance in people who are already failing impossible standards. Practical language triggers agency.

Replace: “Do your civic duty.”

With: “This is how you protect your body, your family, your benefits, your school, your job, your healthcare.”

This isn’t dumbing down politics. It’s honoring people’s concrete reality; the knowledge that politics happens in bodies that need food, shelter, care, and dignity. Abstract principles don’t feed children. Specific policies do. And people who’ve been abandoned by systems respond to tools, not sermons.

The frame is self-defense, not self-improvement. You’re not becoming a better citizen; you’re taking power away from people who are actively trying to harm you.

Name the Real Enemy–Friction as Violence

Most nonvoters aren’t ideological. They’re blocked. The Census data is blunt: “too busy,” “not interested,” “didn’t like candidates/issues.”

Translation: scarcity, alienation, disgust.

These aren’t personal failings. They’re design failures, systems engineered to make participation difficult, then blaming people for the difficulty.

Friction is not neutral. When voting requires taking unpaid time off work, arranging childcare, traveling to specific locations during specific hours, navigating bureaucratic requirements without assistance, and standing in long lines without accommodation, that’s not “civic engagement.” That’s extraction disguised as participation.

And extraction always targets the same populations: disabled people, shift workers, caregivers, people without reliable transportation, people with unstable housing, and people navigating language barriers or literacy challenges.

So we treat voting like a product with catastrophic churn. We fix the interface, not by making people work harder, but by removing barriers they shouldn’t have to overcome.

Segment and Hold with Different Doorways, Same Dignity

One script will fail because one container cannot hold all realities. We need different doorways designed for different needs, all leading to the same destination: power.

Disabled Voters: “We Will Do This With You”

Message: Accessibility is infrastructure, not charity. You don’t need to overcome barriers alone.

Reality: Disabled people face documented turnout gaps and report significant difficulty voting, not because they care less, but because systems actively exclude them.

Holding practices:

Voting buddy networks: Rides, accompaniment, ballot assistance where legal. The message is “nobody votes alone” because isolation is how exclusion works.

Accessibility how-to in plain language, audio, large print: Instructions that meet people where they are rather than demanding they adapt to bureaucratic norms.

Normalize accommodations as infrastructure: Needing help isn’t a weakness. It’s the baseline requirement for participation that should have been built from the start.

This is concrete care: not assuming what disabled people need, but asking, listening, and building systems responsive to actual rather than imagined barriers.

Time-Poor Workers and Caregivers: “We Built a 12-Minute Path.”

Message: We respect that your time is not surplus. Here’s the fastest route.

Reality: People working multiple jobs, irregular shifts, or providing unpaid care labor don’t have discretionary hours to navigate the voting bureaucracy.

Holding practices:

Micro-plans by ZIP code: Exact polling location, exact hours, exact documents needed, exact time required. Remove all uncertainty that costs cognitive bandwidth.

“Shift change” outreach: Meet people where they already are: outside workplaces, at transit nodes, and in laundromats. Don’t demand they come to you.

Partner with unions, mutual aid networks, and childcare collectives: Embed in existing care infrastructure rather than creating parallel systems.

This is what brown calls meeting people in their aliveness: respecting that participation must fit into lives already full of essential work, not requiring people to abandon responsibilities to perform citizenship.

Undereducated and Politically Burned: “You Don’t Need to Be an Expert”

Message: Politics is designed to confuse you so you’ll give up. We’re cutting through the bullshit.

Reality: People who feel alienated from political systems aren’t stupid; they’re responding rationally to systems that deliberately obscure how power works and what policy means.

Holding practices:

One-page ballot guides: “What this changes in your life.” No jargon. No party catechism. Outcomes only.

Harm reduction frame: You’re not choosing between good and perfect. You’re choosing the direction and scale of harm. That’s a real choice with real consequences.

Plain language, always: If you can’t explain a policy in terms a tired person can understand after a double shift, you don’t understand it well enough yourself.

This is epistemic care: refusing to let complexity become gatekeeping. Democracy that requires expertise isn’t democracy, it’s technocracy with better PR.

Young Nonvoters: “They’re Counting on You Not Showing Up”

Message: Your absence is their strategy. Showing up is a disruption.

Reality: Youth turnout was under half in 2024. “Barriers and hardships” aren’t abstractions; they’re designed obstacles young people are told to overcome through individual effort.

Holding practices:

Peer-to-peer asks, not institutional asks: A friend’s text saying “I’m voting at 3 pm, meet me?” works. A celebrity telling you democracy needs you doesn’t.

“Two texts, one plan” model: Text one: Here’s how, here’s when, here’s what you need. Text two: Did you do it? Need help?

Campus + workplace + online coordination: Build redundant pathways because young people’s lives don’t follow traditional structures.

This is relational organizing: recognizing that people act in community, not as isolated moral agents. We’re not mobilizing individuals. We’re activating existing networks of care.

Replace Shame With Service

The tone that works is not “Why didn’t you vote?”

It’s: “What made it hard, and what would make it easier next time?”

This is the difference between punitive accountability and restorative feedback. Punishment focuses on past failure. Restoration focuses on future capacity.

When we ask what made voting hard, we’re gathering design intelligence. Every barrier someone reports is a system failure we can fix. Every accommodation someone needs is infrastructure that we should have built.

Authoritarianism feeds on isolation. It wants people to believe their struggles are individual failures, their exhaustion is personal weakness, and their barriers are their own fault.

So we build belonging loops:

Community pledge: “Nobody votes alone.” Make participation relational, not individual. You’re not showing up for abstract democracy—you’re showing up for your neighbor who’s showing up for you.

Follow-up, not follow-through: “Did you get it done? Need a ride next time? Need help understanding the ballot?” Not checking compliance—offering support.

Celebrate collective action, not individual virtue: “Our precinct had 73% turnout because we showed up for each other.” Not “good citizens voted.”

This is what the Madres de Plaza de Mayo understood: solidarity is the antidote to terror. When care becomes collective practice, fear loses its isolating power.

Build Participation Loops Between Elections

If voting feels pointless, that’s because politics often hides causality. Policy changes, but nobody connects the vote to the outcome. Elections happen, then disappear until the next crisis.

We make the causality loud:

“You did this” receipts after wins: When a ballot measure passes, or a candidate delivers on a promise, we send direct communication linking the vote to the result. “Because 60,000 people voted yes on Measure 4, these schools now have fully funded art programs. You were one of those people. This is your work.”

Ongoing local actions tied to elections: Voting isn’t the end of participation; it’s one tool in the kit. We connect people to city council meetings, mutual aid networks, tenant organizing, and school board fights. Democracy as continuous practice, not an episodic performance.

Policy tracking dashboards in plain language: “Remember you voted for this? Here’s what’s happening with it.” Transparency that builds rather than destroys trust.

This is metabolic sustainability: systems that can feel their own impact maintain coherence. Systems blind to their effects collapse. We’re building sensory capacity into democratic participation so people can see their power working.

What We’re Really Building is Democratic Care Infrastructure

This work is larger than voter turnout. We’re building alternative governance infrastructure, systems that hold people’s full humanity rather than extracting their diminished capacity.

Every accessibility accommodation we create for voting becomes a template for accessible public services.

Every mutual aid ride-share network we organize becomes a model for transportation justice.

Every plain-language ballot guide we produce becomes a tool for epistemic sovereignty.

Every community pledge becomes a prototype of solidarity economics.

We’re not fixing democracy. We’re building the democracy we were promised and never received: a government that serves people’s concrete needs rather than demanding they transcend them.

This is what brown means by emergent strategy: “What we practice at the small scale sets the patterns for the whole system.”

When we practice holding voters, we’re practicing:

Responsive rather than extractive governance

Care as infrastructure rather than sentiment

Collective rather than individual responsibility

Dignity as an engineered condition rather than an optional value

These patterns replicate. The person who gets a ride to vote learns that mutual aid is possible. The disability buddy system shows that accommodation is infrastructure. The parent who gets childcare to participate learns that care work should be supported, not exploited.

Each small practice of holding becomes a proof of concept for post-extractive systems.

The Trust Envelope in Practice

My Trust Envelope Model operationalizes what caring governance requires: five invariants that must be maintained for systems to sustain trust.

Dignity: Every voice is legible

Voting systems must be designed so people can participate and have their reality received as valid data. When disabled voters report barriers, that’s not a complaint; it’s design intelligence. When shift workers say they can’t make it during standard hours, that’s not laziness; it’s evidence that the hours are wrong.

Agency: People can shape conditions

Voters must see their actions matter. This means transparent causality between votes and outcomes, accessible pathways for ongoing participation, and visible proof that engagement changes material reality.

Accountability: Failures are addressed

When voting systems fail people—long lines, inaccessible locations, confusing ballots—those failures must be acknowledged and repaired, not minimized. Accountability means treating harm as information, not evidence of complainers.

Cooperation: Collective action is possible

“Nobody votes alone” is a literal cooperation infrastructure. When participation becomes relational rather than individual, people sustain engagement longer because they’re holding each other up.

Adaptability: Systems can learn and change

Democratic infrastructure must be responsive. When we learn about the barriers, we remove them. When we discover what works, we replicate it. Rigidity kills systems. Flexibility sustains them.

When these five conditions exist, trust accumulates. When any are violated, trust degrades. Our voter outreach work is trust infrastructure maintenance—repairing the damage extraction politics has done to democratic legitimacy.

What We’re Actually Fighting

If we cannot reach the most vulnerable, we do not have a democracy. We have a participation hobby for the comfortable—a system where citizenship is performed by those with surplus, while those under threat are systematically excluded by design.

And if we let authoritarians win by exhausting the people they plan to harm first, we are cooperating with our own erasure.

This is not hyperbole. This is thermodynamics.

Fascism operates by extracting participation until resistance becomes impossible. It doesn’t need to imprison everyone—just exhaust them. It doesn’t need to ban voting—just make it costly enough that the threatened give up first. It doesn’t need dramatic coups—just systematic friction that grinds people down until compliance becomes the path of least resistance.

The antidote is a care infrastructure that restores people’s capacity to fight.

When we build voting buddy networks, we’re building mutual aid infrastructure.

When we create accessibility accommodations, we’re building disability justice infrastructure.

When we develop plain-language guides, we’re building epistemic sovereignty infrastructure.

When we organize around collective participation, we’re building solidarity infrastructure.

None of this is charity. It’s democratic self-defense—building the systems that make sustained resistance possible by ensuring people can participate without being consumed by it.

What You Practice Is What You Build

This essay is a blueprint. The question is what you build with it.

Will you organize a voting buddy network in your community?

Will you create accessibility accommodations for your local polling places?

Will you develop plain-language voter guides for your city’s ballot measures?

Will you partner with mutual aid networks, unions, and disability justice organizations to embed democratic participation in existing care infrastructure?

The work is not to convince people that democracy matters. The work is to build systems where participation becomes accessible, dignified, and effective, then invite people into those systems and hold them as they navigate the practice of power.

Every person you hold through voting becomes someone who understands that holding is possible. Every barrier you remove becomes proof that systems can serve people. Every community pledge you organize becomes a prototype of solidarity economics. Every plain-language guide you create becomes a tool for liberation.

The patterns you practice at the small scale become the systems you build at the large scale.

If you practice extraction, you build authoritarianism.

If you practice care, you build democracy.

The choice is not between idealism and pragmatism. It’s between systems that sustain human life and systems that consume it.

Authoritarians are betting we’ll choose consumption, that we’ll exhaust ourselves trying to mobilize people through guilt, shame, and moral exhortation, then blame them when they don’t show up.

We choose to hold instead.

We choose to build a care infrastructure that makes participation sustainable.

We choose to treat democracy as practice, not performance.

We choose to recognize that the people most threatened by authoritarianism are exactly the people whose participation authoritarianism is designed to prevent.

And we choose to build the systems that make their participation possible, not someday, but now.

Because the revolution is not coming. It’s being built, right now, by everyone who chooses care over extraction, holding over domination, collective power over individual virtue.

That revolution is yours to practice.

That democracy is yours to hold.

That future is yours to build.

And it begins with the simplest, most radical recognition:

We are each other’s harvest.

We are each other’s business.

We are each other’s magnitude and bond.

Nobody votes alone.

Nobody builds democracy alone.

Nobody holds the future alone.

We do it together. Or it doesn’t get done.

The work starts now. The tools are in your hands. The people are waiting to be held.

What will you practice today‽

