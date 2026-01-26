This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

How Liberals Can and Should Reclaim the Gadsden Flag

The Gadsden flag doesn’t belong to MAGA or the GOP. It was rented, misused, and left in worse condition than when they found it. Liberals should take it back, not through aesthetic theater but through accountability work that restores the flag’s original meaning: that power must be constrained, not celebrated.

Here’s what actually happened. In 1754, Benjamin Franklin published his “Join, or Die” cartoon in the Pennsylvania Gazette, depicting the colonies as a severed snake during the French and Indian War. The rattlesnake represented colonial unity and common defense. Franklin later wrote in December 1775 that the rattlesnake “never begins an attack, nor, when once engaged, ever surrenders,” making it “an emblem of magnanimity and true courage.” (Journal of the American Revolution)

Christopher Gadsden, a South Carolina delegate to the Continental Congress, designed the yellow flag in late 1775 as a naval ensign for Commodore Esek Hopkins, the first commander-in-chief of the Continental Navy. On December 20, 1775, the flag was unfurled on the main mast of Hopkins’ flagship USS Alfred. (Wikipedia) In February 1776, Gadsden presented the flag to the Provincial Congress of South Carolina (Encyclopedia Britannica), calling it an “elegant standard” representing resistance to arbitrary British rule.

The point was never “I get to do whatever I want.” The point was “do not treat us as subjects.” That distinction is critical.

The Liberal Project is Anti-tyranny, NOT Anti-government

The American liberal tradition isn’t “big government good.” It’s “power must be governed.” The Gadsden flag was a warning label for tyranny, not a permission slip for hierarchy. A free person is someone with standing — rights, due process, protection from arbitrary violence. That’s the liberal project.

The modern right-wing use inverts this completely. “Don’t tread on me” becomes “I can tread on you.” The flag appears at rallies opposing voting rights, union organizing, and protest while supporting police immunity, mass surveillance, and book bans. That’s not liberty. That’s hierarchy with better merchandising.

After the Tea Party movement emerged in 2009, the flag became increasingly associated with right-wing populism. (Encyclopedia Britannica) It flew at the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, wielded by people demanding immunity for their preferred authority figures while seeking to overturn democratic processes. The checksum failed.

A Flag is a CHECKSUM

In computing, a checksum detects tampering. If the value changes, something got altered. The Gadsden flag should work the same way. When it’s flown beside calls for qualified immunity — the judge-created doctrine that shields government officials from accountability even when they violate constitutional rights — the symbol has been corrupted.

Qualified immunity, introduced by the Supreme Court in 1967 in Pierson v. Ray, allows state and local officials to avoid personal consequences unless they violate “clearly established law.” (NAACP Legal Defense Fund) In practice, this means unless there’s a case with nearly identical facts on the record, officials can violate a person’s rights without being held personally responsible.

The doctrine has protected officers who tasered a man who had poured gasoline on himself, setting him on fire and killing him, who used a takedown maneuver on a small woman, breaking her collarbone and knocking her unconscious (Equal Justice Initiative), and who released a police dog on a suspect who had surrendered by sitting with his arms raised. Courts granted immunity in all these cases because no prior case had facts similar enough to establish the violations as “clearly established.”

This is tyranny. It’s arbitrary power without accountability. You cannot fly a flag warning against being tread upon while supporting systems that do exactly that to others.

Why Symbols Matter in Epistemic Warfare

In information systems, symbols are load-bearing infrastructure for meaning. They aren’t decorative. They’re the compression algorithms that let complex commitments travel at scale. A flag, a phrase, a gesture, these are all packets of verification that let strangers coordinate without re-litigating first principles every time.

When authoritarians capture symbols, they don’t just win aesthetics. They win the shorthand for legitimacy. They inherit the trust those symbols accumulated over generations. The Gadsden flag carries Revolutionary authority, the weight of people who actually fought tyranny, who actually constrained power, who actually built accountability into governance. That’s not marketing. That’s centuries of deposited meaning.

Letting that flag mean “hierarchy for my tribe” instead of “constraint on all power” isn’t a minor symbolic loss. It’s infrastructure collapse. Every corrupted symbol is one less checkpoint between claims and reality. It’s one less tool for detecting when someone claiming to oppose tyranny is actually practicing it.

This is how epistemic warfare works. You don’t need to control all the information. You just need to control the symbols people use to verify information. If “Don’t Tread on Me” means “police immunity is fine, actually” or “surveillance without warrants is patriotic” or “due process is for people I agree with,” then the symbol stops functioning as a constraint. It becomes permission. It becomes the opposite of what it was built to detect.

Authoritarians understand this. That’s why they invest heavily in symbol capture. The work isn’t converting everyone to their ideology, it’s making the tools for resisting their ideology mean something else. Make “freedom” mean “freedom for us to dominate you.” Make “patriotism” mean “loyalty to power.” Make “liberty” mean “hierarchy without accountability.” Do that, and people lose the language for articulating what’s wrong.

The Gadsden flag is valuable precisely because it has accumulated verification weight. It references a specific historical moment when power actually was constrained, when accountability actually was enforced, when a political community actually chose standing over subjugation. That’s rare. Most symbols don’t carry that much deposited trust.

Reclaiming symbols isn’t vanity or aesthetics. It’s restoring the checksums that let people detect tampering. It’s rebuilding verification infrastructure. When you see someone flying “Don’t Tread on Me” while advocating for qualified immunity, you should be able to point to the flag itself and say: that symbol means the opposite of what you’re doing. The contradiction should be legible. The checksum should fail loudly.

Right now, the checksum is ambiguous. The flag could mean constraint on power or celebration of power, depending on who’s flying it. That ambiguity is the problem. It means the symbol no longer does useful verification work. It doesn’t help you distinguish between someone who actually opposes arbitrary state violence and someone performing opposition while enabling it.

This is why reclaim work matters. Not because liberals need better merchandise. Because movements need working verification systems. Symbols are how trust scales. They’re how you coordinate with strangers. They’re how you signal commitments that can be checked. If your symbols don’t mean anything specific, you can’t build anything durable.

Take the symbol back by making it mean something checkable again. Pair it with concrete commitments that restore its original function. Make “Don’t Tread on Me” mean: I oppose qualified immunity, warrantless surveillance, retaliatory prosecution, and violence without due process, for everyone, including people I don’t like. Make that the standard. Make violations visible.

That’s not aesthetics. That’s infrastructure repair. And in epistemic warfare, infrastructure is how you win.

Reclaiming Through Integrity Work

A liberal reclaim requires pairing the flag with specific commitments that match its original warning against coercive power. This isn’t about who can shout loudest about patriotism. It’s about who enforces constraints on state violence.

What a leader should change on Monday:

Treat “Don’t tread on me” as a rights standard. Oppose warrantless surveillance, retaliatory prosecution, and violence without due process, regardless of who holds office. Between 2015 and 2019, victims of misconduct lost more cases year after year when facing qualified immunity defenses. (NAACP Legal Defense Fund) End that protection.

Support real constraints on state force. Colorado became the first state to abolish qualified immunity in 2020, and New Mexico followed in 2021. (Innocence Project) Replicate this nationally. Require transparent reporting for law enforcement use of force. Create accountability systems with teeth.

Defend the right to assemble and dissent as core liberties, not optional when you like the protest. The rattlesnake’s warning applied to everyone: attack us, and we defend ourselves. It did not say “attack them, and we’ll help you.”

What behavior should stop being rewarded:

The performative libertarian who demands freedom from regulation while demanding punishment for out-groups. The politician who screams “tyranny” about taxes and shrugs at cages, raids, and mass detention. The pundit who treats the flag as tribal merchandise rather than a constitutional commitment.

What structure should be redesigned:

Qualified immunity itself. The Civil Rights Act of 1871 (also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act) was passed to help vindicate the rights of African Americans subjected to racial terrorism (Equal Justice Initiative), providing a private right of action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983. In 1967, at the end of the civil rights movement, the Supreme Court began to retreat from this civil rights remedy by announcing qualified immunity.

Restore the remedy. Let victims of rights violations sue and win. Remove secrecy around police misconduct records — New York repealed Section 50A, which had previously protected police misconduct records from public scrutiny. (Innocence Project) Create independent oversight with subpoena power and budget authority.

The history Supports Plural Ownership

The rattlesnake motif was widely used across colonial flags and military units during the Revolutionary era. In 1775, a Pennsylvania regiment had a flag depicting a rattlesnake with “Don’t Tread on Me,” now preserved and displayed at Fort Pitt in Pittsburgh, the only surviving rattlesnake flag from the Revolutionary War. (Emerging Revolutionary War) The Culpeper Minutemen in Virginia flew a flag with the rattlesnake and both “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Liberty or Death.”

This was never one person’s brand. It was a shared warning about vigilance and defense against arbitrary rule. That’s not inherently right-wing. It’s republican in the original sense: anti-subject, anti-coercion.

Yes, the symbol has been misused for ugly projects, including by secessionists during the Civil War. That’s not an argument for surrender. It’s an argument for clarity. If you leave every symbol to the worst users, you run out of symbols. The work is reclaiming the integrity check.

A Reclaim Line You Can Use

“I fly the Gadsden flag as a warning to the state: don’t tread on anyone. Not protesters exercising First Amendment rights. Not migrants seeking asylum. Not workers organizing for better conditions. Not patients making healthcare decisions. Not trans kids trying to exist. Not the poor navigating systems designed to humiliate. Liberty without universal standing is just a permit for cruelty.”

That’s the constraint that restores the flag’s original meaning. It applies to everyone, including people you don’t like. It means police officers don’t get immunity for constitutional violations. It means government surveillance requires warrants. It means dissent is protected, even when inconvenient. It means due process isn’t negotiable.

The rattlesnake warned against being tread upon. It didn’t demand the right to tread. If you want the flag, honor the constraint. Otherwise, you’re just performing with borrowed symbols you don’t understand.

Liberals built the institutions that protect standing, agency, and accountability. Those are the values the Gadsden flag represented in 1775. Take it back by doing what it actually requires: constraining power, defending rights, and refusing arbitrary violence as policy. That’s not cosplay. That’s constitutional work.

The flag belongs to anyone who means it.

