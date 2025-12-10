This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefan Paskell's avatar
Stefan Paskell
Dec 10

Really well done essay. Thank you.

What you've written describes a system almost certainly subject to Lorenz System uncertainty. This uncertainty is built in to all systems and is an unavoidable non-quantum uncertainty in entirely deterministic systems.

When you speak about A.I. hallucinations in terms of being limited or filtered to a suitably low order of probability, well, that won't happen, and it won't happen quickly. The effect of the n-th decimal place grows geometrically with repetitive iteration.

Lorenz was a meteorologist studying fluid dynamics at MIT. The military applications you describe are fractal in nature anyway. Someone ought to explore A.I. in respect of Lorenz-type uncertainty. Both World Wars were the result of fractal-based uncertainty, at least the outcomes were. Since you'd have to factor in nukes, one might assume that a nuclear exchange is the strange attractor in these corrupted times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
Tom High's avatar
Tom High
Dec 10

Thanks for this; cogent and informative. As a former enlisted guy, the downhill ‘accountability’ blame game result rings ever so true. We haven’t had any real accountability for institutional malfeasance since the bullets flew in Dealy Plaza in ‘63.

The speed with which we are transitioning from same as it ever was, to FUBAR, is accelerating rapidly. Military intelligence was always an oxymoron, no? The stupidity and irresponsibility of ‘leadership’ these days is increasingly feature, not bug.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture