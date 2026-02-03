This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part II)

Intersectionality as Analytical Precision

Intersectionality is often misunderstood as “paying attention to multiple identities.” That is not wrong, but it misses the analytical power.

Intersectionality is a method for seeing how power operates through the interaction of systems, not just their addition. It reveals mechanisms that single-axis analysis cannot detect.

Example: The feminist movement of the 1970s fought for reproductive freedom, framed as “the right to choose.” For white middle-class women, the primary threat was inability to access abortion. For Black women, Indigenous women, and poor women, the threat was also (often primarily) forced sterilization, coerced birth control, and removal of children by the state.

Single-axis analysis sees “reproductive oppression” as restriction of choice. Intersectional analysis sees reproductive oppression as control—sometimes through denial of abortion access, sometimes through denial of the right to bear and raise children, depending on which population is being controlled and for what purpose.

The difference matters because it changes strategy. “Choice” feminism focuses on access to abortion clinics. Intersectional reproductive justice focuses on dismantling the systems that control reproduction for different populations in different ways: eugenics ideology, poverty, medical racism, immigration enforcement, child welfare systems, mass incarceration.

Intersectionality reveals that white supremacy and patriarchy do not just coexist. They are integrated systems that operate through each other. Patriarchy is always racialized. White supremacy is always gendered. Class is always both.

Once you see the machinery that way, you cannot unsee it. You cannot return to single-axis analysis without feeling like you have lost resolution, like you are looking at reality through a blurry lens.

This is why intersectionality has been so fiercely resisted, not because it is wrong, but because it is too accurate. It reveals too much. It makes power visible in ways that are difficult to defend.

White Supremacy as Epistemic Infrastructure

White supremacy is not just hatred. It is epistemic hierarchy built into institutional design.

That is why it systematically attacks Indigenous knowledge systems that challenge colonial frameworks of land, ownership, and relationship. Black testimony about their own persecution that challenges narratives of progress and colorblindness. Women’s lived experience that challenges patriarchal definitions of rationality and authority. Community memory that preserves counter-narratives to official history. Non-Western epistemologies that challenge the universality of European Enlightenment frameworks.

This is structural disqualification, not cultural disagreement. You cannot be epistemically sovereign if your knowing is pre-disqualified by the systems that determine what counts as knowledge.

White supremacy survives by denying epistemic sovereignty to the dominated and calling that denial “objectivity.”

Consider: “Objectivity” in American journalism historically meant a white male reporter with no declared political affiliation interviewing white male officials and reporting their statements as fact. That was treated as neutral. Meanwhile, Black journalists who reported on lynching were dismissed as biased because they had “a stake in the outcome.”

The framework was designed to make white perspectives seem neutral and all other perspectives seem particular, interested, biased. This is the foundational architecture.

Collins calls this “the politics of knowledge validation.” Who gets to say what counts as knowledge? Who determines which methods are legitimate? Who decides what constitutes evidence?

In practice: white men with institutional credentials, using methods developed by white men, validated by institutions controlled by white men, defining what counts as universal truth.

Everyone else is “identity politics.”

This is not historical. This is happening right now, in academic hiring, in editorial decisions, in expert witness testimony, in whose books get published and whose research gets funded and whose voices get amplified.

The machinery is visible if you are willing to see it.

Why Patriarchy Cannot Tolerate Sovereign Women

Patriarchy is governance. And it depends on women doubting themselves.

It depends on women internalizing the idea that male judgment is more reliable than their own perception. That male authority is natural rather than enforced. That hierarchy is order rather than domination.

Patriarchy collapses the moment women are treated as epistemic adults, as people capable of knowing their own reality, naming their own experience, and making decisions about their own lives without male mediation.

This is why patriarchal systems work so hard to undermine women’s self-trust. They infantilize women’s judgment. They mock women’s knowledge. They moralize women’s choices while pretending male choices are neutral. They gaslight women into doubting what they know to be true.

And they do this through racialized mechanisms that pit women against each other.

White women are offered conditional epistemic sovereignty in exchange for upholding white supremacy. They can be believed—about white men, about their own oppression as women—as long as they do not challenge racial hierarchy. The moment they do, they become race traitors and lose that conditional sovereignty.

This is why backlash reliably follows every attempt at intersectional reform.

This creates a predictable dynamic: white women who want epistemic sovereignty often secure it by distancing themselves from women of color, by claiming respectability, by positioning themselves as the “real” feminists while women of color are “too radical” or “divisive.”

This is not solidarity. This is collaboration with patriarchy through white supremacy.

Real feminist epistemic sovereignty requires white women to recognize that their conditional sovereignty is a trap. It is not freedom. It is controlled opposition—permission to critique patriarchy as long as you leave white supremacy intact.

You cannot have epistemic sovereignty while standing on someone else’s throat. That is not sovereignty. That is hierarchy wearing sovereignty’s clothes.

“Pro-Life” as Epistemic Seizure

Forced birth is not a moral disagreement. It is an epistemic takeover.

It declares that the state knows your body better than you do. That the law knows your risk better than you do. That doctrine knows your morality better than you do. That medical professionals, judges, and legislators—the majority of whom are men—are better positioned to determine what happens inside your body than you are.

This is not protecting life. This is confiscating authority.

When the state overrides your knowledge of your own body, you are no longer sovereign. You are governed from the inside.

And notice how this plays out differently depending on race and class. Wealthy white women have always had access to safe abortion, legal or not. They travel. They have private doctors. They have resources and connections and plausible deniability.

Poor women, Black women, Indigenous women, immigrant women face the full force of state control. They are the ones prosecuted for miscarriages. They are the ones denied emergency care. They are the ones whose children are removed by child protective services for making choices that wealthy women make without consequence.

This is not coincidence. This is design. Reproductive control has always been racialized. Enslaved women were forced to reproduce to create more enslaved people. Indigenous women were forcibly sterilized to eliminate Indigenous futures. Black women were used as experimental subjects without consent to develop gynecological techniques that white women benefited from.

The “pro-life” movement is not new. It is the latest iteration of centuries-old projects of controlling who gets to reproduce, under what conditions, for whose benefit.

Reproductive freedom is epistemic sovereignty. Consent without information is not consent. Choice without authority is not choice.

You cannot claim to support freedom while denying women decisional authority over their own lives. That is not conservatism. That is domination.

Why Authoritarianism Starts Here

Authoritarian systems do not begin with violence. They begin by eroding self-trust.

They undermine judgment. They replace lived knowledge with doctrine. They reward obedience framed as truth. They make people doubt what they can see, hear, and experience directly.

This is why propaganda works. This is why saturation works. This is why emotional resonance is weaponized against verification.

A person who cannot trust their own perception is easy to rule. An epistemically sovereign person is not.

And the people who have the most practice recognizing these tactics, because they have faced them the longest, are the people who have been systematically denied epistemic sovereignty: Black people, Indigenous people, women of color, queer and trans people, disabled people, poor people.

When Fannie Lou Hamer testified in 1964 about being beaten and forcibly sterilized for trying to register to vote, white politicians dismissed her testimony as exaggeration. That was epistemic warfare.

When Anita Hill testified in 1991 about sexual harassment, an all-white, all-male Senate panel treated her claims as suspect while treating Clarence Thomas’s denials as credible. That was epistemic warfare.

When Sandra Bland died in police custody in 2015 and her death was ruled a suicide despite extensive evidence of foul play, her family’s knowledge of her was dismissed as grief-driven delusion. That was epistemic warfare.

When trans people’s testimony about their own gender is legally subordinated to cisgender people’s opinions about their bodies, that is epistemic warfare.

The pattern is consistent: power protects itself by denying the legitimacy of the knowledge produced by those it dominates.

This is now and always has been the standard operating procedure. And it accelerates under authoritarian consolidation because authoritarianism requires that subjects doubt their own perception more than they doubt state narratives.

What Sovereignty Actually Looks Like

Sovereignty is agency within relationship.

It means: You are the final authority on your own experience. Your consent is informed and revocable. Your knowledge of yourself is not up for debate.

Sovereignty is not isolation. It is agency within relationship.

Black feminists have demonstrated this for over a century. They created “safe spaces”—not safe from challenge or disagreement, but safe from the constant assault of having your reality denied. Spaces where Black women could validate each other’s knowledge, share strategies for survival and resistance, and collectively build frameworks that centered their experience rather than marginalizing it.

This is what sovereignty looks like in practice. Not individualistic freedom from all constraint, but collective capacity to name reality on your own terms and act on that knowledge without coercive distortion.

The Black feminist practice of consciousness-raising, of speaking truth to each other before speaking it to power, this is sovereignty infrastructure. It builds the collective capacity to resist epistemic erasure.

And it is a model for everyone, not just Black women. Because epistemic sovereignty is not a zero-sum game. One person’s ability to name their reality does not diminish another’s. It expands the collective capacity for truthful engagement with the world.

The Real Threat to Power

The most dangerous thing you can become in this moment is someone who trusts their own perception, demands evidence, and refuses to outsource judgment.

Epistemic sovereignty is the line they cannot let you cross. Once you do, obedience stops being automatic. Domination requires justification. Power must answer to reality rather than simply asserting control.

Black feminists have been crossing that line, together, for centuries. They have built the maps. They have documented the machinery. They have created the frameworks and the language and the practices.

If you are serious about defending epistemic infrastructure, you do not start from scratch. You start by listening to the people who have been doing this work the longest, who have the clearest sight, who have the most developed analysis.

The Line That Cannot Be Crossed

Sovereignty is not abstraction. It is the fight over who gets to author reality inside their own skin.

Black feminists have been fighting this fight, naming this machinery, building this theory, and creating these practices for over a century. They have given us the maps. They have shown us the architecture. They have demonstrated that another world is possible, one where epistemic sovereignty is distributed rather than hoarded, where knowledge is validated by accountability rather than identity, where power must justify itself to those it governs.

The question is whether the rest of us are willing to listen, to learn, to follow their leadership, and to do the uncomfortable work of dismantling the systems that grant us unearned epistemic authority.

Because epistemic sovereignty is not something you can build alone. It requires collective infrastructure, shared verification systems, and communities committed to truthful engagement even when truth is costly.

It requires recognizing that your liberation is bound up with the liberation of those who have been denied epistemic sovereignty the longest.

And it requires understanding that you cannot defend epistemic infrastructure while preserving the hierarchies that determine who gets believed and who gets dismissed.

The infrastructure exists to do this work. Black feminists built it. It is comprehensive, rigorous, and proven.

The only question is whether you are willing to use it.

