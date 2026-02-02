This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part I)

Clearing the Brush

Let’s start by naming what this is not.

This is not sovereign citizen wingnuttery. Not magical paperwork, fake courts, or declaring yourself exempt from gravity, taxes, or consequences by yelling “I do not consent” at a traffic stop. That ideology is not sovereignty. It is denial dressed up as masculinity cosplay.

This is also not abstract seminar theory that sounds pretty on paper but means nothing on the ground. This is about who gets to say what is real, who pays when they are wrong, and why some people never have to pay at all.

Real sovereignty is not exemption from law. It is the capacity to author your own reality within constraint. And that capacity—the ability to know your own experience, name what is happening to you, and act on that knowledge without coercive distortion—is under systematic attack.

The people who have been documenting this attack most clearly, for the longest time, with the sharpest analysis, are Black feminists. And if you are serious about understanding how epistemic infrastructure actually works, you need to start listening.

What Epistemic Sovereignty Actually Is

Epistemic sovereignty is the ability to know, interpret, and decide for yourself without coercive distortion.

It is the right to say: This is what is happening to me. This is what it means. This is what I will do.

It lives at the intersection of Being, Meaning, and Knowing; the BMK matrix that structures how reality gets constructed and contested. If you are denied standing as a legitimate person (Being), your sovereignty is gone. If your experience is reframed by others for their benefit (Meaning), your sovereignty is gone. If your knowledge of your own body, risk, or reality is overridden by external authorities (Knowing), your sovereignty is gone.

Epistemic sovereignty is not a feeling. It is an operational condition. You either have the capacity to author claims about your own reality that are treated as legitimate, or you do not. And whether you have that capacity is determined by systems, not accidents.

Sovereignty is not distributed evenly. It never has been.

Historically, sovereignty meant kings, crowns, borders, armies. Then democracy cracked the shell and said maybe sovereignty belongs to the people. Later still, liberalism whispered something even more dangerous: maybe sovereignty belongs to the individual.

That project was never finished. Especially not for women. Especially not for people of color. Especially not for anyone whose body has historically been treated as a resource rather than a self.

What we are fighting over right now is not just national sovereignty or political sovereignty. It is personal sovereignty, and more specifically, epistemic sovereignty—the right to be the final authority on your own experience.

And the people who understand this fight most clearly are the people who have been denied sovereignty the longest.

Why Black Feminist Thought Is Central, Not Optional

Patricia Hill Collins wrote in Black Feminist Thought that Black women occupy an “outsider-within” position, simultaneously inside institutions (as workers, as students, as citizens) and outside full recognition (as Black, as women, as both). That position is not just a demographic fact. It is an epistemic location.

Being simultaneously inside and outside gives you a particular kind of sight. You can see how the machinery works because you experience both its promises and its exclusions. You are close enough to see the gears, distant enough that you are not seduced by the mythology those gears produce about themselves.

This is why Black feminist analysis has consistently revealed dynamics that single-axis frameworks could not, ahead of mainstream civil rights analysis, ahead of class-based analysis. Because Black women live at the intersection of multiple systems of domination, they see the architecture that single-axis analysis misses.

Kimberlé Crenshaw named this intersectionality in 1989. But Black feminists had been doing intersectional analysis for over a century before it had a name. Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech in 1851 was intersectional analysis. Anna Julia Cooper’s A Voice from the South in 1892 was intersectional analysis. The Combahee River Collective Statement in 1977 was intersectional analysis.

The consistent insight: you cannot understand patriarchy without understanding white supremacy, and you cannot understand white supremacy without understanding patriarchy, and you cannot understand either without understanding capitalism, and you cannot understand any of it without centering the people who experience all of them simultaneously.

This is not additive oppression—racism plus sexism equals double oppression. This is multiplicative, transformative. The experience of being a Black woman is not “woman” plus “Black.” It is a distinct epistemic and material location that produces distinct knowledge about how power actually operates.

And what Black feminists have been saying, consistently, for over a century, is this: The system is designed to make us doubt what we know.

Black women are not just subjects of harm. They are theorists of power. Their analysis is not supplementary or corrective to “real” theory. It is foundational. It sees what other frameworks cannot because it emerges from locations other frameworks systematically exclude.

If you want to understand how epistemic sovereignty is constructed, maintained, and weaponized, you do not start with abstract philosophy. You start with the people who have been systematically denied sovereignty and have had to theorize their way out.

The Matrix of Domination as Epistemic System

Collins describes the “matrix of domination” as the interlocking systems of oppression—race, class, gender, sexuality, nation, ability—that operate simultaneously across multiple levels: structural (laws, policies, institutions), disciplinary (bureaucratic enforcement), hegemonic (cultural legitimization), and interpersonal (everyday interactions).

But the matrix is not just a system of material control. It is fundamentally an epistemic system. It determines who gets to know, who gets to be believed, and whose reality counts as real.

Consider how this works in practice.

A Black woman reports sexual harassment at work. She is simultaneously navigating racism (will she be believed, or dismissed as lying, exaggerating, playing the race card?), sexism (will she be believed, or blamed for provoking male attention?), and the intersection (will she be hypersexualized through racist stereotypes that make her assault seem inevitable or even deserved?).

Her knowledge of what happened to her is not simply accepted or rejected. It is filtered through controlling images; stereotypes designed to justify domination by preemptively discrediting resistance.

The “angry Black woman” controlling image means legitimate rage at injustice gets reframed as irrational emotion. The “Jezebel” controlling image means sexual assault gets reframed as sexual availability. The “welfare queen” controlling image means material need gets reframed as moral failure.

These are not just insults. They are epistemic weapons. They work by denying Black women’s testimony about their own experience in advance, before that testimony is even offered.

You can speak. But your knowing has been structurally disqualified before you opened your mouth.

Controlling Images as Epistemic Infrastructure

Controlling images function like malware in an operating system. They run in the background, distorting how information gets processed, creating predictable errors that favor those with power.

For Black women: Mammy, Matriarch, Welfare Queen, Jezebel, Sapphire. Each image serves a specific function in justifying exploitation and denying epistemic sovereignty.

For Black men: Brute, Buck, Uncle Tom, Criminal. Each image justifies surveillance, violence, and exclusion while denying the legitimacy of Black male testimony about their own persecution.

For women generally: Madonna/Whore, Hysterical, Emotional, Irrational, Nurturing (and therefore naturally suited to unpaid care work).

For immigrants: Invader, Job-stealer, Criminal, Welfare parasite.

These images are not organic stereotypes that emerged naturally from observation. They are deliberately constructed epistemic tools designed to make domination seem natural, justified, and inevitable.

And here is what white feminism keeps getting wrong: you cannot dismantle patriarchy without dismantling the controlling images that justify it, and you cannot dismantle those controlling images without recognizing that they are racialized from the beginning.

The “hysterical woman” whose testimony is dismissed is not just a woman. She is implicitly a white woman whose emotionality makes her unreliable. The Black woman is not granted even that much epistemic consideration—she is not hysterical, she is angry, which is coded as threatening rather than pitiable. The Asian woman is submissive or dragon lady, never simply rational. The Latina woman is fiery, passionate, exotic—never a neutral knower.

Patriarchy does not operate through a single controlling image of “woman.” It operates through racialized, class-stratified, sexually differentiated controlling images that divide women from each other while denying all of them full epistemic sovereighty.

Feminism that is not explicitly anti-racist cannot dismantle patriarchy’s epistemic foundations. At best, it renegotiates hierarchy rather than abolishing it. That is not liberation. That is hierarchical adjustment.

White women are offered conditional epistemic sovereignty in exchange for upholding white supremacy. This is not because white women are uniquely malicious, but because epistemic systems reward alignment with white supremacy and punish defiance of it. They can be believed—about white men, about their own oppression as women—as long as they do not challenge racial hierarchy. The moment they do, they become race traitors and lose that conditional sovereignty.

Black women and other women of color are denied epistemic sovereignty on multiple axes simultaneously. Their testimony is suspect as Black, as women, and at the intersection where both systems compound.

This creates a predictable dynamic: white women who want epistemic sovereignty often secure it by distancing themselves from women of color, by claiming respectability, by positioning themselves as the “real” feminists while women of color are “too radical” or “divisive.”

This is not solidarity. This is collaboration with patriarchy through white supremacy.

You cannot have epistemic sovereignty while standing on someone else’s throat. That is not sovereignty. That is hierarchy wearing sovereignty’s clothes.

Self-Definition as Sovereignty Practice

Collins argues that self-definition—the insistence on naming one’s own reality despite external controlling images—is the core practice of Black feminist resistance.

When Black women say “I am not what you say I am; I am what I say I am,” they are not just asserting identity. They are claiming epistemic sovereignty. They are refusing to let external frameworks determine the meaning of their own experience.

This is harder than it sounds. Self-definition requires rejecting not just individual prejudices but entire epistemic structures. It requires saying “your framework for understanding me is wrong” to people who control the institutions that determine whose frameworks count as legitimate.

Audre Lorde: “The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.” You cannot achieve liberation using the epistemic frameworks that justified domination in the first place. You must build new frameworks, grounded in the knowledge of those who were systematically excluded from epistemic sovereignty.

bell hooks: “Moving from silence into speech is for the oppressed, the colonized, the exploited, and those who stand and struggle side by side a gesture of defiance that heals, that makes new life and new growth possible.”

Speech here is not just expression. It is epistemological intervention. It is claiming the right to name reality, to interpret experience, to produce knowledge that challenges existing power arrangements.

This is what makes Black feminist thought so dangerous to existing power structures. It is not just critique. It is the construction of alternative epistemologies grounded in the lived experience of those the system was designed to silence.

Collins writes about Black women creating “safe spaces”—not safe from challenge or disagreement, but safe from the constant assault of having your reality denied. Spaces where Black women could validate each other’s knowledge, share strategies for survival and resistance, and collectively build frameworks that centered their experience rather than marginalizing it.

This is sovereignty infrastructure. It builds the collective capacity to resist epistemic erasure.

The Black feminist practice of consciousness-raising, of testimonio, of speaking truth to each other before speaking it to power; this is how epistemologies are built from the ground up. Not by appealing to existing authorities for recognition, but by creating the conditions under which knowledge can be produced and validated on different terms.

This is not separatism. This is preparation. You cannot challenge power’s definition of reality if you have internalized that definition so thoroughly you cannot imagine alternatives.

Safe spaces are where alternatives get imagined, tested, and refined before they are brought into contested epistemic fields. They are laboratories for sovereignty.

And they are a model for everyone, not just Black women. Because epistemic sovereignty is not a zero-sum game. One person’s ability to name their reality does not diminish another’s. It expands the collective capacity for truthful engagement with the world.

The Machinery Made Visible

Here is what Black feminist thought reveals about epistemic sovereignty:

Power does not just control material resources. It controls the infrastructure that determines what counts as real. It operates through controlling images that preemptively disqualify testimony. It rewards those who enforce epistemic hierarchy and punishes those who challenge it. It divides potential allies by offering conditional sovereignty to some in exchange for denying sovereignty to others.

This machinery is not abstract. It runs in hiring decisions, expert witness testimony, who gets believed when they report harm, whose pain gets treated as urgent, whose knowledge gets published and whose gets dismissed, who has to prove their claims and who gets trusted by default.

The machinery is visible if you occupy certain positions within it. Black women see it because they experience its operations most directly. But visibility is not limited to those positions. Anyone can learn to see the machinery once they know what they are looking for.

Black feminists have built the maps. They have documented the architecture. They have created the frameworks and the language and the practices.

The question is not whether the knowledge exists. The knowledge exists. It is comprehensive, rigorous, and proven.

The question is whether the rest of us are willing to learn it, to center it, to let it transform how we understand power.

Because once you see how epistemic sovereignty gets systematically denied—how testimony gets filtered through controlling images, how sovereignty gets distributed along lines of race and gender and class, how self-definition requires collective infrastructure—you cannot unsee it.

You cannot return to frameworks that treat power as only material, that treat knowledge as politically neutral, that treat individual achievement as divorced from structural position.

You cannot defend epistemic infrastructure while ignoring the people who have been mapping its sabotage for over a century.

This is epistemic sovereignty under systematic attack. Not through dramatic suppression—you can speak—but through preemptive discrediting. Your words are allowed. Your knowing is denied. And that denial is built into institutional design, cultural mythology, and everyday interaction.

Black feminists have been telling us this for over a century.

The only question is whether we are ready to listen.

Part II will be out tomorrow morning.

