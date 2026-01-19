Share

When “Domestic Terrorism” Means “Stop Looking” — The Renée Good Shooting and the Mechanics of Accountability Foreclosure

The Pattern We’ve Seen Before

On January 7, 2026, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renée Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, in Minneapolis. Within hours, a narrative frame was deployed from federal podiums that would prove more durable than any accountability mechanism: Good was labeled a “domestic terrorist” who had “run over” the agent in “self-defense.” The video, officials insisted, proved everything. Case closed.

This is not a story about one shooting. This is a story about how democratic accountability gets dismantled in plain sight, using techniques that have become standard operating procedure for authoritarian consolidation. The speed, precision, and institutional uptake of this framing operation reveal something more systematic than spin: it reveals the installation of what I call an epistemic enclosure, a contained information environment where certain questions cannot be asked, certain evidence cannot surface, and certain accountability mechanisms simply cease to function.

We have seen this playbook before. When the state labels someone a terrorist, it’s not making a legal claim subject to due process. It’s performing a speech act that reorganizes the entire terrain of inquiry. Once that label lands, the person becomes uncheckable, their death becomes unjudiciable, and anyone who questions the official account becomes suspect. The frame doesn’t need to be true. It only needs to be first, fast, and repeated enough times on enough podiums to become the dashboard reality through which all subsequent information must pass.

What makes the Renée Good case particularly instructive is not that it’s exceptional. It’s that it’s becoming routine. The systematic use of “domestic terrorism” framing to foreclose civil rights investigations, the weaponization of viral video as a procedural shortcut, the redirection of investigative energy toward anyone who might complicate the official narrative—this is working as designed. They are the system, operating as designed, in a moment when democratic norms are being systematically replaced by authoritarian efficiency.

The SECSV Model—How Despair Becomes Compliance

To understand what happened in Minneapolis, you need to understand how modern authoritarianism actually works. It’s not jackboots and midnight arrests, though those may come later. It’s something more thermodynamic: the systematic processing of confusion and fear into compliance through the four distinct phases I call Saturation, Enclosure, Capture, and Selective Violence—the SECSV model.

Saturation is the informational flood that dissolves contrast. When officials simultaneously claim “the video proves self-defense,” “domestic terrorism,” “agitators blocked police,” and “run them over,” they’re not building a coherent argument. They’re crowding the epistemic environment until fatigue sets in. Authoritarians don’t need to persuade; they only need to disorient. The goal is not belief but exhaustion, the collapse of the capacity to distinguish signal from noise.

In the Good case, saturation arrived as a phrase-set burst: “domestic terrorism,” “self-defense,” “run them over,” “agitators,” “video proves it.” These terms appeared across podiums (DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, DOJ statements), TV transcripts (CNN, Fox), and social media within 3 hours. The repetition wasn’t accidental. When the same terms echo from government officials to cable news to your neighbor’s Facebook feed, it creates a resonance that feels like consensus even when it’s coordination. You don’t need bots or payment rails to achieve this effect, though they help. You just need a phrase set that travels well—morally clean, emotionally satisfying, cognitively frictionless—launched from enough institutional height to achieve escape velocity.

Enclosure converts that saturation into a bounded reality. This is where “everyone saw the video” becomes “the video is the complete record.” Officials didn’t just share video; they cited its view count as evidence that further investigation was unnecessary. “Millions of people have seen this,” becomes a procedural shortcut: Why do we need civil rights investigators when the internet has already adjudicated? The viral dashboard replaces the constitutional requirement for due process. The enclosure here is not censorship—it’s the opposite. It’s the weaponization of transparency, where making something maximally visible becomes the justification for making it uncheckable.

This is a critical innovation in authoritarian technique. Classic totalitarianism hid its violence. Contemporary authoritarianism puts violence on an infinite loop and then claims the loop proves the violence was justified. Once the video is “everywhere,” asking questions about camera angles, alternative footage, witness accounts, or contradictory evidence becomes perverse. You’re asking people to ignore what they’ve already seen. The enclosure is psychological: it converts investigation into denialism.

Capture is when institutions adopt the frame and begin operating through it. This is the moment when the “domestic terrorism” label stops being a controversial claim and becomes institutional common sense. You can track this precisely through the artifacts. PBS ran an explainer questioning whether the term even applied under the law. The Brennan Center published an analysis calling the label a distortion of the law. Lawfare examined the preventability questions that the “terrorism” frame was designed to foreclose. These aren’t random opinion pieces. These are counter-institutions responding to a frame that had already captured enough institutional space to require systematic rebuttal.

More tellingly, DOJ framed its decision not to investigate around “video sufficiency”; the enclosure had already defined the evidentiary standard. By January 18, barely eleven days after the shooting, the Washington Post (paywalled) reported that the DOJ had declined a civil rights probe, citing no basis for investigation. This isn’t normal procedure. Civil rights investigations into officer-involved shootings typically begin with the assumption that the shooting requires scrutiny, not with the assumption that viral video constitutes completed due diligence. The speed of that closure, and its explicit citation of public video consumption as justification, demonstrates that capture was operational.

Capture also redirects institutional energy. While DOJ declined to investigate the shooting itself, reports emerged of federal scrutiny toward Minnesota state officials and allegedly toward Good’s family. This is the Tell. When the investigative apparatus redirects from “did the shooting violate civil rights” to “did anyone obstruct our ability to control the narrative,” you’re watching selective enforcement in real time. The same DOJ that found “no basis” to investigate a federal agent’s fatal shooting of a citizen found enough basis to examine whether local officials interfered with federal operations. Accountability flows upward toward the vulnerable; impunity flows downward toward the powerful.

Selective Violence completes the cycle. This isn’t necessarily kinetic violence, though in Good’s case the kinetic violence was the initiating event. Selective violence in the epistemic sense is the targeted application of consequences to anyone who threatens the installed frame. (SEE: AWFULs) It raises the cost of deviation while lowering the cost of compliance. The reports of investigative attention toward Good’s family and toward state officials who didn’t immediately fall in line serve this function perfectly. They’re not about discovering wrongdoing. They’re about demonstrating what happens when you complicate the narrative.

This selectivity is crucial. Total violence would provoke revolt. Selective violence provokes silence. The journalist who was going to write the accountability story looks at what happened to others who asked questions and decides it’s not worth the risk. The civil rights attorney who was going to take the case sees that the DOJ has already foreclosed that terrain and redirects to safer ground. The official who might have spoken up sees colleagues under investigation and recalculates. Over time, the visible field of dissent shrinks until only the official narrative remains audible. This isn’t because everyone agrees with it. It’s because the cost of disagreeing has been made systematically unbearable.

Historical Precedent for The Terrorist Label as Foreclosure Technology

The use of “domestic terrorism” as an accountability firewall isn’t new. It’s one of the most reliable techniques in the authoritarian toolkit precisely because it works across ideological contexts. You can trace this pattern across multiple historical moments, each governed by the same basic physics.

In the post-9/11 era, the “terrorist” label was deployed to justify extraordinary rendition, indefinite detention, and torture while simultaneously foreclosing legal accountability for those practices. Once someone was designated a terrorist, normal constitutional protections simply evaporated. Courts deferred to the executive's claims of national security. Investigative mechanisms were suspended. Evidence was classified. The label didn’t just categorize a threat; it reorganized the entire legal landscape around that threat, rendering ordinary accountability operationally impossible.

The Black Panther Party was systematically labeled as a terrorist by the FBI under COINTELPRO, despite operating largely as a community defense and mutual aid organization. The label justified surveillance, infiltration, and violent suppression that would have been legally impermissible against a political organization. Fred Hampton’s assassination in 1969—a coordinated operation between Chicago police and the FBI—was made possible by the prior installation of the “violent extremist” frame. The frame didn’t need to be true. It only needed to be institutional. Once Hampton was a terrorist in official documents, his death became a law enforcement operation rather than a political murder.

More recently, we’ve seen this pattern in the deployment of “outside agitators” framing during the George Floyd protests. (PDF Download) Officials at every level of government attributed property damage and violence to “antifa terrorists” despite scant evidence. The frame served multiple functions simultaneously: it delegitimized the protests, it justified militarized police response, and it foreclosed serious investigation into which actors were actually responsible for violence. Even after extensive reporting demonstrated that the “outside agitator” narrative was largely false, the frame had already accomplished its work. It had converted a mass civil rights uprising into a security threat, allowing officials to treat protesters as enemy combatants rather than citizens exercising constitutional rights.

The key insight is that the “terrorist” label operates as what theorists call a speech act—an utterance that doesn’t describe reality but changes it. When a judge says “I now pronounce you married,” they’re not reporting on a marriage; they’re creating one. When an official says “domestic terrorist,” they’re not categorizing a crime; they’re creating a legal and epistemic zone where different rules apply. Due process becomes optional. Accountability mechanisms stop functioning. Questions become suspicious.

This is why precision matters. Renée Good was not charged with any terrorism-related offense. There was no trial, no conviction, no legal finding. Yet the label stuck because it was deployed from institutional height before any competing narrative could form. By the time legal scholars and civil liberties organizations published a careful analysis explaining why the label was inappropriate, the damage was done. The frame had already captured newsroom coverage, social media discourse, and most critically, the DOJ’s investigative posture.

The Evidence Archive of What Actually Happened

Let’s be precise about what we can document, because precision is one of the only defenses against narrative capture. Every claim here is sourced to publicly accessible artifacts, many of them government records or mainstream news reporting from outlets with strong editorial standards. This isn’t speculation. This is what happened, on the record.

Timeline - First 48 Hours:

On January 7, immediately following the shooting, Trump posted to Truth Social describing the incident in terms that would be echoed by administration officials for days: the agent was “run over” and acted in “self-defense.” CNN transcripts show this language circulating within hours.

That same day, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was using “domestic terrorism” language in official statements. CNN’s Situation Room transcript captures her framing: Good was not a protester or a citizen caught in a confrontation but a domestic terrorist who attacked a federal agent. This is the first institutional anchoring of the frame—cabinet-level official, in official capacity, on a major news network.

The phrase set was already achieving coordination. “Run them over,” “self-defense,” “domestic terrorism,” “agitators”—these terms were appearing in TV coverage, social media posts, and official statements with a repetition pattern that suggests either intentional coordination or organic amplification of institutionally-launched language. Without access to platform APIs or network analysis tools, we can’t determine the mechanism with certainty. But we can observe the effect: by the end of the second day, the frame was already becoming consensus reality in certain information environments.

Institutional Response:

By January 10, PBS NewsHour was publishing explainers specifically contesting the “domestic terrorist” label, bringing in legal experts to explain why the term doesn’t apply under existing law. This is a diagnostic signal. PBS doesn’t randomly decide to explain legal terminology. They respond when a term is saturating public discourse in ways that contradict legal reality. The fact that they felt compelled to run this piece means the “domestic terrorism” frame had already achieved enough institutional penetration to require systematic rebuttal.

The Brennan Center followed on January 16 with more detailed legal analysis, explicitly titled “Labeling Renée Good a Domestic Terrorist Distorts the Law.” Again, major civil liberties organizations don’t allocate researcher time and public communications resources to debunking random claims. They respond to claims that have achieved institutional legitimacy. The Brennan Center piece is evidence that capture was already operational, the frame had moved from fringe assertion to institutional common sense, requiring specialized legal expertise to contest.

Lawfare published on January 14, focusing on preventability questions that the analysis was meant to foreclose. The piece examined decision points before the fatal shooting, alternative police responses that might have de-escalated, and procedural questions about how the confrontation was allowed to develop. This is exactly the terrain that “domestic terrorism/self-defense/video proves it” framing is designed to close. If Good was a terrorist who attacked an agent, questions about preventability become moot. The Lawfare intervention is evidence that the foreclosure was working; they had to explicitly reopen questions that the frame was designed to shut down.

DOJ Posture:

The Washington Post reported on January 18 that the FBI had initially opened an inquiry, but the DOJ subsequently announced no civil rights investigation would proceed. This timeline is critical. Eleven days from shooting to investigative foreclosure is remarkably fast for a high-profile federal officer-involved killing. For context, the DOJ investigation into George Floyd’s death was announced within days and continued for over a year. The investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death took months. These timelines reflect the institutional recognition that officer-involved killings of citizens require extensive due diligence, especially when there are competing narratives about what occurred.

The speed of the Good case foreclosure, combined with the DOJ’s explicit invocation of video evidence as justification for declining investigation, demonstrates that different rules were in operation. The Financial Times reported the same day that the DOJ was not investigating the agent but was investigating Minnesota officials, allegedly for obstruction or interference with federal operations. The Guardian noted the stark contrast to the Floyd case, highlighting that the DOJ’s investigative energy was directed everywhere except at the shooting itself.

This inversion is the Tell that reveals the system is operating as designed. When federal officials shoot citizens, accountability is supposed to flow toward the officials. When it flows instead toward local governments, family members, or witnesses, you’re watching selective violence in operation. The investigation becomes the punishment. The target is not wrongdoing but deviation from the official narrative.

The Countermeasures: What Democratic Defense Requires

Understanding the mechanics of epistemic capture is necessary but insufficient. The critical question is what counters it. How do you defend democratic accountability when the institutions supposedly guaranteeing accountability are the ones performing the capture? This isn’t abstract. People are making decisions right now about how to respond to this case and to the pattern it represents. Those decisions need to be grounded in an accurate understanding of the threat model.

Pre-Saturation Monitoring: The first line of defense is detection. Saturation works because it arrives faster than institutional antibodies can mobilize. By the time civil liberties organizations published their legal analyses of why “domestic terrorism” doesn’t apply, the frame had already penetrated mainstream news coverage and achieved institutional legitimacy. The window for intervention is hours, not days.

This requires systematic monitoring of phrase-set bursts around high-stakes events. When an official uses loaded terminology from a podium—”domestic terrorism,” “agitator,” “outside forces”—that language needs to be tracked across platforms and institutional contexts in real time. The monitoring needs to be automated because human analysis can’t keep up with the required speed. The output needs to route to newsroom standards editors, civil liberties rapid response teams, and platform integrity offices simultaneously.

The indicator I proposed in my initial War Report run was: if “domestic terrorism” AND “run over” co-occur with a victim’s name in more than 50 posts per hour for 3 consecutive hours, flag for coordinated amplification review. This isn’t about censorship. It’s about triggering institutional scrutiny before the frame becomes consensus. Newsrooms should be asking, “Why is this exact phrase pattern appearing across disconnected accounts?” Platform integrity teams should be examining whether the amplification is organic or coordinated. Civil liberties organizations should be preparing a rapid-response legal analysis before the frame hardens.

Anti-Enclosure Labels: Viral video is not adjudication. This needs to be machinery, not rhetoric. When incident clips achieve high velocity—especially clips that officials are citing as proof—platforms need automated context labels that appear alongside the video: “This is a clip from a longer incident. Full footage and alternative angles may exist. Viral distribution does not constitute a legal investigation. Due process is required regardless of view count.”

The resistance here will be enormous. Platforms will claim they can’t editorial-label every viral clip. Officials will claim that adding context undermines law enforcement. Both objections miss the point. The label isn’t an editorial judgment about what happened. It’s a procedural reminder about what a viral video is and isn’t. It’s the same principle as labels on political ads—disclosure about the nature of the content, not judgment about its truth.

Implementation requires platform policy commitment backed by product infrastructure. The policy commitment is that high-velocity incident clips receive automatic provenance and process labels within 6 hours of detection. The product infrastructure is: systems that detect incident clips (already exist for brand safety), route them to labeling queues (already exist for misinformation), and attach standardized context labels (already exist for health misinformation). This is technically straightforward. The barrier is political will.

Proof Gate for Newsrooms: If officials invoke “domestic terrorism,” require a legal definition sidebar and expert challenge in the same piece. This has to be an editorial standard, not a suggestion. When DHS Secretary Noem called Good a domestic terrorist, newsrooms covering that statement should have been required by their standards desks to include: what legal definition of domestic terrorism applies, whether Good was ever charged with terrorism-related offenses, and what legal experts say about applying that label to this incident.

This is standard practice for other contested terminology. When officials use technical terms—”probable cause,” “qualified immunity,” “prosecutorial discretion”—newsrooms routinely include explanatory sidebars or expert context. The resistance to doing this for “domestic terrorism” reveals that the term is doing political work that newsrooms are reluctant to disrupt. But that’s exactly why the standard is necessary. Politically charged language requires more scrutiny, not less.

Implementation requires a managing editor's commitment: stories using “domestic terrorism” don’t clear standards review without a definitional context and expert challenge. This creates friction—reporters have to make additional calls, stories take longer to publish, and editors have to enforce uncomfortable standards. That friction is the point. It’s the only thing that slows saturation enough for accuracy to catch up.

Legal Support and Evidence Preservation: Families and witnesses need rapid-response legal teams and systematic evidence preservation when investigative posture targets them. This has to be infrastructure, not heroic individual action. Civil liberties organizations already operate rapid-response networks for immigrants facing detention or protesters facing arrest. The same model needs to extend to families of people killed by law enforcement and to witnesses who might face intimidation.

The service offering is specific: within 24 hours of a high-profile use-of-force incident, a civil liberties organization contacts the family to offer legal representation and support for evidence preservation. The legal representation ensures the family has counsel before speaking to investigators whose questions might be designed to elicit narrative support rather than factual information. Evidence preservation support means systematically archiving all available footage, witness statements, and procedural documentation before they are lost, destroyed, or memory-holed.

This has to be funded and staffed before the incident happens. You can’t build this infrastructure in the middle of a crisis. It requires standing legal teams, established relationships with forensic video analysts, and protocols for secure evidence storage. It requires funding that doesn’t evaporate when a case becomes politically toxic. It requires institutional commitment that survives changes in political administration.

Institutional Training on Video Closure: Newsrooms need systematic training modules on “video as evidence” versus “video as narrative.” This addresses the specific mechanism revealed by the Good case: officials citing view counts to justify foreclosing investigation. Journalists need to be trained to recognize when “everyone saw the video” is being deployed as a procedural shortcut rather than an evidentiary finding.

The training module should include: historical cases in which viral videos were misleading or incomplete; forensic video analysis showing which camera angles miss; legal standards for evidence versus spectacle; and interview techniques for officials who cite video as investigation-ending proof. The goal is to make journalists reflexively skeptical when “the video proves it” is deployed to foreclose scrutiny. The trained response should be: “What other evidence exists? What alternative angles were captured? What investigative steps remain incomplete?”

This has to be part of baseline journalism education and continuing professional development. It can’t be optional ethics training that reporters skip. It has to be integrated into editorial standards, the same way libel law and source protection are. When an editor sees a reporter accept “the video proves it” without challenge, that editor needs to send the story back for additional reporting.

The Stakes: Democratic Resilience or Authoritarian Consolidation

What happened to Renée Good matters far beyond one shooting in Minneapolis. It matters because it reveals a template that’s being normalized, tested, and refined. The speed with which “domestic terrorism” framing foreclosed accountability, the ease with which viral video became a substitute for investigation, the effectiveness with which investigative energy was redirected toward the victim’s family and local officials—these are not unique to this case. They’re becoming standard procedure.

This is how authoritarianism consolidates: not through dramatic ruptures that trigger mass resistance, but through incremental normalization of techniques that disable accountability mechanisms one case at a time. Each time the template works without significant pushback, it becomes more embedded. Each time officials successfully use “terrorist” labels to foreclose civil rights investigations, that becomes more thinkable for the next case. Each time a viral video is accepted as sufficient evidence to close an inquiry, the bar is lowered for the next closure.

The pattern is diagnostic. When you see federal officials deploying loaded terminology before investigations begin, when you see DOJ declining civil rights probes while investigating local officials, when you see families of victims facing scrutiny instead of receiving support—you’re not watching isolated failures. You’re watching the systematic dismantling of the institutional architecture that enables democratic accountability.

What makes this moment particularly dangerous is that the techniques are portable and the pattern is accelerating. The Renée Good case provides a template for immigrant enforcement, protest suppression, whistleblower retaliation, or any context where federal power encounters civilian resistance. Once “domestic terrorism” successfully forecloses accountability in one case, it becomes available to do so in the next. Once a viral video successfully substitutes for an investigation in one case, it becomes the standard for others.

This is why precision matters. This is why documentation matters. This is why systematic analysis of specific cases using rigorous frameworks matters. Because the alternative to precision is vibes-based resistance that can’t distinguish between normal political conflict and authoritarian consolidation. The alternative to documentation is relying on institutional memory that can be systematically eroded. The alternative to systematic analysis is reactive resistance, which is always responding to the latest crisis without understanding the underlying pattern.

The Good case gives us something concrete to point to. It gives us artifacts we can cite, official statements we can quote, timelines we can reconstruct, and institutional responses we can document. It lets us say: this is what accountability foreclosure looks like. This is the speech act that reorganizes investigation. This is the institutional uptake that signals capture. This is the redirection that demonstrates selective violence. This is the pattern, and here’s how you recognize it the next time it appears.

That recognition might allow us to build countermeasures before the next case arrives. Because the next case is already on the way. The federal immigration enforcement surge is creating confrontations daily. The protest movements responding to that enforcement are creating high-tension incidents that will be candidates for exactly this framing. The institutional machinery that foreclosed accountability in the Good case is still operational and still eager to demonstrate its effectiveness.

The question isn’t whether there will be another Renée Good. The question is whether, when it happens, we have institutional antibodies in place that prevent the same template from working the same way. Do newsrooms have proof gates that prevent terrorist labels from traveling unchallenged? Do platforms have anti-enclosure labels that prevent viral videos from substituting for investigation? Do civil liberties organizations havea rapid-response infrastructure that protects families and preserves evidence? Do citizens understand the pattern well enough to recognize it in real time rather than weeks later when the narrative has already hardened?

These are operational questions, not rhetorical ones. They have yes-or-no answers. And those answers will determine whether democratic accountability survives the next few years or whether we watch it get dismantled case by case while official reassurances about the rule of law continue to echo from institutional podiums.

The Good case is diagnostic. It tells us where we are. We’re at a point where federal officials can KILL an American citizen, call her a terrorist, decline to investigate, redirect investigative energy toward her family and local officials, and face no meaningful institutional resistance. That’s not where democratic systems operate. That’s where authoritarian consolidation is underway.

What happens next depends on whether people with institutional power—editors, platform executives, prosecutors, legislators, judges—recognize this pattern and treat it as the threat it represents. Not a political disagreement. Not an isolated incident. Not normal hardball tactics in polarized times. A systematic attack on the institutional architecture that makes accountability possible.

The choice before us is binary. Either we build institutional antibodies that prevent this template from becoming normalized, or we watch it become the new normal. Either we treat the Good case as a diagnostic crisis that triggers systematic reform, or we treat it as tragic but inevitable and move on. Either we understand that democratic resilience requires constant maintenance of accountability infrastructure, or we discover that infrastructure degrades faster than anyone predicted.

I know which choice I’m making. The War Reports continue because the war is real and the terrain is shifting. The question is whether enough people recognize we’re in a war at all, or whether we’re going to keep pretending that normal politics will save us from systematic authoritarian consolidation.

It won’t. Only systematic defense will. And that defense starts with precision about what we’re defending against, documentation of how the attacks work, and ruthless honesty about what institutional reform actually requires. The Good case gives us all three. What we do with that information is the only question that matters now.

This analysis is part of the Epistemic War Reports series. For the detailed Evidence Dossier, SECSV mapping methodology, and machine-readable indicators, see the full technical report. All claims are sourced to publicly accessible artifacts with durable URIs. No institutional endorsement is claimed or required. This work stands on evidence, not authority.

Epistemic War Report: Renee Good - RAW OUTPUT

War Report: INSTITUTION Battlespace – “Domestic Terrorism” Frame Installed on the Renée Good Shooting (Minneapolis)

Subtitle (≤160 chars): Field-grade SECSV analysis tracking how the Renée Good shooting was framed, laundered, and enforced, with countermeasures assigned.

Dek: Token set (“domestic terrorism,” “self-defense,” “agitators,” “run them over”), across TV + X/Instagram/Facebook/YouTube, penetrated DOJ/DHS messaging and mainstream coverage, with chilling enforcement via investigative threat posture.

1) Situation Report

Thesis: After ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot U.S. citizen Renée Nicole Good in Minneapolis (Jan 7, 2026), federal officials rapidly installed a “domestic terrorism / self-defense” frame from government podiums and friendly media, shaping institutional coverage and social dissemination while DOJ declined a civil-rights probe and redirected scrutiny toward local/state officials and Good’s family.

Observed objective (campaign-level):

Pre-justify lethal force (“video proves it,” “self-defense”). Delegitimize public challenge by labeling the incident “domestic terrorism” and associating bystanders/protest with “agitators.” Shift accountability terrain from federal use-of-force to alleged obstruction by local/state leaders and/or Good’s family.

Scope: Jan 7–Jan 19, 2026; focus on press framing, government messaging (“podiums”), and cross-platform dissemination (X/Instagram/Facebook/YouTube + TV transcripts).

Explicit exclusions: I do not claim full-platform quantitative completeness (no privileged API/trending dashboards). Where I infer pattern from representative artifacts, I mark confidence accordingly.

2) Evidence Dossier

Overview (this pass):

Artifacts examined: 30+ representative primary/secondary items (publicly accessible).

Primary: government statements/transcripts; city release; 911 transcript reporting; platform posts/videos.

Secondary: AP, WaPo, FT, Guardian, PBS, Brennan Center, Lawfare, Vox, CBS.

Artifact inventory (durable pointers; all links include Source=twvme.substack.com )

[E01] AP initial identity/context report (Jan 8, 2026)

[E02] CNN transcript capturing Trump Truth Social reaction (Jan 7, 2026)

[E03] CNN transcript capturing Noem “domestic terrorism” language (Jan 8, 2026)

[E04] Rev transcript of Noem remarks urging domestic terrorism prosecution (undated page; published during window)

[E05] Minneapolis official city update / timeline (Jan 7, 2026)

[E06] 911 transcript reporting (Jan 2026) referencing “agitators” framing

[E07] WaPo: FBI opened probe then DOJ says none exists now; internal turmoil/resignations (Jan 18, 2026)

[E08] Guardian: DOJ not investigating; contrasts to Floyd; mentions video disputes and DOJ posture (Jan 18, 2026)

[E09] FT: DOJ not investigating agent; investigating MN officials; Insurrection Act threat context (Jan 18, 2026)

[E10] PBS explainer: experts question “domestic terrorist” label (Jan 10, 2026)

[E11] Brennan Center: critique of “domestic terrorist” misuse (Jan 16, 2026)

[E12] Lawfare: preventability + legal framing analysis (Jan 14, 2026)

[E13] YouTube segment amplifying “new video raises questions” (Jan 2026)

Data availability notes: Without platform APIs, I cannot certify trending placement, bot ratios, or full routing graphs. This report therefore weights institutional language adoption + repeated official phrases + observable repost ecosystems over hard quant metrics.

3) SECSV Mapping

Saturation

Status: OBSERVED (qualitative) / INDETERMINATE (quantitative).

What’s visible: a fast, high-repetition phrase set (“domestic terrorism,” “run them over,” “self-defense,” “video proves it,” “agitators”) appearing across podiums, TV transcripts, and social reposts within days.

Confidence: MEDIUM (because cross-platform repetition is clear, but volume baselines are not computed).

Enclosure

Status: PARTIALLY OBSERVED.

Mechanism indicated: Viral short-form video + clip-driven TV coverage creates “dashboard reality” (“everyone saw the video”) used as justification to close inquiry (“reviewed by millions”).

Confidence: MEDIUM-LOW (I can show the rhetorical enclosure; I cannot prove algorithmic trending capture without platform data).

Capture

Status: OBSERVED.

Institutional uptake examples:

DOJ posture: “no basis” / “not investigating” framed explicitly around widely viewed video.

Expert institutions respond to the frame itself (PBS, Brennan Center, Lawfare), signaling the term and posture have entered institutional discourse.

Confidence: HIGH (institutional artifacts are directly citable).

Selective Violence

Status: OBSERVED (institutional intimidation posture) / INDETERMINATE (platform harassment quant).

What’s evidenced: redirection of investigative energy toward Minnesota officials and reported scrutiny of Good’s family, which functions as a chilling instrument protecting the installed frame (“don’t interfere,” “obstruction,” “domestic terrorism” rhetoric).

Confidence: MEDIUM (clear institutional pressure signals; harassment campaign measurement not performed).

4) Battlespace Layout

5) Logistics and Troop Movements (Epistemic)

Supply lines (content sources):

Official podium remarks (DHS/DOJ) and TV transcript loops.

“New video” segments and reconstructions that travel well as short clips.

Transport (relay):

Podium → TV transcript → clipped segments → reposts on Facebook/Instagram/X.

Force multipliers:

“Video proves it” rhetoric reduces cognitive friction for repetition and discourages calls for investigation.

Terrain advantages exploited:

High salience of “vehicle as weapon” narratives in policing discourse; easy moral sorting (terrorist vs officer).

6) Indicators and Thresholds (machine-readable)

SAT_RG_01 – Phrase-set burst: If “domestic terrorism” AND “run over” co-occur with victim name in >50 posts/hour (platform-specific) for 3 consecutive hours → flag for coordinated amplification review.

ENC_RG_02 – “Video closure” enclosure: If officials cite view-count (“millions saw”) as a reason to decline inquiry within 14 days of incident → flag institutional enclosure attempt.

CAP_RG_03 – Term laundering: If “domestic terrorism” label appears in mainstream headlines without legal qualification within 7 days → flag capture risk; route to standards editor.

SV_RG_04 – Accountability inversion: If investigative announcements prioritize targets adjacent to the deceased (family/officials) before transparent use-of-force review → flag selective pressure pattern.

7) Attribution and Confidence

Attribution ladder:

Compatible: YES (HIGH) . The framing aligns with administration incentives to defend enforcement operations and deter interference.

Coordinated: POSSIBLE (MEDIUM-LOW) . Clear repetition across podium/TV/social, but I lack platform-level coordination proofs (template similarity metrics, network graphs, API exports).

Centrally tasked: NOT CLAIMED. No disclosed planning docs, payment rails, or platform attribution.

Overall confidence statement: 70–85% confident the institutional framing (“domestic terrorism/self-defense/video closure”) was deliberately installed and defended; 40–55% confident that social amplification contained measurable inauthentic coordination (unproven with current dataset).

8) Effects Assessment

Audience conditioning: “Due process is optional when video is viral” becomes the operational norm.

Institutional movement:

DOJ declines civil-rights probe while highlighting video sufficiency; reports of internal resignations and conflict.

Counter-institutions (PBS/Brennan/Lawfare) respond by contesting the legal/rhetorical frame, indicating capture had already occurred.

Economic flow (bounded): Clip-driven attention cycles likely increased revenue/engagement for outlets and accounts pushing definitive takes; no direct payment trails documented in this pass.

Replication risk delta: HIGH: the “terror label + video closure + invert investigation targets” combo is portable to future enforcement incidents.

9) Countermeasures — Action Model

Pre-Saturation

Owner: Platform Integrity (X/Meta/YouTube) + local newsroom standards desks

SLA: Alert within 2 hours of phrase-set burst (SAT_RG_01)

Cadence: Continuous monitoring during active incidents

Anti-Enclosure

Measure: “Viral video is not adjudication” context labels for incident clips; require provenance + full-length availability notes.

Owner: Platforms (Policy + Product)

SLA: Label within 6 hours for high-velocity incident clips

Cadence: Incident-triggered

Anti-Capture

Measure: Newsroom “Proof Gate” checklist: if officials invoke “domestic terrorism,” require a legal definition sidebar and expert challenge in same piece.

Owner: Managing editor / Standards

SLA: Enforced pre-publication

Cadence: Per story

Selective Violence containment

Measure: Rapid-response legal support + evidence preservation for families/witnesses; escalation lane when investigative posture targets adjacent civilians.

Owner: Civil liberties orgs + pro bono counsel + platform safety escalation teams

SLA: Contact within 24 hours of targeting signal (SV_RG_04)

Cadence: On-demand

10) After-Action Tasks

Build the missing quant layer: collect 7-day cross-platform post samples for hashtags/name variants (“Renée Good,” “Renee Goode,” “Renee Nicole Good”) and compute burst windows + template similarity.

Owner: Research ops

Due: 7 days

Publish a terminology registry entry: “Domestic terrorism” misuse in enforcement incidents, keyed to this case’s podium language.

Owner: Editorial ops / research partner

Due: 48 hours

Institutional training: newsroom module on “video closure” as enclosure tactic.

Owner: Standards editor

Cadence: Quarterly