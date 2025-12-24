My mother turns 80 today.

She has been in memory care for two years now. Before that, she lived with me for her last lucid months. I moved to Oregon to take over her care because her husband’s health was also failing, and the system always assumes daughters will catch what falls through the cracks.

Her illness did not arrive all at once. In 2015, it began as Primary Progressive Aphasia. Words went first. Not intelligence, not reasoning, just access. The sharpest mind I have ever known, locked behind a faulty door. In 2021, the diagnosis shifted to Frontotemporal Dementia. Later still, Alzheimer’s, as the damage spread, and the labels tried to keep up.

In the early stages, she lost nouns. In the middle years, she lost brakes.

Impulse control vanished. Social boundaries dissolved. Cause and effect became optional. At one point, she walked into a gun shop and bought a firearm to “kill her oppressor.” Her oppressor, in her mind, was her husband. A kind man. A patient man. A man who locked her car in the garage after she drove it into a ditch for the fourth time.

It was 2020. She could not understand the pandemic, or lockdown, and masks were anathema. She only understood that an oppressive regime had taken her freedom. Inside her damaged mind, this made perfect sense.

When she told me about the gun, I flew in from Florida the next day and disarmed her by gaslighting her. I do not feel bad about that. I would do it again. I would do it a hundred times. Later, when she moved in with me and nearly started a fire with a misplaced cigarette, that certainty only hardened.

Caregiving is not moral purity. It is harm reduction.

Our relationship had always been complicated. I was her enduring disappointment. She wanted a doctor. I wanted to be a geologist. Our arguments over that were legendary. No amount of success ever fixed it. Not the money. Not the executive titles. Not the companies I built and ran. I was never a doctor; therefore, I was never enough.

We were no contact for over twenty-five years. Not announced. Not weaponized. I stopped reaching out. She did not reach back. The silence just grew moss.

We reconnected in 2014, when a consulting gig brought me to Eugene. I reached out first. She was eager. Almost relieved. We tried again.

And the first time we sat together, I knew something was wrong.

She was slower. Not stupid. Slower. Jokes took longer to land. References slipped past. The most intelligent human I had ever known felt… distant. Altered. Ominous. I did not yet know the diagnosis, but I knew loss was already underway.

Watching her lose language was one of the darkest things I have ever lived through. Watching her lose her reading was worse. For someone whose mind had been her home, this was eviction.

I do not know yet how to tell her entire story. Not with the care it deserves. Not without time. Not without distance. This is not that telling.

This is only the scaffolding—the timeline. The truth is that love and damage can coexist. That reconciliation does not erase history. That caregiving does not require sainthood. That sometimes the bravest thing you can do is step back into a relationship you left for good reasons, and then stay when it becomes unbearable.

2019 on the train, Salem to Seattle -Hell was raised that weekend.

My mother was an absolute hell-raiser long before dementia ever touched her.

She did not age into rebellion. She arrived that way.

She ran for the U.S. House in Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District in 2006, Lincoln Davis won. She lost, a lifelong Democrat, which tells you everything you need to know about both her audacity and her refusal to stay in her lane. She was not a dilettante. She was not playing civic dress-up. She believed politics was a moral obligation, not a spectator sport.

When she moved to Oregon in 2013, she found her people immediately. Rabble-rousers. Agitators. Bernie people. As her dementia progressed, Bernie Sanders became everything. Not a man. A concept. A placeholder for desire, justice, urgency, and motion.

She called the car Bernie.

She called gum Bernie.

She called everything she could not quite locate Bernie.

Watching her try to explain what she wanted as “Bernie” became a recurring farce. Maddening. Hilarious. Heartbreaking. Like watching ideology collapse into pure need.

In 2019, we took the Amtrak from Salem to Seattle. We arrived on a Friday night just in time for the World Naked Bike Ride. Mercifully, she declined to participate. I remain grateful for that mercy.

On the return trip, July 3rd, we were delayed for three hours on a siding while the NTSB inspected the tracks after a derailment. Three hours. No phones. No escape. Just time.

And in that stalled metal tube, she told me the truth about her divorce from my father in 1972.

She had wanted a tubal ligation after my brother and me.

He refused to give permission.

That was it.

That was the crime.

That was the marriage.

Growing up, I was told she divorced him because she was a whore who slept with the upstairs neighbor. That story did its work. It poisoned memory. It framed her as reckless, untrustworthy, and disposable. Learning the truth at 51 does something violent to your internal architecture. You do not simply update a fact. You rerun your entire childhood through a new lens and watch it crack.

I already knew my father was a terrible human. I did not know how far back the rot went. I did not know how early her bodily autonomy had been vetoed by a man and then rewritten as moral failure.

Dementia did not invent my mother’s ferocity. It stripped away the filters that had once made it palatable.

She was political to the end. She was inconvenient to the end. She was funny, furious, principled, and damaged to the end.

And sometimes, the cruelest thing about caring for a parent is not watching them forget.

It is learning the truth too late to ask the questions that would have changed everything.

Norma Jean - 1965

Being born on December 24th was always a bitter pill for Norma Jean.

She hated sharing her birthday with “that asshole.” She called him that for as long as I can remember. Never Christ. Never Jesus. Always “that asshole.” It still makes me laugh typing it, which tells you something about both her theology and mine.

If I believed in Hell, I might have worried for her soul. Luckily, neither of us ever had much patience for divine HR departments.

She chose to move to Oregon because of the Death with Dignity law. When she told me, it was before any formal diagnosis. She said, “You know how I feel about my brain.”

Yes. I knew. Because I feel the same way about mine.

That conversation eventually expanded to include her lawyer, medical providers, and me. Paperwork. Hypotheticals. Calm voices were used to discuss the end of a person who was still very much alive. And then the hammer fell. Dementia does not qualify.

Probably the hardest conversation I have ever had.

She had not chosen Oregon for scenery. She had chosen it for sovereignty. She believed a person should be allowed to decide when their mind had crossed a line it could not come back from. The law disagreed. The law prefers bodies that breathe, even when the person is already gone.

So now we wait.

I do not wish her dead. I wish her free. I wish the version of her who valued her mind above all else had been honored instead of trapped.

Every time I have to reiterate a DNR with a provider, every time I sign another “palliative care only” document, every time I am asked if I am sure, something in me snaps.

Yes.

I am fucking sure.

This is not what she wanted.

This is not care.

This is administrative inertia wrapped in politeness.

She is 80 today.

But she should have been gone at 75, on her own terms, with her dignity intact, her mind still hers, and “that asshole’s” birthday finally belonging to someone else.

This is not cruelty.

This is grief sharpened by clarity.

And it is the cost of loving someone who knew exactly who she was, and exactly when she did not want to be here anymore.

Today she is 80.

She does not know that.

But I do.

