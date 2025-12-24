This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

KateTheNurse
Dec 24

Thank you for sharing your story. You have captured the reality of life with a parent who is experiencing cognitive decline and then profound impairment. You’ve done this brilliantly. I felt an immediate kinship with you as I read the words that could have described my own journey with my mother.

My mother died about 2 years ago at 86 after a long battle with dementia that was called many things but all had the same end.

I watched my lively intelligent , kind, amazing mother dissolve into a frustrated and ultimately somewhat agitated individual. It was a new kind of sadness, having her familiar form right in front of me but being unable to reach her. I grieved her well before she actually left this mortal coil.

Happy Birthday, Norma Jean!! Light and Love on your day. And every day.

Thank you for sharing your story. I found a new peace of mind after reading it. I hope the days ahead bring some opportunities for connection. In some way.

Take care of you.

❤️

Ivan T
Dec 24

Thank you. After I hit send on this comment here, I'm just going to sit with the feelings this brought to me for a few more minutes, because it feels a lot like both my past and my future.

