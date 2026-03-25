How Democrats Can Win the Messaging War

Thank you LeftieProf, Mandy Ohman, Kathryn, Jami, Under the Golden Boot, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Anthony Christian! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Rachel @ This Woman Votes in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The System They Built. The One We Didn’t.

There is a long-standing question sitting underneath this entire conversation and most people are afraid to ask it plainly:

What if the chaos is not chaos? What if it is coordination we refused to see?

Walter Rhein, Anthony Christian and I are arguing a fairly simple case. The modern right is not improvising. It is operating a system. Project 2025 is a Personnel Operating System.

Until that changes, the asymmetry remains.

Succession Is Power

One of the sharper observations in this conversation is not about ideology. It is about replacement.

The right does not just produce candidates. It produces interchangeable parts:

media-trained surrogates

pre-vetted policy positions

loyal administrators

future candidates already socialized with the base

When one figure fails or fades, another is primed, socialized with the base, and ready to step in without disruption.

The Democrats, by contrast, often behave like a system without redundancy. Leadership ages in place. Bench development is BARREN. When someone exits, the gap is real.

This is not a personality problem, although I would argue it is likely an ego problem. It is a design problem.

A system that cannot replace itself cannot sustain itself.

Messaging Is Not the Problem. Discipline Is.

Another uncomfortable point that we covered: the facts are not missing.

There is no shortage of evidence, arguments, or moral clarity. What is missing is coordination under constraint.

The right repeats. The left explains.

The right simplifies. The left qualifies.

The right aligns language across channels. The left treats messaging as individual expression.

Repetition is not propaganda by default. It is how systems maintain signal under pressure.

Right now, the left produces insight and then lets it dissipate, there is zero alignment, zero follow-thru, and zero coherence over time.

National Attention, Local Power

Throughout this conversation we keep returning to a structural mistake.

Democrats organize attention nationally. The right organizes power locally.

School boards, county commissions, state legislatures. These are not side arenas. They are the intake valves of long-term control.

If you control what is taught, you influence what is remembered.

If you influence what is remembered, you shape what is possible.

That is not abstract. It shows up in:

curriculum distortion

book bans

anti-trans policy framing

erosion of civic literacy

The right understood early that institutions close to home are easier to capture and harder to dislodge. This is exactly how institutional capture happens, this is why the right is so adept at eroding the epistemic field.

The left continues to treat them as secondary, ceding high-conflict fields, like most of the midwest.

Education Is Not Neutral Infrastructure

There is a thread in the conversation that we could and probably should spend hours and hours on.

When history is narrowed, simplified, or sanitized, the result is not just ignorance. It is political fragility. This why mono-cultures fail and yet, here we are.

Adults who were never taught how systems work cannot defend them.

There is also a warning about AI in education. Not that it should be banned, but that it should not replace thinking. If children learn to outsource reasoning instead of interrogate outputs, you do not get efficiency. You get dependency.

A system that cannot think cannot self-correct.

What We Really Need to Build

If this is a systems problem, the response cannot be rhetorical.

A few shifts would change the trajectory quickly:

1. Build a real bench

Treat succession as infrastructure. Identify, train, and platform replacements early. Make continuity visible.

2. Standardize core messages

Not slogans. Frames. A small set of repeatable, testable claims used across every channel.

3. Fund local governance like it matters

Because it does. School boards are not symbolic. They are upstream.

4. Stop rewarding performative differentiation

Internal novelty feels good. External coherence wins elections.

5. Teach systems, not just facts

Civics education should explain how power actually moves. Otherwise, voters are always reacting, never anticipating.

The Conclusion

The right built a machine that turns ideas into outcomes.

The left is still treating ideas as the outcome.

Until that changes, the asymmetry remains.

Read more here:

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.