This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Share

A couple of quick notes, I am not a therapist, but I was married to someone in DBT therapy for the better part of 26 years. I also not suggesting that all white women in conflict are bipolar. ONLY These tools are applicable for all forms of emotional dysregulation and they work, I use them regularly. I am not perfect, I do things wrong all the time, but I will always respond in these ways when being called out for a harm. For me it is simple; you don’t even have to explain the harm, what my behavior or choice made you feel is valid, and I will remedy immediately. No additional argument or negotiation necessary. I will sincerely appreciate the feedback.

How to Stay in the Room

Discomfort is not danger. Your feelings are not the emergency.

Here’s the pattern that keeps breaking activist spaces: A white woman causes harm. Someone—usually a woman of color—names it. The white woman’s nervous system treats this feedback as a five-alarm fire. She cries, she withdraws, she explains herself endlessly, she calls other white women to process her feelings, she threatens to quit the organization, or she deploys the ultimate weapon: she calls the harm she caused a “misunderstanding” and the person who named it “divisive.”

Every single one of these responses is a form of violence. Not metaphorical violence. Actual violence that derails organizing, extracts emotional labor, and forces the person harmed to now manage the feelings of the person who caused harm.

This pattern is so reliable you could set your watch by it. And it’s killing movements before they can build power.

The good news: this is a skill deficit, not a character flaw. It can be trained. This is a framework originally designed for people whose nervous systems treat emotional distress as mortal threat. Turns out, that’s exactly what’s happening when white women experience accountability as attack.

The Thermodynamics of White Fragility

Robin DiAngelo named white fragility as the defensive response white people have to racial stress. But let’s be more precise about the mechanics: white fragility is what happens when someone raised in an insulated system suddenly encounters friction.

White supremacy doesn’t just give white people advantages. It insulates them from discomfort. It builds a world where white comfort is the default setting, where white feelings are treated as emergencies requiring immediate institutional response, where white people navigate daily life without having their race named as a factor.

So when a white woman encounters conflict in an activist space; when someone says “what you just said was racist” or “your behavior is causing harm,” her nervous system responds as if the building is on fire. Not because she’s uniquely fragile as an individual, but because she’s been trained by a white supremacist system to experience any racial discomfort as crisis.

Here’s the thermodynamic reality: systems that never experience friction overheat when friction finally arrives. A machine that’s never been tested under load will fail when load is applied. A person who’s never had to sit with the discomfort of being wrong about race will treat that discomfort as unbearable.

But discomfort is not danger. Your feelings are data, not emergency. And the difference between the two is what determines whether you can stay in the room when it gets hard.

What Staying in the Room Actually Requires

Dialectical Behavior Therapy was developed by Marsha Linehan for people with Borderline Personality Disorder; people whose emotional regulation is so dysregulated that distress feels like dying. The core insight: you can learn to tolerate distress without acting on it. You can feel terrible without making it everyone else’s problem.

DBT teaches four skill sets. All four are directly applicable to white women learning to stay in the room during conflict:

Mindfulness: Notice what’s happening without immediately reacting to it Distress Tolerance: Survive crisis without making it worse

Emotion Regulation: Understand what you’re feeling and why Interpersonal Effectiveness: Get your needs met without damaging relationships

Let’s translate these into concrete practices for white women in activist spaces.

Mindfulness: The Pause Between Feeling and Acting

When someone tells you that you caused harm, your body will respond before your brain catches up. Heart rate increases. Face flushes. Throat tightens. Tears start. This is your nervous system doing what it’s trained to do: mobilize for threat.

The mindfulness practice is simple and excruciating: notice this is happening without acting on it.

What this looks like in practice:

“I notice my heart is racing.”

“I notice I want to cry.”

“I notice I want to explain myself right now.”

“I notice I’m thinking ‘this isn’t fair.’”

You don’t have to stop feeling these things. You just have to notice them without immediately acting on them. Create a three-second gap between stimulus and response. In that gap, you can choose a different action than your nervous system’s default.

What NOT to do:

Start crying and expect the person who named your harm to comfort you. That makes your feelings the emergency and forces them to do emotional labor for harm you caused.

Interrupt to explain that you “didn’t mean it that way.” Your intent is irrelevant to impact. Leading with your intent centers your feelings over their harm.

Leave the room. Physically or emotionally exiting is violence. It says your comfort matters more than accountability, and it forces everyone else to stop the work to manage your absence.

Distress Tolerance: Sitting With the Burn

DBT distinguishes between distress and danger. Distress is uncomfortable. Danger is unsafe. Most of what white women experience as unbearable in accountability moments is distress, not danger.

You will not die from embarrassment. You will not die from shame. You will not die from sitting in a room where someone is angry at you. Your nervous system is lying when it tells you this is an emergency.

The TIPP skill for acute distress:

Temperature: Hold ice in your hands. Put your face in cold water. The temperature change interrupts the panic response.

Intense exercise: Do jumping jacks. Run up stairs. Physical exertion burns off the adrenaline your body just flooded you with.

Paced breathing: Slow your exhale to be longer than your inhale. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system.

Paired muscle relaxation: Tense and release muscle groups systematically. This gives your body something to do with the activation energy.

These aren’t coping mechanisms to make you feel better. They’re circuit breakers to prevent you from doing violence while you’re flooded. Use them before you speak, before you cry, before you leave. Give yourself sixty seconds of ice-in-hands before you decide how to respond.

What this looks like in practice:

Someone says “That comment you made earlier was racist.” Your face flushes. Your throat tightens. You want to cry or defend or leave.

Instead: “I need a minute. I’m going to step into the hallway and come back.” You go hold ice. You do jumping jacks. You breathe. You come back and say: “Thank you for telling me. I want to understand what I did wrong. Can we talk through it?”

Not: “I’m sorry you feel that way.” Not: “That’s not what I meant.” Not: “I need to leave because I’m too upset.” You acknowledge the harm. You ask for information. You stay in the room.

Emotion Regulation: Naming What You’re Actually Feeling

White women often collapse shame, guilt, embarrassment, anger, and fear into an undifferentiated feeling of “bad.” This makes it impossible to respond appropriately because you don’t actually know what you’re feeling.

DBT teaches emotional granularity: identify the specific emotion, understand its function, decide if acting on it serves your values.

The emotions you might be feeling and what they actually mean:

Shame: “I am bad.” This is your nervous system telling you you’ve violated group norms. Shame’s function is to motivate repair. The adaptive response is to acknowledge harm and change behavior.

Guilt: “I did something bad.” This is your conscience working correctly. Guilt’s function is to alert you to values violations. The adaptive response is to apologize and make amends.

Embarrassment: “Others saw me fail.” This is social feedback. Embarrassment’s function is to signal you’ve made a mistake in public. The adaptive response is to acknowledge it without making it the center of attention.

Fear: “I might be punished/rejected/excluded.” This is threat detection. Fear’s function is to keep you safe. The adaptive response is to assess if the threat is real (it usually isn’t) and act accordingly.

Anger: “This is unfair to me.” This is boundary violation detection. Anger’s function is to mobilize defense. The adaptive response is to assess if your boundary was actually violated (in accountability moments, it usually wasn’t) or if you’re experiencing necessary discomfort as attack.

What this looks like in practice:

Someone tells you that you talked over them in the meeting. You feel your face get hot. You want to cry.

Stop. Ask yourself: What am I actually feeling?

“I feel ashamed that I did something wrong in front of people.”

“I feel guilty that I harmed someone.”

“I feel embarrassed that people saw me mess up.”

“I feel scared that people will think I’m racist.”

“I feel angry because I was trying so hard to be a good ally.”

Now ask: Which of these feelings are about the harm I caused, and which are about my comfort?

Shame, guilt, and embarrassment are appropriate responses to causing harm. They motivate repair. Feel them. Use them. Let them guide you toward accountability.

Fear and anger are usually about you, not the harm. They’re your nervous system trying to protect you from discomfort. Notice them. Don’t act on them.

Interpersonal Effectiveness: Accountability Without Centering Yourself

DBT’s DEAR MAN skill teaches how to ask for what you need while maintaining relationships and self-respect. But in accountability moments, the goal isn’t to get what you need. It’s to repair harm without making it worse.

Here’s the modified framework for accountability:

D escribe the harm you caused without defending yourself

E xpress understanding of impact without centering your intent

A sk what repair looks like without demanding absolution

R einforce that you value the relationship and the work

M indful: Stay focused on their harm, not your feelings

A ppear confident even if you feel terrible

Negotiate repair, don’t demand forgiveness

What this looks like in practice:

“You’re right, I did talk over you in the meeting. That wasn’t okay.” (Describe)

“I can see how that communicated that what I had to say mattered more than what you were saying.” (Express understanding)

“What would help repair this? Would it be useful for me to acknowledge it in the next meeting, or would you prefer I just change the behavior going forward?” (Ask what repair looks like)

“I value working with you and I want to do better.” (Reinforce)

Stay focused on what they’re saying, not on explaining yourself. (Mindful)

Don’t collapse into self-flagellation. State the facts calmly. (Appear confident)

Respect their answer about what repair looks like, even if it’s not what you wanted. (Negotiate)

What NOT to do:

“I’m sorry you felt talked over.” (This centers your interpretation over their experience)

“I didn’t mean to talk over you, I was just excited about the idea.” (This centers your intent)

“I feel terrible about this.” (This makes your feelings the focus)

“I’m the worst ally ever.” (This is self-centered performance that demands reassurance)

“Can you forgive me?” (This demands emotional labor and premature absolution)

The Practices That Build the Muscle

You cannot learn to stay in the room by reading about staying in the room. You build this capacity through practice, preferably before you’re in crisis.

Weekly practice: Discomfort tolerance training

Set a timer for five minutes. Do something uncomfortable that isn’t harmful. Hold ice. Sit in an awkward position. Listen to a sound you hate. The goal is not to enjoy it. The goal is to prove to your nervous system that discomfort is survivable.

This sounds absurd until you realize what you’re training: the ability to sit with a feeling you don’t like without making it stop immediately. That’s the exact skill required when someone tells you that you caused harm.

Monthly practice: Feedback sessions with other white women

Find other white women who are committed to this work. Practice giving each other feedback about racial harm in low-stakes settings. Practice receiving feedback without defending, explaining, or crying.

This is the accountability structure that actually prevents harm in the first place: other white women who will tell you when you mess up and help you practice staying in the room.

Ongoing practice: Post-conflict reflection

Every time you experience conflict, even if you stayed in the room perfectly, write down:

What I felt in my body

What story I told myself about what was happening

What I wanted to do

What I actually did

What I would do differently next time

This builds the capacity to notice patterns in your nervous system’s response. Over time, you’ll recognize “this is the thing where I want to cry” before you actually start crying, which creates space to choose a different response.

What Accountability Actually Looks Like

When you’ve caused harm, accountability follows a structure:

Acknowledge specifically what you did. Not what you meant to do, what you actually did. “I talked over you in the meeting.” Acknowledge the impact without minimizing. “That communicated that my ideas matter more than yours.” Apologize without qualifiers. “I’m sorry.” Not “I’m sorry but,” not “I’m sorry if,” not “I’m sorry you felt.” Just: “I’m sorry.” Ask what repair looks like. “What would help make this right?” Then do that thing, even if it’s uncomfortable. Change the behavior. This is the only part that matters. Everything else is just words.

What accountability is NOT:

Long explanations of your intent, your history, your learning process, or your feelings. These center you.

Requests for reassurance that you’re not a bad person. This extracts emotional labor.

Immediate promises that you’ll never do it again. You probably will mess up again. Commit to doing better, not to perfection.

Demanding forgiveness or closure. The person you harmed gets to decide when and whether they trust you again.

Building Structures That Support Staying In

Individual skill-building matters. But structures matter more. If your organization treats white women’s tears as emergencies requiring meeting adjournment, you’ve built a structure that rewards violence. If your organization allows people to leave when they’re uncomfortable, you’ve built a structure that privileges white comfort over collective work.

Design accountability into your structure:

Establish up front that crying is allowed but meetings don’t stop. You can cry and keep listening. Someone can hand you tissues without the whole group turning to manage your feelings.

Create the norm that if you cause harm and need to leave to collect yourself, you come back within a specified time frame: ten minutes, not next week. Leaving is temporary, not permanent. This is the equivalent of getting back on the horse after you’ve been thrown, the longer you wait, the harder it becomes.

Build in regular feedback practices so accountability isn’t a crisis event. Monthly check-ins where people can name harm in low-stakes ways build the muscle for everyone.

Assign accountability partners. If you know you default to tears or withdrawal, ask another white woman to check you in those moments. Give them permission to say “You’re doing the thing. Use your skills.”

Make repair visible. When someone acknowledges harm and changes behavior, name it. “I noticed Rachel talked over fewer people this month. That’s what growth looks like.”

The Work Is Staying In

White women have been taught that our feelings are emergencies, that our comfort is a right, that being uncomfortable means something is wrong. Unlearning this is the work.

You will feel terrible when someone tells you that you caused harm. That terrible feeling is appropriate. It’s supposed to feel bad to learn you hurt someone. The question is whether you use that terrible feeling as information that guides you toward repair, or as justification for violence that centers your comfort.

DBT skills give you a framework for sitting with distress without acting on it destructively. But you have to practice them. You have to build the muscle before you’re in crisis. You have to find other white women who will hold you accountable and help you stay in the room.

Because the alternative is what we have now: movement spaces that fracture every time a white woman gets uncomfortable. Organizations that spend more energy managing white feelings than building power. Coalitions that dissolve because white women won’t sit with the burn of learning they’re complicit.

The discomfort you feel when confronted about racism is a fraction of what women of color navigate daily in white-dominated spaces. If you can’t sit with that fraction, you can’t do this work. If you won’t build the skills to stay in the room, you’re choosing comfort over liberation.

Your feelings are not the emergency. The harm is the emergency. Learn to tell the difference.

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.

Share