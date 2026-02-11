This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Hunger Is a Feminist Issue

And the Fact That This Is Still Debated Is an Indictment

A feminism that cannot feed children is not unfinished. It is captured.

Captured by comfort. Captured by proximity to power. Captured by a definition of success that confuses visibility with survival. This is not a new argument. It is an old one that keeps being ignored because it is inconvenient to the people holding the microphone.

Material Survival Is Not an Edge Case

In Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall does not ask whether hunger should count as a feminist issue. She treats the question itself as evidence of failure. Hunger is not an edge case. It is a daily condition shaping women’s lives, choices, risks, and mortality. A movement that claims to fight for women while treating food insecurity as secondary has already made a decision about which women matter. And it has made that decision quietly, which is the part that should concern us most.

Kendall’s central move is not rhetorical. It is structural. She traces how mainstream feminism, especially in its white, middle-class forms, decoupled liberation from material survival. Feminism became about access to opportunity rather than protection from precarity. The goal shifted from meeting basic needs to breaking symbolic barriers. The language of justice was retained, but the object changed.

From Redistribution to Representation

This shift did not happen by accident. In Women, Race and Class, Angela Davis documents how early feminist movements in the United States fractured precisely along this line. When working-class women and Black women centered labor exploitation, food access, childcare, and housing, they were sidelined in favor of agendas more palatable to white women with economic insulation. The pattern was visible from the first wave. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, architects of suffrage, openly leveraged racist arguments when strategic, courting Southern white women by suggesting that enfranchising educated white women would offset Black men’s votes. The hierarchy was explicit: some women’s freedom was the project; other women’s survival was a distraction.

Davis shows that this was not a failure of vision but a structure of incentive. Feminism was repeatedly narrowed to protect those who already had the most to lose from redistribution. What followed was a quiet but consequential substitution. Redistribution demands were replaced with representation wins.

Board seats. C-suite promotions. Firsts and breakthroughs. These achievements were framed as progress for all women, even when their material effects were vanishingly small for women struggling to survive. Symbolic inclusion became a stand-in for structural change. The movement learned to celebrate altitude while ignoring ground conditions.

Altitude Is Not Safety

A movement that celebrates glass ceilings while ignoring empty refrigerators is mistaking altitude for safety. You cannot eat representation. You cannot pay rent with proximity to power. You cannot survive on inspiration. This is not cynicism. It is arithmetic.

Kendall is relentless on this point because she writes from inside the consequences. She does not theorize hunger as an abstraction. She describes it as calculation. The mother deciding whether her children eat today or tomorrow. The choice between groceries and medication. The constant cognitive load of scarcity that reshapes every decision, every relationship, every capacity for political engagement. Hunger is not merely a lack of food. It is a system that extracts time, dignity, and future orientation. It narrows the field of possible action until survival is the only project left.

And yet hunger, in the United States, is not a product of scarcity. The country produces enough food to feed every resident several times over. Hunger is a distribution problem engineered by policy choices. The 1996 welfare reform under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act (click that link, read that testimony) cut food assistance to millions, including legal immigrants, and imposed work requirements that penalized the very conditions poverty creates: unstable transportation, unreliable childcare, chronic illness. When Ronald Reagan deployed the “welfare queen” mythology in the 1976 campaign, he was not describing a real phenomenon. He was constructing a racial narrative designed to make white voters comfortable with cutting programs that disproportionately served Black women and children. That narrative is still operational. The debate over school lunch programs, SNAP eligibility, and WIC funding is never really about fiscal responsibility. It is about who deserves to eat.

Treating this as peripheral to feminism is not a misunderstanding. It is a prioritization.

Ignorance as Movement Infrastructure

Crystal Fleming, in How to Be Less Stupid About Race, provides the diagnostic framework for understanding why this prioritization persists unchallenged. White ignorance, she argues, is not a deficit of information. It is an actively maintained condition, produced by institutions, reinforced by media, and rewarded socially. The same mechanisms that keep white Americans uninformed about structural racism keep mainstream feminists uninformed about the material conditions of the women they claim to represent.

Fleming identifies a pattern that applies directly to feminist organizing: the information environment is engineered to make comfortable people feel that problems are being solved rather than maintained. Media coverage of feminism centers symbolic victories. Magazine features celebrate the first woman to hold a title. Fundraising emails announce legislative wins. The metrics of progress are designed to generate satisfaction rather than urgency. Meanwhile, the USDA reports that in 2022, approximately 17 million households experienced food insecurity, with female-headed households disproportionately affected. That statistic does not generate fundraising emails because it would require a different kind of feminism to address.

The ignorance is not passive. It is curated. And the curation serves a purpose: it keeps the movement’s donor class comfortable while the movement’s supposed beneficiaries go hungry.

This is where Brittney Cooper’s Eloquent Rage becomes essential. Cooper argues that Black women’s anger is not excessive. It is proportional to the conditions that produce it. And one of those conditions is watching a movement that borrows their language while abandoning their emergencies. Cooper is precise about how respectability politics operate within feminism itself. The movement rewards women who express their feminism in ways that do not threaten existing hierarchies. Anger about pay equity in professional settings is legible. Anger about a child going to school hungry is treated as a different category of problem, something adjacent to feminism but not quite central to it.

Cooper identifies the mechanism: when anger about material survival is reclassified as anger about poverty rather than anger about gender, the feminist movement is absolved of responsibility. Poverty becomes someone else’s department. Housing becomes someone else’s department. Gun violence, which Kendall identifies as a feminist issue because it kills women and children in their homes and neighborhoods at staggering rates, becomes someone else’s department. The departmentalization of suffering is how movements avoid accountability. It is how urgency gets managed into irrelevance.

Mainstream feminism often responds to these critiques with philanthropy. Food drives. Holiday donations. Mutual aid links shared during moments of crisis. These gestures are not meaningless, but they function as pressure-release valves rather than solutions. They relieve moral tension without altering the structure that produces hunger in the first place. Philanthropy allows the movement to remain intact while outsourcing survival to charity. It converts rights into favors. It reframes systemic failure as episodic need. Most importantly, it preserves the hierarchy between those who give and those who require giving.

Davis warned about this dynamic decades ago. When liberation movements abandon economic transformation in favor of moral appeal, they become dependent on the goodwill of the very systems they claim to oppose. Charity does not threaten power. Redistribution does. And redistribution is precisely what mainstream feminism has learned to avoid, because redistribution would require its most visible leaders and funders to lose something.

Beverly Daniel Tatum, in Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, provides a developmental explanation for how this avoidance reproduces itself generationally. White racial identity, she demonstrates, is built on a foundation of not-seeing. White children are not taught to understand themselves as positioned within systems that distribute advantage and harm unevenly. They are taught to understand themselves as normal, as the default against which others are measured.

This developmental architecture applies directly to class as well as race. Middle-class feminists are not taught to see food insecurity as connected to their own economic position. They are taught to see it as a misfortune that befalls others. The structural connections between corporate profit, labor exploitation, food policy, and household hunger are not invisible because they are complex. They are invisible because seeing them would require recognizing oneself as a beneficiary of the same system that produces the harm.

Tatum’s framework suggests that the failure to center hunger in feminism is not merely a political choice. It is a perceptual one. The movement cannot prioritize what its dominant voices have been trained not to see. And the training is reinforced by every institutional signal that tells middle-class white women their version of feminism is the real one, and that material survival is a worthy but separate cause.

bell hooks, in The Will to Change, adds another layer. Patriarchy, she argues, does not only harm women. It deforms everyone it touches by severing the connection between power and care. Men are taught to suppress emotional range and equate dominance with safety. Women, particularly white women positioned near power, are taught to seek safety through proximity to dominant men and institutions rather than through solidarity with those most harmed.

hooks’s analysis illuminates why mainstream feminism repeatedly chooses representation over redistribution. The choice is not ideological confusion. It is patriarchal logic operating inside a feminist wrapper. The goal becomes access to existing power rather than transformation of the conditions that make power extractive. A feminism shaped by patriarchal values will naturally prioritize climbing hierarchies over dismantling them, because patriarchy teaches that safety lives at the top.

This means that a feminism capable of centering hunger would require not just policy change but psychological reorganization. It would require its most privileged members to reject the patriarchal bargain that trades solidarity for security. It would require understanding that no one is safe in a system that allows children to go hungry, because that system will always need someone at the bottom, and proximity to the top is not the same as immunity from the logic that produces the bottom.

Patricia Hill Collins, in Black Feminist Thought, provides the epistemological counter-model. She describes the “outsider-within” perspective: the knowledge that emerges from occupying a position inside institutions but outside their protections. Black women working in white households, in white-led organizations, in white-dominated movements develop a double vision. They see both the system’s self-description and its actual operations. They see the gap between stated values and material outcomes.

This outsider-within knowledge is precisely what Kendall deploys in Hood Feminism. She is not describing hunger from the outside. She is describing it from inside a movement that claims to be hers but does not serve her. That positional authority is what gives her critique its force. She is not asking feminism to adopt an unfamiliar cause. She is asking it to honor the women already standing inside the tent, holding it up, while being told their needs are not on the agenda.

Collins’s framework also explains why this critique keeps being made and keeps being deferred. Outsider-within knowledge threatens the coherence of the institution it describes. If feminism acknowledged that its dominant form actively deprioritizes the survival of poor women and women of color, it would have to restructure its leadership, its funding model, its definition of victory, and its relationship to the economic systems that produce hunger. That restructuring would be costly. So the knowledge is acknowledged in conference panels and book clubs, and then the funding continues to flow in the same directions.

This is the real indictment: A movement that claims to fight gender oppression while tolerating mass hunger among women and children is not neutral. It is aligned. It has accepted a version of equality that leaves extraction intact. It has chosen inclusion into an unjust system over transformation of that system.

Kendall does not ask for purity. She asks for honesty. If feminism is going to prioritize corporate advancement over child survival, it should say so plainly. If it is going to treat food, housing, safety, and healthcare as optional add-ons rather than foundational rights, it should stop calling itself a liberation movement. Because liberation that does not secure survival is NOT liberation.

The resistance to naming hunger as a feminist issue is not about feasibility. It is about cost. Addressing hunger seriously would require confronting low wages, housing policy, healthcare access, education funding, and the racialized extraction embedded in all of them. It would require feminism to choose sides in economic conflict rather than hovering above it. It would require measuring success not by who breaks through but by who eats, who is housed, who is safe, and who survives.

Survival Is a Metric

That measurement already exists in practice. Kerala’s Kudumbashree cooperatives, led by women, have reduced poverty and domestic violence while improving child health outcomes across an entire region. Iceland’s parental leave system, which requires fathers to use or lose their allocated time, has measurably redistributed care work and disrupted the gendered division of labor. New Zealand’s Wellbeing Budget explicitly measures child poverty and housing security alongside GDP. These are not utopian proposals. They are functioning systems designed by people who decided that survival counts as a metric.

Any feminist platform without commitments to food security, stable housing, accessible healthcare, and protection from violence is not incomplete. It is complete in its capture. It functions exactly as designed: advancing those already positioned to advance while leaving the most vulnerable women to fend for themselves.

The work is not to broaden the tent rhetorically. It is to change what the tent is built to shelter.

Until feminism is willing to be measured by who eats, it will remain captured. And that capture will continue to be paid for by women who do not have the luxury of debating whether their hunger counts.

