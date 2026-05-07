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STATEMENT FROM MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS; Congressional Record Vol. 172, No. 76

(Senate - April 30, 2026)

SOURCE: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-172/issue-76/senate-section/article/S2162-1?s=1&r=52

STATEMENT FROM MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS Mr. WHITEHOUSE. Mr. President, I ask unanimous consent to have printed in the Record the following statement from medical professionals and their names into the Record on behalf of myself and Senator Reed. There being no objection, the material was ordered to be printed in the Record, as follows: Medical Concerns About President Donald J. Trump and His Fitness for Office The following is not a political statement. It is a medical one, made by individuals holding both conservative and liberal ideologies, identifying as both Republicans and Democrats, from different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and religions. We are a group of neurologists, forensic psychiatrists, general psychiatrists, and other physicians, along with other mental health professionals, experienced in the diagnosis of cognitive disorders and in evaluating dangerousness to self and others. Among us are professionals whom the courts and criminal justice system regularly turn to for our expert opinion on these matters. We are also consulted by governments in matters related to national security and the psychological profiles of world leaders. Prior to the presidential election in the Fall of 2024, a statement assessing Donald J. Trump’s mental fitness for the presidency was issued. At that time, serious signs of cognitive decline were identified, and in our expert opinion, these signs warranted disqualification from office. It is our professional opinion, based on previous and ongoing assessments, that Donald Trump’s mental state since our 2024 statement has deteriorated even further. In keeping with our professional ethics, and for those of us who are physicians, with the Declaration of Geneva--the successor to the Hippocratic Oath that binds us to the humanitarian principles of medicine since the Nuremberg trials--we are compelled to warn of a President of the United States who is increasingly a danger to the public. We do not take our statement, and the responsibility that comes with making it, lightly. The President was not examined face to face, and he is not a patient of any member of our group. Rendering a formal diagnosis in this case is not our role. We have closely followed his behavior and his statements over the past year. Objectively observable signs of serious medical concern include: Marked deterioration in cognitive functioning, evidenced by disorganized and tangential speech, rambling digressions, factual confusions, unexplained sudden changes of course in strategic matters, both national and international, episodes of apparent somnolence during critical public proceedings. Grandiose and delusional beliefs, including assertions of infallibility, imagery of himself as Pope suggestive of a divine mission, being a mythical warrior hero, depicting himself as combat pilot--dropping feces on civilians, and claims that his decision-making authority is unlimited--with no need to consider domestic and international laws and constrained only by his ``own morality.’‘ Severely impaired judgment and impulse control, reflected in reckless threats of violence, advocacy of lethal force against civilians, encouragement of extrajudicial actions by armed supporters, repeated threats and often actions-- judicial, prosecutorial, police, military, and by invoking emergency powers--against political opponents and others who disagree with him. Significant loss of self-control (disinhibition) and getting stuck on the same thoughts or actions, unable to let go or move on (perseveration), including seemingly compulsive, manic-like late-night communications--e.g., 150 social media posts in one night--fixation on perceived enemies, persecutory ideas, and prolonged, disproportionate attacks on specific individuals and institutions. Escalating violence that threatens national and global stability. As Commander-in-Chief of our military--more than 5,000 nuclear warheads in inter-continental missile silos, on submarines, and in bombers around the world, are ready for launch solely upon his order, and no one now has the authority to countermand his order. On August 7, 1974, as President Richard Nixon’s impeachment loomed, White House Chief of Staff, General Alexander Haig, was so alarmed by Nixon’s wandering the halls of the White House at night, sleepless, distraught, and heavily intoxicated, talking out loud to portraits of past presidents on the walls, that he alerted Defense Secretary James Schlesinger. Equally alarmed, Schlesinger directed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General George S. Brown, that any military orders from Nixon--especially nuclear ones-- first be cleared through him or Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. It has been reported that the nuclear ``football’‘ that contains the codes for a nuclear launch was then quietly removed from Nixon’s control. The public and those with the power to address such potentially catastrophic conditions must ask themselves if they--and we--are confident that officials such as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would do the same. It is our professional opinion that the behaviors of Donald Trump, tragically, are neither momentary lapses nor political theater. It is our professional opinion that they reflect a rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline. If we were called upon under the 25th Amendment to judge the President’s present ability to discharge the duties of his office, we would have to conclude that he lacks the capacity to do so. For the reasons cited above, emphasizing that he presents a clear and present danger to our country and to the world, it is our expert opinion that Donald J. Trump is mentally unfit to be the President of the United States, and that steps to remove him from office must be undertaken with the greatest urgency, with vital responsibilities on the shoulders of those in positions of leadership. Henry David Abraham, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus, Tufts University School of Medicine. please click the link above to see the remainder of the signatories.

Entered Into the Record

The Document Itself

On April 30, 2026, thirty-seven physicians and mental health professionals signed a statement that was entered into the United States Senate’s Congressional Record by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The statement did not use partisan language. It said so explicitly at the top: “The following is not a political statement. It is a medical one, made by individuals holding both conservative and liberal ideologies, identifying as both Republicans and Democrats, from different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and religions.”

The signatories include neurologists, forensic psychiatrists, general psychiatrists, and physicians from across the country. Among them: emeritus and active faculty from Harvard, Yale, Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Columbia, Tufts, USC, George Washington University, and the University of Minnesota. Several regularly serve as expert witnesses in federal criminal proceedings. Several are consulted by governments on the psychological profiles of world leaders.

Their collective conclusion: President Donald Trump “lacks the capacity” to discharge the duties of his office. They called for removal proceedings under the 25th Amendment to begin immediately.

That is the document. It’s real, it’s linked above. It is now part of the permanent federal legislative record.

Here is the thing worth sitting with: you probably did not hear about this from a television network, a newspaper of record, or a radio news program. If you are not hearing about it for this first time, from me, right now, you might have heard about it on social media. Possibly TikTok.

The gap between what exists in the public record and what registers in public coverage is not incidental. It is the actual subject of this essay.

The Question the Document Raises

The question is not: is the president cognitively impaired?

That is a medical question. The physicians who signed this statement have addressed it in their professional capacity. They are the people equipped to answer it.

The question this raises for the rest of us is: what does a democratic system do when the person holding executive authority may no longer be able to exercise it competently?

That question does not have a partisan valence. It does not belong to the left or the right. It belongs to the architecture of the republic.

The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967, partly in response to unresolved questions from the Kennedy assassination and from the health crises Eisenhower experienced during his presidency. Section 4 specifically addresses the scenario where the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office but has not voluntarily stepped aside. Under Section 4, the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet transmit a written declaration to Congress initiating a transfer of power. Congress then has 21 days to resolve the question by a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

The mechanism exists. It was built for exactly this scenario.

The fact that Section 4 has never been successfully invoked is not evidence that it has never been needed. It is evidence that invoking it is politically costly, and that political cost consistently outweighs institutional duty.

That is not a statement about any particular president. It is a structural observation about how power protects itself.

The Historical Mirror

The most instructive parallel in American history is not Nixon, though the Congressional Record statement invokes him directly.

The more instructive parallel is Reagan.

Ronald Reagan announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis publicly in November 1994, five years after leaving office. The announcement was characteristically gracious: “I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life.” He died in 2004.

What followed his diagnosis was a decade of public grief and careful institutional silence about what had been visible, or nearly visible, while he was still in office.

Ron Reagan, the president’s younger son, wrote in his 2011 memoir “My Father at 100” that he noticed something was wrong as early as his father’s first term. He described watching the 1984 presidential debate against Walter Mondale: “My heart sank as he floundered his way through his responses, fumbling with his notes, uncharacteristically lost for words.” He spent a day at the White House shadowing his father and noticed, among other things, that Reagan was reading note cards during phone calls he would previously have handled from memory.

FACT-CHECK FLAG: The claim that Reagan showed signs of Alzheimer’s during his presidency is genuinely contested. Ron Reagan’s account is disputed by his half-brother Michael Reagan, by Reagan’s White House physicians, and by New York Times medical correspondent Lawrence K. Altman, who conducted extensive interviews with White House staff and found no evidence of dementia during Reagan’s term. 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl described a 1986 White House visit in which she believed the president did not recognize her, and later concluded his condition had been covered up. I would characterize this as an unresolved historical question, not settled fact.

The official Reagan position, maintained by the Reagan Presidential Foundation and by his closest advisers, is that there is no credible evidence of Alzheimer’s during his presidency. That position may be correct. It is also worth noting that the people most invested in a president’s legacy are not the most reliable narrators of his final years in office.

What is not contested: Reagan was 83 when he received his diagnosis. Alzheimer’s does not appear overnight. The question of what was known, when, and by whom, has never been answered to public satisfaction.

That ambiguity is precisely the problem the 25th Amendment was designed to address. What the Reagan years demonstrated is that the informal systems surrounding a president: aides, family, party leadership, press corps, can absorb enormous amounts of concerning information and produce no institutional response. Not because the people involved are necessarily malicious, but because the cost of acting is so much higher than the cost of managing.

The current Congressional Record statement invokes Nixon deliberately. On August 7, 1974, Defense Secretary James Schlesinger was sufficiently alarmed by Nixon’s mental state in the final days before his resignation that he instructed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to route any military orders through him first. It has been reported, though not officially confirmed, that nuclear authorization access was quietly managed during this period.

FACT-CHECK FLAG: The nuclear football removal during Nixon’s final days is reported but not officially confirmed, and I could only find “stories.”

The statement’s authors ask, plainly: would Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio do the same as Schlesinger? I would argue that is a resounding: FUCK NO!!

Why the Mechanism Doesn’t Move

I am not a lawyer, I’ve said this before so no one should be surprised, but I can read history, and, Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has never been successfully invoked. Understanding why requires no conspiracy theory.

The mechanism requires the VP to act, JD could do this but, maybe he’s willing to just ride out, hoping that he’ll keel over. As a member of the same party as the president, he owes his position to the same political coalition, and has his own political future to protect. Acting against a sitting president of your own party is not usually a solid career move. One might expect it to be a career-ending one in most political environments, but, honestly, maybe not this one.

The mechanism also requires a majority of the Cabinet. Every Cabinet member serves at the pleasure of the president and can be removed at will. The incentive for any individual Cabinet member is clear: do not be the person who triggers a constitutional crisis, because the president can remove you before the process concludes.

Congress then gets 21 days and requires a two-thirds threshold in both chambers. Under unified party government, that threshold is not realistically reachable.

What keeps the system from engaging is not malice. It is the same design flaw that disables most institutional accountability mechanisms: the cost of action is immediate and personal, while the cost of inaction is diffuse and, for the people in proximity to power, largely absorbed by everyone else.

There is also a diagnostic problem that is worth naming. Cognitive decline in its early and middle stages is not always legible in the ways popular imagination expects. It does not announce itself cleanly. It shows up as tangential speech, as factual confusion, as disinhibition that reads as candor, as difficulty tracking complex situations across time. These are observable patterns that, in a political context, get explained away as exhaustion, as rhetorical style, or as ideological consistency.

The 37 signatories of this statement listed five clinical categories: disorganized and tangential speech; grandiose and delusional beliefs; severely impaired judgment and impulse control; disinhibition and perseveration; and escalating violence threatening national and global stability. They note the specific operational context: more than 5,000 nuclear warheads on standing alert, requiring only the president’s order to launch, with no authority currently able to countermand that order.

The statement is careful about its own limitations. The president was not examined in person. No formal diagnosis is rendered. The signatories are applying clinical frameworks to public behavior, which is a limited methodology. They say so directly. They also say that the pattern is consistent enough, and serious enough, that silence has become its own professional and ethical failure.

That is the appropriate threshold for a public warning: not certainty, but sufficient concern from qualified observers to require a response.

What I Found on TikTok

Let me reiterate, because this might be the nuttiest part of this story—I heard about this on TikTok—I HEARD ABOUT THIS ON FUCKING TIKTOK. I am an incessant news reader and occasion doom-scroller, but seriously, this is wild, right?

Thirty-seven physicians entered a formal statement into the United States Senate’s permanent legislative record, introduced by sitting senators, and the primary vector by which most Americans encountered it was a short-form video platform optimized for entertainment. That sentence deserves more than a moment’s recognition.

The mainstream press did not lead with it. The Sunday shows did not convene panels of constitutional scholars to discuss the 25th Amendment’s activation threshold. The newspapers of record did not run above-the-fold analysis of what it means when professionals who testify in federal courts and advise foreign governments sign a document saying the sitting president lacks capacity.

This is a description of a broken information system, not an accusation against individual journalists. The press has its own incentive structures. A document entered by a Democratic senator about a Republican president will, in the current environment, be read as partisan before it is read as medical. Reporting on it seriously requires navigating accusations of bias, managing the distance between clinical observation and political allegation, and committing airtime or column inches to a story whose institutional denouement is unclear.

The path of least resistance is to wait for the story to acquire more obvious news hooks: a floor vote, a Cabinet crisis, a visible incident caught on camera in an undeniable way.

TikTok does not have those constraints. It also does not have editors, institutional fact-checking capacity, accountability structures when it gets things wrong, or any mechanism for ensuring that the version people see is the primary source rather than someone’s interpretation of it.

The distribution of this Congressional Record statement through short-form video is not a media success story. It is a description of what happens when the institutions designed to process important civic information have become too fragile, too cautious, or too conflict-averse to do their job consistently.

This is not an argument against TikTok distributing the information. The information is real. It is in the federal record. But a platform designed primarily to keep people watching videos is now doing work that used to be done by institutions with professional standards and editorial accountability. Something in the verification layer has failed. The question is what to build instead.

What Partisan Framing Costs

The cognitive fitness of a president is not a partisan issue. Or rather, it should not be.

The relevant question is not: do I like this president? The relevant question is: is this person capable of understanding information presented to them, making coherent decisions on the basis of that information, and bearing the legal and moral weight of the office they hold?

A president who cannot do those things is not only a political problem. They are a legal one. Their orders carry the force of law. Their signature on documents has constitutional weight. Their authority to deploy military force, to declare national emergencies, to issue pardons: none of that diminishes because cognition does. The authority continues. The accountability structures continue to assume a competent adult is at the center of them.

There were Republican voices asking similar questions, quietly, about this president before the 2026 midterms. There were Democratic voices asking similar questions, more loudly, about Biden in the final year of his first term, questions that eventually became impossible to contain and led to his decision not to seek reelection.

The 25th Amendment does not require waiting for a president to make that choice. It was built for the scenario where that choice is not made, and where the people around the president either cannot see the problem clearly or have decided that managing it informally is preferable to resolving it constitutionally.

The Reagan case is worth returning to one final time. The argument most consistently used to dismiss concerns about Reagan’s cognition during his presidency was that the government was functioning, that people around him were compensating effectively, and that a formal assessment would be needlessly destabilizing. This argument treats informal management of presidential incapacity as preferable to the constitutional process that exists for exactly that purpose. It treats institutional comfort as more important than democratic accountability. It places the burden of a president’s declining capacity on everyone except the people constitutionally empowered to address it.

The signatories of this statement are not asking for theater. They are asking for the people constitutionally empowered to act to do so. The Vice President. The Cabinet. The Congress.

Whether those people will act is a separate question. But the physicians have done their professional and civic duty. They made the assessment. They attached their names and credentials to it. They put it in the federal record.

The rest is a question about whether the institutions of accountability will function as designed, or whether they will wait for someone else to go first.

What Is Within Reach

The constitutional framework exists. The professional assessment has been made, publicly, with credentials attached. The historical precedents have established both what happens when institutions act and what happens when they do not.

What remains is a question about what people who are not Vice Presidents or Cabinet secretaries can actually do.

Some things are within reach.

Document and share the primary source. The Congressional Record is a public document. The names of 37 signatories are in it. Their institutional affiliations and clinical observations are in it. That information does not disappear because mainstream media failed to amplify it. Share the Congressional Record entry directly, not a summary or a clip. The document is more durable than any commentary on it.

Ask your congressional representatives in writing for their position on the 25th Amendment question. Not as a gotcha. As a constituent inquiry. The response, or the silence, is itself information worth having.

Develop the habit of cross-referencing what you see on social media with primary sources. The Congressional Record is searchable at congress.gov. The document is there. TikTok found it first; that does not make it wrong. It makes it important to verify and redistribute through channels with longer shelf lives.

The design problem here is real: the accountability mechanisms that exist for this scenario are held by the people with the most to lose from activating them. That is not going to change through citizen pressure alone. But the record being public, and people knowing the record is public, narrows the space in which institutional silence can be maintained indefinitely.

Institutions endure when people treat them as worth engaging. They hollow out when people assume they have already failed.

The document is in the record. The record is public. The rest is ours to carry forward.

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