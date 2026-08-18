This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Gigi Tierney's avatar
Gigi Tierney
1d

The reason why ICE and CBP need to be abolished is not because border security is unnecessary, but because the corruption and dysfunction is so ingrained, it is probably easier to start fresh with a new agency.

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
1d

Thank you.

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