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I’ve Been There, Kinda

In 1990, I was working for one of the big box home improvement retailers, I got promoted to an assistant manager, and sent to the Deep South to open my TWELFTH new store in 3 years. By Deep South, I mean North Florida, if you know, you know. Despite running the shit out of every department in the building, I am assigned “Admin Mgr,” this is basically all the paper and all the people, this is where the girls go.

By the time I had arrived, they were four weeks behind on hiring, and we had six weeks to grand opening. The SAGA of this opening will one day need an entire chapter in a memoir. Incredibly long story short, in the rush, one of the department managers hired a murder.

Six weeks after we were open and running, Loss Prevention had finally caught up with all the paper work, and paid me a visit. It was just a check box on an application: “Have you ever been convicted of a felony?” He checked NO. The answer was simple, I had to fire him.

It is hard to tell just a light brushing of this story, because having to fire him changed the entire trajectory of my career, but for today we’ll leave it there.

Building The List

In July, the Ohio Immigrant Alliance, compiled and published a list. You can download the full list here. No matter how you slice and dice this dataset, it is a problem. It names 59 current or former ICE and Customs and Border Patrol employees who had been charged or convicted of violent or sexual crimes between 2006 and the middle of 2026. If you download the data you can see that the cases are all matters of public record. FIFTY of them involve sex offenses, THIRTY-FIVE of which are against children. These are not accusations or allegations, this is straight out of the public record.

If we’re going to put people in charge of other people, give them a badge and a gun, and authority, the BARE MINIMUM is a clean background. My position on Law Enforcement is well documented, so I am not going to continue flogging it here.

What the List Counts

As I stated earlier, this is public record only, and that should be considered as you read through the list. OIA pulled all the court filings, news accounts, as well as the agencies own disclosures of any that were formally charged or convicted. I think it is also important to cover what isn’t in the list because that part is likely much longer, but may be unknowable. Investigations that produced no charge, civil complaints (so much wrong gets buried in civil complaints), cases that live in family court where a protective order or custody finding never reaches a criminal filing.

What I am telling you is that fifty-nine is probably just scratching the surface. But, it’s the only count that survived a whole lot of filtering between a criminal act and the courtroom. Thirty-five of the of the thirty-seven cases against minors were sex offenses, the largest single category in the file. A filter built catch only what reaches conviction will miss most of what it is meant to watch for. The gap in the data is, frankly, HUGE, because the agencies don’t even review family court records, so there really is no way to even know how large the real number is.

The Problem with Access

As we see with so many cases of child sexual abuse, it frequently starts with access. Several men on the list held jobs that ensured proximity to their victims.

Ramon Marquez a border patrol agent in Arizona, ran the agency’s Explorer Program. Investigators found he abused one of his Explorers at his home, at program events, on out-of-town trips, and inside CBP facilities.

Brashad Johnson was responsible for conducting background checks for DHS, responsible for keeping dangerous people OUT, was convicted of soliciting prostitution involving a minor.

Frank Figueroa, an ICE agent whose assignment was ARRESTING SEXUAL PREDATORS was convicted of exposing himself to a minor. (Sorry, getting shout-y)

This one kills me… Dana Ray Thornhill, was first arrested for sexual assault of a child at 13(!), served time in Juvenile Corrections, and CBP hired him, despite his conviction, and he worked there for nearly 20 years before he was caught again, this time for molesting and exploiting children.

This is FOUR examples, there are fifty-five other horrifying examples. These cases describe a hiring and supervision system that places predators near their preferred victims, and in some cases, left them there for years. Thornhill’s record was available to the people that hired him, and they hired him anyway.

The Year the Number Jumped

At this point, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that out of the twenty-year span of this report, twenty-five of the fifty-nine cases fall between 2025-2026. The worst single year held six, with the long-run average being two to three, still a terrible number but the current regime is a real record setter.

I mean, it makes sense, in the hurry to hire, short cuts have clearly been taken. To hire fast, the agencies clearly loosened the checks that traditionally slow things down a bit, further evidence of the “go fast and break shit” mentality. But there is also more: more agents running operations creates more chances for harm and more chances to potentially detect it, and (MAYBE) digital record keeping may be surfacing cases that were easily buried.

Ryan Schwank, a former ICE attorney who help train officers, testified earlier this year that the training program had been completely hollowed out, with 240 instructional hours cut from a 584 hour program. So we have recruits with unchecked backgrounds, and potentially pending charges, pushed through a significantly shorter training cycle, and the trailing paperwork never catches up to the person carrying the gun and badge.

What could possibly go wrong‽‽

The Big Miss

The most obvious blind spot of this report, and I can only assume, intentional on the part of the agencies, is the domestic violence. Samuel Saxon rose all the way to Assistant Field Office Director for ICE in Cincinnati, and in the 18 months before his arrest, the police were called to his home TWENTY-THREE time. He had abused his partner for at least eight years, with injuries that included repeated strangulation and a broken pelvis that required surgery. He kept his post throughout all of it.

Saxon only appears on the list because, FINALLY, his abuse produced an arrest. Most domestic violence doesn’t. It hides in emergency room charts and protective orders and custody disputes, or nowhere, because the partner doesn’t call the police when the partner IS the police. The agencies don’t read those records when they hire or promote. The domestic violence that reaches this report is clearly just the tip of the DV iceburg. The list was released after ICE agent, David Brouillette, killed Johan Sebastian of Maine. Brouillette’s documented history family violence stands as the report’s opening warning. The history was knowable, and his violence was predictable.

Some might argue that these are small numbers in comparison to the large workforce, but I would argue that numbers don’t matter, what this report doesn’t count is hiding a multitude.

How does this get Remediated

I’m having a hard time coming up with suggestions to solve a problem like this when I 100% believe that ICE and CBP should both be abolished. But as a leader that has been responsible for hiring people for over 30 years, step one needs to be SLOW DOWN. There should be friction in the system.

Rescreen the entire workforce, identify domestic violence, sexual violence, ensure that ALL court records are included. The behavior worth ending is the reflex to defend first and verify later, because that is how a man like Saxon keeps a position that enables his predatory behavior for twenty years.

Immigration law is administrative law, enforced in the end over paperwork, a workforce armed and masked to enforce paperwork is a wild choice, and should be redesigned.

All law enforcement positions are prone to abuse, but the responsibility that comes with a federal badge should matter. If these organizations had real leadership with integrity some part of this might be fixable. Set priorities there, at the leadership level, and ensure that hiring can’t outrun vetting. Rebuilding any of this is the boring work of bureaucrats, hire people that value honest reporting and independent reviews to ensure that the workforce being vetted isn’t doing the vetting.

As with all things within this regime, it will require competence and that is is in short supply.

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