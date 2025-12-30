Share

Success Is Not a Number.

It Is a Nervous System.

I started this year at zero. Zero subscribers, zero audience, zero guarantee that my particular blend of feral curiosity, systems theory, and political fury would land anywhere except my own skull. I end it with nearly 2,400 subscribers, almost 50 paid readers, and a comment section that often feels smarter than most cable news panels. That is not nothing. That is a signal.

But here is the thing about Substack, and about metrics generally. Numbers are a lagging indicator of meaning. They tell you what already happened, not whether it mattered.

So, how do you measure success?

Is it the fact that hundreds of you read something difficult and then hit Share, which is the digital equivalent of saying, “this moved me enough to risk my own reputation.” I consider that the gold standard. Attention is cheap. Endorsement is not.

Is it the people? The educators, nurses, burned-out civil servants, engineers, organizers, parents of trans kids, and economists who still remember what ethics are for. The emails that begin with “I have never commented before, but.” The private notes that say “I thought I was losing my mind until I read this.” That is not an audience. That is a chorus warming up.

Is it the exposure? The writers I would never have found in the legacy media graveyard. The ones who cite sources, argue in good faith, and are not afraid of being wrong in public. That alone has recalibrated my brain chemistry.

Is it the craft? Because yes, somewhere in the middle, I lost my voice. I got louder and flatter at the same time. I optimized when I should have listened. I chased urgency and misplaced precision, which resulted in a painful period of writer’s block. That happens when the temperature rises, and you forget why you started writing in the first place. The good news is that the voice comes back. It always does, if you stop trying to perform it and start protecting it.

So here is what I know, standing at the lip of 2026.

The essays you shared most often were not the safest. They were the ones that named systems instead of villains, that refused nostalgia, that treated policy like moral architecture instead of vibes. You shared work about tax avoidance, bodily autonomy, general strikes, healthcare, universal income, post-state power, and the reality that authoritarianism does not die when its mascot does. That tells me everything I need to know about you.

The Top 10 - by Share

It tells me you are not here to be comforted. You are here to be oriented.

Bring On 2026

I do not believe in irrational hope. Hope without structure is just dopamine cosplay. But I believe deeply in disciplined hope. The kind that is built out of evidence, solidarity, and repeated acts of refusal. The type that survives bad news because it was never based on vibes to begin with.

In 2026, I am writing for clarity, not growth. For durability, not virality. For people who are willing to read up, argue honestly, and share work that scares them a little.

If the numbers grow, fine. If they do not, also fine. What matters is that we keep building a shared language for what is happening, why it is happening, and what can still be interrupted.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for sticking around when the signal got noisy.

We are not done. We are just getting our temperature under control.

Rise, resist, restack, my friends!

