Innovation Without a Safety Net: How Killing Public Science Eats the Future

There is a through line that Americans love to tell about innovation. It goes like this: brilliant individuals, bold entrepreneurs, a free market that rewards risk, and a government that mostly gets out of the way. The lone genius in the garage. The scrappy startup that disrupts an industry. The venture capitalist who spots potential where others see only risk.



It is a comforting myth. It is also almost entirely wrong.

The truth is more mundane and more dangerous. For roughly eighty years, American innovation has depended on something far less romantic: public de-risking. Government-funded basic research. Long time horizons. Institutional patience. A tolerance for failure that markets do not have. We built the modern world by absorbing risk publicly and allowing value to be captured privately. That bargain was never equitable, but it was functional.

Now we are tearing up the bargain.

Across agencies like the NIH, FDA, and NSF, science funding is being hollowed out or destabilized. As of late 2025, reporting suggests roughly $3 billion in unspent funds tied to thousands of NIH and NSF grants were frozen, ended, or stalled. (Science/Grants Watch tracking) Grants disappear midstream. Review cycles slow. The number of new NSF grants awarded dropped 20% in 2025 compared to 2024—from roughly 11,000 to 8,800—even as total dollar commitments held steady, meaning fewer researchers got funded despite the same overall spending. Career researchers leave. Entire fields begin to atrophy.

This is often framed as belt-tightening or anti-”waste.” But the real consequence is far more serious: we are dismantling the upstream engine that enables downstream innovation.

And we are doing it precisely as China spent over $500 billion on R&D in 2024—an 8.3% increase from the previous year—with its R&D intensity reaching 2.68% of GDP and basic research investment climbing 10.5%. China is now the world’s second-largest R&D investor, ranking 12th globally in R&D intensity, surpassing the EU average and approaching OECD levels.

This is not ideological. It is arithmetic.

The Part Everyone Forgets: Innovation Is Not a Single Act

Innovation does not happen all at once. It moves through stages, each with different risk profiles, different time horizons, and different capital requirements:

Basic research operates in high uncertainty with no clear product and extended timelines, sometimes spanning decades. This is where you investigate unknown biology, undeciphered physics, or fundamental materials science without knowing whether any commercial application will ever emerge.

Applied research remains risky but becomes more legible. You’re still exploring, but with specific problems in view. The pathway to utility starts to sharpen, though commercial viability remains unclear.

Development and scaling are where private capital gets comfortable. The science works; now it’s about engineering, manufacturing, and market fit. Risk is manageable. Returns are calculable.

Commercialization is where profits appear. Products ship. Revenues flow. Investors exit.

Private capital shows up late in this process. It always has. Venture capital does not fund unknown biology, undeciphered physics, or decade-long regulatory pathways. It funds exits. As of 2023, private-sector R&D in the United States allocated 79% of spending to development, 15% to applied research, and 6% to basic research. (NSF/NCSES BERD) Private firms invest where outcomes are immediate and commercially viable. They structurally avoid domains where the likelihood of any single investment yielding profit is low, even when the social returns are enormous.

That is why federal funding punches above its weight. Even when it represents a minority of total R&D spending—24% of national R&D funding in 2015 compared to industry’s 67%—it supplies a disproportionate share of basic science, the stage where failure rates are high, and returns are unknowable. The federal government is the principal funder of basic research precisely because markets cannot and will not sustain it at the necessary scale.

Remove that layer and the pipeline doesn’t get leaner. It breaks.

This is not theoretical. We have seen it before. When public research spending stagnates, productivity growth lags by a decade. When scientific careers become unstable, talent exits permanently, and reporting has described researchers exploring moves abroad or leaving academia altogether following funding disruptions. When institutions lose continuity, knowledge decays. The tacit expertise that lives in functioning labs, the training pipelines that produce new researchers, the institutional memory that prevents re-learning old failures, all of this erodes when funding becomes erratic.

Innovation does not rebound on vibes.

The Long Game We Used to Play

The United States used to understand this.

We built the Internet by funding networking research long before it was commercially sensible. Beginning in the 1960s, the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA, later DARPA) invested in what became ARPANET, the first wide-area packet-switched network and direct ancestor of the Internet. In 1969, ARPA awarded BBN the contract to build the Interface Message Processors (IMPs) that enabled ARPANET. (DARPA/ARPANET history; BBN IMP contract) Over the following decades, ARPA spent at least $160 million in direct subsidies, with broader public investment likely far higher when related programs and institutions are included.

The work was exploratory. No one knew whether packet-switching would scale. No private firm would have taken that bet. As Leonard Kleinrock, an ARPANET pioneer, noted in 1990, it was “one of the great experiments in science.” The technology evolved through research institutions—UCLA, Stanford Research Institute, UC Santa Barbara, University of Utah—funded by a government willing to absorb years of high-risk development. By the time TCP/IP protocols became standard in 1983 and the ARPANET evolved into the Internet, the foundational work had been done. Then we let private firms commercialize the results.

We spent decades launching rockets, satellites, and sensors before anyone could sell rides or data products. GPS, the Global Positioning System that now powers everything from rideshare apps to precision agriculture, began as a Department of Defense project in 1973 to solve a military problem: accurately determining the positions of submarine-launched ballistic missiles for nuclear deterrence. Congress funded it because the nuclear triad justified the cost. Civilian applications were not the goal.

The program cost approximately $5 billion through the 1990s. *GPS cost estimates vary. It required developing atomic clocks precise enough for satellite deployment, engineering orbital mechanics for 24-satellite constellations, and solving signal-processing problems with no immediate commercial application. The first Block I satellite was launched in 1978. The system became fully operational in 1995. That is over two decades of sustained investment before the technology matured.

After a Korean passenger jet was shot down in 1983 due to navigational errors, the U.S. government announced GPS would be made available for civilian use once completed. Private companies built receivers. New industries emerged: navigation systems, location-based services, and precision timing for financial networks. But none of that happens without sustained public investment in upstream research that no private actor would fund.

We funded biomedical research knowing that most lines of inquiry would fail and that winners might not emerge for a generation. Between 1985 and 2019, the federal government invested at least $337 million in basic and translational research on vaccine technology, lipid nanoparticles, mRNA modification and synthesis, pre-fusion spike proteins, and vaccine biotechnology. When COVID-19 emerged, that three-decade foundation of publicly-funded basic research enabled Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to develop vaccines in under a year.

The scope of public contribution to biomedical innovation is staggering. From 2010 to 2019, 99.4% of FDA-approved drugs traced their origins to NIH funding. All 210 novel medicines approved between 2010 and 2016 cited prior federally funded work. NIH grants totaling $187 billion were cited in papers related to FDA-approved novel medications from 2010 through 2019, with 83% of that funding supporting basic research on drug targets. Approximately 31% of NIH grants lead to research later cited by private-sector patents. At least 174 Nobel laureates have received NIH funding during their careers, including those responsible for CRISPR gene editing and breakthrough cancer immunotherapies like Keytruda.

Then we let private firms commercialize the results.

This was never pure altruism. It was an industrial strategy, even if we refused to call it that. The public absorbed risk. The private sector extracted value. The state got geopolitical power, economic growth, and technological leadership.

The flaw in the model was not that it existed or that it failed. The flaw was that we never demanded a durable public return proportional to the public risk. But even an unfair bargain can still produce innovation.

What we are doing now is worse. We are keeping the extraction model and killing the de-risking.

You Can’t Privatize Risk That No One Will Take

A fantasy is circulating in policy circles that private capital will “step in” if the government retreats. It won’t. It can’t.

Private capital is structurally incapable of replacing public science funding. This is not a moral failing. It is a feature of how capital works.

Capital requires shorter time horizons. Venture capital funds operate on 7-10 year cycles. They cannot wait twenty years for basic research to mature into commercial applications. The mRNA research that enabled COVID-19 vaccines took three decades of sustained investment before yielding marketable products. No private investor would have funded that timeline.

Capital demands legible pathways to profit. Markets need to see how research translates into revenue. Basic research, by definition, explores phenomena without specific applications in view. When the National Institutes of Health funds research into Gila monster venom or frog skin secretions, there is no business case. Years later, those explorations yielded the GLP-1 drug class, which reshaped the treatment of diabetes and obesity. But no quarterly earnings call justifies that uncertainty upfront.

Capital avoids domains with regulatory uncertainty. Pharmaceutical development, nuclear energy, and novel materials with environmental implications require navigating regulatory frameworks that add years and unpredictable costs to timelines. Private capital prices that risk into required returns, making many high-social-value research directions economically unviable without public support.

Capital does not tolerate open-ended failure. Academic and government researchers publish negative results. They pursue lines of inquiry that don’t pan out. They share findings openly, allowing others to build on both successes and failures. Private R&D operates under trade secrecy, pursues only commercially promising directions, and abandons research that doesn’t lead to proprietary advantage. This asymmetry means entire classes of knowledge—foundational but not immediately monetizable—don’t get generated without public funding.

You see where I am going with this, right‽‽ CAPITAL‽

Research confirms this structural incompatibility. Studies consistently find that public R&D “crowds in” private R&D rather than substituting for it. For every dollar of NIH support for research, private medical research increases by $0.32. When the government expands the knowledge base through basic research, businesses invest additional R&D to translate those discoveries into commercial products. Small Business Innovation Research recipients see their chances of obtaining venture capital double. Far from competing with private investment, public science funding creates the conditions under which private investment becomes viable.

Remove public de-risking, and you don’t get private actors filling the gap. You get fewer exploratory drug targets, fewer platform technologies, fewer foundational breakthroughs. You get incrementalism. Optimization. Ad-tech logic applied to biology and materials science.

This is how countries lose technological leadership without a single dramatic collapse. They stop discovering new things.

Meanwhile, China Is Playing a Different Game

China is not confused about any of this. While the United States debates whether science funding constitutes “waste,” China increased R&D spending to 3.61 trillion yuan (approximately $500 billion) in 2024, an 8.3% increase over 2023. This investment represents 2.68% of GDP, up from 2.58% the previous year, ranking China 12th globally in R&D intensity, above the EU average, roughly in the low 2% range, depending on the series/year, and approaching the OECD average of 2.73%.

The composition of China’s investment signals strategic intent. Basic research expenditure reached 249.7 billion yuan in 2024, up 10.5% year over year and accounting for 6.91% of total R&D spending. China is explicitly treating research capacity as a strategic asset, making “significant progress in the construction of major scientific appliances and infrastructure, with many original achievements in fields such as quantum technology, life science, materials science, and space science.”

Universities and research institutes are seeing robust investment growth. Higher education R&D spending reached 275.33 billion yuan ($37.68 billion) in 2024, a 14.1% increase from 2023. This pattern reflects a long-term strategy: build institutional capacity, absorb international expertise where possible, and develop indigenous innovation capabilities across frontier technologies.

China understands something we are pretending not to: innovation is cumulative. Research institutions build tacit knowledge over decades. Training pipelines take years to establish. Scientific communities depend on continuity: stable funding, predictable career paths, and institutional memory that survives personnel changes.

You do not get to shut down the pipeline for ten years and then restart it on demand. The expertise leaves. The institutions rot. The tacit knowledge vanishes. Graduate students choose different careers. Postdocs take positions abroad. Mid-career researchers who lose grants don’t return when funding stabilizes; they’ve moved to industry, switched fields, or left science entirely.

By the time you notice you’ve fallen behind, you’re already WAY behind.

If We Want to Keep Innovating, Then What?

If federal science funding continues to be decimated, there are only a few viable paths forward. None is perfect. All require abandoning magical thinking.

1. Mission-Based Procurement Must Replace Passive Austerity

If grants are cut, governments can still drive innovation by buying outcomes. Large, multi-vendor procurement programs with clear goals, open standards, and milestone-based funding can recreate demand signals without requiring ideological alignment around “science spending.”

This is not new. It is how much of the modern technological state was built. DARPA procured ARPANET components. DoD funded GPS development. The government bought vaccines through Operation Warp Speed. In each case, procurement—not passive grant-making—drove innovation toward specific objectives.

The advantage of procurement-based innovation is political resilience. “Buying capabilities” polls better than “funding research.” It creates accountability through deliverables rather than through grant review panels. It allows federal agencies to specify outcomes while remaining agnostic about methods, enabling competition and iteration.

The disadvantage is that it front-loads specificity. You must know what you want to buy. That works for applied research and development but poorly for basic science, where the value emerges precisely from exploring unknown directions. Procurement complements but cannot replace grant-based research funding.

2. Public Money Must Come With Public Return

If public funds de-risk innovation, the public must stop accepting “jobs” as the only payoff. When federal investment enables billion-dollar companies—as it did with mRNA vaccine manufacturers, internet platforms, and GPS-dependent industries—equity warrants, revenue sharing, or enforceable pricing and access conditions are not radical. They are how you prevent permanent value extraction without upstream contribution.

The mRNA vaccine story is instructive. Between 1985 and 2019, U.S. taxpayers invested $337 million in the basic research that made mRNA vaccines possible. When COVID-19 hit, Operation Warp Speed added another $31.9 billion in procurement and development funding. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech captured extraordinary value—Moderna’s CEO proposed a $130 price point representing a 400% markup on earlier pricing, calling it “consistent with the value.”

There is no mechanism requiring Moderna to share revenues with the NIH researchers whose decades of work made the platform viable. There are no equity stakes for taxpayers. There are no guaranteed access provisions ensuring affordability. We handed over the platform and accepted whatever pricing emerged.

This is a policy choice, not an economic necessity. Other models exist. Conditional pricing agreements. March-in rights that allow the government to use patents developed with federal funds when public health requires it. Equity warrants that give taxpayers an ownership stake proportional to the de-risking contribution. Revenue sharing returns a percentage of sales to fund future research.

The resistance to these mechanisms is ideological, not practical. Pharmaceutical companies claim such requirements would stifle innovation. The evidence suggests otherwise—NIH-funded research has generated consistent breakthroughs precisely because public funding does not demand immediate commercial returns. Adding public return mechanisms would not slow discovery; it would align incentives so that publicly-funded innovation serves public benefit rather than just private capture.

3. States and Regions Must Act as Backstops

In the absence of federal stability, states can bond-finance research infrastructure, create endowments, and form regional research compacts. This will not replace NIH or NSF—state budgets cannot match federal scale—but it can prevent total collapse and brain drain.

California, New York, Massachusetts, and Texas already host major research ecosystems. If federal funding becomes unreliable, these states have the incentive and capacity to stabilize research institutions within their borders. Bond financing can build infrastructure. Endowments can provide long-term funding stability. Regional compacts can pool resources across state lines to achieve scale.

The University of California system has warned that shifts in federal science funding could gut its research base; UC has said NIH funding to the system totaled about $2.6 billion in the last academic year. (UC/NIH funding statement)

But states cannot replicate federal capacity. They lack the constitutional ability to run sustained deficits the way the federal government can. Their tax bases are narrower. Their political coalitions are more fragile. A recession that shrinks state revenues would force cuts precisely when federal support is also declining.

State action is a hedge, not a solution. It can slow institutional decay. It cannot sustain American scientific leadership at the scale required for global competition.

4. Talent Retention Is Innovation Policy

When funding becomes erratic, scientists leave. Immigration policy, visa stability, and academic freedom protections are not cultural issues. They are core to whether a country remains technologically relevant.

The United States has benefited enormously from brain drain directed toward American institutions. International students and researchers come for graduate training and often stay for careers. They staff labs, teach courses, launch startups, and publish research that advances American scientific standing.

That pipeline depends on stable expectations. Researchers plan careers around grant cycles. They build labs around multi-year funding commitments. They train students who expect to hold positions eventually. When grants get cancelled midstream—as happened to thousands of NIH and NSF grants in 2025—the entire ecosystem experiences shock.

In the wake of funding disruptions, reports describe researchers exploring moves abroad or leaving academia altogether. This is not idle speculation. Career researchers are evaluating whether American institutions can sustain their work. Early-career scientists are choosing different fields. International students are weighing whether to come to the United States or train elsewhere.

Rebuilding trust after exodus is far harder than maintaining continuity. Scientists who leave don’t automatically return when funding stabilizes. They’ve established new labs, taken positions elsewhere, and integrated into different research communities. The institutions that lose them suffer permanent knowledge loss: the tacit expertise, the training relationships, the network effects that make labs productive.

Talent retention requires more than money. It requires predictability, academic freedom, and the basic assurance that research underway today will remain funded tomorrow. Immigration policies that make visa processes unpredictable, ideological litmus tests that target research directions, and funding instability that force researchers into a constant scramble for next year’s support all corrode the conditions that make American research institutions attractive.

5. Philanthropy Can Help, but Cannot Govern

Private philanthropy can support labs and fellowships, but it cannot be the backbone of national innovation without distorting priorities. If it plays a role, it must do so transparently, without capture, and with open publication norms.

The Gates Foundation, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and other philanthropic funders already contribute significantly to research. This is valuable. But philanthropic funding follows donor priorities, which may not align with public need. It focuses on visible, charismatic causes—disease with compelling patient stories and technologies with obvious consumer applications—while neglecting unsexy but essential work.

Philanthropy also introduces accountability problems. When a foundation funds research, it gains influence over direction without democratic oversight. Publication restrictions, intellectual property claims, and strategic priorities shaped by donor interest rather than scientific merit all become possible.

The role of philanthropy should be supplementary, not structural. It can bridge gaps, fund high-risk projects that don’t fit grant review criteria, and support work outside mainstream research directions. But making it the primary support for scientific institutions means ceding governance of the knowledge commons to unelected wealth.

Democratic societies have mechanisms for collective decision-making about public goods. Science funding is one of those goods. Privatizing its governance is a choice, not an inevitability.

The Real Choice We’re Making

Public de-risking is not charity. It is not a waste. It is not ideological indulgence. It is the seed corn.

Cut it, and you don’t get a more disciplined innovation economy. You get one that eats its future while congratulating itself on fiscal seriousness.

The irony is painfully sharp: for decades, we allowed private actors to extract extraordinary value from publicly built platforms. The internet. GPS. mRNA vaccines. Semiconductor technologies. Advanced materials. In each case, taxpayers absorbed decades of risk and uncertainty, then watched private firms capture billions in value with minimal requirement to share returns.

Now, instead of correcting that imbalance, instead of demanding equity stakes, revenue sharing, or access guarantees proportional to public investment, we are choosing the worst possible response. We are ending the investment that made innovation possible in the first place.

This is not about ideology. It is about function. Markets are extraordinary at optimization, competition, and scaling proven concepts. They are terrible at absorbing long-horizon uncertainty, funding research with unclear commercial applications, and maintaining institutional continuity through lean years.

That is why every major economy with sustained technological leadership combines robust private markets with substantial public research investment. It is why China is increasing R&D spending while we debate whether science is “wasteful.” It is why the internet, GPS, and mRNA vaccines exist—not because entrepreneurs were visionary, but because governments were patient.

If we want to keep innovating, we must either rebuild public science capacity or consciously accept decline. No market solution fills the gap. Private capital does not spontaneously generate the long-term, high-uncertainty, openly shared research that creates new scientific platforms. It exploits platforms others have built.

The future does not appear on a balance sheet before it is built. It emerges from decades of sustained institutional commitment to exploring what we do not yet understand. That commitment requires patience, tolerance for failure, and willingness to invest in knowledge for its own sake, qualities that markets structurally lack and that governments provide only when policy supports it.

We built the modern world by understanding that distinction. We are losing it by pretending the distinction doesn’t exist.

The question is not whether we can afford public science. The question is whether we can afford to stop funding it and still call ourselves an innovative society. The answer—based on every historical example, every economic analysis, and every comparison with competitor nations—is no.

Not unless we’re comfortable watching someone else build the future.

