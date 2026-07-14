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Before We Begin: A Note on Boredom Almost nothing in this essay is exciting. That is the argument. The president is the part of the machine you are meant to look at. He performs, the performance is chaotic but legible, and it fills the day. Whether that role is chosen or merely occupied is not a question I can answer, and it is not the question that matters. What matters is that it works. While he is being watched, other people, led by Stephen Miller — the Nazi-cryptid himself, are quietly working, and those people are not performers. They are lawyers and grants officers and rule writers, and they understand something about the American system that most of us would rather not learn, which is that a great deal of what the Constitution assigns to Congress can be reached without Congress, provided you know which document to file and are willing to be extremely fucking dull about it. An Office of Legal Counsel memorandum is dull. An interagency agreement is dull. An interim final rule with a comment period is dull enough to empty a room. None of them requires a vote. All of them change what the government will do to you. This is not a conspiracy. It is a discovery about attention, and the discovery has been made by competent people. Outrage is loud and expensive and it does not last. Tedium is cheap and it lasts forever. A policy that arrives as a procurement update, or as a memorandum on the application of the Rehabilitation Act, has already passed through the filter most of us apply without noticing, which is the filter that asks whether a thing is interesting. Your inability to tolerate boredom is now a governing asset. Not yours personally. Ours, collectively, as a public. It is the softest place in the wall, and the people who found it are not going to stop pressing on it because we would prefer they aimed somewhere more photogenic. So read the next thirty minutes slowly. The memo at the center of this essay runs thirty-nine pages of citation and contains exactly one figure of speech, buried in a footnote. The authors write that the right to live in your community has cut through state mental health programs like a chainsaw. That is the only sentence in the document with any heat in it, and they put it where they were confident nobody would look.

A Memorandum for the Counsel to the President

On June 18, 2026, the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice issued a memorandum opinion with a title designed to put a room to sleep: “Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Institutionalization of Patients with Severe Mental Illness or Disabilities.” It is careful, heavily footnoted, and reads like tax law. Its conclusion is that neither Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act nor Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act imposes an integration mandate on the states, and that executive agencies therefore lack authority to impose one by regulation.

That is now the executive branch’s legal position. It is not a new statute and it is not a Supreme Court ruling.

Out of the memo’s stultifying register and into plain speech: the federal government’s own lawyers have advised the federal government that federal disability law does not require it to insist that states provide services in the most integrated setting appropriate to a person’s needs. In a great many cases, that is the difference between living at home and being placed in an institution.

The opinion limits itself to people with mental illness and mental or cognitive disabilities. Whether the same reasoning reaches physical disability is a question the authors set aside, in a footnote, for another day. I would not take much comfort from that. A door left open in a footnote is still an open door, and the people who wrote the footnote know where it leads.

No statute changed and no court ruled. Olmstead v. L.C. remains good law, holding that unjustified institutional isolation can constitute discrimination under Title II. The ADA was signed thirty-six years ago and remains on the books. What changed is the instruction that federal investigators, litigators, and grant administrators will follow when they decide whether a state’s treatment of a disabled person is worth a phone call.

I wrote about this administration and disabled Americans in March of last year. The anger in that piece was accurate, though it was aimed at the wrong altitude, because I was watching the mockery when I should have been watching the paperwork.

What a Right Is Actually Made Of

A right, in practice, is a building. The statute is the deed. It says the right belongs to you. The regulation is the building code. Enforcement is the inspector. Funding determines whether anyone buys the materials. You can hold a perfectly valid deed to a house that no one will build, inspect, or fund, and you will still be sleeping outside.

The changes examined here happened in the code, the inspection, and the funding. None of them happened in the deed. That is not an accident of the legislative calendar. Repeal requires votes, and votes leave fingerprints, whereas reinterpretation requires a memo, an authorized lawyer, and no roll call.

Disability rights will survive on paper for a long time. Paper is not the problem. The problem is what happens when a government narrows the regulation and fragments the office that administers it, then delays the deadline, withdraws the money, and leaves enforcement to depend on the stamina of the person being harmed. The right stays visible. The obligation to deliver it becomes difficult to locate.

Disabled people absorb that distance in hours. Everything that follows is an accounting of those hours.

The System, Explained

Four things happened this spring. They are easier to dismiss one at a time, and their combined effect is harder to mistake, so here they are together. Each one takes out a different support: the legal interpretation, the litigation, the administrative capacity, and the money.

The interpretation

Inside the executive branch, an OLC opinion functions as authoritative legal instruction unless the President, the Attorney General, or OLC itself displaces it. It binds no court, and Olmstead is still there to be cited by anyone who can afford a lawyer.

What the memo does is more than instruct federal officials to look the other way. It concludes that the regulations carrying the integration mandate, at HHS and at the Justice Department, exceed the authority Congress granted, and are therefore unlawful. A footnote adds that when the Department rescinds the regulation it should rescind the guidance documents built on it as well. The building code is not being ignored. It is being repealed, and the repeal comes with instructions.

Then the memo supplies the replacement standard, and this is the part worth slowing down for. Institutional placement counts as discrimination, it says, only where disability itself is the sole factor motivating the choice of setting. Any nonarbitrary reason defeats the claim, and the memo lists what will do: safety, capacity limits in community facilities, the supervision required for medication, and resource constraints.

Read that last one against the case it claims to be interpreting. Georgia argued in 1999 that it kept two women confined because it lacked the resources to place them elsewhere, and the Supreme Court refused that argument. Under the sole-factor standard, a state may lawfully institutionalize a person because it declined to fund the alternative. The money and the interpretation are not two levers. The memo welds them together and hands the state the handle.

The Litigation

Texas v. Kennedy began in 2024 as a seventeen-state challenge to the HHS rule implementing Section 504, and the original quarrel concerned the rule’s treatment of gender dysphoria. After HHS agreed to revisit that language, eight states left the case. The remaining nine filed a January 23, 2026 amended complaint refocused on the integration mandate, asking a federal court in the Northern District of Texas to vacate the 2024 regulations.

Then states began leaving again. Indiana withdrew in early May, South Dakota later that month, and Kansas on June 10. Six plaintiffs remain: Texas, Alaska, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Montana. Briefing has continued into the summer. A ruling before the end of the year is possible, although the court has announced no decision date.

The six who stayed have just been handed most of their brief. The memo’s second half raises constitutional doubts about whether Congress could impose an integration mandate at all, under the Spending Clause, the Commerce Clause, and the Fourteenth Amendment. Those are the arguments the plaintiff states are making. The federal government is now making them too, in writing, and the plaintiffs did not have to pay for the research.

Hold onto the departures anyway. Three states walked away from a lawsuit against disabled people because disabled people in those states made staying politically expensive. That is the most important sentence in this section, and I will come back to it.

The Administration

On June 16, the Department of Education announced interagency agreements handing substantial day-to-day special education functions to Health and Human Services and civil rights enforcement functions to the Department of Justice. Education retains the statutory responsibility Congress assigned it. Much of the operational work is being sent elsewhere.

IDEA remains law and the formula funding still flows to the states, so what may change is which office receives a complaint when a district refuses to evaluate a child, which agency investigates it, and how many bureaucracies a parent must navigate before finding an answer.

Secretary McMahon’s June letter to parents reassured them that IDEA existed before the Department of Education and will exist after it. This is true, and it is not responsive. Nobody was worried that the statute would evaporate. They were worried about who picks up the phone.

Congress has not abolished the department or reassigned these statutory duties by legislation. The administration is using interagency agreements instead, which lets it move the operational work without first obtaining the votes that rewriting the statute would require.

The Money

This is the seawall, and it is the one being actively eroded.

The 2025 reconciliation law sets roughly a trillion dollars in gross federal Medicaid and CHIP spending reductions in motion over ten years. Medicaid is the primary payer for home- and community-based services in the United States. In practice, Medicaid is how a large number of disabled adults get out of bed in the morning and stay out of an institution. Cutting it while simultaneously declaring that community placement was never legally required amounts to a single policy carrying two signatures.

The work requirement is the sharp end. Adults in the Medicaid expansion group must document eighty hours a month of qualifying activity. States cannot simply opt out of the federal requirement, although the law provides exemptions, limited hardship exceptions, and possible implementation extensions. CMS issued its interim final rule in June, and the rule becomes legally effective this summer, with nationwide implementation generally required by January 1, 2027. Several states are moving earlier. Nebraska began enforcing on May 1 and Montana on July 1. Arkansas began a preparatory rollout on July 1 and will not disenroll anyone until January. Iowa starts December 1.

Disabled people are exempt. Read that word carefully, because the entire design lives inside it.

The federal exemptions cover people receiving SSI or SSDI, people determined medically frail, caregivers, pregnant and postpartum people, and several other categories. An exemption may describe your actual condition, but the state still has to recognize it. Some exemptions can be verified from records the government already holds. Others, particularly medical frailty determinations, may require a person to supply evidence when the state’s systems do not find it, and to verify again at renewal, or more often if the state chooses. A person too sick to work eighty hours a month is frequently also too sick to spend six hours on hold. Where a state demands medical documentation of frailty, you will need care in order to prove you need coverage in order to obtain care.

The exemption is real. So is the administrative gap between qualifying for it and being recorded as qualified, and that gap is where people will be lost.

Two smaller items complete the picture. In April, four days before the ADA Title II web accessibility rule was to take effect after years of federal delay and rulemaking, the Justice Department issued an interim final rule pushing compliance to 2027 for large jurisdictions and 2028 for small ones, and reopened the question of whether further changes should follow. And the Labor Department, in July of last year, formally terminated the rulemaking that would have phased out Section 14(c) certificates. An employer can still hold a federal certificate authorizing subminimum wages for disabled workers.

Put the four together and the pattern has nothing to do with cruelty as a personality trait. Every move lowers the cost of noncompliance and raises the cost of asserting a right. That is a cost-shifting strategy, and a competent one. It routes the savings through the ledger and the losses through people’s bodies.

The Historical Mirror

None of these acts is a sterilization law or an institutional commitment order. That is precisely why the older history matters. Systems of disability control rarely announce their destination at the start. They arrive as categories, as appropriations, and as clinical judgments left to administrative discretion.

We have seen rights converted into discretion before, although not every instance leads to the same destination.

Indiana passed the world’s first eugenic sterilization law in 1907. By the early 1930s roughly thirty states had one of their own. The targets were disabled people, poor people, and people already held in state custody. In 1927 the Supreme Court blessed the practice in Buck v. Bell, and Justice Holmes supplied the sentence everyone remembers about three generations of imbeciles. Carrie Buck was not feebleminded. She was young, poor, and pregnant after being raped by her foster parents’ nephew. She was also administratively inconvenient. The diagnosis was the paperwork required to reach the outcome.

Buck v. Bell has never been formally overruled, although later decisions substantially weakened its constitutional foundation. The explicit eugenic statutes are largely gone. The judicial power to authorize sterilization for some disabled people under guardianship is not.

German eugenicists read the American statutes closely and said so in print. Germany’s compulsory sterilization law followed in 1933. In 1939 the Nazi regime began the program later known as Aktion T4, using gas chambers to murder tens of thousands of disabled patients, and the broader Nazi euthanasia campaign ultimately killed hundreds of thousands of disabled children and adults. The regime developed and refined the gas-chamber killing system on disabled hospital patients before transferring its personnel and its methods to the extermination camps. The internal documents described the program as mercy.

I raise this for one reason, and it is not the reason you expect. We are not there. The value of the record is in what the sequence looked like from the inside, which was mostly budget meetings and clinical categories. The horror arrived through administration.

The more useful half of the history is the American resistance to it. In 1977, four years after Section 504 passed, the regulations that would have made it operational still sat unsigned. Disabled activists occupied federal buildings. The San Francisco occupation ran twenty-six days, which is still the longest occupation of a federal building in this country’s history. The regulations were signed. In 1990, with the ADA still grinding through Congress, people left their wheelchairs at the base of the Capitol steps and climbed on their hands, turning the remaining delay into a national image. The ADA passed later that year.

Both of those campaigns were fights over building code rather than deeds. The people who did the climbing understood precisely where the weight sits.

The Human Ground

Imagine the policy from inside a kitchen. The details will vary by state. The administrative physics will not.

Your state sends a notice, by mail or through an online portal. It asks you to verify either your qualifying activity or the reason the requirement does not apply to you. You have multiple sclerosis, or a psychiatric disability, or a child with cerebral palsy and a job that let you go over the appointments. You are, on paper, exempt.

Proving it takes a specialist’s letter. The specialist has an eleven-week wait. The response window after a notice of noncompliance is thirty days. The phone line is a queue with a hold time that exceeds your capacity to sit upright. Nobody has denied you anything. You are simply being asked, quietly, whether you have the administrative stamina to remain eligible this quarter.

This is the part that does not photograph. No ramp is being removed and no sign has gone up on a door, because the policy is a woman at a kitchen table with a folder she cannot complete in time.

The parent side of it runs on the same principle. A district declines to evaluate a child, or writes an IEP it does not staff. The parent, who is very often a mother, and very often a mother who has already cut her paid hours to make the appointments, now has to work out which federal office handles this since June. One agency holds the program funding. Another holds the civil rights complaint. Neither has kept all of the staff who knew the answer. She is not being told no. She is being told to try again later, by a system that has learned that later is usually enough.

The labor here is enormous, unpaid, and largely female. It appears in no budget score. That is precisely why the savings look real on paper: the work did not disappear, it moved from a federal employee’s desk to a kitchen table, and kitchen tables do not bill.

The Moral Reckoning

The official story is that all of this is administrative tidying. Consolidation of federal resources, reduction of duplicative bureaucracy. Sensible words. The kind of words institutions use when the full distribution of costs would not survive being said aloud.

So let us distribute the costs. Community living costs money in the budget line where a state is required to see it. Institutional placement often costs more overall, and cutting community services can still look cheaper to the office making today’s decision, particularly when the resulting labor moves into families and the resulting crisis surfaces later in an emergency room or a guardianship court, under a heading nobody connects to the original decision. An enforceable integration mandate is a bill that arrives on a governor’s desk every year. Weaken the mandate, and one of the legal mechanisms forcing that bill onto the desk becomes easier to evade.

Who benefits is not a mystery. A state budget office facing a Medicaid shortfall benefits. An institutional provider may benefit when policy once again steers people toward beds rather than community services. The people whose services are cut do not stop existing. They are relocated into facilities, or back into families, which in practice means into the unpaid hours of the women who love them.

The memo makes an argument I want to set out plainly, because it is the whole machine in one motion. It cites the rise in chronic homelessness since 2018, and the share of homeless people living with serious mental illness, as evidence that community placement has gone badly. It quotes Justice Kennedy on the dark side of deinstitutionalization. It says the mandate has cut through state mental health programs like a chainsaw. The conclusion drawn from all of this is that the requirement should go.

Follow the sequence. States were required to move people into the community. The community services were never funded at the level the move required. People ended up on the street. The street is now offered as proof that the requirement was a mistake. A failure to pay for something has been converted into an argument against owing it, and the people who fell through the gap are entered into the record as evidence for the side that widened it.

I want to be really careful here, because the temptation is to make this a story about villains, but the machinery doesn’t need one. The machinery does not require anyone inside it to think of themselves as cruel. It would produce these outcomes with a different cast, because the incentives point this way and nothing is currently pushing back on them. Blaming the individuals lets the architecture off the hook, and the architecture is what we can actually change before it’s too late, because architecture is notoriously durable.

There is a comforting idea in circulation that says the courts will fix this. They might. The memo binds no judge. But the memo does not need to win in court. It only needs to shape federal enforcement for as long as it stands, and enforcement is a decision made hundreds of times a week in offices no reporter visits.

More than one in four American adults has a disability, and disability is the civil rights category most of us can enter without warning. That is why the ableism running underneath these decisions is so difficult to see and so easy to fund. It reads as prudence right up until the moment it is aimed at you.

The Horizon

Three states left that lawsuit. No judge ordered it and no one in Washington relented. They left because disability organizations in Indiana, South Dakota, and Kansas made staying more expensive than going. That is a working model, it is available now, and it is the reason I do not accept that any of this is settled.

If you want to be useful this month rather than alarmed this month, here is where the weight sits.

Governors and attorneys general: withdraw from Texas v. Kennedy. Six states are still plaintiffs in a case asking a court to strike down the rules protecting their own constituents’ right to live at home. If your state is one of them, this is a Monday decision, not a legislative session.

State Medicaid directors: within the federal constraints, you still control most of the burden people will face. Accept self-attestation for the medically frail and caregiver exemptions wherever the rule permits it. Verify exemptions from data you already hold, including SSI, SSDI, and existing waiver enrollment, rather than making disabled people prove twice what your own files already show. Renew automatically for conditions that will not improve. Every hour of paperwork you remove is a person who keeps coverage.

State legislators: codify a state-law right to services in the most integrated setting appropriate, and direct your Medicaid agency to carry that obligation into its plan, its waivers, its contracts, and its regulations. Federal interpretation is now a variable. Make your state’s obligation a constant.

Public agencies: keep your accessibility remediation on the original schedule. The Title II deadline moved. The ADA’s underlying requirement of effective communication did not, and it never depended on that rule. A delayed deadline is not permission.

Everyone else: find your state’s protection and advocacy organization, which exists in every state and is federally funded to do exactly this work. Watch your mail this summer, and watch it on behalf of the people around you who will not open theirs. If you have administrative stamina to spare, it has become a redistributable resource.

What should stop being rewarded is the practice of counting a benefit as delivered because it was technically available. Availability is not access. A program that saves money by exhausting the people it was built for has not become efficient. It has become quieter.

The people who occupied that building in San Francisco in 1977 were not waiting for the law to protect them. The law already said what it said, and they understood that a right the government declines to enforce begins to function like a rumor, so they went and stood inside the machinery until someone signed. That option has not been repealed either.

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