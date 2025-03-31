This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LeeAnn's avatar
LeeAnn
Apr 1, 2025

🤬🤬DESPICABLE! I wait for the day this administration is DISMANTLED and all of them imprisoned. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
lyn Renee kithcart's avatar
lyn Renee kithcart
Apr 1, 2025

I recall 45 asking his nephew why didn't he just let his disabled son die and then move to Florida. Should anyone be surprised? And yet this was the person chosen to be our president.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture