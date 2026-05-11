Live with Rachel @ This Woman Votes

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Topical Summary Recorded Sunday, May 11, 2026

We started with technical difficulties, which felt appropriate for a conversation about systems that are actively being destroyed or failing on purpose.

What followed was an 80-minute conversation about reproductive health, domestic labor, sexual violence, poverty, political infrastructure, and the specific exhaustion of being a woman alive in this country right now.

It is Mother’s Day. The irony was not lost on either of us.

Mifepristone is not just an abortion medication.

That point anchored the first part of the conversation. Mifepristone is used to treat Cushing’s syndrome. It is being researched for uterine fibroids and endometriosis. It is, in the billing systems of every hospital in the country, the same drug code used for miscarriages. The legislators pushing to revoke its FDA approval do not appear to know any of this. The lobbyists whispering in their ears may know it very well. The distinction matters. Senator Josh Hawley is leading the federal push to ban the drug. His wife sits on the board of the same organization that has brought the case to the Supreme Court twice. We noted this. We moved on.

Fetal personhood laws did not escape scrutiny. The IVF clinic thought experiment is useful here: if frozen embryos are legal persons, then a power outage becomes a mass casualty event. No IVF provider will stay in that state. The people who wanted so badly for you to have more children have now made it significantly harder to do so.

Connecticut passed a bill to protect children from AI sexual exploitation. Twenty-one Republicans voted against it.

This is the same caucus that describes itself as pro-life.

The home is not a private matter. It is a political one.

We talked about the invisible labor that runs households and economies. The archaeology of domestic work, which has historically been dismissed as “women’s work” and therefore not serious scholarship, even as textile production was one of the primary economic drivers of early civilization. The pattern is old. What changes is the delivery mechanism.

I shared the story of her former co-parenting arrangement, where my ex-husband left an $80,000-a-year job to take a school district position at $7.83 an hour so he could be home with the kids by 2:30 every afternoon. This arrangement let my career keep climbing without paying the child tax most women absorb invisibly. This is not the norm. It should be.

The manosphere, for its part, teaches men that this kind of flexibility is weakness. We both observed that a man who will not subordinate his ego to a practical division of labor tends to end up with a $140,000 pickup truck and a divorce. The math does not work in his favor either.

Tubal ligation in 1972. My father refused to sign the permission form. He was legally required to.

I heard this story at 51, on a train stuck on a siding outside Salem. For 45 years, the family narrative had been that my mother left because she was unfaithful. The actual reason was that she wanted bodily autonomy and the law did not yet allow her to have it. When I talk about bodily autonomy, I am not speaking in abstractions.

The sleeping rape videos.

We discussed the EyeCheck case and what it represents structurally. This is not stranger danger. This is an organized supply chain: men who instruct other men, men who source the drugs, men who sell and livestream the footage. It is rape industrialized. Every woman who shares a bed with a man now has to sit with this information. That is the intended effect. It is also a solvable infrastructure problem, which is harder to face than a moral one.

SNAP benefits, housing, and the performance of poverty.

The woman buying cupcakes for her son’s school party with a benefits card who got swarmed online is the throughline here. The political project requires that poor people perform their suffering visibly and joylessly. A mother providing a small celebration for her child is treated as fraud. Meanwhile, jailing homeless people in Florida costs $72,000 per person per year. Housing and services cost $48,000. The choice to jail is not fiscal conservatism. It is a statement about who deserves care.

America has a structural allergy to repair.

We did not do the work during Reconstruction. We did not do it in the 1960s. The same unhealed fractures have run through every subsequent crisis. Post-MAGA, there will need to be a repair process. This is not optional. It is the difference between cycling through the same collapse indefinitely and building something that can hold.

The left does not have the infrastructure the right spent 50 years building.

The Heritage Foundation, ALEC, and the Federalist Society were not created by legislators. They were built outside the political structure, by people who understood that succession planning was more durable than any single election. The Powell Memo, Joseph Coors, and a generation of patience produced what we are now living inside. The progressive left is, by comparison, improvising. Promising signs exist: Mamdani in New York, Run for Something, and a piece coming later this week on New Mexico, which is the only state in the country with majority female legislative representation and has received approximately no attention for it.

A closing thought on inter-generational conversation.

Two women with roughly 30 years and two generations between them found substantial common ground. Complete agreement is unnecessary, we must SEEK common ground. The argument that cross-generational progressive coalitions cannot function is contradicted by the fact that they are functioning, in rooms like this one, on a Sunday morning with 181 people watching.

Raise children, wherever possible, to not shut up at a dinner table. The long game starts there.

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