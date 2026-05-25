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All images are my own, from the Philippines to Custer Battlefield and my own grandfather’s headstone in Arlington.

The American Ritual of Honoring What We Refuse to Practice

The Civic Calendar as Design

Can we get real about America’s need to celebrate for a minute? Too often we celebrate things by doing the opposite of them.

It’s not casual, and certainly accidental. And, importantly, not because the people who plan the parades are uniquely insincere or especially confused. The country is much more sophisticated than that, which is absolutely not a compliment.

The American civic calendar functions like a pressure valve in an industrial system. It releases moral tension at regular intervals, juuuuust enough to prevent the temperature from reaching the point where structural repair becomes unavoidable. The timing is precise. The ceremonies are real. The grief is definitely real. The folded flags are unavoidably real. And when the holiday ends, the machine that produced the wound returns to its full operation.

This is not a kooky conspiracy, that would require coordinated intention. What we do have is something more durable and more difficult to address: an institutional design that has learned to convert moral debt into ritual observance. The wreath stands in for the policy. The parade stands in for the wage floor. The fireworks stand in for the freedom.

Four holidays make the case with unusual clarity. Each one names a value the country claims to hold. Each one is observed in ways that actively undermine that value. Each one functions not as a reminder of what we owe but as a release valve for the pressure that might otherwise demand we pay it.

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Reverence carries no accountability.

Today, on the second most hallowed American holiday, I’m talking about what happens when we treat commemorations as audits instead of ceremonies.

The Question the Calendar Is Designed Not to Ask

Every pressure valve serves a function. Understanding the function is more useful than condemning the behavior.

The civic calendar exists partly to manage what political scientists might call the “legitimacy debt.” This is the gap between what a society claims to value and what its institutions actually protect. All functioning societies carry some version of this debt. The question is whether the debt is being serviced or hidden.

Ceremonial acknowledgment is one way of hiding it. When you give the dead a holiday, the workers a long weekend, the colonized a themed drink special, and the enslaved a footnote, you have performed a kind of public accounting. The books appear balanced. The ledger appears managed. And the conditions that created the debt go untouched.

This works because the rituals are not entirely false. They contain genuine emotion. People who attend Memorial Day ceremonies are not performing grief. Veterans who watch the flyovers are not pretending. Workers who spend Labor Day with their families are not unaware of what the day is supposed to mean. The ritual draws on real feeling, which is precisely what makes it effective as a substitute for structural change.

The question the calendar is designed NOT to ask is simple: does the ceremony reduce the debt, or does it refinance it?

Refinancing feels like payment. It creates emotional closure. And it leaves the principal exactly where it was.

The Pattern Is Not New

The use of commemoration to contain rather than resolve social contradiction has a history.

Memorial Day began as Decoration Day, created in the years immediately following the Civil War. Its original purpose was to honor Union soldiers, but it arrived at a moment when the country faced a structural choice: whether Reconstruction would actually extend political and economic citizenship to formerly enslaved people, or whether the South would be readmitted to the Union without meaningful accountability. The holiday gave the nation a mechanism for grief. Reconstruction was dismantled. The ceremony and the political failure coexisted without any apparent contradiction, because ceremony had been placed where policy should have been.

Labor Day was established at the federal level in 1894, in the middle of the Pullman crisis, as President Grover Cleveland and Congress moved to create a national holiday while federal power was being used against one of the largest labor actions in American history. President Grover Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill as an explicit concession to organized labor, a gesture of acknowledgment designed to reduce pressure following a confrontation that had killed workers and resulted in the arrest of the strike’s leader, Eugene Debs. The concession worked. The holiday survived. The power that broke the strike was not held accountable.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983, fifteen years after King’s assassination, after sustained political resistance. It was first observed as a federal holiday in 1986. By the early Reagan years, the administration was contesting the direction of civil-rights enforcement, attacking affirmative action, and cutting social programs that had materially benefited Black communities. The holiday arrived as the infrastructure it was meant to honor was being disassembled.

The pattern across these three cases is very consistent: commemoration follows confrontation. The holiday arrives when social pressure reaches a threshold that requires a response. The response is genuine enough to absorb the pressure. The underlying structure continues.

This is not cynical calculation by any single actor. It is how systems learn to manage legitimacy debt. The holiday is the release valve the system invented to survive its own contradictions.

The Four Evasions

Four holidays. Each one a case study in institutional design.

Memorial Day honors soldiers who died in service to this country. The grief is real. The obligation is real. The empty chairs at kitchen tables are real, and nothing said here is meant to diminish what families carry.

What is also real: the bodies were sent into wars of choice, wars of financial interest, wars of geopolitical positioning, and wars later described with the soft administrative vocabulary of strategic mistakes. The ceremony asks us to honor sacrifice. The institutional apparatus asks us not to examine who spent it.

A country that took its obligation seriously would treat military force as a last resort with binding legal consequences for misuse, not as a recurring procurement cycle. It would fund veterans’ care as a standing moral debt, not as an annual budget negotiation. It would ask why recruiting concentrates in particular communities and what that concentration reveals about whose sacrifice is considered available. It would notice that veteran homelessness and defense contractor profit coexist without apparent institutional urgency.

Instead, the holiday offers dignity in ceremony and abandonment in policy. The flyover is real. The benefits fight is also real.

July 4th celebrates independence won in part by men who owned other people. The contradiction is not hidden or obscure. It sits in the open, wearing a silly tri-corner hat.

The more interesting structural point is not that the founders were hypocrites. Some were. Others thought the contradiction would resolve itself over time. What the founding documents embedded was a method: proclaim the universal, distribute the benefits selectively, and treat the gap as a regrettable imperfection rather than a design feature. That method is still operational. It works when courts invoke original meaning while declining to acknowledge original exclusions. It works when freedom is treated as a heritage brand rather than a set of enforceable rights. It works when the public memory of Black freedom struggles is converted into inspirational content rather than unfinished constitutional repair.

The holiday says we are free. The question the holiday is not designed to ask is: who is the “we,” and what does freedom require materially to be real?

Cinco de Mayo is the most openly absurd case because the United States did not even misunderstand its own history. It imported someone else’s historical marker, removed the content, and converted it into a costume party.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican military victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In the United States, the holiday has been shaped largely by beer and spirits marketing, and it is observed in a country whose political establishment treats Mexico as a security threat, a source of exploitable labor, a scapegoat for domestic economic anxiety, and a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, depending on the electoral calendar.

The specific civic talent required to toast another nation’s resistance to foreign occupation while simultaneously advocating for the surveillance, detention, and deportation of that nation’s people is considerable. It is not usually noticed because the costume and the deportation are placed in different cultural registers, observed on different days, and surrounded by different background music.

Labor Day may be the most clarifying because the gap between the ceremony and the reality has been so completely normalized into ordinary life.

The holiday exists to honor workers and the collective power they built through decades of organizing, strike action, and often physical risk. Union membership currently stands at 10.0 percent of U.S. wage and salary workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 1983, when the sustained political attack on collective bargaining began in earnest, union density was closer to 20 percent.

Wage theft remains the most common form of property crime in the country by dollar value. The Department of Labor recovered more than $259 million in back wages for nearly 177,000 workers in fiscal year 2025 alone. That figure represents only what enforcement systems managed to recover from cases that were brought and adjudicated. The gap between what workers are legally owed and what they receive is not a rounding error.

Labor Day arrives. We grill. Most retail workers still staff the register and stock the shelves. And the institutional conditions that produced the holiday’s necessity continue without interruption.

What the Ceremony Feels Like from Inside It

I’m all about the systems analysis, it can describe the mechanism. It cannot fully describe what it costs to be the person the mechanism is performed for.

Consider the veteran who attends the Memorial Day ceremony, who hears the words about sacrifice and service and honor, who knows that the VA disability claim has been pending for fourteen months, who knows that the elected officials on the stage voted against veterans’ healthcare funding two sessions ago, and who knows that none of this will be mentioned because the ceremony is not a place for that kind of accounting. The veteran is not asked to leave. The veteran is asked to receive the gratitude. The gratitude is real. The paperwork is also real.

Consider the warehouse worker on Labor Day who is not given the day off because the logistics company classifies them as nonexempt and the holiday pay policy is discretionary. The worker knows what the day is supposed to mean. The worker has also seen what a misclassification lawsuit looks like and how long it takes and how often the plaintiff is still employed by the defendant when it concludes.

Consider the farmworker who picks the food that will be served at the Labor Day barbecue, who is excluded from the National Labor Relations Act protections that cover most other workers. That exclusion dates to the New Deal and reflects choices made deliberately about which workers’ organizing the law would protect and which it would leave exposed. The exclusion has been reviewed many times since. It remains.

Consider the immigrant worker who serves the margaritas on Cinco de Mayo, who knows the history of the holiday and knows what the sombrero is supposed to represent, who is also aware of active political campaigns to restrict the immigration status of people from the country whose history is being celebrated with a drink special and lime wedges.

The ceremony does not ask these people to reconcile what they know with what they are being asked to receive. It asks them to receive the gratitude. The gratitude is not insincere. Neither is the structural abandonment that follows it.

The Mechanism Has a Name

What I am describing is not hypocrisy in the individual sense. Individual hypocrisy is when a person says one thing and does another. It is real, it is far too common, and it can be changed by changing the person.

What I am describing is sturdier than that. It is institutional design that converts moral debt into ritual observance and calls the transaction complete. The ritual is real enough to absorb the pressure. The structure is unchanged enough to regenerate the wound. The next holiday arrives on schedule.

The myths that sustain this mechanism are worth naming directly.

The first myth is that remembrance is the same as repair. It is not. Remembrance is a necessary condition for repair. It is not sufficient. A society can remember a harm indefinitely without changing the conditions that produced it. The United States has demonstrated this capacity with consistency that has begun to look like commitment.

AGAIN, REVERENCE IS NOT ACCOUNTABILITY.

The second myth is that honoring people in ceremony discharges the obligation to protect them in policy. It does not. Honor is not a mood. It is a commitment that expresses itself in design. A country that honors its veterans by cutting their healthcare funding has not honored them. It has performed honor as a substitute for providing it.

The third myth is that naming a contradiction resolves it. Acknowledgment does not redistribute. The museum exhibit does not restore the voting rights. The holiday does not rebuild the union density. Acknowledgment can accompany structural change or it can substitute for it. The question is which function it is serving in any given moment.

The way to tell the difference is to ask what the ceremony requires of the people who hold power. A ceremony that requires nothing of them is a release valve. A ceremony that imposes binding obligations is the beginning of an audit.

We should not accept that a holiday is just a pressure valve. It should be an audit.

What Honor as Governance Constraint Looks Like

The repair is not more solemnity, or better ceremony. It is not holiday statements from institutions that will return on Tuesday to the same extractive practices with a refreshed social media banner.

The repair is to make commemoration answerable to conduct.

If Memorial Day means anything, then the first obligation is restraint. Leaders should be required to demonstrate, in public and with legal consequences, that military action is necessary, lawful, and strategically coherent before a single life is committed. Veterans’ care should be funded as a standing obligation, not negotiated as a discretionary budget item. Communities that supply disproportionate numbers of service members should receive disproportionate investment in the conditions that make genuine choice possible.

If Independence Day means anything, then freedom requires enforceable rights. Bodily autonomy. Voting access that does not require navigating suppression infrastructure. Labor power sufficient to make economic choice real. The material conditions under which a person can actually exercise the liberty the holiday celebrates.

If Cinco de Mayo is going to be observed in this country, it should be more than taco and tequila marketing, the minimum price is respect. Labor protections for immigrant workers, regardless of documentation status. Due process. The right to organize. Teaching history in a way that does not convert other nations’ resistance to empire into a seasonal theme and a marketing vehicle.

If Labor Day means anything, then the structure should move toward labor. Make wage theft a criminal offense with penalties that make it an irrational business model. Protect organizing with enforcement that carries actual consequences for violation. Expand collective bargaining rights. Put worker representation into corporate governance and the conditions attached to public subsidies.

None of this is mysterious. None of it requires discovering a new principle. It requires applying the stated values to the institutional design.

America does not lack reverence. It reveres constantly and loudly. It reveres with flags large enough to shade a parking lot.

What it lacks is structural obedience to its own claimed values.

The audit question is always the same: did we change what produced the wound, or did we learn to decorate it?

The answer, for now, is in the calendar.

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