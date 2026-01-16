Share

The State’s Most Successful Magic Trick: How COINTELPRO Taught America to Call Subversion a Vibe

COINTELPRO was the government’s most successful magic trick. Make the public think “subversion” is a vibe you can smell on people, a quality that radiates from long hair or raised fists or the wrong kind of organizing. Then use that vibe to justify sabotage, character assassination, and straight-up crimes, including ACTUAL assassination, against those people. Meanwhile, the press politely waits for permission to notice that the state is committing felonies against its own citizens. SOUND FAMILIAR‽‽‽

Let’s pull the whole thread. Because the lesson the state learned from COINTELPRO was not “don’t do this again.” The lesson was “keep the paper trail inside the building, and ‘mainstream media’ will help us keep it there.”

What COINTELPRO Was, In Plain English

COINTELPRO (Counter-Intelligence Program) was an FBI program that began in 1956, expanded dramatically through the 1960s, and was officially ended in 1971. Its stated purpose was not “investigate crimes.” It was not “gather intelligence on foreign threats.” It was to disrupt, discredit, divide, and neutralize political movements the Bureau labeled “subversive.”

That last word, “neutralize,” is the giveaway and should sound very familiar. It is not a law enforcement verb. It is a counterinsurgency verb. It is what you say when the goal is not prosecution but elimination.

The targets were not criminal enterprises. They were:

The Communist Party USA

The Socialist Workers Party

Civil rights organizations (including the SCLC and SNCC)

Black nationalist groups (especially the Black Panther Party)

The antiwar movement

Puerto Rican independence activists

Women’s liberation and feminist organizations were surveilled and targeted under COINTELPRO-era domestic intelligence operations

The American Indian Movement (AIM and other Indigenous organizers were targeted in the same domestic counterinsurgency pattern that COINTELPRO formalized, including through FBI operations that continued after 1971.)

The Bureau treated power-building as the threat condition, regardless of whether criminal conduct existed. Notice what these groups have in common. They were building power. They were organizing people who had been told to stay quiet. That was the crime.

The FBI Literally Instructed Agents to Use News Contacts

This is not a metaphor. This is not paranoia. This is an operational procedure, documented in the files.

The Church Committee (Free PDF), which investigated COINTELPRO in the mid-1970s, found explicit directives instructing FBI field offices to use news media contacts to:

Disrupt organizing efforts

Ridicule leaders and ideas

Discredit groups before they could gain public sympathy

Prevent movements from achieving “respectability.”

Plant derogatory information with “friendly” reporters

Create the appearance of internal conflict and instability

So when you are told “the media framed them as violent,” you are not being paranoid. You are not seeing patterns that aren’t there. You are describing an operational pathway that appears in official government records.

The press was not merely complicit. The press was infrastructure.

March 8, 1971: The Break-In That Blew the Lid Off

Here is how America learned the truth about COINTELPRO, and here is what that process reveals about power, truth, and who gets to decide when a constitutional crisis counts as news.

A group calling itself the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI broke into the FBI field office in Media, Pennsylvania, on March 8, 1971. They chose that night deliberately: Muhammad Ali was fighting Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden, and the burglars correctly assumed that most of America, including FBI agents who might be working late, would be watching the fight.

They stole over 1,000 documents. Then they did something extraordinary. They did not sell them. They did not hold them for ransom. They mailed packets to major newsrooms and to members of Congress.

They sent the documents to The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times. They sent them to Senator George McGovern and Representative Parren Mitchell. They included a cover letter explaining that they had taken these documents because the FBI was conducting illegal surveillance and disruption campaigns against lawful political dissent, and that the only way to prove it was to present the evidence.

Then they waited to see if anyone would publish.

The Part That Should Make You Angry: Most Outlets Refused to Print

Here is the punchline, and it is brutal.

Most major news outlets initially refused to publish the documents.

They said the documents involved ongoing FBI operations. They said publication could endanger agents or informants. They said it was irresponsible to publish stolen government files without official verification. They said a lot of things that boiled down to: we trust the state more than we trust our own eyes.

The Washington Post was the exception. Reporter Betty Medsger received the documents, and the Post spent two weeks verifying their authenticity. On March 24, 1971, the Post ran a front-page story headlined “Stolen Documents Describe FBI Surveillance Activities.”

Only after the Post published did the other outlets suddenly discover their spines. The New York Times followed. The Los Angeles Times followed. Everyone who had been too scared to be first suddenly found the courage to be third.

This is the “trickle of truth” problem. The truth did not arrive as a trumpet blast. It arrived as a stolen box of paper that editors were scared to touch until someone else did.

Why the Press Took Too Long: The Default Settings of Political Journalism

The delay was not an accident. It was structural. It was the predictable output of a system designed to protect power, not scrutinize it.

Because the default settings of mainstream political reporting, then and now, are:

Treat state claims as the baseline truth. Official sources are “authoritative.” Dissidents are “biased by definition.” This is not a bug. This is the business model.

Treat evidence of state wrongdoing as dangerous to print unless blessed by institutional authority. You can print “activists claim police violence.” You cannot print “here are the FBI files proving it” until someone with a title says it’s okay.

Prioritize access over accountability. If you burn your FBI sources by publishing stolen documents, you lose access to future FBI sources. And access is how you get scoops. And scoops are how you get promoted. And getting promoted is how you send your kids to college.

This is not about individual journalists being cowards. This is about structural incentives that make courage expensive and compliance cheap.

So the press sat on a constitutional crisis until one outlet had the nerve (and the verification budget) to print. And then everyone else suddenly discovered that yes, actually, we should probably tell people when the government is committing crimes.

What the Stolen Files Revealed: The Architecture of Domestic Counterinsurgency

The documents exposed the FBI’s systematic campaign of domestic political surveillance and disruption. They showed:

Surveillance without warrants or probable cause. The FBI was monitoring lawful political activity because it was political, not because it was illegal.

Infiltration and provocation. The FBI planted informants inside organizations to report back and to sow discord. Some informants were encouraged to advocate for violence to create grounds for prosecution or public smear campaigns.

Psychological warfare. The FBI sent anonymous letters to spouses alleging affairs. They sent forged communications to create splits between allied groups. They leaked derogatory information (true, false, or unverifiable) to the press to destroy reputations.

Blocking access to resources. The FBI contacted landlords, employers, and donors to cut off funding and meeting spaces. They worked to get activists fired from jobs and evicted from homes.

Neutralization of leadership. When disruption wasn’t enough, the FBI pursued leaders directly. The most notorious case involves the FBI’s campaign against Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which included surveillance, anonymous threats, and an infamous letter urging him to commit suicide.

This was not law enforcement. This was political warfare conducted by a law enforcement agency against American citizens exercising constitutional rights.

The Four Pipelines: How the Press Became Infrastructure

Here is how “the media” worked inside COINTELPRO. Not as passive dupes. As operational architecture.

Pipeline One: Stigma Injection

Label a target group “violent,” “extremist,” “subversive,” or “outside agitators.” Do this early and often. Get it into the first sentence of every story. Once the label sticks, every future police action is read as “public safety” rather than “repression.”

The Black Panther Party ran free breakfast programs for children and health clinics in underserved communities. The FBI called them the greatest internal threat to national security. Guess which framing stuck.

Pipeline Two: Narrative Laundering

Feed claims through “official sources,” then watch them become “objective reporting.” The FBI doesn’t call a press conference and say, “We are lying to you.” They say “sources familiar with the investigation,” or “law enforcement officials,” or “documents obtained by this reporter.”

The Church Committee record explicitly documents FBI instructions to use media contacts to ridicule or discredit targets. This is not inference. This is what the files say.

Pipeline Three: Faction Engineering

Forge communications. Seed paranoia. Incite splits between allied groups or factions within a group. Then leak “movement infighting” as proof that the movement is unstable, dangerous, or unworthy of support.

COINTELPRO operatives sent fake letters between organizations, pretending to be from rival factions, to create suspicion and conflict. Then the press reported on the “internal divisions” as if they were organic failures of leadership.

Pipeline Four: Asymmetry of Coverage

Arrests and allegations get banner headlines. Acquittals and retractions get page 17, somewhere, right below the dog show results.

This is not an accident. This is a business model and a governance model holding hands like they are skipping through a field of lies. Conflict sells papers. Boring truth does not. So the spectacular accusation runs on page one, and the quiet exoneration runs where no one will see it.

The damage is already done. The reputation is already destroyed. The funding is already gone. The organization is already fractured. And the public “learned” what the state wanted them to learn.

The Real Scandal of the Media Break-In Is Not the Burglary

The Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI committed a property crime to expose a constitutional crime. They stole file cabinets full of paper to prove that the FBI was stealing people’s freedom, safety, and lives.

Many editors responded that the property crime was the more serious offense.

That should bother every person who can read.

Because the lesson the state learned was not “we got caught, we should stop.” The lesson was: if we keep the paper trail inside the building, “responsible journalism” will help us keep it there.

The burglars were never caught. They maintained their anonymity for over 40 years. In 2014, several members revealed their identities in interviews and in the book “The Burglary” by Betty Medsger, the reporter who first broke the story. They were:

William Davidon, a physics professor

John and Bonnie Raines, both professors and parents of three

Keith Forsyth, a college student

Bob Williamson, a social worker

They were not career criminals. They were citizens who believed that sunlight was the only remaining disinfectant.

What We Learned, and What We Forgot

The exposure of COINTELPRO led to the Church Committee investigations in 1975-1976. The committee, led by Senator Frank Church, documented decades of illegal domestic surveillance, covert action against lawful political activity, and abuse of power by intelligence agencies.

The investigations recommended:

Oversight mechanisms for intelligence agencies

Restrictions on domestic surveillance

Protection for whistleblowers

Transparency in government operations

Some reforms were implemented. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) created a court system for surveillance warrants. The FBI was directed to follow new guidelines.

But here is what did not change:

The incentives did not change. Agencies still benefit from expanding their power. Journalists still benefit from access to those agencies. Politicians still benefit from looking “tough on crime” or “strong on security.”

The language did not change. “Subversive” became “radical” became “extremist” became “terrorist sympathizer.” The vibe is still the justification, and WORSE, the vibes are still vibing.

The playbook did not change. Post-9/11 legislation, including the PATRIOT Act, expanded surveillance authorities and normalized the logic COINTELPRO operationalized: treat dissent networks as threat networks. Fusion centers coordinate between federal, state, and local law enforcement to monitor activists. The targets shifted (Muslim Americans, Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, environmental activists, immigrant rights groups), but the tactics remained.

The press learned the wrong lesson, too. Instead of “we should be more skeptical of state claims,” many outlets learned “we should wait for official permission before reporting on state crimes.” (Looking at you, Bari Weiss, Trumpist Op)

What This Means Right Now

COINTELPRO is not ancient history. It is the blueprint.

When you see:

You are not seeing new problems. You are seeing old solutions, rebranded for a new generation.

The state has learned efficiency. Why break into offices when you can tap phones? Why forge letters when you can enable and monitor fake social media accounts, enabled by algorithmic platforms, owned by oligarchs? Why plant informants when you can scrape metadata and build networks automatically?

The press has learned caution. Why risk access when you can wait for the official leak? Why investigate power when you can report what power says about itself?

And the public has learned helplessness. Why organize when the state can destroy you? Why protest when the cameras are watching? Why speak when your words can be used against you?

These are the lessons COINTELPRO taught. These are the lessons we were supposed to unlearn.

What You Can Do About It

Because I refuse to end on helplessness, here is what the burglars of Media, Pennsylvania, proved: ordinary people can expose extraordinary crimes if they are willing to take risks that institutions will not.

Document everything. The files proved the crime. Screenshots, recordings, photos, receipts. When the state lies, proof matters.

Protect your sources and methods. The burglars kept their identities secret for 43 years. Security culture is not paranoia when the state is actually watching.

Build alternative infrastructure. The mainstream press refused to publish until one outlet took the risk. We need media that does not wait for permission. Fund independent journalism. Create community-based news. Build platforms that cannot be easily shut down.

Demand oversight with teeth. The Church Committee worked because it had subpoena power and political will. Demand your representatives support real oversight, not performance theater.

Know your history. The state is counting on you not knowing that this has all happened before. They are counting on each generation having to learn these lessons from scratch. Prove them wrong.

Organize anyway. This is the part they fear most. Because all the surveillance and disruption and character assassination are only deployed against people who are building power. If you are not a threat, they ignore you. So be a threat. Build power. Organize your workplace, your block, your community. They cannot neutralize everyone.

The magic trick only works if you believe in the magic. Once you see the wires and mirrors, once you understand the mechanics, the trick loses its power.

COINTELPRO was exposed by people who understood that sunlight does not arrive on its own. You have to break down the door and drag the truth into the light yourself.

The question is not whether the state will try this again. The question is whether we will catch them faster next time. Whether we will believe the evidence of our eyes faster than we believe official denials. Whether we will build the infrastructure that makes repression expensive instead of cheap.

The burglars of Media, Pennsylvania, showed us the blueprint. Now we have to build the building.

