This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
12h

Well, I always have to sit with Rachel’s articles. Respond too fast, place foot in mouth.

This one asks for that kind of patience, because there’s a lot here that’s real, documented, and worth remembering, and there’s also a pull to let the volume do the work for us. I don’t want to do that. The history is strong enough without extra heat.

COINTELPRO happened. That’s not a metaphor. It wasn’t paranoia. It was a sustained federal campaign to monitor, fracture, discredit, and in some cases destroy lawful political movements. The language mattered then, and it matters now. Words like subversive, extremist, neutralize weren’t descriptive. They were tools. Once a group is labeled a threat, everything done to them can be framed as protection rather than repression.

The role of the press in that era deserves honest reckoning too. Not because journalists were villains, but because incentives shape behavior. Access, fear of getting it wrong, fear of being first, all of that slowed the truth down. The Media, Pennsylvania break-in still unsettles me for that reason. It wasn’t institutions that forced the truth into daylight. It was ordinary people willing to take personal risk when institutions wouldn’t.

That lesson shouldn’t be forgotten.

Where I want to be careful is in how we carry that history forward. COINTELPRO isn’t a costume we put on every present-day abuse to make it feel urgent. It’s a framework that helps us recognize patterns without collapsing differences. The danger isn’t that everything happening now is identical. The danger is that familiar habits reappear under new names, with new tools, and with the same justifications.

Label dissent as disorder. Treat organizing as threat. Allow suspicion to stand in for evidence. Normalize surveillance by calling it safety. Those moves don’t arrive all at once. They stack up. They fade into the background. And that’s when they do the most damage.

I also think it matters to say this without drifting into inevitability. The past didn’t unfold because repression was unstoppable. It unfolded because too many people trusted language they shouldn’t have, deferred when they shouldn’t have, or assumed someone else would step in. History isn’t a loop. It’s a series of choices that keep getting offered again in different forms.

What this piece does well is remind us that clarity matters. Evidence matters. Memory matters. And power counts on us forgetting how often it’s used ordinary process to do extraordinary harm.

We don’t honor that history by turning it into spectacle. We honor it by staying precise, by resisting lazy labels, by asking hard questions before the vocabulary hardens and the options narrow.

Sunlight didn’t arrive on its own then. It doesn’t now either. But it doesn’t need panic to work. It needs attention, discipline, and a public willing to learn from what it already knows.

That’s the part I’m carrying with me. Good one, Rachel.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture