March Focus: Rights, Power, and the Architecture of Harm Last month we examined white supremacy as a system. The conversations were hard, and that was the point. Systems built on hierarchy rarely reveal themselves without pressure. In March I will turn our attention to the explicit attacks on the rights, safety, and dignity of women, LGBTQ people, and other marginalized communities. Across legislatures, courts, and cultural institutions, policies are being advanced that restrict bodily autonomy, erase identities, and narrow who is allowed to live freely in public life. This month is not only about documenting harm. It is about understanding how these policies operate as a system. Who benefits. Who pays the cost. And what it means to defend dignity, agency, and accountability when institutions move in the opposite direction. I am not looking for easy answers. I am looking for clarity, courage, and the willingness to examine what is happening in plain sight.

Not Safe by Design: Dating Apps, Predatory Risk, and the Dismantling of Women’s Protections

SOURCE: The Atlantic (paywalled) Also here: https://archive.ph/Vdvql (paywall broken)

Here is the situation as it stands. Roughly 80 million Americans use dating apps. Half of adults under 30 have swiped (and a bunch over 50) matched, or messaged a stranger through one. The platforms promise agency: don’t like what you see, swipe left. But agency is not the same thing as safety. One is a preference. The other is an infrastructure problem.

The case of Timothy Valentin, a former Washington D.C. police officer arrested in December 2025 and indicted this month on rape and related charges across multiple jurisdictions, clarifies the gap. Valentin allegedly used Hinge, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Match.com to identify targets. He met women in public, bought drinks, and drugged them. He filmed the assaults. He photographed their driver’s licenses. Authorities believe the number of victims could exceed 50, which would rank this among the most extensive drugging and sexual assault cases in U.S. history.

The case came to light because one woman, despite having only hazy recollections, decided to report it anyway. Surveillance footage of Valentin pouring powder into a drink while his date was in the bathroom did the rest. The investigators told reporters that no one in the crowded bar noticed a thing.

The horror here is not only what he allegedly did. It is how well the conditions were designed to let him do it and keep doing it.

The Platform’s Promise and Its Limit

Dating apps are not a neutral medium. They are businesses. They profit by facilitating connections, and their revenue model depends on volume. Match Group, parent of Hinge and Match.com, is a publicly traded company. Bumble is another. These platforms employ safety teams and cooperate with law enforcement when crimes are reported. That is the floor they have set for themselves, and it is not wrong to want more floor.

A quick personal digression: When my 26 year marriage ended, I joined Bumble, the string of terrible dates are the stuff of LEGEND, but my worst example was going on a date with a funny, sweet, kind man, that just happened to go prison for MURDER, KIDNAPPING, and RACKETEERING. BUMBLE did exactly ZERO when I reported the situation.

The legal architecture keeps them from having to build more. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields technology platforms from liability for harms caused by third parties using their services. A predator who uses a dating app to select victims is, under current law, a third-party problem. The platform that matched him is not responsible for the outcome.

This is foundational in the safety gap. It holds up a structure where platforms can collect subscription fees from millions of users, harvest behavioral data, build matching algorithms, and still maintain that what happens after the match is not their concern.

Most states have not filled this gap. New Jersey’s Internet Dating Safety Act requires platforms to disclose to users whether or not they conduct criminal background checks. Note what that law does not require: conducting them. It requires transparency about the absence of a safeguard, which is a different thing from requiring the safeguard. Some platforms have introduced voluntary ID verification and photo verification. None are required by federal law to screen for violent criminal history.

Valentin had no prior criminal convictions that would have appeared on a background check. This matters. Background checks are not a complete solution. But they are a basic signal that platforms have assumed a duty of care toward the people using their services, which they currently have not.

Who Investigates Whom

There is another design problem in the Valentin case that the reporting surfaces without fully naming.

Valentin joined D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in 2017 at 22. He served during a period of significant departmental stress. He was decorated. He resigned in 2022. When a woman reported what she believed was a sexual assault by someone she had met online, she went to that same Metropolitan Police Department and learned that her alleged attacker had been one of their own.

None of the charges against Valentin date back to his time on the force. But when the institution asked to investigate a former colleague is the same institution that once decorated him, the word “accountability” requires some care. The investigators appear to have done serious, meticulous work here. That is worth acknowledging. It is also worth noting that the architecture of accountability depends on someone noticing the powder in the drink, having enough presence of mind to report it, and getting an investigative team that pursues it. That chain is longer than it looks. One woman’s decision to report, despite shame and confusion and the reasonable fear of not being believed, is what broke the case open. The system did not catch this on its own.

Women are routinely advised, when this subject comes up, not to drink alcohol on dates with strangers. The psychologist quoted in The Atlantic’s account makes the suggestion gently, and she is not wrong that alcohol intensifies the effect of predatory drugs. But the prescription locates the responsibility entirely with the target. It is not a policy. It is a burden transfer.

While the Risk Grows, the Net Shrinks

Here is what is happening simultaneously.

In February 2025, the Trump administration’s Department of Justice removed all notices of grant opportunities for fiscal year 2025 from the Office on Violence Against Women’s website. This action alarmed nonprofit groups providing services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking nationwide. A bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi expressing deep concern. The grants were eventually restored under legal and political pressure, but the signal about priorities was clear.

The administration’s fiscal 2026 budget proposes cutting OVW programs by 29 percent compared to appropriated funding from the prior year. It also proposes stripping the statutory language that establishes OVW as a separate and distinct office within DOJ, reporting directly to the attorney general, with final authority over its own grants. In practice, this would allow OVW to be subsumed into a larger bureaucratic structure with less independence, less visibility, and less power.

The administration further attached new conditions to VAWA grant recipients: certifications that they are not supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, will not discuss “gender ideology,” and will not serve undocumented immigrants. That last condition directly conflicts with VAWA’s own text, which extends protections to immigrant survivors regardless of status. Seventeen state coalitions sued, and a federal court granted a preliminary injunction in August 2025. The legal fight continues.

The CDC’s Division of Violence Prevention, which housed federal research and programming on intimate partner violence and sexual assault prevention, has been gutted through layoffs and reorganization. Temporary American Rescue Plan funding that supported culturally specific domestic violence providers expired in September 2025 with no renewal.

What gets cut when prevention programs are cut is not an abstraction. It is the shelter bed, the legal advocate who helps a survivor file a protective order, the hotline, the research that tells local organizations which interventions actually reduce assault rates. It is the infrastructure that catches women after a crime is reported and sometimes before one occurs.

This is happening while more than half of young adults are meeting strangers online, while “predatory drugs” number more than 50 substances that can be purchased or substituted with minimal detection, and while platforms remain legally insulated from the consequences of the matchmaking they profit from.

The risk is scaling. The net is shrinking. That is not coincidence or oversight. It is a design.

What Must WE Demand?

Platforms need a defined duty of care. Section 230 reform does not require eliminating platform liability protections wholesale. It requires carving out a specific duty for platforms that operate as matchmaking services: mandatory cross-platform flagging of users who have been credibly accused or convicted of violent offenses, mandatory transparent safety reporting, and a legal standard that distinguishes passive publication from active facilitation. Representative work has already been done on this question. The Online Dating Safety Act introduced in 2023 is a starting point. Congress has not acted on it. State legislatures can move where Congress stalls.

OVW needs its independent status restored. The statutory protection making OVW a separate, distinct office with its own director is not bureaucratic sentimentality. It is what allows the office to maintain focus on survivor services, coordinate across agencies, and resist political pressure to deprioritize the mandate. Stripping it would convey, as a former director put it plainly, a de-prioritization of the national commitment to preventing violence against women. State attorneys general and state coalitions can pressure their congressional delegations. They are already doing it.

Grant conditions that violate VAWA’s own provisions should be challenged and rejected. The preliminary injunction is a tool. States and coalitions that rely on federal VAWA funding can coordinate through the legal challenge framework. Seventeen coalitions are already in. More can join.

Local governments can establish platform accountability standards independently. Cities and counties that have consumer protection authority can require dating platforms operating in their jurisdictions to publish annual safety incident reports, to maintain clear user flagging mechanisms, and to notify users when a match has been reported for violence. This is not surveillance architecture. It is minimum care.

None of this is complicated. It requires political will and organized pressure, not new theory.

Somewhere, Right Now…

There is a woman who thinks she had too much to drink on a date she does not quite remember. She went home disoriented and maybe ashamed. She has not gone to the police. She does not know she is a victim. The investigation in the Valentin case is trying to find her. Whether the infrastructure exists to help her, if she is found, depends on decisions being made right now in budget offices and legislative chambers that have nothing to do with her directly and everything to do with her actually.

The question of women’s safety is structural. It always has been. The only variable is whether we are designing systems that acknowledge that fact.

