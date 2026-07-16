This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Imi's avatar
Imi
18h

Miller's dead eyes say it all.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
19h

Times of Israel,,,,,,,,, Modesty laws are on the way * The Left’s post-Netanyahu illusion * How did you let this happen to my family? * Burqa bans are how Europe loses

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