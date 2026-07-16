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I am taking my SUBSCRIBE buttons off new posts - I don’t want to be a vector of exposure. If you’re feeling rebellious, I have faith you’ll figure it out. This may sound a bit shouty, but I am not hysterical, this is serious, this is how it not just gets applied to you and I, but how they encourage other countries to do the same. This has global implications. I am not a good enough writer to make this more legible than this right here… sorry. This is as short and concise as I am capable of being.

The Room got Bigger

This morning, in a hall at the State Department, a White House official stood in front of diplomats from more than sixty countries and named the enemy. The occasion was a Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, convened by the Secretary of State. The enemy, as described, was the political left. Somewhere in the audience sat the FBI Director.

In September I called NSPM-7 a blueprint for weaponized governance. I hoped I was early. I was, in fact, right on time. A blueprint is a set of instructions for a thing that does not exist yet. Today the thing has a domestic record and an international launch. The memo that reorganized federal counterterror authority around domestic political activity has produced designations, a dedicated FBI center, a White House prosecutor, at least one jury verdict, and now a summit meant to export the model abroad.

The question we should all be asking is plain. Am I, or the group I send money to, on a list now?

What the Memo Instructs

Read the mechanics plainly. NSPM-7, signed September 25, 2025, directs the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate and disrupt what it calls organized political violence. The reach lives in one clause: agencies are told to pursue the networks, the funding sources, and the “predicate actions” behind any accused person. Treasury and the IRS are told to find and cut off the money. The Attorney General is told to prosecute, and may recommend that a group be designated a domestic terrorist organization.

The word carrying all of the weight is predicate. A predicate action is something that happens before the act. Fundraising is a predicate action. So is renting a bus, printing a flyer, or training legal observers to stand at a protest with a notepad and a cell phone camera, and training ICE observers are all predicate actions. The memo lays its foundation on conduct that stays ordinary until the government decides to read it backward from an outcome it dislikes.

The Language That Aims It

A memo is paper until someone points it. Stephen Miller has spent the intervening months pointing it, and this morning he pointed it at an international audience.

In September he described left-wing organizations as a vast domestic terror movement and promised every federal resource against them. In December, in a public post, he tied the hunt directly to the memo, describing a “fifth column of domestic terrorists” that NSPM-7 had unleashed resources to find. Today he named the memo from the podium and read out its verbs. It directs the agencies, he said, to “defund, debank, arrest, and prosecute” the people the government calls political terrorists.

Then he described where left-wing politics supposedly ends. It becomes a gulag, he told the room, the mass imprisonment of political enemies and the stripping of their rights. He was describing, with some precision, the authority the memo he had just praised now hands his own government. The tell is in the verbs. A movement that only wrote pamphlets would not need to be debanked and arrested.

Watch the noun travel. It moved from “rioters” to “networks” to “the Democrat Party” to, in the ordinary speech of senior officials, the left as such. Every widening keeps the same enforcement machinery and enlarges the pool it can point at. The language is doing operational work. Each new noun tells the apparatus who to look at next.

The Receipts, Part One: Enclosure

The sequence I use for tracking operations like this one is useful here. First comes saturation, where the accusation is everywhere and sticks to everyone. Then comes enclosure, where the accusation hardens into a category with a fence around it.

Enclosure arrived on schedule. On September 22, three days before the memo, the administration designated “antifa” a domestic terrorist organization, though no federal statute lets a president do that to a domestic group. In November the State Department added Antifa Ost and three other groups to a terrorist designation list. On December 4, the Attorney General instructed prosecutors to investigate left-wing “extremist groups,” tax crimes included, and told the FBI to compile a roster of domestic terrorism organizations. Two weeks later, reporting confirmed the FBI had opened domestic terrorism investigations into anti-ICE activity across several states.

None of this needed a new law. It needed a category and the will to fill it.

The Receipts, Part Two: Capture, and Now Export

Then comes capture, where the category grows its own permanent apparatus. In January the Vice President announced a prosecutor carrying the powers of a special counsel, run from inside the White House, to chase what he called the financing and violence networks. By April, reporting described a standing FBI unit, the NSPM-7 Joint Mission Center, drawing personnel from ten agencies to fuse intelligence and financial analysis against the memo’s targets. A dragnet with a budget line and staff from ten agencies is a standing institution.

Today’s summit is the same instinct pointed outward. The Secretary of State asked diplomats from dozens of countries to treat left-wing terrorism as a counterterrorism blind spot, and spoke of turning the financial tools built for foreign terrorists toward a threat at home. An apparatus built to watch Americans now seeks partners abroad to help it.

There is also the stage where the machinery selects specific people and makes examples of them. In March a federal jury in Fort Worth convicted nine defendants of providing material support to terrorists, tied to a July 2025 shooting at an ICE facility. It was the first time terrorism charges landed against people the government called antifa. Within days, the Justice Department’s posture toward protest prosecutions was reported under a simple instruction to go big and loud. The audience is the point of a public conviction. Everyone standing near the defendants learns what standing near them can now cost.

The Money is the Mechanism

That word from this morning, debank, belongs here. NSPM-7 always ran on finance as much as on handcuffs, and the debanking language says the quiet part at a foreign ministry.

There is a part of this that Americans across the spectrum once treated as a bright line. In 2013 the IRS was found to have given extra scrutiny to conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status, flagging applications that carried words like “patriot.” The reaction crossed party lines and stayed clear for years. Tax enforcement must not run on politics. Officials lost their jobs. Reforms followed.

NSPM-7 crosses that line by design. It instructs the IRS to ensure no tax-exempt group finances what the administration defines as political violence, and to refer suspected violators for prosecution. A donation to a bail fund, a legal aid clinic, or an immigrant-rights nonprofit can be recharacterized as a predicate action. To debank an organization is to make it impossible to keep a checking account, accept a donation, or make payroll, with no charge ever filed. The people most exposed are the quiet ones: the retired teacher who gives fifty dollars a month, the small foundation that keeps a shelter’s lights on.

What to DO

Here is the part the memo cannot write for you. Its authors are counting on the sheer reach of the thing to do most of the work, because a machine like this runs largely on the worry that you might already be inside it. That worry thins out when people prepare together. So preparation is the handle worth carrying.

Start from the factual ground, which is firmer than this morning’s speeches suggest. Researchers who track political violence have found few documented cases of left-wing terrorism in the United States, and considerably more far-right violence over the same years. The premise of today’s summit is thin. The Brennan Center reviewed the memo alongside the antifa order and found both “ungrounded in fact and law,” noting that no president holds the authority to designate a domestic group this way.

Then act on it. For a leader deciding what to change on Monday: assume your organization’s records may be requested and your bank may be pressured, and put your document retention, your legal contacts, and your banking relationships in order now, before anything lands. Ask your bank, in writing, what its policy is. For anyone who gives: keep your receipts, and remember that a lawful gift to a lawful nonprofit stays lawful, whatever a press release implies. For everyone: write down what happens. The subpoena. The frozen account. The donor who walked away. A record made in the moment is the raw material for every damages claim and every honest account that follows.

More than three thousand nonprofits signed a single letter of objection within days of the memo landing. Now the objection has a foreign audience too, because a policy that needs sixty countries to look respectable is a policy worried about how it looks.

A blueprint assumes a passive site. It assumes the ground will hold still while someone builds on it. The people named in this one are neither passive nor alone. The record they keep is itself a load-bearing wall. Build it carefully, and it will hold weight later.

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