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The Puzzle Lewis Hands Us

Helen Lewis has written one of the most thorough accounts of American masculinism to appear in a major publication. Her recent Atlantic essay, titled: The Men Who Want Women to Be Quiet, names the actors, traces the money, and documents the policy agenda with incredible precision. She tracks the movement from Douglas Wilson’s theocratic household-voting proposals through Scott Yenor’s Heritage Foundation salary discrimination arguments to Nick Fuentes’s calls for women to be sent to forced labor camps. She establishes, methodically, that this is not in any way, shape, or form fringe.

The evidence is damning on its own terms. As Lewis reports,

“Far from being a fringe belief system, masculinism has become the single most important force uniting the American right, bringing together an unlikely constellation of pastors, posters, senators, preachers, influencers, podcasters, and fanboys.”

She also correctly identifies what has puzzled mainstream analysts: the coalition is ideologically incoherent on trade, foreign policy, and technology, but it holds together anyway. She finds the adhesive in shared contempt for women’s advancement. That is an accurate observation.

What Lewis doesn’t explain is why. Lewis documents what happened, but she is not equipped to model how it happens, and therefore less able to identify what might interrupt it. A reporter’s tools are interviews and documentation. What masculinism’s consolidation actually requires is a different instrument: a structural model that can read the machinery underneath the movement, not just the personalities operating the levers.

That model exists, I have written about it before. The Saturation, Enclosure, Capture, Selective Violence framework (SECSV) and the Trust Envelope Model (TEM) give us exactly what Lewis’s account is missing: a predictive physics of how despair becomes doctrine, and what conditions would have to change for the process to run differently. Add in a dash of Identity Fusion and we’re off to the races.

This is not a critique of Lewis, her work was brilliantly done. This is a continuation of the work she started.

Cataloging Is Not Explaining

The basics of the structural argument is that masculinism won because it was useful. The New Right needed a binding ideology, the movement provided one, and factions that disagreed on everything else found they could all agree on the overreach of feminism. That is plausible as far as it goes.

But it leaves the harder question unanswered: useful to whom, in what conditions, and why this rather than something else? Political coalitions need binding agents all the time. They do not always coalesce around the suppression of women. What made that the adhesive here?

Lewis gestures at the answer when she quotes the author Laura Field:

“People ask me what the New Right is furious about. And I think a good shorthand for that is they’re furious about their own loss of status in society over the last few years and the elites who made that happen, and I think that the pithiest short version of that is that it’s the women. It’s the women who took their status.”

Status anxiety is real. But status anxiety alone does not explain the specific shape of the response. It does not explain why the anxiety attached to gender rather than, say, class or race. It does not explain the homoromantic aesthetics of the movement; the gym-culture imagery, the brotherhood language, the devotion to the leader’s body. It does not explain why critique of the movement’s internal contradictions strengthens rather than weakens it.

Lewis notices the gap. She writes that masculinism “is both serious and silly, sometimes camp and sometimes chilling, an attention-grabbing performance and a genuine proposition.” That is an accurate description of something that resists easy categorization. The reason it resists easy categorization is that it is not an ideology. It is a refinery.

There is one detail about the saturation layer that Lewis doesn’t cover, and it is almost too good. The word “masculinism” was not invented by the movement. It was coined in 1914 by Charlotte Perkins Gilman—a feminist sociologist—as the title of a public lecture series in New York called “Studies in Masculism.” She was using the term to name and critique male dominance. The French feminist Hubertine Auclert was using the equivalent word at roughly the same time, for the same purpose.

The men who now rally under the banner of masculinism borrowed the word from the women who invented it to describe them. They did not seem to notice, or care, which amounts to the same thing. This is a structural observation: a movement saturating the environment with its own terminology has so thoroughly enclosed itself within its own categories that it cannot track the provenance of its own name. The refinery processes the raw material so completely that the substrate loses its prior history. What went in as distress comes out as doctrine, and the doctrine no longer knows where it came from.

The Refinery Model

A refinery does not persuade. It processes. Raw material goes in, transformed product comes out. The raw material, in this case, is genuine male distress: wage stagnation, social isolation, the collapse of institutional belonging structures that gave previous generations of men an automatic sense of place. Of course these are all real. The declining share of men in higher education is real. The male loneliness crisis is real. The question is not whether the distress exists. The question is what happens to it.

The fascism refinery, operating through the SECSV sequence, processes that distress into something usable for authoritarian politics. It does not require coordination or conspiracy. It requires only that four structural conditions operate in sequence: Saturation, Enclosure, Capture, Selective Violence.

Saturation is what Lewis describes when she catalogs the endless repetition of manosphere categories across platforms. Chad versus soyboy. Alpha versus beta. Longhouse versus frontier. The function of this saturation is not to persuade anyone of anything. It is to exhaust the capacity for independent judgment. When the epistemic environment is flooded with a single binary, the middle disappears. Men who feel economically precarious or socially displaced are forced to locate themselves within the available categories. Saturation strips ambiguity before any explicit recruitment has occurred.

Enclosure follows. The saturated categories become dashboards—measurable, rankable, enforceable. Masculinity becomes a score on a legibility system. You are either gaining or losing. The manosphere’s obsessive metric culture—body fat percentages, testosterone levels, sexual market value calculations—is not incidental to the movement. It is structural. Once identity is enclosed in a legibility system, deviation becomes visible and punishable.

Capture is where Lewis’s reporting is most valuable, even if she does not use this frame. The movement’s categories move from subculture to institution. When Douglas Wilson leads a prayer service at the Pentagon, that is not a curiosity. That is Capture. When Scott Yenor chairs the American Citizenship Initiative at the Heritage Foundation, that is not influence. That is Capture. When the Heritage Foundation publishes a policy document calling for a cultural Manhattan Project to restructure family life along traditional gender lines, the ontology of the manosphere is no longer fringe content. It has been laundered into policy language.

Lewis herself captures the mechanism when she writes about the strategy of approach and retreat: move close to the policy position that would poll catastrophically, then step back at the last moment. Joel Webbon, a hard-right pastor Lewis interviews, is explicit about this:

“I know a lot of people, and I’m obviously not going to name them, but a lot of people and names that you would recognize are much further to the right than they are willing to publicly say.”

This is not hypocrisy. This is the Capture chamber operating normally. The shock troops normalize the discourse. The sober institutionalists harvest the ground that has been prepared. Neither group needs to coordinate with the other.

Selective Violence completes the sequence. Lewis documents the harassment culture around women who challenge the movement—the targeted campaigns, the slur-laden posts, the fact that Andrew Wilson can tell a woman “you’re a fucking dyke” on a popular podcast while presenting himself to Joe Rogan as a thoughtful Christian debater. The violence is not random. It is selective. It raises the cost of visible dissent and lowers the cost of compliance. Over time, the field of discourse narrows until only the sanctioned positions remain easy to occupy.

What makes Selective Violence particularly effective is precisely what Lewis observes about the movement’s twin faces: the reasonable interlocutor and the attack dog often coexist in the same person. Wilson is polite in interviews and vicious online. Webbon calls Lewis “ma’am” in their conversation and posts about Jewish sodomites the same afternoon. The bifurcation is not inconsistency. It is the refinery’s output: the respectable face expands the enclosure, and the violent face enforces it.

What the Trust Envelope Tells Us

Lewis frames masculinism primarily as a status competition: men who lost relative position seeking to recover it. That is one dimension. The Trust Envelope Model adds another: what specifically was lost, and why the substitution offered by the manosphere has the grip it does.

The Trust Envelope specifies five invariants of thriving: Dignity, Agency, Accountability, Cooperation, and Adaptability. When any of these conditions is genuinely absent, the system produces distress. When a refinery offers a counterfeit version of one of them, the counterfeit lands with the emotional force of the real thing.

What the masculinist movement offers to men in genuine distress is primarily a counterfeit of Dignity. The TEM definition of dignity is structural: it means being treated as an end rather than a means, not having your vulnerability used against you. For men whose labor markets have collapsed, whose institutional belonging structures have dissolved, and whose social scripts have gone quiet, the experience is genuinely one of indignity. Not in the sense of insult, but in the structural sense of being rendered illegible and disposable.

The manosphere offers a replacement dignity system: you are legible, you matter, you have a rank. The problem is that this replacement dignity is purchased through the degradation of women. It is not a restoration of the Trust Envelope. It is an escape from one deficiency through the creation of another. The counterfeit holds because the underlying need is real.

What the counterfeit dignity offer also does, and this is where the Identity Fusion model becomes indispensable, is fuse with the self. This is the difference between holding a belief and having a belief constitute you. Once the manosphere’s dignity system has fused with a man’s sense of who he is, critique of the movement does not register as an argument to evaluate. It registers as an attack on the self. The man who intellectually recognizes the contradictions Lewis documents: the movement’s camp theatrics, its borrowed vocabulary, its inability to deliver the status it promises, still cannot exit, because exit would require dismantling the architecture of his own identity, not just changing his mind.

This is why Lewis finds the movement resistant to its own absurdities. The shock-and-awe rhetorical strategy she describes, the winking kayfabe of trollishness, the men who oscillate between sincere belief and performative provocation; these are not signs of incoherence. They are signs of a fusion construct operating normally. The ontology no longer needs to be logically consistent because it is not being held as a proposition. It is being inhabited as a self. Critique of the proposition therefore misses the target entirely. The intervention that would actually matter is one that offers an alternative site of identity formation—somewhere else for the self to live—before demanding that a man vacate the one he has.

The movement also offers a counterfeit of Cooperation. The brotherhood language, the gym culture, the comradeship of men aligned against a common enemy, these fill a genuine vacancy left by the collapse of male bonding institutions: unions, churches, fraternal organizations, stable workplaces. Lewis notes this when she observes that the movement speaks to real concerns about male loneliness. The SECSV model adds precision here: the refinery did not create that loneliness. It found it already present and processed it into political fuel.

Here is what the Trust Envelope analysis clarifies that Lewis’s status-competition frame does not: the problem is not that men want too much. The problem is that the institutions which once provided authentic dignity and cooperation structures have deteriorated, and a refinery has slid into the gap. The solution is therefore not to argue men out of their grievances, which Lewis wisely does not attempt. The solution is to build competing structures that process the same distress differently.

The Policy Agenda Is the Point

Lewis documents the actual policy agenda with appropriate seriousness: rollback of no-fault divorce, preferential wages for male breadwinners, elimination of DEI programs including women’s military leadership, restriction of reproductive autonomy, normalization of workplace sexual harassment. This is not just rhetoric. It is a legislative program.

The tendency in mainstream analysis is to treat the most extreme positions—Wilson’s household voting, Fuentes’s breeding gulags—as the outer edge that defines the real center as moderate. Lewis resists this, but does not fully name what is happening. The SECSV model absolutely names it: the extreme positions are the saturation layer. They function to make the Heritage Foundation’s family wage proposal sound like compromise. The Overton window does not shift because moderates push it. It shifts because radicals establish new poles, and the center adjusts to the new geometry.

Peter Thiel’s 2009 declaration that extending the franchise to women made capitalist democracy an oxymoron is not a fringe position that got laundered in. It is a founding document of the intellectual infrastructure that produced Project 2025. When Lewis quotes him saying:

“Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women—two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians—have rendered the notion of ‘capitalist democracy’ into an oxymoron”

she is quoting someone who has funded and shaped the institutions that wrote the current administration’s policy framework. The Capture chamber, in other words, was operational before most people were watching the manosphere.

Lewis rightly points out that the constitutional barrier to repealing the Nineteenth Amendment is genuinely high. But Capture does not require constitutional change. It requires normalization of the premise. If the premise that women’s political participation is a structural problem becomes common sense inside the governing coalition, the policies that follow from that premise—restricting women’s participation in military leadership, structuring tax policy to incentivize women’s exit from the workforce, eliminating anti-discrimination law—become administratively achievable without any constitutional amendment. The amendment talk is saturation. The administrative action is the point. As you have probably seen me state before, Stephen Miller and his ilk, are masters of the boring bureaucratic and administrative actions, and easily able to circumnavigate legislative process.

The Longhouse and the Category Error

Lewis covers the longhouse thesis—the argument that modern society has been feminized into a communal living structure dominated by passive aggression and ostracism—with appropriate skepticism. She notes that the thesis, originated by a humanities academic writing under a pseudonym, explicitly refuses to provide historical examples and acknowledges its own definition must remain elastic. She points out that the backstabbing in the Roman Senate was literal, and that the most recent act of media censorship she can identify was performed by a man at the FCC.

SIDE NOTE: I really wanted to cite something with a more in-depth read on this theory, but it was all so poorly founded that I will only leave you with this meme:

Enclosure is the specific function the longhouse thesis serves in the SECSV sequence. It takes the legitimate observation that certain institutions have adopted a particular conversational culture: conflict avoidance, emphasis on harm, preference for consensus, and converts that observation into a gendered ontology. Once the ontology is in place, any policy or cultural position Lewis might hold becomes categorizable as feminine, and therefore contemptible, without the need to engage its content. The thesis is not an argument. It is a categorization system designed to make argument unnecessary.

Helen Andrews, who wrote the viral essay claiming workforce feminization threatens civilization, is at least candid about the limits of her own evidence. Lewis notes she partially conceded the Larry Summers case when pressed. That concession matters less than the structural function of the essay: producing a shareable, academic-sounding version of the degradation ontology that could circulate in respectable venues. Enclosure does not require everyone to believe the argument. It requires the argument to be legible as respectable.

What Would Actually Help

Lewis closes her essay with the observation that masculinism has entered its imperial overreach phase, that the internal contradictions are multiplying, that even Christopher Rufo had to push back on claims that white men are history’s most oppressed group. This is accurate reporting. It does not tell us what to do with it.

The SECSV model suggests that imperial overreach is a phase, not a terminus. Movements at the Capture stage are not undone by their contradictions. They are undone by the construction of competing structures that process the same substrate differently. The Fascism Refinery essay puts it precisely: the task is not to eliminate refineries but to choose which refinery physics to run.

This means several things in practice.

First: the legitimate grievances that feed the refinery require genuine institutional response. Male loneliness, wage stagnation, the collapse of working-class male belonging structures, these are not manufactured. Treating them as manufactured, or as mere cover for misogyny, leaves the raw material sitting unprocessed. The counterfeit dignity system then steps in unopposed. Institutions that operationalize actual dignity: labor protections, community infrastructure, genuine accountability in education and workplace culture, remove substrate from the refinery before it can be processed.

Second: the Capture stage requires specific counter-pressure at the institutional level, not the influencer level. Debating Andrew Wilson on podcasts is saturation-phase activity. It produces heat and no resolution. The relevant pressure points are the institutional adoptions: Heritage Foundation policy frameworks, Pentagon prayer services, the specific administrative actions that follow from the normalized premises. Lewis’s detailed documentation of the policy agenda is the most actionable part of her essay. The counter-work must happen at the same level of specificity.

Third: the Selective Violence dynamic requires what it always requires: the refusal of silence. The specific mechanism by which selective violence narrows discourse is self-censorship by those who observe the cost of visibility. Lewis modeling the alternative, interviewing Wilson, Webbon, Cornish-Dale, publishing without flinching, is itself a structural intervention. It demonstrates that the cost can be borne. That is not nothing.

Fourth: because the manosphere functions as an identity fusion construct and not merely an ideology, counter-structures must be capable of offering alternative sites of self-formation. This is the structural implication of the Identity Fusion analysis. Argument addresses propositions. Counter-refineries address the self. The institutions that can actually pull men out of fusion constructs are the ones that offer belonging, legibility, and dignity through authentic friction: labor organizations, trade communities, cooperative structures, civic institutions with genuine stakes. These are not soft alternatives to political organizing. They are the organizing substrate. Without them, the men who leave the manosphere have nowhere to go, and the refinery simply recaptures them.

Fifth, and most fundamentally: the counterfeit dignity system can only be displaced by the construction of authentic alternatives. This is not a call to be nicer to men, or to validate grievances that deserve to be contested. It is a structural observation. If the Trust Envelope invariants—dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, adaptability—are genuinely deficient in the institutions that working-class men inhabit, those institutions will produce distress. The question is only what processes that distress next.

The refinery was already running before Lewis wrote her piece. The substrate had been accumulating for decades. What Lewis has given us is a precise map of the machinery. The work that follows is knowing which chambers to disrupt, and building the counter-structures that make the disruption last.

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