This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
14h

I don’t understand why men as so incompetent at life. Therapy exists. Stop toxic mascumaiming society because you can’t deal with your childhood wounds.

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
15h

Damn ugly

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