Taking the Sign Out of the Window

From Ursula Le Guin to Václav Havel to Mark Carney

There is a sentence that has survived decades because it names something most systems would rather leave unnamed. In 2014, accepting the National Book Foundation Medal, Ursula K. Le Guin said:

“We live in capitalism, its power seems inescapable — but then, so did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings.”

Le Guin was not speaking as an economist or a politician. She was speaking as a writer. Because writers tend to notice where power depends not on force alone, but on belief. On repetition. On ritual.

A decade later, at Davos, Mark Carney stood before the assembled stewards of global capital and said something structurally similar, though in the language of states rather than stories. He named a rupture. Not a transition. A rupture. And he framed the danger not as chaos, but as continued performance.

Between them stands Václav Havel, whose 1978 essay The Power of the Powerless gave us the most precise anatomy of how illegitimate systems endure.

This is not a coincidence. It is a lineage.

Living Within the Lie

Havel’s greengrocer is not a metaphor that ages. Every morning, the shopkeeper places a sign in his window: Workers of the world, unite. He does not believe it. No one believes it. But he displays it anyway. Not out of conviction, but to avoid trouble. To signal compliance. To get along.

The system, Havel tells us, does not survive primarily through violence. It survives because millions of people participate in rituals they privately know to be false. He calls this “living within the lie.”

The brilliance of Havel’s insight is that it locates power not only in institutions, but in behavior. The system’s strength is collective performance. Its fragility lies in the same place. When the greengrocer takes down the sign, the illusion cracks. Not because the state collapses overnight, but because truth has entered the room.

What makes this framework powerful is its thermodynamic precision. Systems that cannot process honest feedback overheat. They consume ever more energy performing legitimacy they no longer possess. The ritual becomes more elaborate, more mandatory, more brittle. Until one day, someone stops performing.

And the performance itself becomes visible as performance.

The Greengrocer at Davos

At Davos this week (Jan. 20–21, 2026), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney opened his address to the World Economic Forum with Havel’s greengrocer. Not as literary decoration. As a diagnosis.

The context matters. In the days leading into Davos, Trump’s tariff posture and coercive rhetoric sharpened, pressure on Greenland intensified amid tariff threats, and a broader push to monetize alliances emerged. The room Carney addressed: European finance ministers, corporate executives, technocratic elites, had spent years pretending that the “rules-based international order” still functioned. Those treaties are still bound to the great powers. That institutions still mediated disputes.

Everyone knew this was false. But they kept the sign in the window.

Carney’s speech was a refusal to perform that lie any longer.

He did not rage. He did not moralize. He simply described the mechanics:

“The system’s power comes not from its truth, but from everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true. And its fragility comes from the same source: when even one person stops performing—when the greengrocer removes his sign—the illusion begins to crack.”

Then he applied it to states.

For decades, he explained, middle powers like Canada prospered under what was called the “rules-based international order.” It was never fully true. Everyone knew that enforcement was asymmetric, that great powers exempted themselves, that international law applied selectively. But the fiction worked well enough.

It provided predictability. It enabled trade. It allowed smaller states to pursue values-based foreign policy under the shelter of American hegemony. Sea lanes stayed open. Financial plumbing held. Disputes were at least rhetorically arbitrated.

So the sign stayed in the window.

What Carney named, clearly and without nostalgia, is that this bargain no longer holds.

“You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration,” he told the room, “when integration becomes the source of your subordination.”

This is where the speech quietly departs from the usual Davos language. Carney does not mourn the old order. He does not promise its restoration. He refuses the comfort of pretending that the rules still function as advertised. Instead, he declares: “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.”

And then, the devastating line: “The old order is not coming back.”

The Performance of Sovereignty

The most radical claim in Carney’s speech is this: middle powers are currently engaged in performing sovereignty while accepting subordination.

Sit with that phrase.

“Performance of sovereignty” describes a vast amount of contemporary international behavior: flag-waving without autonomy, bilateral deals negotiated from weakness, values invoked selectively to avoid retaliation, defense commitments honored rhetorically while capacity atrophies. It looks like independence. It functions like dependence.

Carney is explicit:

“When we only negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what is offered. We compete with each other to be the most accommodating. This is not sovereignty.”

This is Havel’s greengrocer, scaled up. The sign in the window now reads: We are independent nations pursuing our interests. But everyone knows it is false. The shopkeepers know. The customers know. The hegemon certainly knows.

What keeps the sign in place is not belief. It is the same calculus Havel identified: avoiding trouble. Signaling compliance. Getting along.

But avoidance has a cost. Systems that cannot process honest feedback lose the capacity to correct. They become rigid. They lose metabolic flexibility. Eventually, they fracture.

Carney’s argument is that middle powers face a choice between continued performance, which delays inevitable rupture while foreclosing agency, and what he calls “living the truth.” Not as a moral aspiration, but as risk management.

The performance costs more than honesty would.

What “Living the Truth” Means at the Level of States

Carney is unusually direct about what this requires:

First: Name reality. Stop invoking the “rules-based international order” as though it still functions as advertised. Call it what it is: “a system of intensifying great power rivalry, where the most powerful pursue their interests, using economic integration as coercion.”

This is not cynicism. It is precision. The difference matters. Cynicism says nothing can be done. Precision says: we cannot solve problems we refuse to name.

Second: Apply standards consistently. “When middle powers criticize economic intimidation from one direction but stay silent when it comes from another, we are keeping the sign in the window.”

This is the test. Selective criticism is performance. Consistent standards are structure. The former signals compliance to whoever is strongest. The latter builds capacity for independent judgment.

Third: Build what you claim to believe in. “Rather than waiting for the old order to be restored, it means creating institutions and agreements that function as described.”

This is the hardest part. It requires investment in infrastructure without guaranteed returns. It means building parallel capacity before you need it. It means accepting friction as proof of integrity rather than seeking frictionless subordination.

Carney proposes what he calls “variable geometry” coalitions built issue by issue, anchored in shared interests and sufficient values to act. Not naive multilateralism. Not withdrawal into isolation. Strategic coordination among states that have more to lose from fragmentation than they have to gain from competing for hegemonic favor.

This is realism without cynicism. It acknowledges that institutions have failed while insisting that cooperation remains possible only if it is built on an honest assessment of interests rather than the performance of inherited legitimacy.

The Thermodynamics of Legitimacy

There is a deeper pattern here that connects Le Guin, Havel, and Carney. All three understand that legitimacy operates like energy in a closed system.

When systems outsource meaning-making, when people perform beliefs they privately reject, the cost is paid in metabolic overhead. The performance requires constant maintenance. The ritual becomes more elaborate. The enforcement is more intrusive. The gap between rhetoric and reality widens until the system overheats.

Havel saw this in communist Czechoslovakia. The ideology was dead. Everyone knew it. But the performance persisted because each shopkeeper calculated that their personal defection would be costly, while changing nothing. The system persisted not because it was believed, but because coordination was difficult.

Until it wasn’t.

This is why Carney’s invocation of Havel at Davos matters. He is not making a historical analogy. He is describing a thermodynamic process. When integration becomes coercion, when sovereignty becomes performance, when order becomes subordination, the system loses the capacity to process honest feedback.

Legitimacy evaporates. Not all at once. Gradually, then suddenly.

And the moment of rupture is also the moment when alternative structures become possible.

The Power of the Less Powerful

Le Guin reminds us that human systems feel eternal right up until they don’t. Havel shows us that systems persist because ordinary actors keep performing them. Carney extends this logic to states: middle powers are not powerless. But their power does not lie in pretending to be great powers.

It lies in coordination. In honesty. In refusal to perform sovereignty while accepting subordination.

The response to Carney’s speech suggests this message resonates. European leaders, facing their own reckoning with American unpredictability, recognized the diagnosis. Emmanuel Macron declared that Europeans “prefer respect to bullies.” Jeremy Kinsman, former Canadian ambassador to the EU, called it “the most consequential speech on global affairs I have ever heard from a Canadian PM.”

Even Trump’s reaction—declaring that Canada “lives because of the United States”—confirmed the analysis. The partnership's performance had become unsustainable. The fiction could no longer hold.

What Carney offers is not a utopian vision. It is a structural argument: in a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice. “Compete with each other for favor,” he says, “or combine to create a third path with impact.”

This is not idealism. It is game theory. Bilateral negotiation from weakness accepts subordination. Collective action builds leverage. The question is not whether coordination is desirable, but whether it is possible.

And that depends on whether enough actors are willing to remove the sign from the window.

After the Rupture

There is a temptation, in moments like this, to grieve the old order. To indulge nostalgia. Carney refuses that impulse outright: “Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

That may be the most subversive line in the speech.

It refuses the comfort of pretending repair is possible. It insists on confronting what actually is, rather than what we wish were true. And it redirects energy from mourning to building.

Because here is what Carney understands: the rupture is not the disaster. The rupture is the revelation. It exposes what was already broken. What was already subordination masquerading as partnership, extraction masquerading as integration, performance masquerading as sovereignty.

The old order is not coming back. But that does not mean the future belongs only to fortresses and hegemons. Middle powers—countries with the most to lose from fragmentation and the most to gain from cooperation—still have a choice.

Not between order and chaos. Between honest coordination and continued performance. Between building capacity and signaling compliance. Between metabolic flexibility and thermodynamic collapse.

Taking the Sign Down

What does it mean, practically, for states to “live the truth”?

It means diversifying supply chains not just for efficiency, but for integrity. Building domestic capacity in strategic sectors. Applying sanctions consistently regardless of which great power objects. Speaking honestly about what treaties still function and which have become dead letters. Investing in institutions that actually arbitrate rather than legitimize foregone conclusions.

It means accepting friction as proof of agency rather than seeking frictionless subordination. Systems that cannot tolerate disagreement cannot adapt. They become brittle. They fracture under stress.

It means understanding that legitimacy itself becomes a form of power—if, and only if, it is wielded collectively. A single middle power applying consistent standards is vulnerable. Twenty middle powers coordinating on shared principles are a bloc.

This is not about replacing one hegemon with another. It is about building structures resilient enough to withstand pressure. Flexible enough to adapt. Honest enough to maintain legitimacy even when the partnership is costly.

Carney closed his speech with Havel again: “We shouldn’t allow the rise of hard power to blind us to the fact that the power of legitimacy, integrity and rules will remain strong, if we choose to wield them together.”

If we choose.

That is the hinge. Not whether coordination is possible in theory, but whether enough actors are willing to bear the cost of honesty in practice.

The Lineage

Le Guin understood that imagination is a political force because it reveals contingency. Systems that claim inevitability depend on people believing no alternative exists. The work of writers is to show that what is could have been otherwise and, therefore, can be changed.

Havel understood that truth is dangerous because it disrupts performance. The greengrocer who removes the sign does not overthrow the system alone. But he makes the performance visible as performance. And visibility is the beginning of change.

Carney understands that in a fractured world, legitimacy itself becomes a form of power. Not inherited legitimacy based on rituals everyone knows are false. Earned legitimacy based on consistency, honesty, and capacity to deliver what is promised.

The divine right of kings fell not because it was argued away, but because people stopped behaving as if it were inevitable. Feudalism, slavery, apartheid—these systems persisted for generations, feeling eternal and unchangeable, until they collapsed with astonishing speed.

Capitalism, geopolitics, and global orders are human systems. Their power feels insurmountable right up until it doesn’t.

The moment of rupture is also the moment of decision.

And the decision, as Le Guin, Havel, and now Carney all insist in their own languages, begins with telling the truth out loud.

The greengrocer takes the sign out of the window. Not because he knows what comes next. Not because he believes one act will change everything. But because continuing the performance has become more costly than honesty.

The system’s power was collective performance. Its fragility comes from the same source.

When enough shopkeepers remove their signs, the illusion doesn’t crack.

It shatters.

What This Means for Us

If you are reading this from inside a middle power—Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Nordic states—Carney’s framework is not abstract philosophy. It is an immediate strategic choice.

Your governments are deciding right now whether to continue performing sovereignty while accepting subordination, or to build the capacity for independent judgment. Whether to compete for favor or combine for leverage. Whether to keep the sign in the window or take it down.

Those decisions will determine whether your state has agency in what comes next, or becomes the terrain on which great powers contest.

But this framework scales. Because the thermodynamics are the same at every level.

If you work inside institutions that perform values they no longer practice: corporations that ritualize sustainability while extracting, universities that ritualize inquiry while enforcing orthodoxy, media outlets that ritualize objectivity while manufacturing consent, you face the same choice.

Continue the performance. Or remove the sign.

If you participate in movements that demand purity while accepting subordination to funders, that ritualize democracy while centralizing control, that speak truth to power while performing for power, the same thermodynamics apply.

The cost of performance compounds. Systems that cannot process honest feedback lose the capacity to adapt. Eventually, they fracture.

The alternative is metabolic: build structures that do what they claim to do. Accept friction as proof of integrity. Invest in capacity before you need it. Coordinate with others who share sufficient values to act, even when convenience suggests compliance.

This is not martyrdom. It is risk management.

Because the performance costs more than honesty would. And the rupture is already here.

The only question is whether you recognize it in time to build alternatives.

The Sign Comes Down

Havel’s greengrocer removed his sign in 1978. The Berlin Wall fell in 1989. For eleven years, he lived with the consequences of truth-telling: surveillance, harassment, imprisonment.

But he also lived to see the system collapse.

Not because his individual act was sufficient. Because it was reproducible. Because other shopkeepers, seeing that survival was possible, made the same choice. Because performance became visible, and visibility made coordination possible.

Carney’s speech at Davos on January 20, 2026, will be remembered, not because it changed everything overnight, but because it named what everyone already knew. Because it refused the comfort of continued performance. Because it insisted that legitimacy requires honesty, even when honesty is costly.

Le Guin died in 2018. She did not live to see capitalism fall. But she lived knowing that inevitability is a lie systems tell to survive. That imagination is dangerous because it reveals contingency. That the work of writers is to show what could be otherwise.

Havel died in 2011. He lived to see the system he described collapse, and to serve as the first president of the Czech Republic. He understood that truth does not guarantee victory. But performance guarantees collapse.

The divine right of kings seemed eternal. Until it didn’t.

Capitalism’s power seems inescapable. Until it doesn’t.

The rules-based order seemed permanent. Until the rupture.

The greengrocer’s sign comes out of the window. Not because he knows what replaces it. But because the performance has become unsustainable.

And the system’s fragility comes from the same source as its power: everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true.

When enough people stop performing, the illusion doesn’t crack gradually.

It shatters all at once.

That is not hope. That is thermodynamics.

And the only question left is: which side of the rupture will you be on when the performance ends‽

