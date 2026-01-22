This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

User's avatar
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
10h

I read this and felt the click of recognition rather than any rush of relief.

So I start with a question I don’t ask lightly. What actually changes when the sign comes down?

The answer isn’t safety. It’s visibility.

Rachel’s right about the mechanics. Systems persist because people keep performing legitimacy long after belief has drained out of them. Havel named that precisely. Carney named it at scale. The refusal to perform matters because it exposes what has already failed.

But here’s the harder question. Who absorbs the cost while that exposure is still uneven?

Because the sign doesn’t come down everywhere at once. It comes down first in rooms with insulation. Davos isn’t a street corner. Middle powers don’t experience retaliation the way migrants do, or small municipalities do, or civil servants without cover do. That doesn’t invalidate the moment. It places it where it belongs.

So what does “living the truth” actually require, beyond clarity?

It requires sequencing. Capacity before proclamation. Coordination before courage turns into spectacle. Refusal without scaffolding isn’t integrity. It’s risk shifted downward.

That’s where my own experience presses in. Power doesn’t collapse because it’s named. It collapses when enough actors stop cooperating and have somewhere else to stand. Otherwise the system doesn’t fracture. It tightens. We’ve seen that pattern too.

Another question follows. Is the rupture real?

Yes, I think it is. Not because one speech changed the world, but because too many actors are now quietly planning for a future that no longer assumes restraint. That planning itself is the signal. The performance is breaking because it’s become expensive to maintain, not because it suddenly feels shameful.

But here’s the discipline that matters next. Refusing the lie doesn’t absolve us from protecting the exposed. It increases that obligation. When legitimacy drains out of a system, enforcement doesn’t soften. It sharpens. Someone always tries to compensate.

So the work ahead isn’t celebration. It’s construction.

Middle powers coordinating instead of competing for favor. Institutions building parallel capacity instead of nostalgic language. Officials choosing consistency over convenience, even when it costs them standing in the short term.

And at the human level, this matters too. The sign doesn’t just hang in state windows. It hangs in agencies, universities, corporations, newsrooms. Taking it down is rarely dramatic. It’s procedural. It’s boring. It’s lonely. It looks like refusing shortcuts and absorbing consequences without applause.

That’s why I don’t read this moment as liberation. I read it as accountability coming due.

The old order isn’t coming back. That much feels settled. But what replaces it won’t be decided by speeches alone. It’ll be decided by whether enough people can tolerate friction long enough to build something that actually works.

The sign is coming down. That part is real.

The question now is whether we’re prepared to stand in the draft without pretending it’s already warm. Great write up, Rachel!

Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
4h

A marvelous, & marvelously thought, piece. I spent many years traveling to Canada & back on business & many conversations with peers often SUGGESTED these themes, but it took Carney to distill the ideas to crystal purity. Now we need to see where these ideas take us, all of us, from here.

