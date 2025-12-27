Palantalk, E18: Generative AI in the Military

Thank you Cat, Beth Cruz, Cris, Courtney 🇨🇦, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, and Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

GenAI.mil: Speed Is Not Wisdom, and Confidence Is Not Truth

This conversation tackled the U.S. military’s rapid rollout of GenAI.mil and why the framing around it is dangerously dishonest.

The official pitch is familiar: speed, scale, clarity. AI will reduce fatigue, fuse massive data streams, and give commanders “better situational awareness.” The reality discussed here is far darker.

Generative AI does not deliver epistemic authority. It provides emotional authority. It feels confident, coherent, and reassuring even when it is wrong. That distinction matters in civilian life. In military decision-making, it is lethal.

The panel walked through concrete risks, not hypotheticals. AI systems synthesize “clean” briefs from chaotic inputs, producing what appears to be intelligence but is often just a plausible narrative with citations stapled on. Link salad becomes policy substrate. Errors become invisible because they arrive wrapped in confidence.

Worse, these systems do not behave consistently. Identical prompts can yield different conclusions, different risk prioritizations, even different legal framings. That means AI-mediated orders may not be uniform, raising serious questions about accountability, especially under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Your oath still applies. The system does not care.

The most chilling point was simple: once these tools are on the desktop, consent is irrelevant. Analysts may not “use” the system, but the system will use their work. Human judgment is quietly displaced upstream, long before anyone touches a trigger.

This is not about AI panic. It is about institutional laziness, responsibility laundering, and the removal of dissent at machine speed. People will die not because AI is evil, but because confidence was mistaken for truth and velocity replaced verification.

Guardrails are not optional. Taking the keys away is not anti-technology. It is the bare minimum for not driving civilization into a wall at five hundred miles an hour.

