Palantalk | E30 - The War For Tech Profits

What We Talked About: PalinTalk, March 9, 2026

I joined Nick Pero on PalinTalk this week as a last-minute guest while Shane celebrated his birthday. What was supposed to be a focused conversation about military AI turned into 90 minutes covering three threads that kept braiding closer together.

The decisions machines must never make.

Joseph Weizenbaum identified three domains in 1976 that require morality before they can function: healthcare, warfare, and law. Morality requires consequence. Machines have no consequence. Therefore machines cannot have morality. That was his entire position, and it has aged disturbingly well.

The Department of Defense has rolled out Gemini, backstopped by Google search, which is a tool tuned for emotional resonance paired with a tool tuned for commerce. Then they added Grok. None of these systems provide confidence levels on their outputs. None of them timestamp the age of their underlying data. None of them will be held accountable when something goes wrong. The company will not be held accountable. The general will not be held accountable. The person sitting at the terminal who hit print will be.

I discussed Anthropic’s refusal to participate in military AI applications. It was unexpected and welcome. It is also not enough, and we are not handing out cookies.

We talked about what responsible military AI implementation would actually require: confidence scoring on every output, data aging on every dataset, restrictions on AI-generated recommendations in targeting decisions, and a training program that acknowledges service members are soldiers first, not prompt engineers. We talked about voice cloning over VoIP systems and the real possibility of fabricated orders reaching troops. We talked about the school bombing, and I was transparent that my belief AI played a role through stale targeting data is informed speculation, not confirmed reporting.

Toxic masculinity as an operating system.

This is where the conversation got structural. The hyper-masculine performance required by this regime is not just aesthetic. Pete Hegseth is a cartoon of masculinity. The women in this administration have carved their faces to match a hyper-feminine aesthetic that functions as its complement. This is performance, and performance shapes policy.

“Move fast and break things” is the worst possible ethos for a high-risk environment. “Safety is girly” is not a joke. It is a design philosophy being built into AI systems by leadership that treats caution as weakness. Supremacy is being baked into the data, into the guardrails, into the decision architecture.

I connected this to my own experience raising six boys and watching the generational shift. My son painted his nails alongside his toddler because he did not want his kid to feel ashamed of wanting sparkles. That is a small, specific act of repair. It is also the opposite of everything being encoded into these systems right now. Patriarchy damages even the people it claims to protect. Any hierarchical system that creates an oppressive regime for one population will degrade the entire structure, including the people at the top.

Epistemic warfare and what to do about it.

I laid out the SECSV framework: saturation, enclosure, capture, selective violence. We are firmly in the selective violence phase on a societal timescale. The home is the primary battlespace. Once you have adjusted how meaning is set at the kitchen table, you have won territory that tanks cannot reclaim.

We spent real time on counter-strategy. AI systems assign epistemic authority based on where content is published, not just what it says. GitHub carries weight because the people who built these systems published there. Reddit accounts for a significant share of what AI models draw from in generating responses. LinkedIn is where accessible versions of complex arguments can reach new audiences. Publishing the same argument at different reading levels across multiple platforms builds epistemic authority in the systems that are increasingly shaping how people encounter information.

I walked through my personal workflow: generating an epistemic war report through a 47-page prompt stack in ChatGPT, fact-checking the output through Claude, converting it to a Word document, clicking every single link, and reading every line before I write a word of analysis. Data aggregation is what AI is good at. The verification is still a human job.

I also talked about my “Epistemics for Americans” series, which exists because my son told me nobody knows what the word epistemic means. He was right. Epistemics is how meaning gets established. How truth gets set. If you do not understand that process, you cannot defend it. The series is not ivory tower philosophy. It is American-contextualized epistemics: this is what it means, and this is why it matters to your life.

We closed on repair.

The United States has never once, in its entire history, committed to repairing the damage produced by its own systems of oppression. Post-slavery, there was no repair. Post-Jim Crow, there was no repair. The pattern is always forgive and forget, and the result is always the same structures reassembling under new branding.

I want accountability. But accountability without repair just creates a new cycle. Truth and reconciliation without teeth becomes a ceremony. What I am arguing for is truth and repair. Active, structural, funded, sustained repair of the systems that produced the harm. This will take decades. I may not live to see it completed. That does not make it optional.

If every person reading this reaches out to one apathetic non-voter they know personally and invites them into the conversation, the 2026 midterms become a real opportunity. Thirty-seven percent of eligible voters did not vote in 2024. We do not need to convert the opposition. We need about ten percent of the people who stayed home. That is a reachable number if we stop flooding the zone with what we are against and start building what we are for.

I usually approach these with some level of research, a set of bullet points to keep me on track, narrative-wise, all in the hope that my mouth and flippancy don’t get the best of me. All of that to say, that trust is built by fixing what you got wrong before someone else has to do it for you, Please see my corrections and clarifications below.

Corrections and Clarifications: PalinTalk Appearance, March 9, 2026

It was a good conversation. It was also live, and live means loose. Here are the things I got wrong or said imprecisely that I want to correct before they circulate unchecked.

1. NHS AI and delayed diagnosis for women. I cited “about 60% of women experiencing delayed diagnosis” from NHS AI implementations. The underlying problem is real and well-documented. AI diagnostic tools trained on male-dominant datasets consistently underperform for women, particularly in cardiology, oncology, and autoimmune conditions. Multiple studies confirm this pattern. But the specific 60% figure was from memory, you can read the full story here:

2. Reddit and AI training data. I said “22 or 25 percent of all learning that AI does comes from Reddit.” That was sloppy. A 2025 Semrush study found that roughly 40% of AI-generated citations reference Reddit content. That measures what AI cites in responses, not what percentage of training data comes from Reddit. We do not actually know the training data composition of most major models. Reddit has signed substantial licensing deals with both Google and OpenAI for data access, and it is clearly a significant source. But “all learning that AI does” overstated my case. Different models use different corpora, and the exact proportions are proprietary.

3. AI involvement in the school bombing. I said “my entire being tells me that AI was involved.” I flagged this as speculation during the conversation, and I want to be explicit here: that was informed speculation based on known patterns of AI integration into military targeting systems, not a factual claim. I do not have evidence that AI was involved in that specific strike. The concern about stale data in AI-assisted targeting is legitimate and documented. The specific application to this incident is my assessment, not reporting.

4. Karpathy and OpenAI’s “originating algorithm.” I described Andrej Karpathy’s published code as “essentially their originating algorithm.” That is not accurate. Karpathy published educational implementations, including microGPT which is an excellent learning tool for understanding how transformer-based models work. It is not OpenAI’s proprietary production model. The distinction matters if we want to be taken seriously by the technical community, and we do.

5. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell publication date. I said Neal Stephenson probably wrote it “2016, 2017.” The book was published in June 2019, which likely puts the writing in 2017-2018. I reference this book frequently enough that I should get the date right.

6. “Ameristan” geography. I described Ameristan in the novel as “basically east of the Mississippi.” In the book, it is more centrally located, centered on Iowa and surrounding Midwest states. The point I was making about epistemic balkanization still stands, but the geography was wrong.

7. U.S. intelligence sharing with Russia and Iran. I said “we’re probably providing the intelligence to Russia so that Iran can kill our troops.” That is a serious claim and I delivered it too casually. Russia has been documented providing intelligence support to Iran. The reverse flow through U.S. channels is speculative and I did not source it. If I make that argument in writing, it will come with evidence. In conversation, it came with heat.

8. Robert Pera, Ubiquiti, and Russian drone infrastructure. Nick raised this and I responded without pushing back or confirming. I should have been more careful. I have not independently verified the specifics of Ubiquiti’s connection to Russian fiber drone systems. I am currently researching a deep dive into niche defense contractors that have been springing up at a rapid pace, more information to come.

9. “AI is only correct half the time.” This was rhetorical shorthand for the unreliability problem. AI accuracy varies enormously by task, model, domain, and implementation. In some narrow applications, accuracy exceeds human performance. In others, particularly open-ended reasoning and factual recall, error rates are genuinely concerning. “Half the time” was me being colorful in conversation, not precise. I know better, and my audience deserves precision.

I believe in correcting publicly what I said publicly. Trust is not built by being right every time. It is built by fixing what you got wrong before someone else has to do it for you.

Thanks so much for listening and reading!!

