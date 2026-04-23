April Focus: What Comes Next — Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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The Ledger Nobody Reads

What non-thriving actually costs, and the accounting conventions that hide it

The Receipt

In 2014, Americans for Tax Fairness published an analysis drawing on data from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office and state Medicaid enrollment records. Its finding was specific: Walmart’s workers and their families cost American taxpayers an estimated $6.2 billion annually in public assistance. SNAP, Medicaid, subsidized housing. The wages Walmart paid were set below the threshold at which a full-time worker could meet basic needs without supplemental support. The gap between what Walmart paid and what survival required was filled by federal and state programs.

This is not an argument that Walmart is uniquely villainous, although that is not a hard argument either. The real meat of this is a description of a cost-routing mechanism.

The extraction happened. The product was sold. The profit was recorded. Three-card Monte-style, and the remaining cost, the portion of what it takes to keep a human being alive and functional that the wage did not cover, was absorbed by a different set of accounts. Those accounts that belong to the public.

The interesting question is not why Walmart did this, we know WHY. The more interesting question is why the accounting system made it possible to do this without the cost appearing anywhere on Walmart’s books.

Externality Is Too Clean a Word

Economists would call this an externality. The term is precise and it is also, in its precision, a magic cloak of invisibility. It suggests something accidental or a byproduct. A Jedi-style, hand-wavy this is not the grift you’re looking for.

What it actually describes is a gap between the entity that generates a cost and the entity that absorbs it. The cost is real and it has to land somewhere. What the term does not convey is that the gap between generator and bearer is not a natural phenomenon. It is a product of accounting conventions, disclosure requirements, and regulatory choices. Someone designed it to work like this. Or more precisely, a set of explicitly engineered choices accumulated over time that produced this structure and then stopped being questioned because the structure served people with the standing to set the terms of what gets questioned. This is the Long Game in action.

The gap is where policy either intervenes or fails. When a building burns and the fire spreads to neighboring properties, the owner of the original structure has produced harm they do not pay for. The neighbors pay. The insurers pay. The municipality pays for the fire department. If there is no mechanism that routes any of that cost back to the owner, the owner has no financial reason to invest in fire prevention. This is not a mystery or a moral failure on the owner’s part. It is a rational response to a pricing signal that says: the cost of your decision will be paid by someone else. Probably, a moral failing, but that is a different essay.

The rationalized wage version of this works the same way. If the cost of paying wages below the threshold of self-sufficiency is absorbed by SNAP, Medicaid, and emergency rooms, and if none of that cost appears on the firm’s books as a consequence of the wage decision, then the firm is receiving an accurate price signal. The price signal says: this is cheap. And firms respond to price signals. SIDE NOTE: Last year Marvel laid off a bunch of Americans to move some production to the UK because the cost of healthcare in the US was so high. Georgia’s massive 30% tax credits created massive growth, then they shot themselves in the foot with unpalatable policy changes.

When Buildings Changed

In the middle of the nineteenth century, American cities burned with some regularity. Urban density combined with wood construction and no standardized approach to fire prevention meant that fires that started in one structure routinely consumed entire blocks. The cost landed on insurers, on neighboring property owners, and on the people who lived in the buildings.

What changed was not a sudden increase in building owners’ concern for their neighbors. What changed was the pricing instrument.

As actuarial science developed in the insurance industry, underwriters began distinguishing between buildings based on construction materials, access to water, and proximity to fire stations. Premium rates reflected those distinctions. The owner of a building with fire-resistant materials and sprinkler systems paid less. The owner of a building that was a fire risk paid more. The cost of the fire risk began appearing on the books of the entity that produced it, as an insurance premium, before any fire occurred.

Building practices changed. Not because building owners became more civic-minded. Because the price of indifference became visible in advance.

This is a case of successful externality internalization via a market mechanism. No legislation was required at the final step. What was required was an actuarial instrument that could connect a practice to a risk to a price. Once that instrument existed, the market used it.

The question I am asking in this series is whether a similar instrument can be built for human harm. Whether the cost of wages set below self-sufficiency, of scheduling practices that produce chronic economic insecurity, of workplace conditions correlated with measurable health deterioration, can be priced back to the entity that produced them. The actuarial work required to do this is harder than it was for fire. The causal chains are longer. But the logic is the same.

What Taylor Counted

Frederick Winslow Taylor published The Principles of Scientific Management in 1911. The book is usually described as the founding document of modern industrial efficiency. What it actually is, is a specification for what gets measured and what does not. His work has featured in a number of my pieces, and here.

Taylor’s system was built around the observation that workers were not performing at maximum output. His solution was to study each job, break it into component motions, time each motion, and set productivity standards accordingly. The unit of analysis was the task. The unit of value was output per labor-hour. Labor cost was the variable to be minimized.

What Taylor’s system did not measure: the cost of turnover produced by dehumanizing work conditions. The cost of chronic fatigue on error rates. The cost to public health systems of occupational injury and illness. The cost to families of wages insufficient for stability. These costs were real. They appeared in hospital records and orphanages and early death rates. They did not appear in the factory’s accounts.

Taylor did not design this omission cynically. He measured what his instruments could reach. But the accounting template that Taylorism established, labor as cost to be minimized, output as the only relevant output, has proven remarkably durable. A century later, the dominant corporate accounting system still treats workers as an expense line. The cost of producing a worker capable of showing up and functioning, which includes wages sufficient for housing and food and healthcare, appears nowhere on the balance sheet of the firm that benefits from that worker’s functioning.

The firm captures the output. The cost of producing the input is paid elsewhere.

The Diffuse Ledger

Zeynep Ton spent years studying retail operations. Her research, collected in The Good Jobs Strategy and in a series of MIT Sloan working papers, compared firms that paid significantly above sector average, offered stable scheduling, and invested in worker training against firms that minimized labor cost through low wages and variable scheduling.

The finding was not what the standard model predicts. Costco and Trader Joe’s, which paid well above competitors and offered more predictable hours, had turnover rates that were a fraction of their sector. Costco’s annual turnover rate has consistently run around 17 percent. Walmart’s has run closer to 44 percent. That gap is not a human resources statistic. It is a cost.

The Center for American Progress, drawing on multiple studies of turnover cost methodology, estimated in 2012 that replacing a single worker varies wildly, but can be as high as 213 percent of that worker’s annual salary, depending on the role’s skill requirements. At the lowest end of their identified range, for a retail worker earning $25,000 per year, each departure and replacement costs the firm $5,000. At scale, with hundreds of thousands of employees turning over annually, this is not a small number.

The number is real. It is not, however, being attributed. It appears in diffuse form across HR budgets, training expenditures, productivity dips during onboarding, and customer experience metrics that are not connected back to the wage decision that produced the turnover. The accounting system does not draw a line between the scheduling practice and the cost it generates. So the cost is absorbed without being recognized as a consequence of a specific decision.

This is the mechanism that allows a manager to report that labor costs are under control while the actual cost of the labor strategy is paid in fragments across departments, across public systems, and across families. The ledger is not missing the costs. It is organized to prevent them from appearing together, attributed, as a total.

The Infrastructure Already Built

In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission finalized a rule under Section 953(b) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. It required public companies to disclose the ratio of their CEO’s total compensation to the median annual total compensation of all employees. The rule took effect for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2017.

The rule was contested. It was delayed. Industry groups argued it would be too burdensome to calculate. When the data finally appeared, it confirmed what researchers had been estimating: median pay ratios at large retail firms were in the hundreds to one.

The ratio is now public information for every public company. The informational infrastructure is built. The question is what gets built on top of it.

In 2018, the International Organization for Standardization published ISO 30414, the first international standard for human capital reporting. It covers metrics including cost of hire, turnover rate, training investment, and employee wellbeing indicators. A small number of large firms have adopted voluntary reporting under this framework. The SEC’s 2020 update to Regulation S-K expanded human capital disclosure requirements, though in language general enough that the resulting disclosures have been largely uninformative.

The gap is attribution. Turnover rates are disclosed in some form. The wage and scheduling decisions that drove the turnover are not required to be connected to it. A firm can report a 44 percent annual turnover rate and a $15 hourly wage in the same document without those two numbers being tied together, causally.

The specific disclosure requirement that would close this gap is achievable within the existing regulatory framework. It would look like this: firms above a certain revenue threshold would be required to report turnover costs as an identified expense category, and to disclose the compensation and scheduling practices applicable to the employee population experiencing the highest turnover. This is not new data. The data exists. It is a question of requiring it to appear together, connected, where analysts and investors can see it.

Visible costs get managed. The opacity is doing all the heavy lifting in the current system.

A Choice About Counting

The ledger that omits the cost of extraction is not a neutral document. It is the product of specific organizational design choices about what gets counted, who does the counting, and who bears the consequence when certain costs are left out.

Some of those choices were made deliberately, by people who benefited from the omission. Many of them were made by default, because the accounting conventions in place at a given moment get inherited and treated as natural until someone with enough standing to question them does. Taylor did not set out to design a system that transferred the cost of low wages to public health systems. He set out to measure what he could measure. The costs he could not measure became the costs society absorbed.

The point of surfacing this is not to establish blame. The point is that the hidden ledger is not a mystery. It is a design, and designs can be changed. The actuarial logic that changed buildings in the nineteenth century is available for wages and scheduling in the twenty-first. The disclosure infrastructure that already requires pay ratio reporting can be extended to require cost attribution. The connection between a firm’s labor practices and the public costs they generate can be made legible to the investors, regulators, and insurers who have the most direct ability to change the price signal.

Once the cost is attributed, the math changes. Not because the people making the decisions become better people. Because the accounting becomes accurate.

That is where this series is going. Part Two examines the historical cases where externalization was successfully reversed, and what each of them required. Part Three inventories the specific instruments available now. Part Four makes the argument inside the logic of the people who control the instruments.

The full ledger exists. It is currently distributed across emergency rooms and SNAP offices and HR departments and family budgets. The work is not to create new information. The work is to require it to appear in the same column, attributed to the decision that produced it.

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