April Focus: What Comes Next — Building the Mandate for Progress March was about what is being dismantled. April is about what we build instead. The 2026 midterms are coming into view. The question is not whether we show up. It is whether we have anything durable to show up with. Elections without infrastructure are just moments. This month we are building the longer game.

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When the Price Changed

Historical cases where externalization was successfully reversed, and what they required

The Fire, the Acquittal, and the Bill

On the afternoon of March 25, 1911, a fire broke out on the upper floors of the Asch Building in lower Manhattan. The building housed the Triangle Waist Company. The workers inside were young women, mostly immigrants, earning piece rates to sew shirtwaists. When they tried to leave, they found that the stairwell doors had been locked from the outside. The owners, Isaac Harris and Max Blanck, had locked them to prevent workers from slipping out for unscheduled breaks or leaving with stolen fabric.

One hundred and forty-six people died. Some burned. Some jumped.

Harris and Blanck were indicted for manslaughter. In December of that year, a jury acquitted them. The prosecution could not establish, to the required legal standard, that the owners had known the doors were locked at the moment the fire began. The owners had previously settled civil suits from the families of the dead for approximately $75 per victim. They collected on their fire insurance. Their business reopened.

The cost of what happened on March 25 landed on 146 families and on the city that had to manage the aftermath. Nothing in the existing legal or regulatory structure required it to land anywhere else.

What followed is the part of this story that matters for this series. Not the fire. Not the acquittal. What followed.

The New York State Factory Investigating Commission was established within weeks. Over the next four years, the Commission conducted thousands of workplace inspections, took testimony from workers and employers, and produced the legislative foundation for what would become modern American labor regulation. Fifty-six bills passed the New York legislature between 1911 and 1914. They established fire safety standards, limits on working hours, requirements for adequate exits, and early structures for what would become workers’ compensation. The reforms moved faster and further in New York than anywhere else in the country, and then, because New York was a major political laboratory at the time, they spread.

The owners did not magically become better people. The liability structure changed.

What Frances Perkins Actually Did

Frances Perkins was present at the Triangle fire. She was nearby when it started and watched from the street. She later described standing there as the moment she understood that policy was not an abstraction. She worked closely with the Factory Investigating Commission and went on to serve as FDR’s Secretary of Labor, the first woman to hold a Cabinet position, and the architect of much of the New Deal’s labor framework.

Her specific contribution, the one that is most relevant here, was not the argument that workers deserved protection. That argument had been made before. Unions had made it. Reformers had made it. The Triangle fire made it with more force than any argument could. The argument was not the bottleneck.

What Perkins understood was that moral clarity without administrative mechanism produces testimony, not change. She was meticulous about enforcement design. When she worked on factory inspection systems, she focused on questions like: who has standing to file a complaint, what constitutes a violation, what are the consequences for noncompliance, and who is responsible for verifying that corrections have been made. These are not glamorous questions. These are the most boring questions, but the devil extracts in the details. These are the questions that determine whether a standard exists on paper or in practice.

The difference between a regulation that changes behavior and one that provides cover for the appearance of compliance is almost entirely in the answer to those boring questions. Perkins understood this because she had watched the Triangle owners operate within a legal structure that nominally regulated factory conditions and produce the fire anyway. The structure had no teeth. Her work was to put teeth into structures.

The lesson is not unique to labor law. Every successful externality internalization in American history has required someone to perform this function: to translate the visible harm into an enforceable attribution mechanism. The moral argument creates the political conditions. The mechanism design determines whether anything actually changes.

Experience Rating and the Oldest Working Instrument

Before state workers’ compensation systems were established, an injured worker had one formal option: sue the employer in court and prove negligence. The barriers were significant. Workers could rarely afford litigation. Employers had lawyers. The common law doctrines of contributory negligence and assumption of risk meant that workers who had accepted employment in hazardous conditions, which was most workers, had a difficult case to make. Most injured workers recovered nothing.

Employers, accordingly, had limited financial incentive to invest in workplace safety. The cost of an injured worker landed on the worker. If the injury was fatal, it landed on the worker’s family. The employer’s books were not significantly affected.

Between 1910 and 1920, most states enacted workers’ compensation systems. The design was a deliberate trade: workers gave up the right to sue for negligence in exchange for guaranteed, no-fault compensation for workplace injuries. Employers gave up the negligence defense in exchange for capped, predictable liability. The political deal held because both sides received something, not necessarily equity, but less ruinous on both sides.

The mechanism that changed behavior was experience rating. Workers’ compensation premiums are not flat. They are calculated partly based on a firm’s actual injury record relative to the industry average. A firm with more injuries than its sector pays more. A firm with a strong safety record pays less. The premium difference is large enough to be meaningful in operational budgets.

This is the oldest functional example of harm internalization in American labor markets. It is absolutely imperfect. Workers’ compensation systems have been systematically eroded over the past four decades through benefit cuts, narrowed eligibility, and the growth of employment categories that fall outside the system. But the mechanism itself is sound. Where experience rating operates, it changes safety investment. The cost of the injury appears in advance, as a premium, on the books of the entity whose practices produce the risk.

Price Fishback and Shawn Everett Kantor’s detailed economic history of workers’ compensation’s origins documents the behavioral change. Fatal accident rates in covered industries fell after workers’ comp adoption, controlling for other factors. The mechanism worked not because employers became more concerned about workers, but because the cost of injuries moved.

The Air Act and What the Resistance Got Wrong

The Clean Air Act passed the House of Representatives in 1970 by a vote of 374 to 1. It passed the Senate without a single dissenting vote. Richard Nixon signed it. This is worth noting because the political story of environmental regulation that has been constructed since doesn’t actually resemble the history.

The 1970 Act established emissions standards. It did not price pollution; it regulated it through standards and enforcement. It worked in some domains and was contested in others. The more interesting economic innovation came with the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments, which addressed acid rain through a different mechanism: a cap-and-trade system for sulfur dioxide emissions.

The logic of cap-and-trade is direct. The government sets a total allowable quantity of emissions. Firms receive or purchase permits up to that total. Firms that reduce emissions below their permit level can sell the surplus. Firms that exceed their permit level must buy more. The total is reduced over time. The cost of emitting, which had previously been absorbed by the atmosphere and by people who lived downwind, now appeared on the books of the firms that produced the emissions.

The EPA’s retrospective analyses of the Clean Air Act’s costs and benefits found that the benefits, measured in avoided mortality, reduced hospitalizations, and economic productivity gains from healthier workers, exceeded the costs of compliance by a substantial margin. The precise ratio depends on the methodology and the time period examined, but across multiple studies the benefits were substantially larger than the costs.

The resistance argument, that environmental regulation would kill jobs and burden industry beyond its capacity to adapt, did not match what actually happened. Industries that had argued compliance was impossible found ways to comply. New industries developed to supply the compliance market. The main effect of the cost argument was to delay implementation, which meant that harm that could have been avoided continued for longer than necessary while the argument was being litigated.

This pattern occurs throughout every case this essay examines. The resistance argument is always made in terms of cost to the regulated entity. It is never made in terms of the cost that is currently being paid by someone else. The asymmetry in how costs are framed, visible compliance costs versus invisible externalized costs, is not an accident of rhetoric. It is a structural feature of how the accounting currently serves capital over humanity.

OSHA and the Partial Instrument

The Occupational Safety and Health Act, also passed in 1970, created the first federal system for setting and enforcing workplace safety standards across industries. Its history is an illustration of both what attribution mechanisms can accomplish and what happens when enforcement is consistently underfunded.

Where OSHA enforcement has been adequately resourced and consistently applied, it has changed industry practice. The construction industry offers the clearest evidence. Construction has some of the highest fatality rates of any American industry, and it is also the sector with the longest experience under OSHA’s most actively enforced regulations. Research on OSHA inspection effects in construction consistently finds that inspections reduce injury rates and that the reduction persists, not just at inspected sites, but across firms that learn from documented violations at comparable operations.

The mechanism is the same as workers’ comp: the cost of the unsafe practice appears on the firm’s books, as a penalty and as an increased insurance premium, rather than landing entirely on the injured workers, their families, and the community. The attribution changes what gets managed.

The partial nature of the instrument is also instructive. OSHA currently employs approximately 1,800 inspectors for roughly 10 million workplaces. At that ratio, the average American workplace can expect a federal inspection approximately once every hundred years. Penalties for violations have been historically low relative to the cost of compliance. The result is a system that works well enough when it is applied to have demonstrated effect, but that is applied too infrequently and at too low a cost to produce consistent behavioral change across the full economy.

This is what an underfunded attribution mechanism looks like. The logic is correct. The instrument has proven it can produce the intended effect. What is missing is the scale of application required to move the price signal for the whole market rather than for individual firms that happen to be inspected.

The Case That Failed: Distance as a Design Feature

The financial instruments developed in the early 2000s to distribute mortgage risk across global capital markets were, in their own terms, technically sophisticated. Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations allowed the risk associated with individual home loans to be sliced, repackaged, and sold to investors around the world. The people who originated the loans bore no long-term exposure to whether those loans were repaid.

This was not incidental to the design. The originate-to-distribute model, as it was called in the industry, was premised on separating the cost of a bad loan from the entity that made the loan. Banks and mortgage companies could collect origination fees, sell the loans immediately, and move on. The credit risk traveled elsewhere: to pension funds, to municipal investment accounts, to European banks that had purchased what ratings agencies had certified as safe instruments.

When the underlying loans began defaulting at rates that exceeded the models’ assumptions, the cost did not return to the originators. It landed on the pension funds of public employees in American cities, on the balance sheets of institutions that had never written a single American mortgage, and on the homeowners who lost their houses. The originators of the worst loans collected their fees and in many cases continued operating.

Adam Tooze’s account of the crisis establishes how thoroughly the mechanism of separation had been built into the system. The financial reform that followed, Dodd-Frank (PDF), attempted to reattach risk to origination through the Qualified Mortgage rule and risk retention requirements. The intent was to ensure that originators kept some portion of the loans they made, restoring at least partial exposure to the outcome. The implementation was contested, weakened in several subsequent rule-makings, and still remains incomplete.

This case belongs in this series not as a failure of a different kind from the successes, but as the same mechanism with a deliberate escape route. Workers’ comp works because there is no legal structure that allows an employer to route the cost of a workplace injury to a third party before the injury occurs. The mortgage system failed because it was designed, with legal and regulatory approval, to do exactly that. When the attribution mechanism has escape routes built into it, as you might expect, the costs escape.

What the Pattern Requires

Across every one of these cases, the mechanism that changed behavior was not guilt. It was attribution. The question that solved each problem was not whether the people causing harm felt bad about it, they rarely do. It was where does this cost get booked.

The successful cases share a sequence. Each required sufficient visibility of the harm, a specific institutional actor willing to build the attribution mechanism, and a political moment in which the cost of inaction became higher than the cost of action. The Triangle Fire created unavoidable visibility. Perkins and the Factory Investigating Commission built the mechanism. The scale of the disaster, and the fact that it happened in the most politically consequential city in the country, created the political moment.

Workers’ compensation arrived through a similar sequence spread across multiple states over a decade. The Clean Air Act arrived during a period when air quality in American cities was visibly, measurably deteriorating and a broad political coalition had formed around it. OSHA arrived in the same legislative moment. In each case, harm that had previously been diffuse and absorbed without attribution became concentrated enough, visible enough, and politically costly enough to move.

The case that failed is equally instructive about the sequence. The mortgage crisis’s harm was diffuse by design. The people who bore the cost were not organized. The people who produced the harm were well-represented in the regulatory process that was supposed to constrain them. The internalization mechanism that followed was designed in negotiation with the entities it was meant to regulate, and the escape routes were negotiated in at the same time.

Reading the current moment against this template produces a mixed assessment. The harm from wage suppression and extractive labor practices is visible in public assistance enrollment data, in emergency room utilization, in epidemiological studies of occupational stress, and the potential spread of warehouse fires via grievance contagion. The institutional actors with standing to build attribution mechanisms exist, I mean not currently, with this regime, but when it inevitably ends: the SEC, state insurance commissioners, Congress, and the actuarial departments of major insurers. The political moment is harder to read. The scale of harm is large, but it is also diffuse, distributed across millions of individual situations rather than concentrated in a single event that demands response.

What the historical pattern suggests is that the diffuseness is the problem to solve, not the proof that the problem cannot be solved. Triangle was visible because 146 people died in one place on one afternoon. The cost of low wages is paid in installments, across millions of households, over years. Making that cost legible, concentrated, and attributable is the work that the instruments in Part Three are designed to do.

The mechanism has worked before. It has worked through the same logic every time. What the logic requires is not a better moral argument. It requires someone to design the instrument that ensures the cost lands where it was produced.

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