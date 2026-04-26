This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
14hEdited

As my younger embarks on a career with Workers Safety Insurance Board (accounting, with a desire to get into forensic accounting or auditing), the lessons of WS as a regulatory success is heartwarming & timely.

Too few appreciate the “boring”, quiet work that goes on behind the scenes for a compliance function to simply operate.

The reality is, entropic factors and greed lead to noncompliance, and robust systems are required to maintain the integrity of the processes 🙏

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
12h

“The resistance argument is always made in terms of cost to the regulated entity. It is never made in terms of the cost that is currently being paid by someone else. The asymmetry in how costs are framed, visible compliance costs versus invisible externalized costs, is not an accident of rhetoric. It is a structural feature of how the accounting currently serves capital over humanity.” Yeppers.

Bernays was a devil. As to logic and the moral argument, I agree that instrument design is the ultimate goal; I would also contend that the current moral messaging falls short because of corporate capture and deceit, and political cowardice. What we have now is a tepid ‘the game is rigged’ messaging, as opposed to ‘I welcome their hatred’.

With the pervasive propaganda machinery firmly under the control of the capitalists, see ‘Merchants of Doubt’, it’s going to take an economic crisis akin to the Great Depression before enough people have the wake up call to activism required to force the instrument design you reference. We’ll see.

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