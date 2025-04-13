This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

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Carol Shad's avatar
Carol Shad
Apr 13, 2025

Very interesting concepts! I’d never given this any thought before, but it makes perfect sense. I know when I’ve got a cash cushion I don’t stress as much, and I’m able to function so much better. Financial fear is crippling! I would definitely want my tax dollars spent on a program such as this, rather than see billionaires pay less and less every year.

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4 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Apr 13, 2025

This is spot on. UBI is a great way to bring about economic equality. I firmly believe that a wealth cap is necessary for a reformed America. What do you think?

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5 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
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