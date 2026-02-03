This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics


Transcript

Rachel @ This Woman Votes: Epistemic War

A recording from Rachel @ This Woman Votes and Stephanie G Wilson, PhD's live video
Rachel @ This Woman Votes, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Sick of this Shit Publications, and Banner & Backbone Media
Feb 03, 2026

Thank you Ms.Yuse, Lana, ArtB3ing, Michael, Christiane mccafferty, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Banner & Backbone Media, and Sick of this Shit Publications! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Quick summary:

Epistemic war does not begin with lies. It begins with overload.

It does not end with censorship. It ends with punishment.

If you can see saturation building, enclosure hardening, capture spreading, and selective punishment appearing, you are not paranoid. You are reading the structure.

History does not repeat itself. It reuses its machinery.

Read more about SECSV here:

Part 1: Welcome To The Battlespace — Named the war and showed you why your feeds feel hostile

Part 2: Saturation — Taught you to spot coordinated bursts and refuse the flood

Part 3: Enclosure — Showed you how dashboards replace reality and how to resist metric tyranny

Part 4: Capture — Explained vocabulary laundering and how to install proof gates

Part 5: Selective Violence — Equipped you to recognize targeting, protect people, and refuse governance by fear

Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part I)

Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part I)

Feb 2
Read full story
Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part II)

Epistemic Sovereignty: What Black Feminists Have Been Telling Us About Power (Part II)

4:14 AM
Read full story
Epistemic War Report: Renee Good & Domestic Terrorism

Epistemic War Report: Renee Good & Domestic Terrorism

Rachel @ This Woman Votes
·
Jan 19
Read full story
An American Guide to Epistemics

An American Guide to Epistemics

Rachel @ This Woman Votes
·
Jan 10
Read full story
An American Guide to Epistemics: Epistemic Authority

An American Guide to Epistemics: Epistemic Authority

Jan 28
Read full story
