Happy New Year!! In 2026 we are consuming infomation with intention. We are rejecting the anesthesia of the scroll, we are actively deconstruting our bullshit - all of it, and we are seeking AND providing accountability to each other! We’re going to love it and probably hate it, but we’re going to do it! We are going to build for THRIVING despite an American Regime driving toward destruction. I am inviting white people - especially white women and white men who call themselves “allies” - into a month-long Black feminist examination and writing exercise. In February, I will publish an essay every day, from myself and any interested collaborators that want to reflect on what they learned, who they “met” and what they take away from the experience. This isn’t a book club for spiritual merit badges, but a small step in dismantling white supremacy from the inside. Ground rules: Our teachers are Black feminists, Black organizers, and Black radical thinkers. Full stop. Extensive resources linked below (free and paid) Our job as white people is to read, listen, reflect, and change our behavior. Not to center our feelings, ask for cookies, or @ the authors for approval. We do not drag Black friends in to validate our “progress.” Take that need to be seen back to your journal and your therapist. We talk to our own people. This is white people talking to white people about the violence whiteness has done to the world - under the influence of Black feminists. We move from “anti” to “for.” For Black thriving. For abolition. For redistribution. For restorative justice. For communities where Black women, Black men, Black queer and trans folks, Black disabled folks are safe, resourced, and free. I am looking for: Co-hosts/co-writers, who are willing to publicly read along, sit with real discomfort, and model accountability.

People who can facilitate small circles in their own networks - families, workplaces, faith communities - using this reading ladder.

Designers, meme goblins, and video nerds who want to make clips, quote cards, and explainers amplifying Black thinkers.

Folks with money who are ready to buy these books from Black-owned bookstores, donate to prison abolition orgs, and fund Black-led mutual aid as part of this.

Almost all books linked below are from Mahogany Books, but they should also be avaiable at your local library, and if you need accessibility support, Bookshare is an excellent resource. If you want “nice,” go read another white woman explaining racism gently while your timeline nods. If you want to risk being changed - in how you think, vote, parent, spend, and organize - come read Black feminists with me in January, and write, collaborate, share, engage in February. Drop a comment or email if you are in, what level of the ladder you can commit to, and whether you want to help lead or just show up and do the work.

Core Idea:

Thirty days of reading Black feminists and Black radical thinkers, with white participants treating this as an introductory program in dismantling their own experiences of benefiting from white supremacy - this is not a spiritual spa day.

Emphasis on:

Intersectionality and Black feminist thought

White supremacy and white feminism

Racial capitalism and the money trail

Carceral capitalism, modern slavery, and abolition

Thriving futures: rest, love, mutual aid, and real community

Structure: Four-week ladder

Each week has:

1–2 core books

1 “if you read nothing else” option

1–2 short reading/listen/watch pieces for folks who are drowning in life

1 reflection focus: “What this week demands of you.”

Pick at least one core text and one short read per week. Overachievers can go full goblin and read the whole stack.

WEEK 1: Foundations - What Black Feminism Actually Is

Goal: Stop treating “intersectionality” like an Instagram caption and start treating it like a political operating system.

Core books

Black Feminist Thought – Patricia Hill Collins

Synthetic overview of Black feminist theory, drawing on Angela Davis, bell hooks, Audre Lorde, Alice Walker, and others. It maps how Black women generate knowledge from lived experience and structural analysis. Sister Outsider – Audre Lorde

Essays and speeches on race, gender, sexuality, motherhood, anger, and difference as a source of power. This is the backbone of “your feelings are not the most important thing happening in the room.” Women, Race & Class – Angela Y. Davis

Historical analysis of slavery, suffrage, labor, and feminism. Davis walks through how white feminism has repeatedly thrown Black women and working-class women under the bus. The Combahee River Collective Statement – The Combahee River Collective

Short, brutal, foundational. Black feminists were laying out intersectionality before the word existed, naming Black women’s specific political position and the need for collective liberation.

If you read nothing else this week

Sister Outsider + Combahee Statement

That pairing alone will burn off several layers of white feminist delusion.

Short Read/Watch/Listen

Reflection focus

Where have you treated racism and sexism as separate entities instead of fused systems?

Ways you have benefited when white feminists sidelined Black women, even if you “meant well.”

One concrete way you will stop asking Black women to carry both their oppression and your feelings about it.

WEEK 2: Whiteness, White Feminism, And The Work White People Owe

Goal: Move from “not racist” and “anti-racist” to “I know where my whiteness is doing damage, and I am accountable for it.”

Core books

If you read nothing else this week

Hood Feminism + Eloquent Rage

That combo alone is a full-body check on white feminism and white fragility.

Short Read/Watch/Listen

Audre Lorde, “The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism” Free PDF

bell hooks, “Eating the Other: Desire and Resistance” Free PDF

Nicole Madonna: Defying the Gravity of White Feminism and White Supremacy

Dr. Andrea Baldwin and Nana Brantuo on Standpoints: Housing Justice

Reflection focus

Times you have expected Black people to do your racial literacy for you

The specific ways white feminism has benefited you - career, safety, reputation - while costing Black women

For men: ways patriarchy has made you dangerous or useless to women, including Black women, even when you thought you were “one of the good ones.”

WEEK 3: Racial Capitalism, Money, And Modern Slavery

Goal: Follow the money. If your “anti-racism” does not have a theory of capitalism, it is a self-care hobby, not politics.

Core books

If you read nothing else this week

Race for Profit + The New Jim Crow

That pairing makes it very hard to pretend racism is “just attitudes” and not baked into contracts, mortgages, and laws.

Short Read/Watch/Listen

Selected pieces from Black Feminist Collective on Black capitalism and the Black bourgeoisie

Code Switch: The Hidden History of Demonizing SNAP Recipients

Dasha Kennedy on the Financial Feminist

Reflection focus

How your own housing, job, investments, or retirement accounts intersect with extraction from Black communities

Where you benefit directly from police power and carceral control, even if you never call the cops

Naming the ways “neutral” economic policy is actually a laundering mechanism for white supremacy

WEEK 4: Abolition, Rest, And Thriving Futures

Goal: Stop aiming for “less harm” and start aiming at a world where Black people actually live and thrive. Not survive. Thrive.

Core Books:

If you read nothing else this week

We Do This Til We Free Us + Are Prisons Obsolete?

That pair will pry people loose from “reform” brain and into “what if we actually stopped caging human beings” brain.

Short Read/Watch/Listen:

Ruth Wilson Gilmore lectures, for example, “The Economy of Incarceration” or “A World Without Prisons” YouTube

Mariame Kaba interviews or short essays on abolitionist futures - Free

The Power of Restorative Justice

The Podvocate: The Collapse of Justice

Empire: The Long Death of Slavery

Reflection focus

Where you reflexively defend punishment or policing as “safety.”

How your ideas of security have been shaped by white supremacy and carceral logic

What you would need to give up - and what you would gain - in a world built around care, not cages

An Explicit Invitation for February

February is coming, and I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers.

This is not about being perfect. It is not about having the right language. It is not about public performance or ideological purity.

It is about introspection.

It is about looking honestly at our own thinking, especially those of us who are white, and asking how whiteness has shaped what we were taught, what we were protected from, what we did not have to see, and what we may have participated in without meaning to.

I am inviting collaborators of every kind to join me.

Writers.

Readers.

Poets.

Artists.

People who have never published a word in their life but feel something stirring and want to understand it better.

You do not need credentials. You do not need a polished essay. You do not need to arrive with answers.

If you are willing to reflect, to be honest, and, if it feels right, to be vulnerable, there is space for you here.

Write a paragraph.

Write a page.

Write a poem.

Paint a picture.

Describe an experience that changed you, confused you, or made you uncomfortable in a way that mattered.

This month is about learning from Black feminist brilliance, and about white people, in particular, doing some of the interior work out loud, with humility and care.

I will be sharing my own reflections publicly throughout the month. I am not asking anyone to go further than I am willing to go myself.

If you would like to participate, reach out.

Send me a DM.

Email me at thiswomanvotes@gmail.com.

Tell me who you are, what you are thinking about, and how you would like to contribute.

If you choose to share your work, I will publish it with full byline and full credit: your voice, your name, your words or art.

This is not about getting it right. It is about being willing to look at really uncomfortable things. Sitting in that discomfort, and about looking together.

If February feels like the right time for you to step into this work, I would love to walk alongside you.

