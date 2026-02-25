This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

WEEK 4: ABOLITION, REST, AND THRIVING FUTURES

Rest Is Not Indulgence. It Is Infrastructure.

On Exhaustion as Design, Recovery as Resistance, and the Thermodynamics of Staying Alive

An exhausted system overheats. Rest is cooling, not collapse.

We have been taught to treat rest as reward.

You work hard. You earn a break. You collapse on vacation, return to motion, and repeat the cycle until something gives: a joint, a marriage, a capacity for patience that was once reliable. The sequence is so familiar it passes for natural law. Work precedes rest the way cause precedes effect. To rest without first earning it is indulgence. To need rest frequently is weakness. To insist on it publicly is suspicious.

Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry, makes a more structural claim. Rest is not a luxury good distributed to productive bodies as compensation. It is a political act. It is the refusal to allow the body to remain a site of extraction. Her framework—developed through years of public napping installations, theological grounding, and community practice—does not position rest as self-care. She positions it as infrastructure.

This distinction matters more than it appears. If rest is self-care, then its absence is a personal failure. If rest is infrastructure, then its absence is a design flaw. And design flaws can be diagnosed, costed, and repaired.

The Body as Production Site

The history of labor in the United States is, in significant part, a history of treating certain bodies as engines.

Enslavement did not only extract labor. It extracted time, sleep, reproduction, and emotional regulation. The enslaved body was property whose fatigue was relevant only insofar as it affected output. Saidiya Hartman documents the intimate cruelties of this arrangement—the way joy itself was surveilled, the way rest was permitted only to preserve capacity for further extraction, the way even grief was regulated because mourning interfered with productivity.

After formal emancipation, the pattern adapted. Agricultural labor contracts, domestic service, factory work, nursing, caregiving, retail, logistics. Each role demanded not only physical output but emotional management—the performance of deference, patience, and availability that Arlie Hochschild identified as emotional labor. Black women were expected to clean houses, raise children not their own, absorb the emotional volatility of white households, and return home with enough energy to sustain their own families. Dorothy Roberts has traced how this arrangement persisted across centuries: enslaved wet nurses became domestic servants became home health aides became care workers in nursing homes, each iteration extracting the same labor under different legal frameworks.

The mythology survived every transition. The Strong Black Woman. The tireless mother. The resilient community. Each narrative praised endurance while treating it as inexhaustible. Strength became a cage of its own—an expectation that excused the systems producing the exhaustion by celebrating the people surviving it.

Hersey names this inheritance directly. The demand for Black exhaustion did not end with abolition of slavery. It shifted registers. And as long as rest is framed as earned privilege rather than structural right, the people whose labor has been most extracted will be the last to receive it.

Exhaustion as Refinery Input

In the framework we have developed across this series, systems of domination function as refineries. They take raw human material—confusion, precarity, unprocessed grief—and convert it into compliance. Exhaustion is not a byproduct of this process. It is a feedstock.

An exhausted population is a manageable population. Fatigue narrows the field of attention. It reduces the capacity for critical thought, for organizing, for imagining alternatives. A person working two jobs to cover rent does not have the bandwidth to attend a city council meeting. A parent choosing between sleep and laundry does not have the cognitive surplus to evaluate whether their school board’s budget priorities make sense. An organizer running on adrenaline and moral urgency will burn through their effectiveness in months rather than decades.

This is thermodynamics, not metaphor. A system running without cooling cycles overheats. The components degrade. The feedback mechanisms that detect problems stop functioning. The system continues to produce output—for a while—but the output becomes increasingly brittle, increasingly error-prone, increasingly dependent on emergency measures rather than stable process.

Silvia Federici documented how capitalism engineered this dependency. In Caliban and the Witch, she traces the destruction of commons-based economies—systems where communities managed resources collectively and rest was embedded in agricultural and social rhythms—and their replacement by wage labor that made survival dependent on selling time. The enclosures did not only privatize land. They privatized rest. Recovery became something you purchased with wages rather than something the social structure provided.

The refinery exploits this. When rest is scarce, people accept conditions they would otherwise refuse. When exhaustion is chronic, the imagination contracts. When the body is running on emergency reserves, the nervous system prioritizes survival over reflection. The refinery does not need you to agree with its logic. It needs you too tired to contest it.

The Perpetual Motion Myth

Every few years, someone claims to have invented a perpetual motion machine. Every time, physicists explain that it violates the laws of thermodynamics. A closed system cannot generate more energy than it consumes. Output requires input. Motion requires fuel. And fuel requires replenishment.

We understand this about machines. We refuse to understand it about people.

Modern institutions are designed as perpetual motion systems. Always-on work cultures. News cycles without pause. Social media architected for infinite scroll. Political seasons that never truly conclude. Activism that demands constant vigilance. Parenting advice that treats children as optimization projects requiring unbroken attention. Each expects continuous output from systems that are, by every biological and psychological measure, cyclical.

The consequences are predictable at every scale. At the individual level, Christina Maslach’s research on burnout identifies the pattern: chronic exhaustion, cynicism, reduced efficacy. This is not personal failure. It is thermodynamic inevitability in systems that extract more heat than they replenish. At the organizational level, exhausted workforces produce compounding errors, escalating conflicts, and spiraling turnover—the institution burns through people the way a combustion engine burns through fuel, constantly recruiting replacements rather than maintaining capacity. At the social level, exhausted communities lose the trust, cooperation, and social fabric that make collective action possible. People withdraw into private survival mode. The commons empties not from malice but from depletion.

And at the political level, exhausted citizens become available for capture. The authoritarian promise is, in part, a rest promise: let the strongman handle it, stop worrying, stop thinking, stop resisting. Surrender agency and receive, in return, the sensation of relief. The refinery needs exhaustion to produce compliance. Rest disrupts that transaction by restoring the capacity to refuse.

Rest as Cooling Protocol

If exhaustion feeds the refinery, rest starves it.

This is not a call for individual napping, though napping is fine. It is a claim about system design. Rest, properly understood, is a cooling protocol—a mechanism by which systems prevent overheating, maintain feedback sensitivity, and preserve the conditions under which complex function remains possible.

Sabbath traditions encode this understanding. The insistence on cyclical rest—one day in seven, one year in seven, one field left fallow—is not superstition. It is systems engineering practiced over millennia. The ancient Israelites embedded rest into agricultural law. Shmita, the sabbatical year, required fields to lie fallow, debts to be forgiven, and enslaved persons to be freed. Rest was not individual. It was structural. It was written into the operating code of the economy.

Indigenous land management practices reflect the same principle. Controlled burns cleared underbrush, returned nutrients to soil, and prevented the catastrophic wildfires that result from decades of suppressed fire cycles. The parallel is direct: a system that never rests accumulates combustible material. When ignition finally comes—and it always comes—the destruction is proportional to the buildup.

In the thermodynamics of care, rest performs a specific function. It lowers the system temperature from combustion range to maintenance range. It converts the emotional heat of crisis—urgency, fear, outrage—into the cooler, more durable energy of steady attention. A person who has slept can think. A community that has grieved can organize. A movement that has paused can strategize rather than merely react.

This is why Hersey frames rest as resistance rather than retreat. The refinery depends on continuous throughput. Withdrawal of fuel—the refusal to run the engine without cooling—is not passive. It is a structural intervention in the machinery of extraction.

Who Is Allowed to Rest

Rest is not distributed equally. This is obvious, but the specifics matter.

Nancy Folbre’s work in feminist economics calculates the scale of unpaid care work in the United States at roughly ten trillion dollars annually. That labor—performed disproportionately by women, and within that category disproportionately by women of color—subsidizes every other sector of the economy. It is extracted without compensation, without rest schedules, without the protections afforded to waged work. The person who cooks the meal so the worker can labor, who soothes the child so the parent can sleep, who absorbs the emotional fallout of institutional failure so the institution can continue to function—that person’s exhaustion is not accounted for in any budget.

Nancy Fraser calls this capitalism’s crisis of care: the system’s structural dependence on unwaged reproductive labor combined with its systematic erosion of the conditions that make such labor sustainable. As public services are cut and work hours expand, families—which in practice means women—are expected to absorb the shortfall. The extraction intensifies precisely as the capacity to sustain it diminishes.

The racialization of this pattern compounds it. Black and brown women occupy a disproportionate share of frontline care work—nursing, elder care, childcare, domestic labor—at wages that do not permit the purchase of rest for themselves. They care for others’ families during the day and their own at night. They manage institutional emotional labor at work and relational emotional labor at home. The structural denial of rest to these workers is not a market failure. It is a design feature of an economy built on the assumption that certain bodies are engines.

When we talk about rest as infrastructure, this is the equity dimension that must remain central. Universal rest policies—paid leave, reduced work weeks, funded childcare—are not luxuries. They are corrections to a system that has been running a metabolic deficit against specific populations for centuries.

Rest and Abolition Share a Root

The connection between rest and abolition is not metaphorical. It is structural.

Prisons run on the same logic as perpetual motion systems. They demand continuous output—of compliance, of labor, of managed time—from people denied the conditions under which recovery is possible. Incarcerated people are woken on institutional schedules, denied adequate sleep environments, subjected to constant surveillance that prevents the neurological rest that comes from genuine privacy. The prison is an anti-rest machine.

The communities most targeted by incarceration are also the communities most denied rest outside prison walls. Neighborhoods with the highest policing rates are neighborhoods with the longest average commutes, the fewest parks, the most environmental noise pollution, the least access to healthcare that addresses sleep disorders, and the greatest concentration of shift work that disrupts circadian rhythms. The same populations that the carceral system processes are the populations that the economic system has already exhausted.

Abolition, as Mariame Kaba articulates it, is the construction of conditions that make cages unnecessary. Rest is one of those conditions. A community where people sleep enough, where caregivers are cared for, where grief can be processed and conflict can be mediated by people who are not themselves depleted—that community generates less of the harm that carceral systems claim to address.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s declaration that she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired” was not a complaint about fatigue. It was a structural diagnosis. A system that exhausts Black communities by design and then treats their exhaustion as evidence of dysfunction, or criminalizes the behaviors that emerge from it—is a system that produces the problems it claims to solve. The cage and the treadmill serve the same refinery. Both confine. Both extract. Both depend on the premise that rest must be earned rather than provided.

Abolition without rest infrastructure is incomplete. You cannot build alternatives to incarceration with volunteers running on fumes. You cannot sustain restorative justice programs with mediators working second jobs. You cannot maintain community accountability processes when the community itself is metabolically bankrupt. The logistics of abolition—the actual, unglamorous work of building safety without cages—require people who have slept, who have grieved, who have had the time to develop the skills that care-based systems demand.

Designing for Recovery

If rest is infrastructure, it must be engineered rather than hoped for.

Engineering rest means embedding recovery into institutional design the way we embed fire exits into buildings—not as optional amenity but as structural requirement. It means measuring depletion as seriously as we measure output and treating burnout rates as diagnostic data about system failure rather than individual weakness.

New Zealand’s introduction of bereavement leave for miscarriage and stillbirth recognized something important: grief is not personal failure requiring private management. It is a human event requiring structural accommodation. Iceland’s mandate that companies prove equal pay or face fines treats equity not as aspiration but as engineering specification. These are not sentimental gestures. They are design decisions about what kind of system to build.

At the organizational level, this means rest audits alongside financial audits. What emotional labor does this institution demand of its workers? What recovery mechanisms exist? Who absorbs the cost of institutional stress, and are they compensated for it? An institution that burns through care workers—teachers, nurses, social workers, organizers—without replacing the energy it extracts is not efficient. It is parasitic. It is consuming its own substrate.

At the movement level, this means building sabbath into organizing. Ella Baker’s model of group-centered leadership was, among other things, a distribution of metabolic load. When capacity is shared across a movement rather than concentrated in charismatic leaders, no single person bears the full thermal burden. The movement can pulse—intensify and recover, intensify and recover—without collapsing when one node fails. This is not strategic weakness. It is thermodynamic intelligence.

At the civic level, this means policies that treat rest as public good: universal paid family leave, publicly funded childcare, reduced standard work weeks, investment in the caregiving infrastructure that allows rest to circulate rather than accumulate as deficit in specific bodies. These policies are not progressive wish lists. They are the minimum viable specification for a system that does not consume its own people.

What Should You Do Next?

If you manage people, conduct a rest audit. Identify where your institution extracts emotional labor without replenishing it. Look specifically at who absorbs institutional stress and whether recovery is structurally supported or privately managed. Burnout concentrated in specific roles is a design problem, not a hiring problem.

Advocate for paid family and medical leave legislation at the state level. The United States remains the only wealthy nation without guaranteed paid parental leave. This is not a policy gap. It is an infrastructure deficit with measurable consequences for community health, child development, and the capacity of caregivers to sustain the work that every other system depends on.

Support organizations that build rest into their models rather than treating it as weakness. Fund movements that rotate leadership, schedule sabbaticals for organizers, and measure sustainability alongside impact. The organizations that will last are the ones designed for endurance, not combustion.

At the personal level, notice what you treat as earned versus given. If you cannot rest without first justifying it through productivity, that is not discipline. That is the refinery’s logic operating inside your nervous system. The work of unlearning it is not self-help. It is decolonization of time.

A Question That Slows the Reflex

Whose exhaustion is your system running on?

Every institution has an answer to this question, whether or not it has been asked. Somewhere in the structure, someone is absorbing more than they are receiving. Someone’s sleep is subsidizing someone else’s output. Someone’s emotional capacity is being treated as ambient resource rather than finite supply.

Naming this is not accusation. It is diagnosis. And diagnosis is the first step in redesign.

A system that cannot identify whose exhaustion sustains it is a system that cannot repair itself. It will continue to extract until the substrate gives out, and then it will blame the substrate for failing.

Rest is not the opposite of work. It is the condition under which work remains possible without becoming destruction. It is not indulgence. It is not reward. It is the minimum operating requirement for any system that intends to last longer than the people it consumes.

If your institutions cannot function without exhausting the people inside them, the problem is not the people.

It is the design.

