Who Gets to Be Complex: On Violence Frames, Sovereignty, and the Manufacture of Threat

When Malcolm X declared “by any means necessary” at the founding rally of the Organization of Afro-American Unity on June 28, 1964, he was not casting a violence spell. He was making a sovereignty statement.

The phrase is a declaration that oppressed people do not owe their oppressors a menu of acceptable resistance. It’s about agency under coercion, about refusing to let the architects of violence dictate the terms of survival. If your immediate interpretation of “by any means necessary” translates to “violence,” that’s worth examining. Because that reflex is not neutral. It’s trained. It’s the product of a very specific educational infrastructure that teaches us this: resistance is only legitimate when it’s polite, inconvenient to no one, and preferably self-defeating.

This essay is about the machinery that produces that reflex. It’s about who gets framed as violent and who gets framed as heroic. It’s about the double standard that lets Robin Hood be romantic while the Black Panthers get pathologized. And it’s about why that distinction matters right now, when the demand for “civility” is being weaponized as a prelude to much worse.

The Containability of Myth vs. The Danger of Fact

Robin Hood becomes a folk hero because he’s a safe fiction. His sharp edges have been sanded down into Halloween costumes and children’s books. He “steals from the rich and gives to the poor,” but nobody has to confront the actual machinery of class violence or state violence that would make such theft necessary. The Sheriff of Nottingham is a cartoon villain. The economic system that produces peasant starvation is abstracted into a backdrop for adventure. Robin Hood is mythologically containable. He threatens no actual power because he represents no actual organizing capacity.

The Black Panthers were not containable. They were real. They were organized. They had receipts. And they understood something the state desperately needed to obscure: that the state’s favorite bedtime story is this—violence is what citizens do, not what institutions do.

When police departments brutalize communities, that’s called “order.” When courts systematically criminalize poverty, that’s called “justice.” When economic policy condemns entire populations to material deprivation and early death, that’s called “the market.” These are not framed as violence because violence, in the official lexicon, is only what disrupts the smooth operation of these systems. Violence is what makes the gears stop turning. It’s never the gears themselves.

So, of course, the Panthers had to be framed as violent. That frame protects the legitimacy of the institutions they threatened. It keeps the violence of segregation, police abuse, economic extraction, and systemic neglect off the ledger. It ensures that when people think about the 1960s and 1970s, they remember “armed radicals” and not “neighbors doing the job the state refused to do.”

What the Panthers Actually Did

Here’s the part the violence-frame has to bury: the Black Panther Party didn’t “start as violence.” They started as a survival and dignity project.

The Panthers were founded in Oakland, California, in October 1966 by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. Their early public-facing work was deeply rooted in mutual aid and community infrastructure. In January 1969, they launched the Free Breakfast for Children Program, feeding thousands of children before school. They established free health clinics. They created “liberation schools” offering political education. They provided free clothing, transportation to prisons for family visits, legal aid, and ambulance services.

Afeni Shakur—mother of Tupac Shakur and member of the New York Panthers—was feeding children in Harlem and running survival programs when she was arrested in April 1969 as part of the “Panther 21” conspiracy case. She would be held in and out of jail over two years, spending her last seven months pregnant and in custody, before being acquitted in May 1971 by a jury that deliberated for all of 90 minutes.

This is the fulcrum: the Panthers’ center of gravity was mutual aid. They were building the infrastructure that the state had abandoned. And that was, in many ways, more threatening than any gun. Because armed self-defense can be portrayed as aggression. But feeding hungry children? That’s harder to spin. Unless you bury it entirely.

Context: Why They Had Guns

“But they had guns.” Yes. That’s the point. Context matters.

In the 1960s, Black communities in the United States were living under the afterlife of formal segregation, routine police brutality, and the persistent threat of racial terror. The Panthers’ armed patrols were a direct response to that reality. They would observe police interactions with community members, armed with law books and cameras, asserting rights that supposedly existed on paper but were rarely honored in practice.

This was legal. At the time, California law allowed the open carry of loaded firearms in public under then-existing rules, until the Mulford Act shut that door. What the Panthers were doing was constitutionally protected. But here’s the trick: when the state carries weapons, it’s called “maintaining order.” When Black citizens visibly assert the right to exist without being brutalized, it’s called “a threat to public safety.”

That isn’t logic. That’s hierarchy. And hierarchy maintains itself by controlling the narrative of what counts as violence.

The Panthers understood that the Second Amendment, like most constitutional protections, was functionally conditional—extended to some populations and withheld from others based on how much their assertion of those rights disrupted existing power arrangements. By making their armed presence visible, they were forcing a confrontation with that hypocrisy. And the response was swift.

In May 1967, California Governor Ronald Reagan signed the Mulford Act into law, effectively banning open carry in the state. The direct catalyst? The Panthers’ armed presence at the California State Capitol two months earlier, where they had gathered to protest the bill. The right to bear arms, it turned out, was not quite as sacred when Black organizing groups were the ones bearing them.

The Manufacture of Violence: COINTELPRO and Epistemic Warfare

The push into “violence” was not just internal dynamics. It was manufactured terrain.

In July 1969, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover called the Black Panther Party ‘the greatest threat to the internal security of the country,’ and authorized the full force of the FBI’s Counter-Intelligence Program—COINTELPRO—against them. This wasn’t surveillance. It was active destabilization. (Just a quick framing, because the full essay is a real shit show.)

COINTELPRO tactics against the Panthers included:

Infiltration: Placing informants and agents provocateurs inside Panther chapters to instigate conflict, sow distrust, and encourage illegal activity.

Fabricated communications: The FBI forged letters between Panther members and allied organizations to create rifts and paranoia. They sent fake death threats to create the appearance of internal feuds.

Selective prosecution: Panthers were arrested on flimsy or fabricated charges, subjected to exorbitant bail, and held in pretrial detention to drain resources and demoralize membership.

Assassination: On December 4, 1969, Chicago police, in coordination with the FBI, raided the apartment of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party. Hampton was shot and killed in his bed. He was 21 years old. Investigators later revealed that the FBI had drugged Hampton through an informant, ensuring he wouldn’t wake up during the raid.

Narrative warfare: The FBI fed stories to friendly journalists framing the Panthers as violent criminals. These stories were laundered through mainstream outlets and presented as objective reporting.

This is straight out of what the theoretical framework calls “epistemic warfare”: saturate the informational field with a single story until the public can’t see anything else. Make “Black Panthers” synonymous with “violence” so that the survival programs, the political education, the material aid—all of it—gets buried under the singular narrative of armed threat.

The Panther 21 case is exemplary here. In April 1969, 21 members of the New York Black Panther Party, including Afeni Shakur, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb department stores and police stations. The prosecution’s case relied heavily on the testimony of undercover officers and informants—several of whom were later revealed to have been the ones proposing and planning the alleged plots. After two years of pretrial detention and a trial that remains one of the longest in New York history, all 21 defendants were acquitted on all charges in May 1971. The jury deliberated for 90 minutes.

In other words, they were framed into a terrorism case, held for years, and acquitted because there was no actual plot. But the damage was done. Resources were drained. Leadership was neutralized. And the public narrative had been written: “Black Panthers charged in bomb plot.” The acquittal got far less coverage.

When an organization threatens power, power does not argue fairly with it. Power infiltrates, provokes, prosecutes, and spins. And then it relies on a press ecosystem eager to launder state claims as “objectivity.”

The Trap of Preemptive Surrender

There’s a contemporary version of this dynamic worth naming. You’ll hear people say, “Don’t use language like ‘by any means necessary.’ That’s what this administration wants. They’re looking for an excuse.”

That warning can be tactically true in a narrow sense. Yes, authoritarians love a pretext. But it can also be used as a muzzle. Because if you accept the premise that you must never say anything that could be misread by people who are committed to misreading you, you’ve conceded the whole game.

They will always claim to be “worried about civility” right up until they are kicking your teeth in. The demand for civility is not made in good faith. It is a compliance test. And every time you soften your language to avoid giving them a pretext, you are teaching them that the threat of state violence is an effective way to control your speech.

The better frame is this: they want coerced compliance and narrative control. The panic-policing of language is part of the coercion stack. It is not separate from the violence. It is the warm-up.

So when someone says “by any means necessary,” and you hear a threat, ask yourself: Who trained you to hear it that way? And what work is that training doing for power?

The Core Double Standard: Who Gets to Be Complex

Robin Hood gets complexity. We can hold simultaneously that stealing is wrong and that the system he stole from was unjust. We can appreciate the romance of redistribution without endorsing literal banditry. We can enjoy the myth without having to reconcile it with any actual historical violence.

The Black Panthers get flattened. “They were violent.” Full stop. No context about police brutality, systemic poverty, or the state’s use of infiltration and assassination. No acknowledgment of the survival programs. No recognition that “armed self-defense” and “armed aggression” are not the same thing. Just: violent.

That flattening is not an accident. It’s a legitimacy maintenance move. It keeps white audiences, and compliant audiences generally, from “reading up” into the actual structure of state violence, economic extraction, segregation, and abandonment. It keeps the story simple enough to preserve comfort.

And comfort, historically, is one of the most heavily subsidized public goods in America. We have spent extraordinary resources ensuring that certain populations never have to confront the violence that makes their comfort possible. We have built entire epistemic infrastructures: educational curricula, news cycles, and entertainment industries dedicated to keeping that violence out of view.

The violence frame is part of that infrastructure. It works by making certain forms of harm legible as “violence” while rendering others invisible as “normal operations.” It allows us to be horrified by a broken window while remaining unmoved by the policy choices that ensure thousands will die preventable deaths this year from lack of healthcare, housing, or food.

It is not that broken windows don’t matter. It’s that if your moral framework can see the window but not the policy, your framework has been deliberately constructed to protect power.

What This Means in 2026

We are in a moment where the demand for civility is being mobilized as a weapon. Where “don’t give them a pretext” is being used to preemptively silence dissent. Where any assertion of collective self-determination or refusal of imposed terms is immediately cast as dangerous extremism.

And here’s what history teaches us: the people who tell you to stay quiet, to be reasonable, to not provoke, they are very rarely the ones who will protect you when the provocation arrives anyway.

Malcolm X was not advocating for violence when he said, “by any means necessary.” He was advocating for the right of oppressed people to determine their own methods of survival and liberation without seeking permission from their oppressors. He was saying: We will not accept a framework where you define what counts as reasonable and what counts as acceptable while you maintain the violent systems that necessitate our resistance in the first place.

The Black Panthers were not a gang. They were an organized political formation that understood the state’s violence to be structural and requiring structural responses. They built alternative institutions because they understood that the state would not reform itself through polite requests. And when they armed themselves, they did so in response to documented, systematic, lethal violence directed at their communities, violence that—because it wore a badge—was never called violence at all.

Robin Hood is safe because he never existed and never had to. The Panthers were dangerous because they existed, built real things, and asked real questions about who gets to wield force, who gets to define legitimacy, and whether a system that requires constant brutality to maintain itself deserves to be maintained at all.

If you can grant complexity to a mythical bandit but not to a real survival program, that’s not a neutral analytical failure. That’s a choice. And that choice protects power.

The question is not whether “by any means necessary” sounds scary. The question is: who benefits from your fear? And what are they asking you to accept in the name of staying safe?

Because the people who built breakfast programs and got assassinated for it understood something we’re going to have to learn again: the state’s favorite lie is that its violence is order and your survival is chaos.

They knew better. And we’re going to need to remember that.

