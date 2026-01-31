This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Sovereign Tech Is Harder to Surveil — and It Works Better

At work we talk about the “sovereign tech stack” as if it were an abstract exercise, then we provide guidance to clients, we plan data migrations, we strategize payment rails and “prepare for Interface Crisis.” We throw around words like jurisdictional exposure. Data gravity. Supply-chain risk. All true. All bloodless.

This week I made it physical. I spent several days deliberately disconnecting from American tech infrastructure, not as purity ritual but as stress test. I wanted to see what breaks when you stop assuming Silicon Valley should sit between you and your own thoughts.

Here is what I learned: most of what we call modern productivity is surveillance tax disguised as comfort and convenience.

The Experiment

I started with backups. Full data and document exports, everything local, no faith-based cloud recovery. Then I built a USB boot stick using an old memory stick I had laying around, Rufus, and Linux Mint. I chose the worst laptop I own, the 10 year-old ASUS that Windows had effectively condemned to death through accumulated update bloat.

It took less than an hour to resurrect it.

I went from, unusable paperweight to functional. No license server permission. No activation anxiety. When I started adding applications, the real shock landed: I had memory again. Actual usable system resources. Microsoft is not heavy. It is obese by design, a bloated intermediary between you and your machine, extracting telemetry while pretending to help.

Office disappeared. LibreOffice replaced it without drama (This will save me $199 a year alone). Literally, NINE email accounts sorted. Photoshop vanished, replaced by GIMP (branding crimes aside, it works). My entire e-book library, neatly migrated into Calibre. Amazon was cut out completely, with ease and satisfaction that surprised me, the final Amazon cord has been cut.

The learning curve was not steep. That is the lie we are told to maintain dependence. Some muscle memory needs retraining. But what you get in return is a system that does what you ask, when you ask, without trying to shove another unwanted AI down your throat, and without reporting back to an unseen audience.

What Sovereignty Actually Means

This is the part Silicon Valley does not want discussed. Sovereign tech is not just harder to surveil. It is quieter, faster, more respectful of the human using it. Fewer background processes whispering your behavior into data brokers’ ledgers. Fewer features whose real job is behavioral capture.

When people say “if you have nothing to hide,” they miss the point entirely. Sovereignty is not about hiding. It is about agency. About refusing to treat every creative act, every half-formed idea, every document draft as extractable raw material.

After re-imaging the first three machines, the pattern became undeniable. Older hardware ran better. Battery life improved. Cognitive friction dropped. The machine stopped fighting me. For the first time in years, my tools felt like tools instead of supervisors.

The thermodynamics are worth noting here. Proprietary systems run hot because they are doing two jobs simultaneously: the work you requested and the work their actual customer requested. Telemetry extraction, behavioral profiling, update enforcement, license verification. All of this consumes cycles you paid for but cannot reclaim.

Open-source systems run cooler because they do one job. Yours. The efficiency gain is not marginal. It is structural.

The Questions You Are Not Asking

You want to know if this means abandoning email, rejecting smartphones, living in a bunker with hardtack and PDFs. No. Sovereignty is not monasticism. It is engineering.

You want to know if open-source software is really “as good” as the commercial alternatives—and I will absolutely argue, YES—but that’s the wrong question. The right question is: what am I paying for with my attention, my data, my cognitive overhead? When you account for the surveillance tax, most commercial software becomes obviously inferior.

You want to know if this is scalable, if you can recommend it to your team, your organization, your less-technical friends. Yes, with some preparation: other than making the Bootable USB, I googled the each machine model and watched a Youtube video. The friction is front-loaded. You invest time once to build competence, then you operate in a lower-friction environment permanently.

The real question, the one you are afraid to ask: what does it mean that I have been treating my devices as landlords instead of tools‽

What This Costs, What It Buys

I will not pretend there was no friction. Google Docs collaboration was easy, I am still looking for this solution. Some proprietary file formats required conversion. Muscle memory betrayed me a dozen times an hour at first.

But here is what I bought with that discomfort: my creative process is no longer legible to advertisers. No Gemini, Co-pilot, or 19 other flavors of AI, coerced into every bloody application. My research is not training someone else’s language model without consent. My documents are not sitting on a server I cannot audit, subject to terms of service I cannot negotiate, in a jurisdiction that might change its laws tomorrow.

I bought resilience. If Microsoft decides my use case is no longer profitable, I do not care. If Adobe raises prices again, I am unaffected. If a government demands access to cloud providers’ data, they cannot access mine without physically taking my hardware.

I now have systems that fail locally instead of catastrophically. When something breaks, I can fix it or find someone who can, and data is backed up to my household storage instead of the cloud. I am not waiting for a support ticket or a patch cycle. The locus of control returned to me.

The Institutional Implications

Individual sovereignty matters, but institutional sovereignty matters more. Every organization using proprietary systems for sensitive work is making a bet: that the vendor’s interests will align with theirs indefinitely, that no government will compel access, that no merger or acquisition will change the terms.

These are bad bets, and they are getting worse.

Consider what happens when a school system stores all student records in a cloud platform owned by a company with advertising as its core business model. Consider what happens when a healthcare network’s entire operational infrastructure depends on a single vendor that could be acquired by a private equity firm tomorrow. Consider what happens when government agencies cannot read their own archives without commercial software licenses.

This is not hypothetical. It is happening. And the correction is not complicated.

Organizations should treat digital sovereignty the same way they treat physical security. You do not outsource your building’s locks to a company that also sells lock-picking tutorials to anyone with a credit card. You do not store your filing cabinets in someone else’s warehouse and hope they respect your privacy.

The path forward requires institutional courage, not technical genius. It requires leaders who understand that short-term convenience is not worth long-term dependence.

What Should Change Monday

If you lead a team: audit which tools actually require proprietary solutions and which are running on habit. The gap is larger than you think.

If you manage infrastructure: stop treating open-source as “free but risky” and proprietary as “expensive but safe.” The risk profile is often reversed. Proprietary systems fail opaquely. Open systems fail visibly, which means they fail fixably.

If you allocate budget: fund competence instead of licenses. A skilled administrator with open-source tools will outperform a mediocre one with enterprise software. The training investment pays permanent dividends.

If you advise others: stop pretending the learning curve is the main obstacle. The main obstacle is the assumption that dependence is normal. Once you name it, it becomes optional.

What I Am Not Saying

I am not saying proprietary software is evil. I am saying it optimizes for its owners’ interests, not yours, and pretending otherwise is expensive.

I am not saying everyone should switch tomorrow, well I kind of am, but the agency is yours. I am saying everyone should understand what they are trading, consciously, instead of by default.

I am not saying open-source is perfect. I am saying it is auditable, fixable, and does not treat you as inventory.

I am not saying this solves fascism or fixes capitalism. I am saying it reduces your attack surface and returns agency to you. In a time when both are under systematic assault, that matters.

The Part That Stays With You

Sovereign tech is not harder because it is worse. It is harder because it refuses to infantilize you. It treats you as capable of understanding your own tools, making your own choices, bearing your own responsibility.

Once you cross that threshold, going back feels less like convenience and more like consent you did not realize you were giving.

The machines work better when they work for you. The systems run cooler when they are not doing two jobs. The work gets easier when the tools get honest.

I am not done yet. This was only the first layer. But the conclusion is already clear.

The more control you take back, the better everything works.

Not just ethically. Functionally.

That is the part they cannot afford for you to learn.

