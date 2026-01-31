This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bee's Free Verse/True Verse's avatar
Bee's Free Verse/True Verse
15h

This tech heavy article will take me a few times in reading and/or my tech savvy partner to explain it in a way that brain can absorb, but am excited at the prospect of being "off grid"

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture