Dino Alonso
Dec 22

Rachel, Rachel, Rachel. Why’d you do me this way? Another deep, dense, complex brain dropping from This Woman Votes. Where am I to find time for my woowoo if I have to spend my noggin gas doing justice to your piece? 😉

But to your point…I don’t think this piece overstates the danger. If anything, it understates how familiar this pattern already is.

What’s being sold here isn’t child protection. It’s permission. Permission to treat detention as care, surveillance as safety, fear as policy. Once that permission is granted, the details barely matter because the moral threshold has already been crossed. The state has decided that harming children is an acceptable instrument of deterrence, so long as the language sounds compassionate enough.

I’ve spent decades inside federal systems, and I want to be very clear about something. Policies like this don’t metastasize because no one understands the consequences. They metastasize because everyone does, and proceed anyway. The research is known. The outcomes are documented. The harm is predictable. That’s not ignorance. That’s calculation.

What makes H.R. 4371 especially dangerous isn’t just what it does now, but what it teaches the system it’s allowed to do next. It tells agencies that extended detention is defensible. It tells lawmakers that you can wrap cruelty in the vocabulary of protection and survive the vote. It tells future administrations, including ones that will claim to be better, that the infrastructure is already there and ready to be used.

And this is where I part company with the idea that this is all just a Trump-era hangover that will fade once he does. I don’t believe that. I’ve seen where this road leads. It doesn’t end in a cleansing moment where MAGA collapses and decency reasserts itself. It ends in normalization. Quiet, procedural, bipartisan normalization.

Cover votes matter because they teach the wrong lesson. They teach that there’s political shelter in complicity, that you can trade human harm for electoral insulation and call it pragmatism. But there’s no insulation in that bargain. There’s only erosion. Erosion of standards, erosion of legitimacy, erosion of the line that tells the state when it must stop.

What’s being built here will not disappear when the slogans change. Detention regimes don’t dismantle themselves. Surveillance systems don’t voluntarily power down. Once fear becomes the organizing principle of child welfare, every future crisis will justify expanding it further. That’s not speculation. That’s history.

I also want to say this plainly. Using children as the testing ground for authoritarian drift is not an accident. Children have the fewest advocates, the least political power, and the smallest margin for error. If you can make this normal here, you can make it normal anywhere.

This isn’t about border security versus compassion. That framing is dishonest. It’s about whether we accept a system that knowingly traumatizes children as a policy tool and calls it protection because it polls better than the truth.

I don’t think this is the bottom. I think it’s the middle. And if we keep telling ourselves that the danger will pass when one movement burns out, we’re going to wake up in a system that looks very different from the one we think we’re defending.

This bill deserves to be named for what it is. Not a mistake. Not an excess. A deliberate choice to harden cruelty into law. And if we don’t stop it here, we won’t get to pretend later that we didn’t see it coming.

This is categorically reprehensible.

Thank you for this Rachel.

Bee's Free Verse/True Verse
Dec 22

Cruelty is the point with this henious regime. And you're right, if we let this pass, we've crossed the line into a place where the word "protection" is meaningless. Thank you for all the work you put into this amazing article.

