This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Ronna Smith
May 11, 2025

This is absolutely brilliantly written & so relatable…

1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Jim
May 11, 2025

I read an essay back about 2005 about the flow of money in the world’s economy. it was written by some economics grad students, and their analysis showed the flow as a very lopsided bow tie, with an overall value of about $29 trillion dollars.

On the large side of the bow tie was the 99% of the world, the multinationals, governments and people. On the small side of the bow tie were the dynastic wealth families, PE operations like Black Rock, Advantis, and a plethora of numbered holding companies in multiple tax havens from the Cayman Islands to the Seychelles. Basically the Musks, Bezos, Rothchilds, Putins, etc…

In the middle was a knot of of about 100 banks, insurance companies and brokers. These are the Goldman Sachs, Behr-Stern, Lehman Brothers, Deutche Bank, Credit Suisse, AIG, et al.

Some of these names should ring warning bells.

Now the analysis estimated that about $19 trillion of the worlds money was parked in tax havens and did not circulate in the world’s economy. The remaining $10 trillion did the actual work, circulating through the world economies. and a limited amount of that $10 trillion is actually taxed to pay everything the governments do for their citizens.

That was 20 years ago. The worlds economy has grown since then, but I suspect nothing has changed. This is what we are up against. And there is no noblesse oblige.

(I have looked for a copy of the paper online, but no luck so far. It may be on some university archive, but Google isn’t going to find it)

1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
