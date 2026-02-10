This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Tom High
2h

“Fleming identifies a pattern that runs deeper than individual bias: the entire information environment is engineered to make white people feel that racism is a problem being solved rather than a system being maintained.”

Serious truth bomb right there. Made me flash back to the introduction to the Ian Haney Lopez book, ‘Dog Whistle Politics’, wherein he discusses, as a student, his disagreement with professor Derrick Bell’s assertion that there had been little genuine progress in American race relations, only to come to that same conclusion, years later, that Bell was right when he wrote: “short-lived victories that slide into irrelevance as racial patterns adapt in ways that maintain white dominance”.

I think race and class are the parallel strands of the double helix that is America, separate but inseparable when it comes to fixing what ails us.

Jades’ Radical Candor
3h

This reads like bread and honey with bees swarming around it .. sustenance but you have to swipe away the sting…. I love all this but I CANT vote . Last time our choices were two war criminals and voting is a scaffolding for a broken system that needs to be demolished , then let the dust blow it away. I’m just starting to dive in here bc I saw one piece that drew me in … hope I’m not speaking out of turn …

