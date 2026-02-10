This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

A quick note, I have been actively pursuing deconstruction, and still this week was some hard reading/writing. I read these books a few weeks ago, and kept returning to my notes and marked pages, because I needed to dissect my own biases, before editing. If you are reading along, and doing this work with me, I sincerely hope you are learning as much as I am, because something new has come from this level of synthesis.

The Anger Gap

White people are not angry enough.

Not because they are apathetic, but because they have been trained to confuse discomfort with moral action. That confusion is not accidental. It is functional. It protects the people it comforts and abandons the people it claims to support.

What passes for “anger” in white liberal spaces is often a low-grade emotional static: embarrassment, guilt, social anxiety, the fear of being seen as the wrong kind of person. These feelings are intense, so they are treated as evidence of engagement. But they are not anger. They are self-referential alarms. They ring loudly and point nowhere.

Anger as Diagnostic Energy

Anger, real anger, is directional. It has an object. It has a cause. It seeks redress, not reassurance. Black feminist writers have been precise about this distinction for decades, and white audiences have been selectively deaf.

In Eloquent Rage, Brittney Cooper describes anger not as a loss of control but as a clarifying force. Anger, in her framing, is what happens when someone refuses to pretend that harm is confusing. It sharpens perception. It names what hurts and who benefits. It does not ask for permission to exist. Cooper is writing specifically about Black women’s anger; the kind that gets pathologized in meetings, dismissed in relationships, and medicated in doctor’s offices. She argues that this anger is not excessive. It is proportional. The excess belongs to the systems that provoke it.

White audiences often read this kind of anger as aggression rather than analysis. That misreading is the point. When anger is treated as a breach of decorum rather than a response to injury, it can be dismissed without being answered. The question shifts from “What caused this?” to “Was that really necessary?” Cooper is clear: that shift is not neutral. It is a defense mechanism dressed as manners.

What fills the gap instead is a softer emotion that feels safer: discomfort. Discomfort asks nothing of the world. It asks only to be witnessed. And white fragility, the term Robin DiAngelo popularized, but that Crystal Fleming handles with far more structural precision, does its quiet work here. Discomfort becomes the centerpiece of the moral story. The harm that produced it fades into the background. The question shifts from “What is happening?” to “How do I feel about learning that this is happening?” That recenters innocence. It drains energy from the site of injustice and redirects it toward self-management.

Ignorance as an Engineered Outcome

Fleming names this maneuver directly in How to Be Less Stupid About Race. White ignorance, she argues, is not a lack of information. It is an actively maintained condition, produced by institutions, reinforced by media, and rewarded socially. The goal is not to keep white people uninformed but to keep them unthreatened. Public schools teach a version of the civil rights movement that begins with suffering and ends with legislation, omitting the ongoing mechanisms of racial capitalism, housing segregation, and carceral expansion that make the “progress narrative” a comfortable fiction. Fleming identifies a pattern that runs deeper than individual bias: the entire information environment is engineered to make white people feel that racism is a problem being solved rather than a system being maintained. Discomfort serves that architecture perfectly. It creates the sensation of moral friction without requiring moral risk.

Anger would be riskier. Anger would demand alignment. It would require deciding who is responsible and what must change. It would threaten relationships, reputations, and access. It might require choosing sides where neutrality has been profitable. So anger is discouraged, especially when it comes from Black women. Their anger is framed as excessive, divisive, or unproductive. It is pathologized because it refuses to stay personal. It insists on being structural.

This is where Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism becomes essential. Kendall does not argue that white feminism fails because it lacks good intentions. She argues that it fails because it has the wrong definition of urgency. When mainstream feminism centers glass ceilings and corporate representation while ignoring hunger, housing instability, gun violence, and educational abandonment, it is not making a strategic error. It is making a moral one. It is deciding, functionally, that the emergencies affecting poor Black and brown women are less feminist than the inconveniences affecting affluent white ones.

Kendall’s indictment is devastating because it is specific. She writes about food insecurity not as a policy abstraction but as a daily humiliation; the mother calculating whether her children eat today or tomorrow. She writes about domestic violence not as a tragic individual story but as a systemic failure to fund shelters, enforce protection orders, or treat survival as a public responsibility. These are feminist issues. They have always been feminist issues. The fact that mainstream feminism has not treated them as such is not an oversight. It is a choice about whose suffering counts.

White discomfort cannot engage with this material, because engaging with it would require admitting that the feminist movement, not some abstract historical version of it, but the current one, the one with the fundraising emails and the Instagram graphics, has actively deprioritized the survival of the women most at risk. Discomfort can acknowledge racism in the abstract. It cannot acknowledge complicity in the specific. Anger could. Anger would ask: What am I funding? What am I ignoring‽ Whose emergency have I decided is not mine‽‽

The Architecture of Not-Seeing

Beverly Daniel Tatum, in Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, traces the developmental architecture of this avoidance. White racial identity, she demonstrates, is built on a foundation of not-seeing. White children are not taught to understand themselves as racialized. They are taught to understand themselves as normal, as the default against which others are measured. This is not passive. It is constructed through curriculum, media, family silence, and institutional design. By the time a white adult encounters a serious analysis of race, the emotional infrastructure for receiving it does not exist. The discomfort they feel is real. But it is not the discomfort of confronting injustice. It is the discomfort of confronting themselves as participants in a system they were trained to believe was neutral.

Tatum identifies this as a developmental stage, not a permanent condition. White people can move through it. But movement requires more than exposure to information. It requires the willingness to sit in an unfamiliar identity—to recognize oneself as raced, as benefiting, as implicated—without retreating into guilt or defensiveness. That willingness is what discomfort cannot provide. Discomfort wants resolution. Identity development requires sustained disorientation.

Affective Disablement as System Design

bell hooks understood this dynamic from the other side of the wall. In The Will to Change, she argues that patriarchy damages everyone it touches, including the men it appears to privilege. Men are trained to suppress emotional range, to treat vulnerability as weakness, and to equate dominance with safety. The result is a masculinity that cannot feel its own injuries, let alone acknowledge the injuries it inflicts. hooks is not offering absolution. She is offering a diagnosis: patriarchal socialization produces people who are structurally incapable of the emotional work that justice requires. The same machinery operates in white racial socialization. White people are not merely uninformed about racism. They are affectively disabled by a system that has trained them to experience their own comfort as a neutral condition rather than an engineered privilege. The emotional range necessary for genuine solidarity—grief, rage, accountability, sustained discomfort without flight—has been systematically narrowed.

This is not a character flaw. It is an engineering outcome. And like all engineering outcomes, it can be re-engineered. But only if the problem is correctly identified. The problem is not that white people feel too little. The problem is that what they feel stays trapped in a circuit that returns to the self. Guilt circles back to guilt. Discomfort circles back to discomfort. The energy never leaves the system. It generates heat but no motion.

Why Neutrality Protects Power

Patricia Hill Collins, in Black Feminist Thought, provides the counter-model. She situates Black women’s knowledge as emerging from lived confrontation with power. Epistemic authority, in this tradition, does not come from detachment. It comes from proximity to harm and responsibility for survival. Anger, in that context, is not noise. It is data. White institutions are structured to distrust data that arrives emotionally charged. They prefer metrics that appear neutral, even when neutrality masks violence. This preference is not about accuracy. It is about control. When white people are encouraged to “stay curious” rather than get angry, what is being protected is not dialogue. It is stability.

This is why “I didn’t know” functions as such a powerful absolution. It converts structural ignorance into personal innocence. It treats learning as the end of the moral process rather than the beginning. Once knowledge is acquired, the emotional discomfort subsides, and the story resolves. No redistribution of power is required. Cooper identifies this precisely: the performance of surprise is not humility. It is delay. It buys time. It recenters the learner and makes whiteness the main character in every moral narrative about race.

Real anger would interrupt that script. It would refuse the slow pace of self-exoneration. It would ask harder questions, sooner: Who is harmed? Who benefits‽ What am I willing to give up to change this‽‽

Those questions are dangerous because they have answers.

White people are not angry enough because anger would cost them something. Comfort. Access. The ability to remain unmarked. Discomfort costs very little by comparison. It can be expressed, processed, and resolved without changing any material condition.

Anger is not meant to be admired. It is meant to be used. Used to reorganize priorities. Used to redirect resources. Used to refuse compromises that stabilize harm. Used to make decisions that will not be popular in polite rooms.

If anger does not change your relationships, your budget, or your institutional loyalties, it is not anger. It is heat without motion.

The gap is not emotional. It is ethical. And it will not be closed by feeling better. It will be closed by choosing sides and bearing the cost of that choice.

Kendall’s hungry children are still hungry. Cooper’s rage is still warranted. Fleming’s diagnosis is still accurate. Tatum’s developmental model still applies. hooks’s insight still holds: a system that trains people not to feel cannot produce people capable of justice.

The work is not to feel more. It is to let what you feel move somewhere that matters.

