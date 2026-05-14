Share

Last week zellie imani posted this meme:

ZuZu, an engaged and active reader, tagged me, understanding immediately that I would vibe with this message and I fired off the following note, sharing the whole thing:

Men need to feel about rape what they feel about cannibalism… Not as a legal technicality to avoid, but as an unthinkable violation of another person’s humanity. Not “don’t get caught.” Not “make sure she can’t prove it.” Not “learn the loopholes of consent.” Make rape morally inconceivable. Make coercion socially radioactive. Make entitlement humiliating. Make violating another person’s body so repulsive, so shameful, so incompatible with masculinity, friendship, sex, and adulthood that the thought itself feels like crossing into monstrosity. *edited to add the Cannibalism context, as ‘s original note didn’t follow with the tag from

This had me thinking and reading all weekend, WHY don’t we eat people? Like, I am familiar with Prion risk, and the other things, but maybe my questions is HOW was this stamped out, and this essay answers that - there is a reading list at the bottom.

How Cultures Engineer Moral Bedrock

It’s Always The Wrong Question

We have been asking the wrong question about sexual violence for a long time. The question most institutions reach for is: how do we reduce incidence? How do we train people, pass laws, build reporting systems, and shift statistics. Why can’t we move the needle? Is this getting worse?

Those are not bad questions, but they are second-order questions. The first-order question is older and harder: how does any culture make a behavior genuinely unthinkable?

Not risky. Not legally costly. Un-fucking-thinkable. The kind of thing that does not even register as an available option.

We have done this before. We do not need to imagine the mechanism from scratch. We need to look honestly at what the mechanism actually is.

The Cannibalism Case

Cannibalism was not always unthinkable. Archaeological evidence places it across many prehistoric cultures, sometimes as funerary practice, sometimes as war behavior, sometimes as survival. It was managed, which is kind of says it all. When a behavior is managed, it is still on the table. The table has been relocated and the conditions restricted, but the table remains.

The transition to unthinkable did not come through law. Law was the last thing to arrive. What arrived first was a sequence of meaning-making shifts that changed what the act was understood to be.

The crucial move was this: the corpse stopped being available matter and became an extension of personhood that survived death. Burial practice, ancestor veneration, mourning structure, grave protection; all of it worked in the same direction. It said: this body still belongs to a moral order. It is not food. It is not material. It is somebody’s somebody, and that status does not dissolve when the heart stops.

Disgust and fear were recruited second. Disgust began as a contamination-detection system. Cultures took that biological signal and trained it toward moral categories. Eating a human body became not just dangerous but polluting. The Fore people of Papua New Guinea, and Kuru disease is the popular example, Prion diseases are scary. The violation began to feel not like a bad calculation but like a category error. Like a thing that was not even coherent.

Law arrived third, codifying what culture had already made instinctive. By then it was barely necessary. The taboo was already doing its work. It held the social structure up whether or not anyone was watching.

Side note: It was really hard to find an image for this story that wasn’t wildly racist, every single image, even the cartoons were people of color, there may be a white supremacist angle here that I don’t even want to consider.

The Hunter’s Ethics

I do not avoid killing people because it is illegal. I am making this rather bald statement because it’s a critical distinction.

I commit felonies with some regularity. My motorcycle is probably faster than most of your cars, and I can be in triple digits by third gear – I commit left lane felonies every time I leave my house. I have a considered position on civil disobedience and on the gap between law and ethics. The law is not my moral floor. My moral floor is something I built myself, from material that came from people I trusted and from arguments I found persuasive over a long time.

For me, murder is an agency violation. That is the whole frame. A person is a being with a self, a trajectory, a set of ongoing choices they are making about their own life. Ending that ends something that cannot be restored. The wrong is not legal. It is ontological. The person stops being a person and becomes a former person. You did that. That is the weight of it.

I was raised by hunters. That second frame is different in kind but related in structure. My family had a rule underneath all the other rules: you do not kill what you will not eat. To me this just looked like accountability. If you take a life, you own the whole weight of that transaction. You do not get to take and leave the consequence.

I will spend four hours standing hip-deep in rushing water, casting a long line, focused on current and light and where the fish hang out in cold weather, and I will have trout for dinner. That is an honest transaction. I am not pretending I did not kill something. I am accepting the full structure of what I chose.

I will not kill a spider. I will not kill a snake. Not because I am sentimental and not because I am afraid. Because I have no use for those deaths, and no use is the operative ethical category. Taking without purpose is the violation. Taking for something real is different. And, as an aside, wouldn’t this be a different sort of world if people just stopped killing things that scared them‽‽‽

The framework is simple enough to teach children, which is how I learned it. It is also sophisticated enough to underwrite a serious ethics. You are accountable for every life you take. That accountability requires the taking to serve something real.

The Same Structure, Three Times

Murder, cannibalism, and rape share an architecture. Each converts a person into a thing.

Murder converts a person into a former person. The act treats the target as a problem to be solved or an obstacle to be removed. The sovereignty of their ongoing existence gets weighed and found inconvenient.

Cannibalism converts a person into material. The body becomes food, resource, throughput, or ritual. The social fact of personhood is overridden by the physical fact of available matter.

Rape converts a person into territory. The body becomes something to be accessed, conquered, used. The target’s own relationship to their body becomes noise to be managed or ignored.

What makes murder and cannibalism genuinely unthinkable in most cultures now is that the conversion itself has become the thing that is wrong. Not the outcome. Not the method. Not whether anyone witnessed it. Treating a person as a problem or as food is understood to be the violation.

Rape has not crossed that threshold. Not yet, at least. What it has crossed is a pain-and-liability threshold. We have made it risky and sometimes costly. We have not made the underlying conversion unthinkable. We still culturally debate whether the conversion was really a conversion: whether she wanted it, whether she sent signals, whether she placed herself in the situation, whether the definition even applies. Was there penetration, did she sleep through it‽

That debate would be incoherent applied to murder or cannibalism. We do not ask whether the corpse seemed inviting, and I can’t honestly tell you how “invited,” to murder at least, I have felt on occasion.

The Gap Is Not Ignorance

The persistence of sexual violence is not a knowledge failure. People know. The men who commit it mostly know that what they are doing is prohibited. That is not the problem. The problem is that coercion and entitlement remain imaginable as options, because they still occupy social space as options. They have costs and risks attached, but they don’t have the quality of being inconceivable.

What produces inconceivability is identity cost. When an act becomes incompatible with belonging, with being the kind of person you are, with the status you hold among people whose respect you depend on, it stops being a live option.

The cannibalism taboo is stable not because humans lack appetite. It is stable because eating a human being is now identity-destroying in a way that is prior to law, prior to social consequence, and prior to rational deliberation. The act does not get weighed. It doesn’t even register as a choice.

Sexual coercion will become unthinkable when it acquires that quality. When a man contemplating it must reckon not with legal risk or social consequence, but with the fact that doing it would make him someone he cannot be and still be who he understands himself to be.

That is a different engineering project than the one most institutions are running.

What Will it Take?

The engineering project is not secret. It does not require new theory. It requires redirecting existing social machinery.

Men gain and lose status through other men. Male social fields run on respect, belonging, and the fear of exclusion. Those fields are not fixed. They have been rebuilt before. What they reward and what they punish can change, has changed, will change again.

Coercion should cost status immediately, among people the perpetrator respects. Entitlement should produce shame, not silent admiration. Bystander silence should lose legitimacy as a social position that can be held without consequence. Accountability should attach to the person creating the threat, not the person managing it. The risk-management burden has been sitting on the wrong set of shoulders.

None of this happens through individual moral argument. Moral argument changes individual minds sometimes. What changes cultures is the redesign of the conditions under which belonging is granted and withdrawn.

Institutions, peer networks, professional cultures, and family structures are all capable of this. They do it constantly for other behaviors. They decide what is rewarded, what is tolerated, and what is incompatible with membership. The question is whether the decision gets made deliberately or left to drift.

The Carrier Bag Argument

Ursula Le Guin argued that the first human tool was probably not a spear. It was probably a bag. Something to carry food in. Something that let you gather and hold rather than just pursue and strike.

The conquest narrative wants moral progress to look like a battle. Defeating bad actors. Prosecuting perpetrators. Winning cases. Those things matter and they are not nothing. But they are not the architecture.

The architecture is the bag. What we gather and keep and pass forward. The rituals that say: this person belongs to a moral order, even now, even here, even if no one is watching. The accountability structures that make some behaviors incompatible with belonging. The identities people build around what they will not do, not because they fear punishment but because the thing is simply not available as an option within the life they are constructing.

We have done this before. The evidence is in your revulsion right now, at the thought of treating a human body as food. That revulsion was not always there. Somebody built it. Across a long time and through a lot of social mechanisms, communities made a category solid enough to hold.

The question is not whether we are capable of this kind of moral engineering. The question is whether we will decide that sexual violence, like cannibalism, is not a boundary-management problem for the threatened party. It is a personhood-protection problem for everyone.

That decision is available. The real work is to start acting like we have made it.

Reading list with priority order:

Sanday, The Socio-Cultural Context of Rape (1981) — read first, this is the empirical spine.

Sanday, Divine Hunger: Cannibalism as a Cultural System (1986) — read second, the direct connection to my argument - this is only available in full with a Wiley subscription, if you’re really interested in reading it, hit my DMs.

Katz, The Macho Paradox (2006) — read third, the applied version of the “What Will it Take?” section

Haidt, The Righteous Mind (2012) — read chapters 5 and 6 specifically; the rest is not particularly useful and not essential for this argument, I read this one years ago, revisited at the library, check it out if you must, but Haidt is kind of garbage.

Nussbaum, Hiding from Humanity (2004) — If you must read Haidt, read this alongside as the counter-pressure.

Share

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.