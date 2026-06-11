This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
10h

lovely, thank you!

Reply
Share
celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
10hEdited

To read this makes my heart swell with joy. I was the subject of the statement my father made all too often..."you look like the Queen Mary backing in." Repeatedly over my childhood, my father was telling me I had a fat ass. Turns out, he was right...I do have a fat ass. But as the years went by and I became a woman, it was interesting to know how many men liked my ass and told me so.

What I've learned , though, is that I really don't care what anyone thinks about how big my ass is. At 168 lbs., it really isn't an issue. It's comfortable to sit, and I have been an athlete and an active person all my life, my ass never getting in my way!

Interestingly, though, is that sticky "moral verdict'. When I get dressed to go out anywhere, I always glance in the mirror at my backside. Always. That instilled fat verdict never goes away.

Incidently, I think your beautiful!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture