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I Have Never Been Thin

I have never been thin. My mother had a way of reminding me of it. You’d be so pretty if you weren’t so fat, she would say, folding the compliment and the indictment into a single sentence so I could not take the first without swallowing the second. My father preferred economy. He called me the Crisco Kid, I was “a little fat in the can.” I was a child. I learned early that my body was a subject other people felt entitled to grade.

What the grading never measured was what the body could do. I was not the fat mom who stayed home. I skied and rode dirt bikes. I climbed Diamond Head at four in the morning to watch the sun come up over the Pacific. At my heaviest I weighed 460 pounds, and I never stopped moving.

Hawaii also damn near killed me, though not in the way the weight would have predicted. I carry an old asthma, the residue of an adult case of varicella pneumonia that I have written about before. In 2013 the volcanic haze they call vog settled into my lungs and refused to leave. I went through a thirty-day rescue inhaler in about nine days, gasping. The vog did most of the work. Carrying 460 pounds did the rest.

I came home at forty-five. I booked my next trip, hiking the fjords in Norway, and then I booked a gastric sleeve surgery. I got down to 195.

In 2017 an unexpectedly shallow pool and a back flip left me with a severe neck injury and a nerve root pinched against bone. The drug they prescribed, gabapentin, put thirty-seven pounds on me in eleven weeks, so I stopped taking it. I chose the worst pain of my life over the number on the scale. That is a painfully transparent sentence, because it is the most personally toxic one in this essay. Call it willpower if you like. I think it is closer to a reading of how deep the teaching had gone, that decades of being told what my body meant could leave me preferring agony to weight gain.

Today I weigh 230. By every chart that matters to a doctor or an insurer, I am still fat. At fifty-five I climbed Angel’s Landing, on a hip and a sacrum that were both broken, which is a story for another day. I cried most of the way down. On an ordinary Saturday I can hike fifteen miles and think nothing of it. My relationship with food, and with the culture that polices it, is still fraught.

So here is the question I have carried up every one of those trails. Why does a culture that has watched me do all of this still read my body as a confession, and a moral failing? The answer is older than any chart, and it has very little to do with health. Thinness was a moral standard long before it became a medical one. The medicine came later, and it arrived to confirm a verdict the culture had already reached.

This was my Bumble profile pic - I wouldn’t want anyone confused - it WAS a filter. Also, my kids call this Danger Face and it scares them - LOL - 2019 was the last time I was blonde.

Before the Doctors

Long before anyone counted a calorie, Western culture had already decided that appetite was a test of character. The medieval church placed gluttony among the deadly sins and treated it as a kind of gateway, the failure of self-government that let the other failures in. Its cure was temperance. To master your hunger was to demonstrate that your soul governed your body rather than the reverse. Thinness, in that scheme, was a form of evidence.

America took that inheritance and made it practical. In the 1830s a Presbyterian minister named Sylvester Graham, the man behind the cracker, toured the country preaching that overeating was a sin as much as a sickness, one of the great sources of evil in human life. His followers ate plain bread as a discipline. What survived him was the template: restraint at the table as a public performance of good character, available for anyone to watch and to judge.

The historian R. Marie Griffith traced this line through American Protestantism, from the Puritans to the Progressive era to the evangelical diet ministries of the late twentieth century, the ones that promised you could pray the weight away. Across three centuries the same equation held. A thin body read as a pure spirit. A fat body read as a spirit that had lost its argument with the flesh. Griffith’s sharpest point is that the purity of the spirit was always defined against the supposed filth of the body, and that the categories of race and gender were assembled on top of that divide. Over time the picture acquired a color and a creed. The body that counted as good was slender, and it was increasingly imagined as white and Christian.

The Body that Means Whiteness

The sociologist Sabrina Strings followed that color back toward its source. In Fearing the Black Body she argues that the Western dread of fat and the worship of slenderness grew out of two forces working together, the transatlantic slave trade and the spread of Protestantism. Its origins were not medical at all but lay in Enlightenment race science, which read a large body as a sign of so-called savagery and a restrained one as proof of reason and civilization. Strings shows how elite men constructed the slender white woman as the image of beauty and virtue, and constructed her in opposition to the body of the Black woman, cast as her excessive counterpart. Each image needed the other in order to mean anything at all.

The timing is the part that should give you pause. The organized medical campaign against fatness did not begin until the early twentieth century, by which point these racial judgments were already common sense. Doctors did not discover that fat was dangerous and then watch the culture absorb the finding. The culture had decided, and medicine arrived to give the decision a vocabulary.

The writer Da’Shaun Harrison carries the argument into the present. Their book Belly of the Beast reads anti-fatness as a form of anti-Blackness that is still doing active work. Large Black bodies are over-policed and misread in clinical settings, and the word obesity can function less as a diagnosis than as a permission to treat a person as a problem. Once the lineage is visible, the modern obesity epidemic stops looking like a neutral discovery. It starts to look like the latest edition of a very old book.

Why Mothers?

There is a reason it was my mother’s voice. The standard travels down the female line, because it was built in large part to manage women.

The philosopher Susan Bordo described the slender female body as a place where a culture works out its anxieties about control, and described eating disorders as that same control taken to its logical extreme rather than as private illness. She noticed something difficult to unsee afterward: as women gained ground in public life, the ideal body grew smaller. Time a woman spends auditing her plate and her reflection is time she does not spend on the world. Naomi Wolf made a parallel case in The Beauty Myth, reading the intensifying beauty standard as something that consumed women’s attention at the precise moment they had more uses for it. Years earlier, Susie Orbach had already named compulsive dieting as a response to women’s position rather than a defect in their character.

My mother was not trying to be cruel. She was relaying instructions she had received herself, trying in the only terms she had been given to spare me a punishment she knew was coming. You’d be so pretty if you weren’t so fat is a sentence about love, spoken in the terms a system had handed her, a system that taught her that her daughter’s body was a liability to be managed before the world could manage it for her. This is how the standard reproduces itself, hand to hand, each generation passing along the burn before it can reach the skin.

The Number that Laundered It

When the medical language finally arrived, it arrived as a number, and the number had a history of its own. What we now call the body mass index began in the 1830s as a project by a Belgian mathematician, Adolphe Quetelet, who was not a physician and had no interest in anyone’s health. He wanted to describe the average man, and he built that average from measurements of white European men, treating deviation from the center as a kind of defect. Francis Galton, the founder of eugenics, took Quetelet’s idea of a measurable human norm and developed it in the direction the name suggests.

The number entered medicine through the insurance business. In the 1940s Metropolitan Life published height and weight tables, drawn largely from white policyholders, to price the risk of a customer’s death. In 1972 the physiologist Ancel Keys revived Quetelet’s old ratio, judged it adequate, and gave it the name we use today. A tool built to describe populations of white men became the tool used to judge every individual body that walked into an examination room.

In 1998 the National Institutes of Health lowered the thresholds, and millions of Americans went to sleep one category and woke up overweight without having changed at all. This is the instrument that calls me fat. It was never calibrated for a woman who hikes fifteen miles on a Saturday. It was calibrated for an actuary’s convenience and a long-dead statistician’s notion of the average.

The old moral inheritance and the new math met in 1918, in the first diet book to become a national bestseller. Lulu Hunt Peters taught American women to count calories, and told them that doing so was an act of self-mastery and even of patriotism, since every calorie a woman denied herself was one a soldier at the front could eat. Within a decade thinness had become, for the first time in American life, a virtue a person could practice with a pencil and a scale. The sin of gluttony had finally found its accounting system.

What the Standard Does to the Body

The story would be merely sad if it stopped there. It does not, because the standard does more than wound feelings. It wounds bodies, and the research can now show the damage coming from the judgment rather than from the weight.

In 2015 a team led by Angelina Sutin pooled roughly eighteen thousand adults from two long-running studies and found that people who reported being discriminated against for their weight had about a sixty percent higher risk of dying during the follow-up period. The association held after the researchers accounted for actual body weight, smoking history, disease burden, depression, and physical activity. Independent of the number on the scale, being treated as a bad body was associated with dying sooner.

Other work fills in how that happens. Weight stigma raises cortisol, the stress hormone, along with the markers of inflammation that chronic stress brings. Rebecca Puhl, who has spent a career studying this at the University of Connecticut, finds that shaming people about their weight reliably produces the opposite of its stated aim. It predicts disordered eating, less activity, avoidance of doctors, and weight gain. A public health message built on shame tends to manufacture the outcome it claims to be fighting.

So the thin standard does more than stand in clumsily for a concern about health. It is its own source of harm, and it has spent a century being treated as medicine while doing the work of a moral judgment.

Thinking back to the gabapentin, and to choosing the pain over the pounds. I have spent years reading this history and thinking about it, and I still made that trade. That is what it looks like when a standard has been installed deeply enough. It needs no billboard, no doctor, no mother in the room. It runs on its own, quietly, against a person’s own interest, inside someone who knows better. I do not raise it as a confession of weakness. The deeper a thing is installed, the less help it needs to keep running, and this one kept running in someone who had spent years arguing against it.

What Might We Change

None of this was fate, because all of it was made. A thing that particular people built for particular reasons in particular decades can be named, and a thing that can be named can be rebuilt. The work is not in anyway mysterious.

A clinician can begin on Monday by separating weight from health in the room and in the chart, by offering care that does not require a patient to become smaller first, and by declining to let one number decide who gets treatment and who gets a lecture. The researchers who study this offer a phrase worth carrying out of the clinic and into ordinary life. Weight is not a behavior. You cannot reward it or punish it the way you can a choice, which is why it was never a fair place to put shame.

The structures can change as well. The thresholds that govern insurance and treatment still carry the assumptions of those old actuarial tables, and they can be rebuilt around what bodies do rather than what they weigh. The wellness industry can stop being rewarded for selling thinness as health, which is the same product Lulu Hunt Peters sold in 1918, now with fancier marketing and an Instagram feed. And the rest of us can decline to pass the burn down the line.

I will absolutely never be thin. I have made my peace with all of it, even on the days the culture has not made its peace with me. What I understand now, which I did not understand when my mother made her statements or my father made his, is that the verdict had been written before I was ever weighed. My body was not the argument. It was only the place the argument happened to land. On Saturday I am going to drag my fat ass down a trail and watch some falling water, and I would like you to know that you are allowed to do the same, in whatever body you have right now, without earning it first.

Love yourself.

Love, Me

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