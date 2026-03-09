This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Pod's avatar
Tom Pod
1d

This is critical information you have presented. And so clearly organized and written. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rachel @ This Woman Votes and others
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
1d

Rachel, what are you trying to do to me here?

Technology and philosophy in the same essay is a dangerous combination. I’ve been thinking about this most of the day, which is usually a sign that someone has touched a nerve worth paying attention to.

What struck me first is the strange symmetry in Weizenbaum’s life. A man builds one of the earliest famous AI programs and then spends decades warning us about the implications of the field he helped create. That isn’t the usual arc of technological optimism. It sounds more like someone who opened a door and immediately wondered what might walk through it.

His distinction between calculation and judgment is the part that keeps echoing in my head.

A machine can process information faster than any human mind. It can compare patterns across enormous sets of data, produce probabilities, and recommend actions. But the machine can’t decide whether the action itself should occur in the first place. That step requires something entirely different. It requires judgment. Judgment carries moral weight because someone must answer for the consequences.

And that’s the boundary your essay keeps returning to.

War has always required human beings to carry that burden. The person who authorizes force knows, at least in principle, that the decision belongs to them. History can examine it. Courts can judge it. Conscience can wrestle with it.

Once machines move deeply into that pipeline, the burden begins to diffuse.

Not disappear exactly. It spreads. A piece of responsibility sits in the algorithm. Another with the engineer who designed it. Another with the analyst interpreting the output. Another with the officer who approves the strike. Each person operates inside a system that appears rational and efficient, yet no single human being stands clearly at the center of the decision.

That diffusion is what unsettles me.

Democracies rely on the ability to locate responsibility. When force is used in the name of a nation, someone must be accountable for it. If a system grows complicated enough that no one can clearly say, “This decision was mine,” something essential about democratic control of power begins to weaken.

Your essay also reminds me of something quietly troubling about human nature. We want machines to be wiser than they are. We’re eager to believe that a confident answer must come from understanding rather than statistical inference. The ELIZA story captures that perfectly. People confided in a program that was simply rearranging their own words.

That instinct won’t vanish simply because the systems grow more sophisticated.

The geopolitical trap you describe is real. No country wants to slow down if others accelerate. Yet the deeper question remains the one Weizenbaum asked decades ago.

Not what machines can do.

What they should never be allowed to decide.

Because the moment lethal judgment becomes a property of a system rather than a person, we may discover that responsibility can’t be coded into software.

It can only be carried by human beings.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel @ This Woman Votes
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RPM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture