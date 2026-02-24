This February, I am dedicating the month to reading, learning from, and sitting with Black feminist thinkers. This is not about perfection, performance, or having the right language. It is about honest introspection, especially for those of us who are white, with a willingness to examine how whiteness has shaped what we see and what we have been spared. You do not need credentials or answers to be here. If you are willing to reflect, to listen, and to engage with humility and care, there is space for you in this work.

Share

WEEK 4: ABOLITION, REST, AND THRIVING FUTURES

The Cage You Cannot See

Abolition, Rest, and the Architecture of Thriving

If you cannot imagine a world without cages, the cage has already colonized you.

There is a test you can run on any society. Ask its citizens to describe safety without mentioning punishment. Watch what happens.

Most people stall. Not because they are cruel or unimaginative, but because the architecture of confinement has become so ordinary that it functions as furniture. Prisons sit in the landscape the way bridges do. Police budgets appear in city spreadsheets alongside parks departments. The logic of caging: remove the person, restore the order, operates as common sense so deeply embedded it no longer registers as a choice.

Angela Davis observed this decades ago. In Are Prisons Obsolete?, she asked a design question disguised as a provocation: if prisons have not produced safety, why do we keep building them? Ruth Wilson Gilmore sharpened the point. Why, she asked, did California construct the largest prison expansion in modern history during a period of declining crime?

These are not radical questions. They are engineering questions. And the answers reveal something uncomfortable about the relationship between imagination and captivity.

The Cage as Colonizer

A cage does not need to hold your body to hold your mind.

This is the distinction that abolition scholarship insists we confront. The physical prison—concrete, razor wire, numbered cells—is the most visible expression of a much larger system of confinement. But the system’s real power operates at the level of assumption. It colonizes imagination by making alternatives seem impossible, impractical, or dangerous.

Consider how quickly the conversation shuts down. Mention abolition and the reflex is immediate: What about violent people? What about murderers‽ The question arrives like a gate slamming. It assumes that the only possible response to serious harm is a cage. It treats confinement as the floor of civilization rather than what it actually is: one particular technology, invented in a specific historical moment, for managing problems that most societies have addressed in other ways for most of human history.

Gilmore’s definition of racism offers a useful frame here. She describes it as the state-sanctioned production of group-differentiated vulnerability to premature death. Prisons, by this measure, are not safety infrastructure. They are vulnerability infrastructure—systems that concentrate harm in specific bodies drawn overwhelmingly from specific communities while leaving the conditions that produce harm untouched.

The cage colonizes when it convinces us that this arrangement is natural. That there is no other floor to stand on. That without the threat of confinement, the social order would dissolve into chaos.

History suggests otherwise. But you have to be willing to look.

What the Refinery Needs From Your Imagination

In the framework I have covered across this series, systems of domination function as refineries. They take raw human material—fear, confusion, economic precarity, unprocessed grief—and convert it into compliance. The refinery does not need your agreement. It needs your imagination to be narrow enough that its outputs seem inevitable.

The prison-industrial complex is one such refinery. Its inputs are familiar: neighborhoods stripped of investment, schools designed for failure, mental health systems replaced by police response, labor markets that offer precarity or nothing. Its process is the SECSV sequence—saturation of tough-on-crime narratives until the public cannot imagine any other frame; enclosure of “criminal” as a fixed identity category; institutional capture of legislatures, courts, and media by carceral logic; and selective violence that makes the cost of dissent higher than the cost of compliance.

Its output is not safety. Its output is the sensation of safety; the narrative artifact of order restored, someone removed, a sentence handed down. The refinery produces coherence, not healing. It lowers the emotional temperature just enough for the public to look away.

This is what Davis means when she argues that the prison functions as an ideological container. It absorbs the social problems we refuse to solve and renders them invisible. Poverty becomes “crime.” Untreated mental illness becomes “danger.” Addiction becomes “moral failure.” Each reframing justifies the cage by locating the problem inside the individual rather than inside the system that produced them.

The refinery needs this imaginative closure to keep running. If the public understood that most incarcerated people cycle through the same underfunded communities, the same under-resourced schools, the same neighborhoods with the highest environmental toxin loads, the cage would stop making sense. The refinery’s survival depends on keeping that understanding from crystallizing into policy.

Rest as Structural Resistance

Abolition is commonly discussed as a question about prisons. It is less commonly discussed as a question about rest.

It should be.

Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry, makes the connection explicit. Rest, she argues, is not laziness. It is resistance to a system that treats human bodies as fuel. The same logic that builds prisons—extract maximum value, discard the depleted—governs the modern workplace, the gig economy, the school-to-debt pipeline. Rest disrupts the refinery by refusing to supply it with exhausted, compliant material.

This is not metaphor. It is thermodynamics.

A refinery requires heat—emotional intensity, urgency, crisis—to keep processing. Fear of crime heats the carceral system. Fear of poverty heats the labor extraction system. Fear of falling behind heats the education system. Each fear generates the raw affect that the refinery converts into compliance. Rest lowers the temperature. It interrupts the cycle not through opposition but through withdrawal of fuel.

In the feminine architecture of trust, rest functions as infrastructure rather than absence. A system that builds recovery into its structure—that honors limits before breakdown rather than after—maintains the coherence necessary for long-term function. A system that extracts until collapse and then discards is not efficient. It is brittle. It mistakes the consumption of people for the production of order.

Fannie Lou Hamer knew this. The civil rights organizer who was “sick and tired of being sick and tired” was not making a complaint about fatigue. She was naming a structural condition: a system that exhausts Black communities by design, then treats their exhaustion as evidence of incapacity. The cage and the treadmill serve the same function. Both confine. Both extract. Both depend on the myth that there is no alternative.

Sabbath traditions across cultures encode this understanding. The insistence on cyclical rest—one day in seven, one year in seven, one field left fallow—is not superstition. It is systems engineering. It acknowledges that any process that runs without pause degrades its own substrate. The soil depletes. The worker breaks. The community fractures. Rest is not the opposite of productivity. It is the condition under which productivity remains sustainable.

Abolition as Thermal Correction

If the refinery runs on heat, abolition is a cooling protocol.

This framing matters; it redefines what abolition actually proposes. It is not the absence of response to harm. It is a shift in the thermodynamics of response; from combustion to maintenance, from extraction to care, from the dramatic removal of a person to the patient redesign of conditions.

Care, as I have argued in earlier work, is the low-temperature phase of meaning production. Where the refinery burns emotion to generate the sensation of order, care circulates attention to sustain actual stability. Housing someone is less dramatic than caging them. Funding a crisis response team generates fewer headlines than a SWAT deployment. Investing in youth mentorship produces no mugshot for the evening news. But each intervention addresses the conditions that generate harm rather than managing its aftermath.

The Trust Envelope provides a diagnostic here. Legitimate systems preserve five conditions: dignity, agency, accountability, cooperation, and adaptability. The carceral system systematically violates all five. It strips dignity through dehumanizing conditions. It eliminates agency through total institutional control. It diffuses accountability; the system that produced the harm is never on trial. It replaces cooperation with forced compliance. And it resists adaptability with mandatory minimums, three-strike laws, and sentencing structures designed for permanence rather than response to evidence.

Abolition proposes rebuilding the system around those invariants rather than against them. Restorative justice programs maintain dignity for all parties. Community-based accountability processes preserve agency while requiring genuine repair. Violence interruption programs operate through cooperation rather than command. And adaptive responses—the ability to adjust based on outcomes rather than ideology—become possible when the system is designed for learning instead of warehousing.

This is not idealism. It is the recognition that a system violating its own stated purpose—safety—is a system in need of redesign, not defense.

Thriving Is Not a Reward

There is a deep assumption in carceral logic that thriving must be earned. That comfort is a privilege. That ease is suspicious. This assumption does not confine itself to prisons. It saturates housing policy, welfare design, education funding, and healthcare access. The implicit message is consistent: suffering is the default. Relief must be justified.

Abolition challenges this by proposing that thriving is not a reward for good behavior. It is a design specification for functional societies.

Gilmore’s work on abolition geography makes this concrete. She demonstrates that the communities most targeted by policing and incarceration are the same communities most deprived of investment in housing, healthcare, education, and environmental protection. The deprivation comes first. The cage comes after. And the cage ensures the deprivation continues, because every dollar spent on incarceration is a dollar not spent on the infrastructure that would make incarceration unnecessary.

Ella Baker understood this as an organizing principle. Her insistence on group-centered leadership—“strong people don’t need strong leaders”—was not a philosophical preference. It was a design choice. Movements that distribute capacity across their members do not collapse when one person is removed. Systems that invest in everyone’s ability to contribute do not need to cage the people they have failed.

The Zapatista autonomous municipalities demonstrate what happens when thriving becomes the organizing principle rather than an afterthought. Governance designed around collective decision-making, healthcare organized around community health workers, education designed around the needs of the community rather than the demands of the market. These are not utopian experiments. They are functioning systems that have operated for decades under hostile conditions; precisely because they were designed for resilience rather than extraction.

When a system is designed so that people can rest, heal, learn, contribute, and adapt, the demand for cages diminishes. Not because harm disappears, but because the conditions that generate most harm have been addressed at the source.

The Imagination Problem

The deepest obstacle to abolition is not political opposition. It is imaginative poverty.

We have been saturated—in the SECSV sense—with carceral logic for so long that it functions as the only available frame. Television procedurals teach us that justice equals arrest. News coverage teaches us that safety equals police presence. Political campaigns teach us that strength equals severity. The saturation is so thorough that alternatives register not as possibilities but as absences—as the naive erasure of necessary structure rather than the construction of better structure.

This is exactly how enclosure works. Once the categories are fixed—criminal and law-abiding, dangerous and safe, deserving and undeserving—the imaginative field narrows until only one response seems rational. The cage becomes common sense. And common sense, once established, resists evidence. Recidivism rates do not dislodge it. Racial disparities do not dislodge it. The spectacular failure of mass incarceration to reduce the conditions that produce harm does not dislodge it. Because the enclosure has already defined what counts as a reasonable response, and everything outside that definition has been rendered invisible.

Recovering imagination is therefore not a luxury. It is a precondition for functional policy. If we cannot envision safety without cages, we will continue to build cages regardless of their failure to produce safety. The cage colonizes by making itself the only thinkable option. Abolition begins by thinking another one.

What Must Change

Audit your city’s budget for the ratio of carceral spending to preventive investment. Make the number visible. Public awareness of how much is spent on confinement versus housing, mental health, and youth programs shifts the frame from ideology to accounting.

Support the expansion of community violence interruption programs that have demonstrated measurable reductions in harm. Organizations like Cure Violence and local credible messenger initiatives operate on the principle that violence is interruptible—and the data supports them.

Advocate for mental health crisis response teams that operate independently of armed police. Co-responder models and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline integration represent concrete, implementable alternatives that reduce both harm and unnecessary incarceration.

Push for restorative justice programs in schools. The school-to-prison pipeline begins with suspension and expulsion policies that remove children from learning environments rather than addressing the conditions behind disruptive behavior. Restorative practices reduce suspensions, improve school climate, and interrupt the trajectory toward incarceration.

Build rest into the institutions you influence. If you manage people, design for recovery. If you set policy, measure burnout as seriously as productivity. If you organize, build sabbath into the movement. Extraction breaks everything it touches. Sustainability requires cycles of renewal.

A Question That Slows the Reflex

What if safety were measured by how few people a society needed to cage‽

We currently measure safety by how many people we manage to confine, as if the number of filled cells were evidence of order rather than evidence of systemic failure. A society that cages two million people is not demonstrating strength. It is demonstrating the scale of conditions it has refused to repair.

Inverting the metric changes the design problem entirely. Instead of asking how to process more people through the carceral system, we ask how to make the system unnecessary for more people. Instead of expanding capacity, we reduce demand. Instead of managing symptoms, we address causes.

This is not a thought experiment. It is the operational logic of every public health intervention that has ever worked. Sanitation reduced disease not by building more hospitals but by making hospitals less necessary. Seatbelt laws reduced traffic deaths not by expanding trauma wards but by preventing the injuries that filled them. Abolition applies the same logic to harm: invest in the conditions that prevent it rather than the infrastructure that warehouses its aftermath.

If you cannot imagine a world with fewer cages, the question is not whether abolition is realistic.

The question is what the cage has done to your imagination.

Subscriptions as Solidarity

A choose-your-own-investment model for readers who know that value, community, and political force are all built together.

30% Discount

50% Discount

70% Discount

For the record, this will always be free, but paid subscribers lend credibility and legitimacy to the community as a whole.

Share